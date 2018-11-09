Rosehill Resources' (ROSE) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

John Crain – Senior Manager, Finance and Investor Relations

Gary Hanna – Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Craig Owen – Chief Financial Officer

Brian Ayers – Vice President, Geology

Neal Dingmann – SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Jeff Grampp – Northland Capital Management

Jeffrey Campbell – Tuohy Brothers

Eli Kantor – IFS Securities

Joel Musante – Alliance Global Partners

Thank you, George. Good morning everyone. And welcome to today's conference call to review Rosehill Resources' third quarter 2018 operating and financial performance. After I cover the forward-looking statements, Gary Hanna, our Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, will review key items and operational results; and Craig Owen, our Chief Financial Officer will then provide a financial review.

We will have a question-and-answer session. And Gary will then close the call with brief comments. Also joining us today on the call is Brian Ayers, our Vice President of Geology.

We will have a question-and-answer session. And Gary will then close the call with brief comments. Also joining us today on the call is Brian Ayers, our Vice President of Geology. I would like to remind you that today's call includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions.

However, a number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discuss. We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and our SEC filings and the GAAP reconciliations included in yesterday's earnings release. With that, I will now turn the call over to Gary.

Thank you, John. And thank you to everyone for attending our Rosehill's third quarter earnings call today. I am pleased to report that during the third quarter we made significant progress on several key fronts including continued production and cash flow growth and the announcement of initial results in our Southern Delaware area. It's a busy quarter for the company which concluded with the equity offering we launched in late September.

For the third quarter, our average net production was 19,750 BOE per day, up 7% compared to the second quarter of 2018. In mid-September, we announced that we exceeded 20,000 BOE per day, a significant accomplishment given our production at the time of our business combination just 19 months ago. Since that time, we have grown production approximately 400%, all while maintaining a strong balance sheet with a healthy leverage profile.

Another highlight for the third quarter was our continued progress on cost control which resulted in a $1.81 per BOE decrease and combined lease operating, cash, G&A expense. These reductions were in addition to similar improvements in the second quarter. We now have reduced combined LOE and cash, G&A improved BOE by $4.65, or 35% since the first quarter of 2018. These efforts contributed to a strong adjusted EBITDAX for the third quarter of $56.7 million. A 15% increase over the second quarter and a nearly eight fold increase over the third quarter of 2017.

During the third quarter, we began collecting the first well results on our Southern Delaware area. As of today, we have placed four wells in the area onto production and have gathered and analyzed the primarily data associated with this initial development. Our log, core analysis, and initial seismic data support and confirm reservoir quality for the primary targets and the depositional trough crossing our acreage.

Overall, we are encouraged with the production results. The initial four wells we placed onto production resulted in IP 24 rates ranging from 787 to 1143 BOE per day or 138 -- to 258 BOE per day per 1000 feet of lateral with average oil cuts of 86%. One important characteristic of these results is that they were reached on a natural flow without the assistance of artificial lift.

We are currently installing various artificial lifts solutions as is the norm in this operating area, which we believe will materially enhance the production results of current and future wells. We are continuing with our development plan in the area and are currently drilling a three well pad on a State Blanco lease. For the fourth quarter, we expect to drill 3 to 5 wells on our Southern Delaware acreage. We are also pursuing a variety of opportunities to increase our net acreage in the area.

In our Northern Delaware area, we had a tremendous quarterly operationally and we're active in bringing a number of wells online including seven wells on our Weber lease and Loving County. We're very pleased with the results of these wells which included a four well pad targeting three separate landing zones including the Wolfcamp A lower and the XY as well as the third Bone Springs.

These wells reached an average IP30 rate of 1370 BOE per day with an average oil cost of approximately 80%, on our core Loving acreage, we continue to be excited by the potential of the second Bone Spring sand formation and in late September, we placed our Kyle 26 E007 well onto production targeting this formation.

This well reached an IP 24 of 1396 BOE per day or 285 barrels of oil equivalent for 1000 feet of lateral, as I mentioned previously, the company surpassed a milestone of 20000 BOE per day in early September and these well results in Northern Delaware heavily contributed to that achievement, we're encouraged by our current production profile which has continued to increase as we experience the full impact of wells brought online later in the third quarter.

