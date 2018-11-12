Agricultural Commodities Post WASDE

On Thursday, November 8, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its November World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report. The November report comes at a time when the harvest of the 2018 crop in the U.S. is at its end and the 2018/2019 crop year in the southern hemisphere is gearing up.

While the November WASDE came at the end of the crop year when the USDA spelled out fundamentals during prior reports, the USDA included data from China which gave the report a special significance. The USDA wrote:

“This month’s China supply and demand estimates for corn, peanuts, rapeseed, rice, soybeans, and wheat incorporate historical revisions to area and production published by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The revisions are based on the results of China’s Third National Agricultural Census.”

I typically take supply and demand data from countries like China and Russia with a grain of salt. These nations, which are leading producers and consumers of commodities, view their production and consumption as national security secrets. In the past, lots of data from the Chinese and Russians have been biased in that its release tends to serve national self-interest rather than provide a robust view of the raw fundamentals. The data completes the global picture for supply and demand characteristics in markets. China and Russia tend to be less forthcoming than the U.S. and Europe when it comes to data which gives them a competitive advantage because of western transparency. Therefore, be careful when putting too much faith in data from either of these two countries even though they are significant market participants from both the production and the consumption sides of the agricultural markets. The Russians and Chinese would prefer to maintain their ability to see western data while sharing only the tidbits that serve their national interest.

I reached out to my friend Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products including CORN, SOYB, WEAT, and CANE. Sal always has an interesting perspective on the WASDE report given his many years in the agricultural sector of the commodities market. Sal told me:

“This was a one-of-a-kind report with the inclusion of over ten years’ worth of data revisions from the Chinese, which largely increased global production and inventories of grains, most especially corn. However, even with the seemingly enormous increase in global supplies, the markets overcame their initial downside reaction and corn prices actually ended higher by the end of the day of the November WASDE release. This is because the overall trend in grain markets remains the same: total global grain usage is up, and total global grain inventories are down versus last year. Additionally, yield estimates for both corn and soybeans in the U.S. were reduced from last month, which puts traders on edge because there is historical precedent for the USDA to reduce yield estimates further in years when they reduce yields in the November report. Grain markets are showing resilience whenever they try to test their year-to-date lows, which happen to be at or very near the cost of production.”

To take Sal’s point one step further, the planting, growing, and harvest season for agricultural commodities are a cycle that depends on the climate in the principal growing areas of the world each year. However, the season of demand for food is a year-round affair that continues to grow with population and wealth.

As we head into the planting and growing season in the southern hemisphere, politics will continue to trump the weather conditions when it comes to the path of least resistance of prices in the grain and other agricultural commodities markets.

In my pre-WASDE report, I highlighted the price action in the Invesco DB Agricultural ETF product (DBA). The ETF closed on Wednesday, November 6 at $17.59 per share and moved a bit lower by the end of the week.

Politics will rule in the agricultural markets

The most significant event for the agricultural markets for 2018 will not come from Mother Nature this year, but it could come from a meeting in Argentina between President Trump and President Xi of China. The trade dispute between the two nations sent the price of soybeans to the lowest level in a decade and corn followed, albeit to a lesser extent. The United States is the world’s leading producer, and exporter of the oilseed and corn and the tariffs and retaliatory measures have caused prices to move lower. Protectionist policies distort commodities prices as they tend to create shortages in one area of the world and gluts in others. The Chinese typically purchase one-quarter of the annual soybean crop from the United States. When the trade dispute kicked into high gear in the late spring, China canceled all purchases of U.S. beans for 2018 and 2019 sending prices reeling to the downside. Any framework for a trade deal between the U.S. and Chinese could cause a significant recovery in the price of the oilseed future and corn would likely follow given its underlying strength.

At the same time, the most recent election of Jair Bolsonaro as President of Brazil has put a far-right and business-friendly nationalist candidate in office. On the campaign trail, the new President said that China is not buying from Brazil, but “China is buying Brazil” through their investments. China has turned to Brazil for soybeans and other agricultural commodities in the face of the trade dispute with the United States. The bottom line is that the wave of protectionism has spread, and China depends on the rest of the world for the raw materials necessary to satisfy the requirements of 1.4 billion people. I continue to believe that China will have no choice but to compromise to secure the food and other commodities that are staples for their growth and survival.

Therefore, politics more than the weather is the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for prices over the coming weeks and months. The news cycle rather than the weather report will continue to cause periods of buying and selling in the grain and other agricultural commodities markets.

