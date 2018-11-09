Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) CEO Ross Craft on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Suzanne Ogle - IR

Ross Craft - Chairman and CEO

Sergei Krylov - CFO

Qingming Yang - President and COO

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2018 Approach Resources Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Suzanne Ogle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Ma'am, the podium is yours.

Suzanne Ogle

Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Approach. On the call with me this morning are Ross Craft, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Qingming Yang, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sergei Krylov, our Chief Financial Officer. All will be available for questions after the call.

In just a moment, I'll turn the call over to Ross who will update you on our third quarter achievements, our progress year-to-date and finally our focus areas for the remainder of the year. Qingming will review our operational results, and Sergei will follow with a review of the financial results. Our earnings release and the conference call presentation slides that we'll refer to during our prepared remarks can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of our website at approachresources.com.

Please note that our remarks and answers to the questions include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these risks is set forth on Slide 2 in our earnings release presentation.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, we refer to, and the applicable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release on the non-GAAP financial information page of our website and at the end of our earnings presentation. We filed our 10-Q last night.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ross.

Ross Craft

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being on the call today and for your interest in Approach. I’ll start the call with the discussion of our recent highlights and accomplishments for the third quarter, followed by a commentary on our focus for the remainder of the year.

Before I get into the details of the presentation, I’d like to make three important points upfront. Starting on Slide 4 of our presentation, first, our strong performance for the nine months is a direct result of solid execution. Secondly, we’re making steady organic progress toward recovery from the downturn. And thirdly, we’re strategically managing our process growth and future profitability, balancing the exploration of new opportunities with exploitation of our core competencies.

We had a good quarter and delivered growth in revenue, earnings and EBITDAX as you can see on Slide 5. The strengthened price in oil and NGLs and expiration of legacy hedges, combined with a focus on controlling costs, drove $4.5 million of operating income, our best quarter for operating income since the fourth quarter of 2014.

We beat consensus estimates for adjusted EPS by 43% and EBITDAX by 8%. We drilled six wells during the quarter and completed two wells in the second half of the quarter fulfilling our 2018 program ahead of schedule. By year end we plan to spend 21% less than the midpoint of our prior annual capital expense guidance, while managing the annual production through within 6% at the midpoint of our prior forecast.

Despite improved oil and NGL prices, the extreme WAHA natural gas price discount in the Permian Basin has persisted, as do many of the pressures are faced in the energy industry. All price volatility, extreme differentials, service cost escalation, market access and geopolitical uncertainties are a few that come to mind. However, in a very political environment Approach has maintained our industry leading lease operating expense which is one of the lowest for BOE in the basin and 27% lower than our peer average.

We’re making steady organic process -- progress towards delivering the value that we believe exists in the Southern Midland Basin. A core component of the Approach’s value proposition is discipline, discipline that results in operational excellence, cost control and prudent capital spending. We manage the business from a long-term perspective. Concerning the current WAHA natural gas price discount, we elected to defer several third quarter completions and reschedule planned fourth quarter completions.

Now, I’ll put the WAHA differentials perspective. On Slide 6 you’ll see the impact of revenue from the WAHA differential from January 1st through September 30th this year, equates to approximately two additional completion or three to four additional drilled wells. We understand that the market often demands production growth under any circumstance. Given that a significant portion of the shale’s oil net present value is achieved in the first two years of production and our core acreage position is largely HBP, bringing in production online into heavily discounted market for the sole purpose of showing growth is not a prudent management of resources and not in the long-term interest of Approach and our shareholders.

Before I turn the call over to Qingming to discuss third quarter operating results, I’ll briefly discuss market dynamics and focus for the remainder of the year. Permian pipeline capacity constraints and widening basin differentials has not deterred production growth within the basin. Permian gas production is up approximately 5% quarter-over-quarter, approximately 11.5 Bcf per day, an improved production that’s up 3.5 million barrels of oil per day. NGL volumes heading to Mont Belvieu are around 1.3 million barrels per day. The associated gas produced in the core areas of Delaware and Midland basins will continue to increase as more wells are placed online and as core areas of the basin matures, placing additional capacity constraints on inter-basin pipeline systems as well as some mainline systems leaving the basin. As on November 1, we’re looking at $1.72 differential, a 53% discount to Henry Hub.

I expect to see basin differential start narrowing possibly by the first quarter of ‘19 when several brownfield repurpose or expansion projects are expected to come online adding approximately 350 million cubic feet of gas for added capacity. The longer term solution will be numerous greenfield large scale pipeline expansions totaling close to 12 Bcf per day. Additional takeaway capacity was announced in-service dates by 2019 and 2021. Considering current market dynamics and large scale pipelines forecasted in-service dates, we made strategic decision to recalibrate our completion schedule to better align with the anticipated pipeline and service space. This is consistent with our disciplined approach to asset management, our focus on long-term execution and profitability, an example of our ability to quickly evaluate and react to market conditions.

It is important for our shareholders to understand that in addition to staying focused on day-to-day operations, we have been working diligently evaluating highly accretive transactions. Since our debt exchange with the wells was completed in early 2017, we have examined approximately 20 potential strategic transactions representing over $7.5 billion of value. In addition, as we have disclosed, we remain in discussion with a variety of potential counterparts regarding a range of transactions designed to further reduce our leverage and position the company for sustained growth once conditions justify growth.

We’ve one of the best technical teams in the industry. The same team has been responsible for many of the new concepts and techniques utilized while they’re operating within the basin. The same team will continue to work diligently on transformative solutions that are accretive to all of our shareholders.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Qingming.