During the third quarter, we drilled seven horizontal wells completed 10 wells ending the quarter with three drilled on completed wells or docks. As a reminder, we indicated last quarter that the pace of our completions in 2018 was expected to accelerate compared to our drilling pace due to operational timing. We also drilled two additional salt water disposal wells in the third quarter including our first SWD in the Southern Delaware area, these wells contributed to the cost improvement we experienced in the quarter.

With the addition of these wells, our total disposal capacity is now 155,000 barrels of water per day providing sufficient overall capacity for current water disposal needs.

Turning to transportation and marketing, the company continue to make enhancements through its arrangement in the third quarter of 2018. In the Southern Delaware area, the company entered into an agreement with Oryx Midstream Services for oil transportation to various in-basin markets, the agreement is structured as a multi-year acreage dedication with no minimum volume commitments.

We designed agreement with flexibility in mind by including the option to market our production to other areas should we see an opportunity to take advantage of more favorable pricing, we also entered into a new marketing contract with Plains Midstream for production associated with our core Loving acreage. Along with improvements to our flow assurance, this agreement also includes optionality for sales to other markets and enhances our margin associated with the transportation to the Midland market.

In terms of our strategy around transportation constraints in the basin, we continue to be well positioned should Basin differentials widen from the current levels. As most of you are probably aware of the outlet for oil transportation in the Permian has improved substantially since our last quarterly update but as an industry, we're not out of this yet. We believe we have ample capacity to transform our oil to Midland with approximately 95% of our oil on pipe as of the end of the third quarter and has substantially hedged our Midland basis exposure through 2019 at a mid-push basis below $5.

Lastly, I'd like to provide a brief update on our CEO search, we announced in September that following Alan's retirement, I'd be stepping into the lead of the company on an interim basis and until we conclude our search for a permanent CEO. This process has advanced to the final stages. We look forward to the selection process being completed and making an announcement very soon. Once the CEO is named and remain the Chairman of the Board and continue to be closely involved with the company to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Craig for a review of our financial performance for the third quarter. Craig?

Thanks Gary. I'm happy to report on our impressive financial results for the quarter, third quarter revenues were $82.6 million and production totaled 19,750 BOEs per day comprised of 73% crude oil, 14% NGL, 13% natural gas.

Total production was up 7% from the second quarter and approximately 275% when comparing to the third quarter of 2017. As Gary touched on our third quarter production increases due to strong results in our Northern Delaware area and also from the first contribution to production from our Southern Delaware area.

Third quarter production was also impacted by so much downtime while taking producing wells offline that are in close proximity to drilling and completion activity associated with new wells. We have since brought these in fact wells back online are currently seeing production levels above our third quarter average.

For the third quarter of 2018, Rosehill reported net loss of $31.4 million or $4.76 per share which included $63.3 non-cash pretax loss on commodity derivative instruments.

We generated adjusted EBITDAX of $56.7 million for the third quarter which included $5 million in losses from settled commodity derivatives an increase of 15% compared to second quarter of 2018. Our realized oil price for the third quarter averaged $55.07 per barrel of oil in a total equivalent realized price of $45.44 per BOE, all prices are on unhedged basis.

Turning to hedging, during the third quarter, we continue to aggressively protect our future cash flows in order to help fund our economic drilling program.

As many of you're aware both oil and NGL prices began to rise substantially after we last reported and we took advantage of this opportunity by adding to our current heads book, these new positions include approximately $3.6 million barrels of WTI swaps added for 2020 through 2022 at a weighted average price of $64.46, we have a very healthy hedge book, for further details on our current hedge positions including a breakdown of NGL positions, we entered into the third quarter, we refer you to our earnings release and 10Q where we've included our table, our material and contracts as of September 30 as well as a summary of subsequent hedging activity.

Turning to cost, total cash operating expenses were $20.8 million or $11.47 per BOE which consisted of direct lease operating expense of $5.07 per BOE, cash G&A expense of $3.45 per BOE, gathering and transportation expense of $0.73 per BOE and production taxes of $2.22 per BOE.

On a unit basis, our LOE cost have improved significantly for consecutive quarters primarily due to realizing economies of scale associated with the build-out of our facilities and salt water disposal infrastructure and production growth.

Going forward, we may experience fluctuations in our LOEs as we think our infrastructure build out in the Southern Delaware area with timing around our production, we will continue to remain focused on keeping our overall costs low by optimizing facilities in water infrastructure.