In the wake of the November WASDE report, soybean, corn, and wheat prices did not move all that much. Cotton and meat prices edged higher in the aftermath of Thursday’s report.

Soybeans- Global stocks increase while the U.S. suffers from the effect of protectionism

January soybean futures fell in a kneejerk reaction to the November WASDE report, but by the end of Thursday’s session, they came back to close closer to the high than the low of the day.

As the daily chart highlights, after moving to a low of $8.64 after the release of the WASDE, January futures sprung back to over the $8.80 per bushel level where they closed last Friday. The USDA told the soybean market:

“The U.S. soybean outlook is for lower production, reduced exports, and increased ending stocks. Soybean production is forecast at 4,600 million bushels, down 90 million on lower WASDE-583-3 yields. The soybean yield is projected at 52.1 bushels per acre, down 1.0 bushel mainly on reductions for Iowa and Illinois. Soybean exports are reduced 160 million bushels to 1,900 million with lower imports projected for China. The forecast protein consumption growth rate for China is reduced, which is reflected in the limited number of U.S. export sales this fall. Although sales to China are minimal, strong sales to other markets are expected to continue, which is likely to result in a larger share of U.S. exports in the second half of the marketing year. With lower exports and slightly higher crush, soybean ending stocks are projected at 955 million bushels, down 70 million. The U.S. season-average soybean price range is forecast at $7.60 to $9.60 per bushel, unchanged at the midpoint. Soybean meal and soybean oil price forecasts are also unchanged at $290 to $330 per short ton and 28.0 to 32.0 cents per pound, respectively. The 2018/19 global oilseed outlook includes lower production, exports, and increased stocks compared to last month. Lower production of soybeans, cottonseed, peanuts, and rapeseed is partly offset with a higher forecast for sunflowerseed. Reduced global peanut and rapeseed production is largely driven by historical revisions issued by China’s NBS. Global soybean production is reduced 2.0 million tons with lower production for the United States and Argentina partly offset by increases for China, India, and Ukraine. Global soybean exports are reduced 2.0 million tons to 155.4 million. Lower U.S. exports are partly offset by a 2-million-ton increase for Brazil and higher shipments out of Ukraine and Russia. With limited U.S. commitments to China so far this marketing year, China’s soybean imports are lowered 4 million tons to 90 million. China’s crush is also lowered, but protein meal consumption growth is expected to remain positive with support from available foreign exportable supplies. South America is expected to capture more of China’s soybean market while the United States is likely to capture more market share in the rest of the world, particularly in the second half of the marketing year when those imports typically trend higher. Global oilseed stocks are up 2.4 million tons to 126.2 million mainly on higher stocks of soybeans and sunflowerseed. Global soybean stocks are up 2.0 million tons to 112.1 million, with higher stocks in Argentina, India, and the United States that are partly offset by lower stocks in China and Brazil.”

Lower production reduced exports, and increased inventories in the U.S. reflect the politics of the trade dispute with the Chinese. Global stocks also rose, but lower stocks in China mean that the Chinese will need to source the oilseed from producers around the world other than the United States. Brazil is not likely to stand as a cheap seller to China given the new leader of the South American nation. The USDA did not change their price projections for soybeans or soybean products. The price movements in the futures market will come from the political news cycle rather than the weather reports.

Corn- U.S. production and stocks decline

Corn also fell in an immediate reaction to the WASDE report last Thursday, but like beans, the price snapped right back.

As the daily chart illustrated, December corn futures fell to a low of $3.66, rallied back to just under $3.80 but were trading on Friday at just under the $3.70 per bushel level. The USDA told the corn market:

