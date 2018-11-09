Nabors Industries: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

I have seen some progress this quarter but not enough to be bullish. However, sufficient to attract my attention and begin to evaluate a long-term position below $5 seriously.

Nabors Industries reported third-quarter 2018 revenues and other income of $778.08 million compared to revenues of $758.76 million in the prior quarter.

Investment Thesis

Nabors Industries (NBR) was founded in 1952 and is based in Bermuda. It is a drilling contracting company serving the oil & gas industry that owns and operates land-based and offshore drilling rigs in international markets.

The onshore drilling sector is not doing particularly well and has been struggling for years with dismal margins and a constant dwindling activity despite oil prices reaching multi-year highs recently and still at a healthy level as I speak.

The onshore and the offshore drilling industry are a little similar in a sense that both are participating in the oil sector recovery, but do not gain any meaningful traction from it, at least until now. In the onshore drilling sector, companies such as Helmerich & Payne (HP), Parker Drilling (PKD), and Nabors are showing disappointing results, dismal margins, and concerning debt load.

To continue their presence in this competitive sector, they also need to spend on a large CapEx which is eating away the little free cash flow they can expect.

Thus, I recommend a hold in this sector and a hold on NBR until results will show a profitable correlation between activity and profitability. A possible accumulation for the long term is advised if the stock trades below $5.

The CEO, Anthony G. Petrello noted in the conference call:

I am very encouraged by the consistent upward progression in our quarterly results. We continue to deliver strong EBITDA improvement despite our International and Rig Technology segments not yet contributing to our growth. EBITDA for the third quarter was $201 million, up 7% sequentially.

Nabors Fleet Status snapshot 3Q'18

The total fleet counts 433 drilling rigs with an average utilization of 52%, up 3% sequentially.

Source: NBR Presentation 3Q'18

The outlook is quite positive. We learned at the conference call that Nabors Industries signed contracts for nine incremental rigs globally and received another four awards in the U.S. Lower 48. Four of the signed contracts are for upgraded rigs for multiple operators in the U.S., deployed by the end of 2018. The four new awards are for M750 upgrades and will start in the first half of 2019.

On the other side, the other five contracts are for incremental rigs in the company's International operations where Nabors is also negotiating with customers for additional rigs.

Demand for high-performance rigs is increasing across most of the global onshore drilling spectrum, and the company is encouraged by the positive reception of its rig upgrade configuration and the number of prospects for additional upgraded rigs with multiple operators, particularly in the Lower 48.

Furthermore, effective September 1, 2018, SANAD, which is Nabors Industries joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), contracted 25 existing rigs with Aramco for four-year terms at improved rates. The renewal of the rigs will lead to a considerable increase in free cash flow. Twenty of these rigs are being leased from Nabors, while the other five represents the second tranche of Nabors rigs contributed to SANAD.

However, The CEO Anthony Petrello complained about a hiccup from its partner having a negative impact on margins.

In Saudi Arabia, under the terms of the JV agreement, our partner was originally to deliver five rigs as part of its contribution. The operational start-up of two of these rigs has been delayed continuously versus expectations. One is now scheduled to start during the current quarter and the other in 2019. These delays have had a negative impact on the International segment's margins as well as EBITDA.