As of September 30, we had $11 million in cash on hand and $288 million in long-term debt. Our cash balance continued the quarter did not include approximately $40 million in net cash proceeds from our equity offering received in October which includes net proceeds from an exercise of the underwriters option to acquire additional shares.

This offering last in price in late September and all net proceeds were received in early October, including these proceeds total liquidity at the end of the quarter was approximately $116 million comprised of cash on hand, availability under our revolving credit facility and the company's ability to issue an additional $15 million of Series B preferred stock subject to certain conditions.

Our borrowing base is currently in the process of being re-determined and we expect to increase above the current level of $210 million.

Turning to the future, we're currently hard at work on a 2019 budget with a goal of finalizing our plans once we had a chance to further analyze the potential of Southern Delaware assets, as we've discussed previously, we do not plan to increase activity in 2019 beyond our current two rig pace. As a result of our capital for 2019 likely to lower in the preliminary forecast we provided in late 2017. And we will have more details on the other components of our plans once our work is finalized.

Lastly, I'd like to welcome all of our new shareholders that participated in our equity offering at the end of September. The offering was a result of our commitment we made earlier in the year to make our company more investable and so we are excited to complete the offering and triple our unaffiliated public float at a modest level of overall dilution. We will continue to stay focused on a strategic financial goals including improving our liquidity and simplifying our capital structure.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning guys, outstanding quarter. My question is on those Southern Delaware wells, great rates even before the artificial lift, just your thoughts, is the plan to let some of those flow naturally before you put them on or maybe if you could just talk about thoughts about when to put out artificial lift and what you see there?

Gary Hanna

Yes, thanks, Neal. Good question, I'll alter my non-Geology, I will let Brian kind of fill in the blanks. But with one of the things we were trying to accomplish in drilling the wells where we drilled them and really throughout the entire basin, North, South, East and West was to learn a lot and we thought we would learn a lot about the characteristics of the formation by letting those well back naturally just seeing how they were going to react and we've got that information, I would suspect going forward we'll probably go ahead and put in the artificial lift a little bit earlier but we learned a lot from watching those wells in my opinion. And Brian, what do you want to…

Brian Ayers

Neal, I think what we will do going down the road having learned from the four wells we've flowed back is we will probably have a lift strategy in place so that once we start to flow back on wells, we will allow them to flow back for a week or two or three and then probably add lift somewhere in that three to four to five, six timeframe. The rocks give up fluid very well, very high all cut, very pleased with all that but clearly this side of the basin to get the kind of cash flow and flow rates that that we'd like, we lift has to happen at some point.

Neal Dingmann

Okay, then just one last follow-up on Craig, did you talk about or you Gary on the capital structure, I know there's thoughts on the high yield or just I guess the process of cleaning up the capital structure at all? Thank you.

Craig Owen

Sure, Neal. Appreciate that and certainly as we follow the equity transaction or the equity offering late September, we are targeting, simplifying our capital structure lowering our overall financing costs. We think we could do that with a high yield offering today's market obviously is not probably the best. So we'll be opportunistic and look for that going forward but I think we'll be aggressive trying to find opportunities, our assets are performing so well. That that's probably not the question is more of the final window that we can do that, but we'd like to focus on that certainly in the next 12 months if not a lot sooner than that.

Neal Dingmann

Unidentified Analyst

So, just wanted to focus on the White Wolf flows and do follow-up on Neal's question but so as the wells reached an IP30 rate yet, and if not you plan to disclose them when you have them and then how are those looking compared to your internal expectations?

Gary Hanna

Some of the wells have reached an IP30, some are not quite there yet, in fact we drilled five, we have only frac four so far, the wells on natural flow are meeting approximately what we thought they would. It's a great question I think the closure of those IP30s, going forward you don't want to be a well watching company and provide every last well and kind of IP30s, we would provide more data as it becomes available. But I think we'll try to aggregate that and provide averages in general, if that answers your first part of your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it does. Thank you. And then I think you mentioned that your capital plan for next year is going to be lower than you had originally anticipated, what has changed in the plan or how are you guys thinking about that?

