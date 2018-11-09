TMAC Resources Inc. (TMMFF) CEO Jason Neal on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TMAC Resources Inc. (OTC:TMMFF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ann Wilkinson - VP, IR

Jason Neal - President and CEO

Gil Lawson - COO

Maarten Theunissen - CFO

Analysts

David Medilek - Macquarie

David Haughton - CIBC

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ann Wilkinson, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Ann Wilkinson

Thank you, Operator, and good morning everyone. On behalf of my colleagues, I'd like to welcome everyone to our third quarter 2018 conference call. I'd like to remind listeners that on this call we will be making forward-looking statements. We'd like to direct our listeners to refer to our cautionary statements in the news release issued yesterday, Thursday, November 8, after the market closed and in the MD&A for the quarter filed on SEDAR and posted to our website.

All forward-looking statements on this call are qualified by those cautionary statements. There can be no assurance that our forward-looking statements, even though considered reasonable by Management and based on information on hand will prove to be accurate. Future results and events could differ materially. Also, please bear in mind that all dollar amounts mentioned in this conference call are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

On the phone today, we have Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gil Lawson, Chief Operating Officer; and Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, they will be available to answer questions. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website. Yesterday's news release and the accompanying financial statements and MD&A are posted on our website and filed on SEDAR.

I will now turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Neal

Good morning everyone, and thank you Ann.

Our team has made a lot of progress this year. Every quarter in 2018 has been better than the previous quarter and there's a plan for how we take the next steps to improve performance.

In the third quarter we achieved record operating performance in tonnes mined, tonnes processed, gold production, and gold sales, as well as the financial metrics that drives. More importantly, we expect our planning, investment, and hard work to continue driving improvement including in the fourth quarter.

Our great importance is the completion in Q4 of our project in the plant to improve recovery suit, additional gravity concentrators, and other plant modifications. And there is much to like about the first month of operating performance in Q4, which we have concurrently released.

Gil and Maarten will take us through the details of the operating and financial performance. I have a few accomplishments that I would like to go through and highlight before I pass the call to Gill.

First is the plant performance. Back in Q4 of 2017, we were processing about 750 tonnes per day at 69% recovery and we were struggling to reach a 1,000 tonnes per day capacity and struggling to improve recoveries. Plant enhancement initiatives and the ramp up of the second concentrator line which started this summer have brought us now to 1,900 tonnes per day at 82% recovery in the month of October.

The throughput ramp up has exceeded expectations especially considering ongoing construction activities in the plant. Of equal focus is Doris mine. Again, back in Q4 of 2017, mine production was a bit under 600 tonnes per day. In the just completed third quarter, our mine production was approximately 1,125 tonnes per day but we're also very active in development. And by the middle of October, we had access to the Doris Hinge, Doris BTD, and Doris Crown Pillar production areas, in addition to the development still active in the Doris Connector. That drove increased mine production to 1,975 tonnes per day in October.

We have made great progress on permitting this year as well. In June, we announced that the Nunavut Water Board had provided a positive recommendation for the Madrid-Boston project and in October we had federal ministerial acceptance of this recommendation. The final Nunavut Water Board hearing concluded October 25, and the [nerve] conducted their project certificate workshop on November 1.

Based on this schedule we expect to receive the project certificate this month and the Type A water licenses in the first quarter of 2019, which is a quarter in advance of what we've been communicating to stake holders including shareholders.

Given advance permitting, moving towards production at Madrid is important especially considering the pace of improvement in plant performance. Our decision making at Madrid is supported by exploration success in 2018. The objective of exploration here has been to focus on near surface zones.

We concurrently released exploration results today from 75 drill holes at Madrid. Results from Naartok East and Naartok West at Madrid were very good. In particular, recent shallow drilling at Naartok East has delivered grade and strike extent materially beyond what was predicted in our current model of the near surface expression.

We also released exploration results at Doris BTD. As has been typical, we have a collection of positive intercept widths and grades that support extending mineralization with additional BTD development, we're positioned for an aggressive 2019 program that will test a further 100 meters of strike length to the north from underground drill platforms.

Before I hand the call to Gil Lawson, to cover operations; followed by Maarten, who will discuss our financial results including the equity issue we completed before concluding with a brief discussion of our path forward. Over to you, Gil.

Gil Lawson

Thank you, Jason, and good morning to all. I'll start with an update on the progress on our plant commissioning and performance.

Commissioning of the second concentrator line with the second Falcon SB400 concentrator was significantly smoother than the commissioning of the first concentrator line. The plant as a whole exceeded 2,000 tonnes per day for the first time on July 15, about six weeks after CL2 was first started. Whereas CL1 took more than 50 weeks to reliably process 1,000 tonnes per day.