Note: The net payment into Nabors from Aramco of $157 million expected before quarter end only arrived on October 4th.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet in 3Q 2018: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 738.87 597.57 571.59 519.73 538.95 562.55 631.36 662.10 708.28 734.19 761.92 779.43 Net Income in $ Million -163.65 -398.29 -184.65 -111.21 -335.59 -148.98 -132.95 -148.53 -116.34 -144.20 -202.43 -118.89 EBITDA $ Million - - - - - 87.65 128.42 138.31 133.86 155.35 107.43 177.25 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.57 -1.41 -0.65 -0.39 -1.18 -0.52 -0.46 -0.52 -0.39 -0.46 -0.61 -0.35 Operating cash flow in $ Million - - - - - -57.99 48.46 -26.58 98.87 -81.68 159.04 -0.44 CapEx in $ Million - - - - - 183.43 132.34 133.10 125.60 94.03 115.45 129.50 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 128.49 31.63 111.81 -23.62 16.63 -241.42 -83.88 -159.67 -26.74 -175.71 43.60 -129.94 Total Cash $ Million 274.6 221.5 255.9 200.7 295.2 228.6 232.0 220.3 365.4 393.6 636.55 388.56 Long-term Debt in $ Million 3661.7 3590.3 3503.3 3476.1 3578.3 3662.0 3740.4 3958.8 4027.9 4256.5 3818.9 3737.5 Dividend per share in $ 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 276.37 275.85 276.55 276.71 276.79 277.78 278.92 279.31 286.60 308.79 328.37 350.19

Courtesy: NBR Filings and Morningstar

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and Other income.

Nabors Industries reported third-quarter 2018 revenues and other income of $778.08 million compared to revenues of $758.76 million in the prior quarter.

Net income for the quarter was a loss of $118.89 million (including preferred stock dividend payment) or $0.35 per share compared to a loss of $202.43 million or $0.61 per share during the second quarter of 2018. The company indicated:

The second quarter results included a loss related to the sale of our jackup rigs of $63.7 million, or $0.20 per share after tax. Revenue from operations for the third quarter was $779 million, a 2% improvement compared to the second quarter. The higher revenue was driven mainly by a 6% increase in the Lower 48 market and the seasonal recovery in Canada, up 53% sequentially.

During the third quarter, the company ran an average of 225.5 rigs all over the world compared with 212 in the year-ago quarter.

International drilling is the most critical part of the revenues again this quarter. It represents 48.4% of the total revenues for the third quarter.

The recently completed acquisition of the rig services company Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) is showing some signs of improvements after a difficult start. The segment's loss was reduced to $4.1 million from the same quarter last year of $10.5 million.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is still not showing a bright picture. Free cash flow on a yearly basis is now minus $288.8 million. NBR is paying annually $74 million to the shareholders that it cannot afford after looking at the free cash flow and suggests that the company should suspend its dividend payment until the business can show renewed strength.

FCF this third quarter was minus $129.94 million.

NBR is failing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt increased in the third quarter and is now $3.349 billion (from $3.182 billion the previous quarter) with net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.8x. The debt-to-capitalization ratio is about 55.8%.

Interest expense increased from $51.415 million in the 3Q'18 from $54.607 million in the third quarter of 2017.

During the quarter, Nabors redeemed the $303 million outstanding of its 9.25% notes, which were due in early 2019. The next debt maturity is not until late 2020 (see presentation below). After the quarter ended, the company amended its existing revolving credit facility and added a new $1.27 billion revolving five-year facility.

Note: The company indicated that it expects a substantial reduction in net debt in the fourth quarter as its operating cash flow increases.

Source: NBR Q3 Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short-term)

Nabors Industries missed expectation this quarter due to weak international revenues and lower margins aggravated by higher expenses. It was not what I call a great quarter, despite the company indicating a higher average rig operational number.

The recurring problem in this industry is a low-profit-margin that has plagued the entire fleet for years and prevents the company to deliver decent and positive income.

I have seen some progress this quarter but not enough to be bullish. However, sufficient to attract my attention and begin to evaluate a long-term position below $5 seriously. Anthony Petrello said in the conference call:

Today, the signs in all of them are leading to a positive outlook. In the U.S. Drilling business, our track record this year shows the strength of our position and a clear path to increase forward momentum. As demonstrated by recent contract awards, our Lower 48 super-spec fleet is second to none. Our customers' uptake of these rigs validates our strategy and execution. Our super-spec fleet and the entire team are delivering tremendous value to customers. The offshore business has put up solid results in 2018.

NBR is forming a steep descending channel pattern with line resistance at $6 (I recommend selling about 30% of your position at this level) and line support at $4.40-4.50 (I recommend buying a little at this level). I recommend NBR as a hold.