Gary Hanna

Yes, I think the key change and going to two rigs versus three that we thought about a year ago was the speed at which we're drilling wells, we're drilling them, we had a few of these 12.5 to 13 days for probably with modes averaging 15 or so. Year-ago that was 18, 19, 20 days and 18 months ago that was 40 days. So we're drilling a lot faster that drilling components being quicker bring the completions on faster, so actually we saw this year the capital program actually go up a little bit with the speed of the drilling and we can maintain that going in the next year without really the need to add a third well.

We think a lot of the differences in the cost structure will come around cost savings that we're saying in that ranges from the rights to fracing going across the board, so we're seeing some pretty decent drops and working hard on or vendor sourcing and looking at our supply chain or economics there to continue to lower those costs so we're pretty confident we can we can drop that number down.

Unidentified Analyst

Jeff Grampp

Good morning guys. Nice quarter. I was hoping just sticking on the news of the day down in Pegasus with while wall, you guys mentioned in the release a number of learning's and additional data with the 3D that you guys are going to be having here going forward I was curious if there's any kind of high level thoughts you have so far as tweets that you're making whether it's landing zone completion technique and I mentioned artificial lift but anything else kind of going forward you guys optimize and put some additional wholes around down there.

Gary Hanna

We are doing an awful lot of big boy science here and it's with the intent of fine tuning where we land wells, how we space wells, where is the best bench to drill? The data we've gotten, so far and the ultimate seismic model that we're going to have here will help us in terms of fractures. Where the rock is of course it's brittle where it's not, it's a whole series of things that kind of sound like science fiction to a guy who's been doing this for a long time that are going to really allow us to fine tune into this whole, the whole thing. We expect to have that seismic processed completely by the beginning of Q1 and a full Earth model built by the end of that too and I suspect that the next year you're going to see wells that are going to be really into what's like sharp shooting.

Craig Owen

I think it's safe to say we see the first iteration, first blush of that data set and pretty happy with the cleanness that's of its really excellent data acquisition and they were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the data set.

Gary Hanna

Yes, I'm very great pleased with it is very clean data and it clearly confirms the whole concept of this trough. This low spot between the deep structure and shelf edge it's. I think going to be a very fine place for us to drill.

Craig Owen

Yes, I think it will paid dividends with the amount of data and science we executed on the five wells and being able to really kind that information back from horizon and really nailing your landings zone.

Gary Hanna

Yes, one last thought there if you look at where we've drilled the five wells across the block. One thing we did not want to do was drill one well five times and then tie the science into one well five times. We drilled five wells, five settings we landed all five wells once, and eight well for four in the B. And of the four wells in the B. three of them aren't landed in the same place, so the goal was again to learn all that we could with the first five wells and then use that as a very good tool kit.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, great that's…

Gary Hanna

Yes, hope that answers the question I mean we were clearly comfortable enough with the data that we have now to continue our drilling program and then executing it currently executing in the field now with the new three well pad. We like the data.

Jeff Grampp

Great, t now that that all sounds good it's really helpful and for my follow up looks like the last couple of quarters facilities, related CapEx has been running like 25% or so of the total was just kind of curious, how you guys see that changing into 2019 or if that's still going to be a pretty meaningful part of the program as you guys continue to expand activities particularly down in Pegasus.

Gary Hanna

Yes, we're obviously if the North that infrastructure is getting mature and so a lot of just tying back we have a lot of capacity up to the north, so I would anticipate that spend level as the northern loving core matures will drop. We do have infrastructure and continuing infrastructure we're putting in the southern area including a long line that's pretty strategic to be and it was a tie all of our well back into a fairly central location in the line. so I think the spend will continue. I think we're looking at options to be honest with you around how to do that, how to optimize that. There's been a lot of interest and monetizing that infrastructure or third party kind of deals if you will to manage that infrastructure.

Historically, we haven't been comfortable enough that a company could come in and not subjected to some type of curtailment. We really want to drive our own destiny as much as we can. There's a point in time when I think that matures to a level and somebody is competent enough to run that and in a good professional way that meets our expectations. We can stay involved in that that it might make some sense to monetize that, so you could see some changes in that going forward. There's been some recent transactions that are that are interesting. And there's a you know obviously a lot of money coming into water management companies and some of these are pretty interesting, so that could change a little bit that are our plan today and we'll know that in more than month or so what our plan today is to continue that internal build out of our infrastructure in certain dollar.