We had continuous improvement and throughput throughout the quarter with each passing week. And in September, CL1 and CL2 combined for average production of just under 1,700 tonnes per day with eight days a production over 2,000 tonnes per day. While the plant had a rough start to the quarter with 75% recoveries in July, we quickly recovered and were able to average 80% for the third quarter as a whole.

During the third quarter the plant processed 127,400 tonnes of ore, equal to 1,385 tonnes per day at an average grade of 10.1 grams per tonne with an average recovery of 80%, producing a record 33,100 ounces of gold.

October provided an additional step forward, averaging 1,900 tonnes per day for the month while maintaining 82% recovery. Within the month we operated for 17 days in excess of 2,000 tonnes per day, for seven days in excess of 2,200 times per day, and peak throughput was 2,333 tonnes.

The second concentrator line actually averaged more than 1,000 tonnes per day for the month, demonstrating a ramp up that exceeded our expectations. Management is now confident that CL1 and CL2 can process at its nameplate capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day.

In previous calls, I've talked about the progress we've made from a year ago when the plant operated as a single-line and there were many alterations required to be able to realize stability and demonstrate the 1,000 tonne per day capacity of a single-line.

This was achieved in Q1 of this year and permitted us to conduct deportation studies to get to the root cause of the recovery issues of the plant, which was an abundance of very fine gravity recoverable gold that required intense gravity concentrator effort to recover and significant alteration of the circuit design.

The first Falcon SB400 was installed in late April. We commenced construction of the second concentrating line in January of this year, which included the addition of the Falcon SB400 concentrator and this commenced commissioning in June, as I have described last call.

As a result of integration of the two concentrator lines into the concentrate treatment plant, the plant as a whole experienced greater downtime in June than was expected which continued into July, affecting throughput and recoveries early in the third quarter.

The second line was key for Hope Pay to have the economies of scale to achieve profitability. Notwithstanding the challenges in July, during the month of August and September the plant processed 45,300 tonnes and 50,600 tonnes respectively or an average of 1,461 tonnes per day and 1,688 tonnes per day. And in October we demonstrated an average of 1,900 tonnes per day which has surprised many at the pace of the success.

With the improvement and the recovery of gravity recoverable gold by the Falcon SB400 units currently in operation, the Company designed and procured during the third quarter six additional larger gravity concentration units for installation within the primary grinding circuit and the regrind circuit. The six gravity concentrators installed as three pairs, one for each line, allows for the continuous scavenging a very fine gold, which was being missed by flotation and the targeting of fine gold that is being liberated within the regrind circuit.

Installation of the gravity concentrators is significantly advanced and is expected to be complete in November. The first Knelson XD20 came online as part of the CTP regrind circuit in early October, and the second was added in mid-October. This installation included the reconfiguration of the in line pressure jigs and spinners to the concentrator side of the plant, and those changes were complete by the end of October.

Falcon SB1350s are being installed as an upgrade to the Falcon SB400s, which enables the gravity treatment of the entire flow within the primary grinding circuit rather than solely a portion of the recirculating load. The Falcon SB1350s and the two Falcon C2000s are expected to be completely installed by the end of November. These efforts are designed to drive recoveries to 90% by the end of the fourth quarter.

In conjunction with the installation of gravity concentration units, engineering studies commenced in April 2018 to address certain issues including the need for search capacity between the crushing and grinding circuits. The critical lack of surge capacity was highlighted in July. The greater instability of the plant led to the need for multiple restarts while integrating CL2, which had an adverse impact on recoveries in that month. We are in the process of fabricating the surge bins and they will commence installation closer to year end.

The execution of the project has gone smoothly and disruption to the plant has been limited to only a few operating hours, driving outstanding October performance despite being the peak construction period. We recognized that after the volatility in the plant in July during the ramp-up of the second concentrator line, this was a key concern for shareholders. Importantly, the plant had by far the most consistent recovery within a month of starting up CL2.

The average feed grade for October was 6.7 grams per tonne, which has in part being purposely kept low given the expectation of increasing recovery as the remaining gravity concentrators are installed in the plant and commissioned in the near-term. While project execution has been excellent, completion of the project is several weeks behind schedule, primarily as a result of delays in the third-party fabrication and delivery of structural steel for site.

I'll now switch to the Doris mine operation. The mine is positioning to feed an increasingly hungry mill. In the third quarter and October, underground infrastructure and development including vent raises and escape ways were completed to provide access to three production areas beginning in the fourth quarter being the hinge zone and Doris North, Doris North below the diabase dyke, and the crown pillar Doris, which we are mining from surface, and the ore development areas in Doris connector.