“This month’s 2018/19 U.S. corn outlook is for lower production, reduced feed and residual use and exports, and smaller ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.626 billion bushels, down 152 million from last month on a reduced yield forecast. Feed and residual use is lowered 50 million bushels based on a smaller crop and higher prices. Exports are reduced 25 million bushels based on expectations of increased competition from Ukraine. With supply falling more than use, corn ending stocks are down 77 million bushels from last month. The season-average corn price received by producers is raised 10 cents to a midpoint of $3.60 per bushel. Production, domestic consumption, and ending stocks of corn for China are revised beginning with the 2007/08 marketing year. A detailed breakout of the corn balance sheet revisions is available via at the Foreign Agricultural Service PS&D website and the WASDE historical revisions web page. China’s NBS does not publish estimates of corn stocks or consumption. USDA’s estimates of corn stocks are based on official production estimates by NBS, trade data as reported by China Customs, and other related utilization data. For the time period encompassing the 2007/08 to 2017/18 marketing years, NBS increased corn total production by an unprecedented 266 million metric tons. USDA raises estimates of domestic disappearance, resulting in higher stock levels that sum to an additional 149 million tons of ending stocks for the 2018/19 marketing year. Changes to feed and residual disappearance attempt to account for, among other factors, the expected impact of the variation in soybean meal equivalent protein consumption, corn prices, availability of other energy substitutes, and residual statistical error. Importantly, USDA’s estimates of China’s coarse grain imports do not change with this revision, and thus still reflect the reality that coarse grain imports, in addition to other energy substitutes, surged during a time period when the country was accumulating large stocks of corn. Global coarse grain production for 2018/19 is forecast 29.9 million tons higher to 1,373.3 million, with a greater corn production forecast for China accounting for a large portion of the increase. Aside from China, corn production is forecast higher for Ukraine, Argentina, Kenya, Moldova, and Russia. EU corn production is lowered, mostly reflecting reductions for Hungary, Poland, and Germany. Corn exports are raised for Ukraine, Argentina, and Moldova. Imports are raised for the EU, Vietnam, and Iran. Barley imports are raised for Saudi Arabia, with higher exports projected for Russia and Ukraine. Not including China, foreign corn ending stocks are higher than last month, mostly reflecting increases for Argentina, Iran, Paraguay, and Vietnam.”

The WASDE report was not all that bearish for the corn market as the USDA reported that production and ending stocks in the United States fell. Global corn stocks rose because of production increases from Argentina, Iran, Paraguay, and Vietnam. The USDA raised its projection for the corn price by 10 cents to $3.60 per bushel.

The corn futures market has been making higher lows and higher highs since mid-September, and it rose to a marginal new high on Thursday as the market experienced increased volatility upon the release of the monthly report.

Wheat- Global stocks rise, but outside of China they are lower

The price of wheat futures bounced around after the release of the WASDE report, but they remained above the $5 per bushel level on the active month December futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, there were no dramatic moves in the price of December CBOT wheat futures following the release of the USDA report last Thursday, December futures fell to a low of $5.0325 and were trading in Friday at the $5.02 per bushel level. The USDA told the wheat market:

“Supplies for the 2018/19 U.S. wheat crop are unchanged this month, and total use is raised 7 million bushels on higher seed use that reflects increased projected 2019/20 wheat planted area. Small offsetting by-class changes are made for wheat imports and exports. Food use is unchanged based on the latest NASS Flour Milling Products report, issued November 1. Projected ending stocks are lowered 7 million bushels to 949 million. The season-average farm price is unchanged at the midpoint of $5.10 per bushel and the range is narrowed to $4.90 to $5.30. Global 2018/19 wheat supplies are raised 6.7 million tons on both increased production and beginning stocks. The vast majority of this change stems from the updated production data released by China’s NBS, which made significant production changes from 2007/08 through 2017/18. In addition, China’s 2018/19 production forecast is raised with both higher harvested area and yield, based on the NBS revisions. Total 2018/19 global production is raised 2.6 million tons, but is down 1.9 million tons excluding the China revision. Australia’s crop is lowered 1.0 million tons to 17.5 million on continued drought. Morocco, Pakistan, and Ukraine are lowered 0.9, 0.8, and 0.5 million tons, respectively. A 0.9-million-ton production increase for Algeria is partly offsetting. Global exports are lowered 1.6 million tons with almost all of that from Australia reflecting the smaller crop. Australia exports are lowered 1.5 million tons to 11.5 million, the lowest total since 2007/08. Global use is raised 0.2 million tons, but includes a 1.0-million-ton increase for China reflecting higher feed and residual use and larger supplies. With supplies rising more than use, global ending stocks are raised 6.5 million tons to 266.7 million. However, stocks outside of China are down 0.9 million tons.”

The USDA increased 2018/2019 wheat supplies and global ending stocks. However, outside of China stocks declined marginally. The USDA did not change their projection for the price of the primary ingredient in flour and bread that feeds the world.

The KCBT-CBOT wheat spread was trading at the 14.5 cents premium for CBOT soft red winter wheat over the KCBT hard red winter wheat on Friday, November 9. The norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT, and the current level of the spread tends to be a bearish sign for the price of the grain.