Jeff Grampp

Jeffrey Campbell

Thank you. Good morning and congratulations on a seemingly endless great well results and with that regard press release highlighted loving production from four different zones and all the results look impressive, when we look at Slide 6, I was wondering if you can rank order this zones for 2019 development.

Gary Hanna

Yes, we will focus on the Wolfcamp A lower Shale the Wolfcamp A XY and third Bone Spring with the second tier being the second Bone Spring Sand.

Jeffrey Campbell

It sounds like there's four zones that are going to apply in 2019?

Gary Hanna

Yes.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Second question you mentioned in the press release testing both gas lift and ESP's in Southern Delaware basin and I was just wondering do you think there's going to emerge a preference for want over the other or can they both be as will the future development down there and what would inform the choice?

Gary Hanna

Varies from well to well but the sub pumps are probably going to be the main tool. Some of that has to do with how much gas each well makes because those pumps don't perform as well with they get the high gas the well. But given the very high oil cuts of that we've seen so far. So sub pumps work best. We think one point going into next year.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, thank you for that and last question you earlier in the call you brought up the potential for additional acquisitions. I was just curious to know broadly and how this year want to negotiate yourself on the phone but what sort of opportunities are out there I mean at one point acreage cost more in those fleet levels. I was just wondering as I relaxed any with the current difficulty of production out of the basin or there any other dynamic changes with regard to acreage costs that suggest maybe you could be able to do some things later.

Gary Hanna

Yes, you're absolutely right I mean it's one of the reasons we don't want to be too specific about the particular wells because it does cover a pretty broad swath of earth down there. We have a number of opportunities in place. We will execute on this opportunism fairly certain from a price level. That I don't think it's certainly hasn't gone up.

Craig Owen

No, it's not going up in fact we're seeing things kind of down a bit flat and of course it all depends upon the deal with self but costs aren't going up now for that.

Jeffrey Campbell

Eli Kantor

Hey good morning guys. Can you give a little bit more color on the infrastructure monetization process in terms of potential timing of the sale and what kind of valuation you'd expect if you choose to go forward with that?

Gary Hanna

Good question, we're analyzing that now Eli, trying to understand what the value is of our infrastructure we look at the recent transaction $300 million that's an interesting trade and a nice benchmark for us to engage against I mean the reality of it in the marketplace is we're not getting any credit in the market for that infrastructure it's just the truth and I think people don't understand it, so to the degree that it makes some sense to monetize that. We're running those mathematical models now to see how that works but again it's an option to us and it's a substantial amount of money, so it's something we've got in play and we'll continue to look at that and analyze it but it might make some sense.

Eli Kantor

Great, fair enough. As far as the ongoing borrowing base redetermination because any preliminary expectation is there and then thoughts around where the farm base could go over the next two years as you ramp production and assuming oil prices cooperate?

Gary Hanna

Yes, that's a big crystal ball there, but I would say, you know, as we said in the release or in our prepared remarks. We do expect it to move up, going through that process now just remember we move the rig from the north to the south in the whatever May timeframe something like that and we've talked about the our wells in the south just coming on, so you can if, we're not getting expect much contribution from those on this farm basically determination but the continued success both in the north and then as South continues to grow now expectations in the next year 2020, it should continue to move up assuming like you said prices cooperate and so forth. Up until the right it'll be fits and starts on kind of the timing of our development.

Eli Kantor

And then last one for me you guys have seen some nice de-leveraging of your operating cost structure which we expect on that front going forward as a volume.

Gary Hanna

Yes, I think I'd like to said we move down, we've had a very good trend throughout this year. We highlighted on the LOE side, we've seen some great movement in that as we put in our SWD infrastructure and less and less water on truck. We may have some as we build out and sync up our timing in the south there could be that may not be a trend that you can draw a line on but over time we expect that to at worst kind of stay where it is but certainly a continued improvement in the same thing on the G&A side, the big two biggest components for cost structure that should continue work its way down on a unit basis as our production grows. You spend a lot of early part of this year building a company, building the back office and so forth and with growth will continue to have to people here and there but largely we have, what we need in place to operate two rig plan going forward. We're excited about that.

Eli Kantor

Joel Musante

Hi guys. I just a few more questions on the way well what are the tradeoffs for doing an artificial lift versus letting the wells flow naturally there.

