Is High-Yielding CenturyLink A Good Income Investment?

Thesis

CenturyLink (CTL) offers a quite high dividend yield to its owners, which is why share price gains are not necessary for CenturyLink to be a solid investment. The dividend looks sufficiently safe for the foreseeable future, thanks to CenturyLink's strong cash generation. Synergies with Level 3 will drive cash flows further over the coming quarters.

CenturyLink's ultra-long-term business outlook is somewhat unclear, which is why other telecom companies could be a safer bet in the long run. CenturyLink nevertheless looks like a solid investment for income-focused investors right here.

The company provides integrated communication services to residential as well as to business customers. This includes broadband, local and long distance voice, video, and other services. CenturyLink additionally provides data center services and managed services to its business customers.

Source: CenturyLink presentation

CenturyLink generates roughly three-quarters of its revenues with its business customers, residential/consumer revenues make up roughly one-fourth of the total. Being weighted towards business customers is not a negative for CenturyLink, as the revenue performance in this segment is slightly better. Overall CenturyLink nevertheless suffered a 3.6% revenue decline during the most recent quarter (Q3).

CTL Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last couple of years, CenturyLink's revenues rose substantially, but that was not due to organic growth, which would be the best case for investors. CenturyLink's revenue growth has been based on several takeovers that the company has done over that time frame, the most recent one was the takeover of Level 3 that closed in late 2017.

CenturyLink's revenue decline during Q3 is not only a negative, though. The company has been vocal about its plans to close down unprofitable business units, such as its linear and over-the-top consumer video platforms. As long as the lost revenues were not producing any profits anyway, the closing of these business units is not a problem for shareholders. It could, in fact, be positive in the long run, as CenturyLink can focus its resources on more promising segments, such as its data center business.

The takeover of Level 3 allows for substantial synergies between the two companies, so far close to $800 million in annual EBITDA synergies were captured. There is even more potential for cost-savings, though, as CenturyLink believes that cost-savings of $975 million are achievable. It is thus expected that CenturyLink will capture an additional $200 million in annual cost-savings over the foreseeable future, which will increase profits by $200 million as well, all else equal.

CenturyLink's massive cash generation allows for hefty dividends

Changes in the industry require CenturyLink to spend significant amounts of cash on new assets, which is why CenturyLink guides towards capital expenditures of $3.2 billion during 2018 -- an amount that is equal to ~15% of the company's market capitalization. Due to very strong operating cash flows, the company will nevertheless produce massive free cash flows during 2018:

Source: CenturyLink presentation

The company has raised its fiscal 2018 free cash flow guidance to ~$4.1 billion during the Q3 earnings call, up from the $3.9 billion that the company expected previously. This free cash flow target shows CenturyLink's massive cash generation power relative to the valuation the company trades at right now:

CTL Market Cap data by YCharts

With a total market value of just below $23 billion CenturyLink trades at just 5.6 times this year's expected free cash flow, which gives CenturyLink's shares a free cash flow yield of 18.0%. In other words, CenturyLink could theoretically offer a dividend yield of 18% if it chose to pay out all its free cash flows in the form of dividends to its owners. CenturyLink luckily does not do that, as a free cash flow payout ratio of 100% would likely not be sustainable, as cash is required for other things on top of the dividend payments. One focus area is debt reduction, as CenturyLink has a relatively highly levered balance sheet:

Source: CenturyLink Q3 filing

CenturyLink's total long-term debt totaled $35.7 billion at the end of Q3, which is equal to ~155% of the company's equity value. CenturyLink's peers in the telecommunication industry, including AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), are not levered as much as CenturyLink:

CTL Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

CenturyLink's debt to EBITDA ratio is 4.5 on a trailing basis, whereas its peers have trailing debt to EBITDA ratios of 3.4 and 2.7. CenturyLink thus looks highly levered relative to the industry.

CenturyLink pays out roughly $2.3 billion in dividends each year, which means that the company's excess free cash flow (FCF after dividends) will total about $1.8 billion this year. This amount could be used to pay down debt, but the impact would not be overly large. Relative to the $35.7 billion in long-term debt the $1.8 billion in excess free cash flow pale in comparison, CenturyLink could pay back just ~5% of its total debt a year. It would thus take about 20 years for CenturyLink to fully pay back its long-term debt, not factoring in changes in its cash flows or dividend.

We can thus say that the dividend looks safe for the foreseeable future -- the dividend payout ratio is not really high at 56% -- but the debt that the company holds on its balance sheet has massive proportions. In a rising rates environment, the high debt load could become a problem, as it would likely be more costly to refinance CenturyLink's debt once its bonds mature. This would then lead to higher interest expenses, which would be a headwind for net profits and cash flows.

To sum things up, I believe that the dividend will be maintained for the foreseeable future, but as the debt levels are a lot higher than those of its peers (on a relative basis), interest rate increases could be more of a headwind for CenturyLink. Depending on the cash flow performance over the coming years, the dividend could get under pressure in the long run.

Final Thoughts

CenturyLink's shares have risen considerably over the last couple of quarters, yet they still do not look expensive, as the free cash flow yield is still very high at 18%. Due to uncertainties around its debt levels and future revenue performance, I still would not count on short-term share price gains.

Share price gains are not really required for CenturyLink to be a solid investment, though, as the dividend yield of 10.3% provides ample total returns all by itself. The dividend looks sufficiently safe for the foreseeable future, thanks to CenturyLink's strong cash generation, but it is not guaranteed that the dividend will be maintained over the coming decades. Income investors who choose CenturyLink as an investment should, therefore, take a look at cash generation and debt levels once in a while to determine whether the dividend is still safe.

Right here the dividend looks relatively safe, which is why CenturyLink could be a good pick for income-focused investors that are looking for a high dividend yield.