WASDE is bullish for cotton and meats

The price of cotton made another failed attempt to trade above the 80 cents per pound level on Thursday as the USDA released its WASDE report.

As the chart shows, the price of December cotton futures got up to a high of 80.50 cents which was a new and higher short-term high for the fiber, but it fell back to just above the 78 cents per pound level on Friday. The USDA told the cotton market:

“This month’s 2018/19 U.S. balance sheet shows lower production, consumption, exports, and ending stocks. Production is reduced 1.35 million bales due mainly to decreases in the Southeast, reflecting the impact of adverse weather. Domestic mill use is reduced 100,000 bales and exports are reduced 500,000 bales. Projected ending stocks in 2018/19 are 700,000 bales lower this month, at 4.3 million bales or 24 percent of use. The marketing-year-average price received by producers is forecast between 71.0 and 77.0 cents per pound, with a midpoint of 74.0 cents, 1 cent above last month. This month’s 2018/19 world supply and demand forecasts include lower beginning stocks, production, consumption, trade, and ending stocks. Historical revisions to Benin’s exports resulted in a 375,000-bale decrease in 2018/19 beginning stocks there, accounting for much of this month’s 500,000-bale decline in global beginning stocks. Forecast global production is reduced 2.3 million bales as smaller expected crops in the United States, India, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan offset an increase in Benin. Consumption is reduced 875,000 bales, with smaller expected mill use in India, Pakistan, Turkey, Brazil, Indonesia, and the United States. Global ending stocks are 1.8 million bales lower this month, at 73 million bales or 57 percent of mill use.”

Lower production and declining ending stocks are not bearish fundamental news for the cotton market. U.S. ending stocks fell, as did global inventories of the fiber. Cotton is another one of those commodities that are in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, so the news cycle could cause volatility in the cotton futures market when Presidents Trump and Xi meet at the G-20 meeting in Argentina.

Meat prices moved higher in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s report and then declined on Friday.

The daily chart of the December live cattle futures contract shows that the price has moved higher from lows of $1.1435 per pound on November 5 to the $1.1660 level on Thursday and moved lower to the $1.1450 level on Friday.

After trading down to 54 cents per pound on November 7, lean hog futures recovered to the 55.435 cents level on Thursday after the WASDE report and was near 56 cents per pound on Friday. The USDA told the meat markets:

“The forecast for 2018 total red meat and poultry production is lowered from last month as lower beef, pork, and turkey production more than offsets higher broiler production. Beef production is reduced from the previous month on a slower expected marketing pace for fed cattle in the fourth quarter. The pork production forecast is reduced on lower expected fourth-quarter hog slaughter and lighter carcass weights. For 2019, the total red meat and poultry forecast is reduced from the previous month on lower expected beef, pork, and turkey production. Beef production is reduced on lower expected steer and heifer slaughter in the first half of 2019. Pork production is reduced on lower expected first quarter hog slaughter and slightly lighter carcass weights. Beef import forecasts for 2018 and 2019 are reduced from the previous month on decreased shipments of processing beef from Australia. Beef export forecasts for 2018 and 2019 are raised from the previous month on continued firm global demand for U.S. beef. The 2018 pork import and export forecasts are reduced fractionally on third-quarter trade data. Cattle and hog price forecasts are raised for 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.”

The WADSE report was bullish for the prices of cattle and hog futures as the USDA lowered production projections and increased prices for 2018 and the first three months of 2019.

The November WASDE report is now in the books, and it was a mixed bag when it comes to many of the agricultural commodities. The upcoming meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and China in Argentina will do a lot more to move prices of many of these commodities than the weather over the coming weeks.

The Invesco DB Agricultural ETF product (DBA) contains many of the commodities futures that were part of the WADSE report. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the “index”) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities (“index commodities”), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.”

The top holdings of DBA as of last Friday included:

DBA moved lower from the night before the release of the WASDE report.

As the chart shows, the night before the WASDE report DBA closed at $17.59 and it was trading at $17.31 on Friday, November 9. DBA could become highly volatile along with agricultural commodities as the meeting in Argentina approaches and if the leaders of the U.S. and China can make progress or come to terms on the framework for a trade agreement.

The bottom line from the November WASDE report, as Sal Gilberte continues to point out is that “Total global grain usage is up.” The ever-increasing demand side of the fundamental equation will eventually send prices exploding to the upside when we experience supply issues. As the weather is the primary factor when it comes to growing crops around the world, it is only a matter of time until shortages develop, and prices soar higher.