Gary Hanna

That's great. Yes, you're going to move substantially more fluid and given the very high okay we're seeing we're not seeing a significant increase in oil cut on pump, so it just makes sense.

Joel Musante

So on the cost side wouldn't cost be a little bit higher ESP or Gas live.

Gary Hanna

Yes, that's a good point. The big pumps and we've got quite a few of them being built, those run about $200 to $250, $300,0000 per unit, so the incremental cost is while it's material, it's not impossible to the overall economics of the deal. To run those is mainly just electrical costs and the last backup numbers are I sort of without them but $11, $12,000, $13,000 a month from electrical cost standpoint so, again it's real money but considering the uplift that you're getting by being able to move that kind of fluid and really grandstand on it's really about moving fluid in with these high oil cuts we think it's going to have a high impact and these numbers will be fairly immaterial relative to the uplift.

Joel Musante

Okay. All right. And I know you talked about drilling blocking up the acreage and drilling longer laterals. I was just wondering where you sit on that?

Gary Hanna

Making some progress again, I don't want to really get into the details of where and what we are, we have in play fairly substantial chunks. We do think that longer laterals in here will certainly pay dividends for us and that's our goal. That's where we're trying to get in, in Vegas. Not a lot of opportunities do that and loving. We currently have about 40% to 50% of the worlds on our existing acreage would be longer laterals Brian.

Joel Musante

Correct.

Gary Hanna

And as we enhance and add to our acreage position, I would expect that percentage to increase quite a bit, so when we can put those blocks together and really longer last will certainly do that.

Joel Musante

Right, so these first wells were shorter laterals, was that a more of a just testing or what do you plan to do going forward as far as lateral?

` Gary Hanna

Yes, four of the first five wells were one, one-mile long wells. One was about 6500 feet or so. They were placed to get the maximum learning we could both from the wells and also from the logs and of course we took on all five wells.

Going forward, well, we we've got a three well pad drilling right now. Those are all one-mile wells but a portion of next year's joint program will be long rich wells but again, we've got some things pending right now that may change that look a little bit, so I kind of like did not go into detail what's that?

Joel Musante

Sure.

Gary Hanna

Yes, where on all that well, yes. Yes, and I think it's safe to say that the wells we drill the amount of information that we learn knowing what we know today Brian be from the core analysis, from micro seismic, from time back and all that data sets that even on the wells we've drilled today. We think we can optimize those wells quite a bit more going forward with tweaking those landing zones.

Joel Musante

Absolutely.

Gary Hanna

Yes, we are extremely pleased like take use the word please on a call like this because everybody is pleased about what they're doing. But we are I am extremely pleased with the quality and quantity of data we got from those wells and it's going to have a huge impact on us short-term and long-term.

Joel Musante

Right. And just one last question, can you just elaborate on your comment in a press release about, the more fractured areas how that might affect your completion method?

Gary Hanna

One thing that you have to be careful of, okay, first of all, we frac well to break the rock and if the rock is broken to start with, that's going to help you. In most shell type place, highly fractured rocks produce the best. The issue is in fracking that rock, you have to make sure that you can contain your frac in the zone that you are trying to test. Or if the rocks are highly fractured, and you hit them real hard, you are not always certain where your frac is going. And so, it's trying to -- you just have to be careful that the way you frac the well is married with the abundance and tight and direction of fractures that are already ready to get there, that you don't hit something hard and frac well outside of bounds. So it's just a -- trying to -- it's a function of just making sure that you account for those fractures.

Joel Musante

Okay. All right. That makes sense it optimize the simulation. Okay --

Gary Hanna

That's well direction and everything.

Joel Musante

All right. Thanks for taking my questions. Nice quarter. I appreciate it.

Gary Hanna

Well great, great questions guys. I really want to thank everybody for joining the call today. As you can tell, we have a very busy and productive third quarter both from an operational and financial standpoint. We remain active. As we enter the final period of 2018. We have a sharp focus on optimizing the development of our Southern Delaware asset. As Craig mentioned, we are also busy with the 2019 budgeting process and we'll be happy to share those plans publicly once we are in a position to do so. Overall, there's a lot to be excited about here in Rosehill, and I've enjoyed my time with the team so far. I look forward to speaking with you all again very soon. Thank you again. You all have a great day.