Qingming Yang

Thanks, Ross. And good morning, everyone. Please turn to Slide 7 in our presentation. Our operational highlights this quarter include drilling and completion activity, continuous cost control and stock inventory. Production this quarter was 11.3 thousand Boe per day. As Ross mentioned a few minutes ago, we elected to defer several of our planned third quarter completions due to the WAHA differential. Even with these deferrals we delivered quarterly production within less than 1% of quarterly guidance. We completed our 2018 drilling program ahead of schedule and under budget.

This quarter we drilled six horizontal Wolfcamp wells, four in the Wolfcamp A bench, one in the Wolfcamp B bench and one in the Wolfcamp C bench. It is an important distinction that Approach is actively drilling in each of our Wolfcamp benches. All three benches into the Approach’s acreage have been proven and are productive. This provides significant upside when market conditions support accelerated drilling program. We completed two horizontal Wolfcamp wells during the second half of the quarter, both in project Pangea area.

Now turning to Slide 8, you see the continued efforts of our daily focus on efficient operation and the benefit of our infrastructure system, which collectively contributes to our industry-leading LOE. Third quarter lease operating expense of $5.57 per Boe included strategic spending on certain workovers and maintenance. Our year-to-date LOE at September 30th which includes normal operations and additional strategic spend on workovers and maintenance is 27% lower than our peer average. Ross mentioned in opening of the call that a core component of the Approach value proposition is discipline. We manage our business with a long-term perspective.

Slide 9 illustrates our track record of aligning production growth to commodity prices. As previously noted, in light of the extreme WAHA gas differential in the basin, we deferred several third quarter completions and rescheduled fourth quarter completions to preserve capital until the basin gas differential shows signs of improvement. We now expect full year capital expenditures to be $47 million or 21% below the midpoint of our prior guidance and full year production to be between 4.05 million and 4.15 million barrels of oil equivalent or 6% below the midpoint of our prior guidance. We’ve provided revised guidance on Slide 15 in the appendix.

On Slide 10 you can see the nine wells completed during this year. Five of the nine wells have included the use of nanoparticles and two of the nine wells completed this year have used West Texas sand. At September 30, 2018, we had seven DUCs in our inventory. With these DUCs we’re ready to accelerate when market conditions allowed.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Sergei to go over financial results.

Sergei Krylov

Thanks, Qingming. For the third quarter I am happy to report increased profit and cash margins. We saw both top-line and bottom-line improvements this quarter. Revenue was up 27% over the prior year quarter. Revenue for the quarter pre-hedged totaled $32.6 million and was supported by an increase in oil and NGL commodity prices as shown on Slide 11.

Our strong oil price utilization is a product of our existing oil transportation contract with oil being sold at Cushing benchmark price at a fixed transportation fee. We had the benefit of this contract through the end of 2019, which aligns with expected normalization of the Midland-Cushing differential. Net loss for the quarter was $4.3 million or $0.05 per diluted share. Net loss for the third quarter included a commodity derivative loss of $3.3 million. Excluding the decrease in the fair value of our commodity derivatives of $0.1 million, adjusted net loss was $4.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share. For the third quarter our reported EBITDAX of $16.5 million was 19% higher than what we saw a year ago.

Taking advantage of the improved oil and NGL prices, we have added to our hedge book. Our current hedge schedule can be found on Slide 16 in the appendix to this presentation.

Lease operating expense for the third quarter was $5.57 per Boe. LOE for the third quarter includes important workovers and maintenance. We expect LOE to decrease in the fourth quarter and fall within guidance for full-year. Production and ad valorem taxes totaled $2.1 million and were 6.5% of oil, NGL and gas sales.

Cash, general and administrative expense per Boe for the third quarter was $4.73 per Boe. Depreciation for the quarter was $14.5 million, or $13.90 per Boe. Our focus on control of cash operating costs, along with higher product prices provided a 40% improvement in unhedged cash margin per Boe compared to third quarter 2017. Capital expenditures incurred for the first quarter were $19.3 million and included $17 million for drilling and completion activities and $2.2 million for infrastructure projects and equipment, and $0.1 million for lease extensions. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, our capital expenditures totaled $46.5 million which was 21% below our annual guidance.

On Slide 12, we summarize our financial position. We continue to maintain a simple capital structure and are working to further strengthen our balance sheet. At September 30th, our liquidity was $29.2 million.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Ross.

Ross Craft

Before we open the call for questions I’d like to emphasize the three important points that I opened the call with. First, our strong performance for the first nine months is a direct result of solid execution. We remain disciplined and focused. So many in the operations team would be commended for consistently delivering first-rate operations quarter-after-quarter and year-after-year. The implementation and integrated development plan provides a solid foundation to continue to look for innovative ways to drive down costs and well delivery cycle times. Secondly we’re doing what we said we would do, align our capital expenditure with free cash flow. We’re executing the strategy that we articulated and are making steady organic progress. Organic recovery is slow but it's possible. Third point, our relative debt levels constrain our ability to grow and spread our fixed costs at realized production base. As much as our shareholders would like to see and as much as we would like to provide a faster, easier innovation, there are many variables in play. Timing, patience and discipline are the key to strategically managing our Approach’s growth and future profitability.

With that, I’ll turn it over for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ross Craft

We appreciate your time today and we look forward to keeping you posted on the progress we’re making. This is a challenging environment we’re seeing oil prices once again dip. WAHA differentials blown up above 70 current. Obviously there's a lot of positives on the horizon with additional pipes in the basin. It’s going to be a slow and steady progress, but we've got the firepower to manage through this and think that the outcome would be favorable to all shareholders. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today’s program you may all disconnect everyone have a great day.