Earlier in 2018, production volumes from the Doris mine were limited by the concentration of production from Doris North above the diabase dyke before we seek sequence to the thicker high-grade Doris hinge. The strategy for extracting the Doris hinge changing from [direct in cell] to long haul extraction and with the benefits of greater ore recovery, lower-costs, and a higher extraction rate is now underway. Initial development work and detailed stope design in the Doris hinge was completed in the third quarter and production commenced in October.

Stopes in the Doris hinge are 2x to 3x wider, unlocking higher production rates. To illustrate this, 1000 tonnes per day our plan from this area alone for the remainder of the year. The Doris crown pillar recovery development program commenced in September while ore production began in October. Approximately 16,000 tonnes grading 17.2 grams per tonne was initially targeted to be mined. And after stripping overburden, an additional 59,000 tonnes of lower grade mineralization grading approximately 6.2 grams per tonne are expected to be mined from the Doris crown pillar.

This is currently classified as Inferred Mineral Resource, and we will be upgrading it's classification as we conduct further sampling while mining. Underground mine development activities progressed in Doris Connector and Doris BTD, as well as the ramp to Doris Central, which is required to support the planned ramp-up of the plant to design throughput of 2,000 tonnes per day and allow for future exploration.

During the third quarter 103,300 tonnes of ore were mined including 92,300 tonnes of ore mined at an estimated grade of 9 grams per tonne and 11,000 tonnes of additional incremental ore with an estimated average grade of 3.1 grams per tonne that was produced from mine development. Dilution was less in the third quarter compared with the dilution experienced during the second quarter of 2018. The effects of dilution mitigation plants focusing on quality control on blast hole drilling and drill hole pattern changes are taking effect.

In Doris BTD, production mining has started and dilution has been higher than expected. This area was developed during 2017 using 30 meter stope pipes, rather than the conventional and recommended 20 stope pipes. The height of the stopes and the amount of sloughing in the ore body poses an ongoing challenge. We're using a strategy to minimize drill hole deviation which has resulted in over break. The same mitigation plans used at Doris North have been implemented in Doris BTD, but with less successful results to-date and is therefore an ongoing focus.

During October 2018, the mine produced 61,200 tonnes of ore composed of 34,500 tonnes of ore at a grade of 8.1 grams per tonne and 5,400 tonnes of incremental ore at a grade of 3 grams per tonne from underground operations. The Doris crown pillar produced 21,400 tonnes of ore at a grade of 7.2 grams per tonne. To combine, mine production averaged 1,975 tonnes per day in October.

Slide 6, has a summary of operating statistics for the quarter. As Jason opened with, through targeted investment and the efforts of our operating team, we're consistently delivering better performance each quarter and most often month-over-month. I'm looking forward to adding the next call into this table for our next conference call.

I'll now turn the call over to Maarten to touch on the financial results in the quarter.

Maarten Theunissen

Thank you Gill, and good morning. We have been working on various initiatives during the year to fix our balance sheet due to the prolonged ramp-up of the plant. We even queued as the digital purchase agreement that reduced cash flows to 21 million during the cash subsidiary period and the design of demand bonds that released 15 million of our restricted cash during the quarter. We expect to release another 10 million by the time we report our year end results through the demand bond structure.

We also successfully completed the 2018 sealift and received our entire order for the season. We completed a 90 million equity financing on the 3rd of October for net proceeds of approximately 88 million. US$27.7 million from the equity financing proceeds were used to make a voluntary prepayment on the 31st of October against the debt facility. In addition to reduced schedule US$6.5 million scheduled principal payment.

The voluntary payment had no fees associated with it and will reduce the principal payment of US$36.5 million scheduled for the 31 of January 2019, to US$8.8 million. The interest payment savings on the voluntary prepayment is approximately CAD800,000. We sold a record of 32,140 ounces during the quarter for proceeds of 50.3 million at an average price of US$1,201 per ounce. The profit from mining operations was 300,000 and the net loss was 3.3 million or 0.04 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis.

EBITDA for the quarter was 15.7 million. Cash cost in the third quarter of US$825 per ounce sold were 11% lower than the previous quarter, as gold sales continued to increase quarter-over-quarter due to increased recoveries and throughput, and cost decreasing as economies of scales were achieved.

Gold sales increased by 25% in the quarter while gross cash costs excluding the US$47 per ounce net realizable value adjustment increased by only 6% in the same period. This is a good illustration of the economies of scale in our business.

The net realizable value adjustment as proceeds against gold and stockpile inventory and [indiscernible] nonrecurring as profitability increased. The reported all-in sustaining selling cost of US$1,456 per ounce sold in the third quarter were 11% lower than the previous quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities were 6.1 million for the quarter, offset by cash flows in investing activities of 17.3 million which related to 3 million of capital expenditures offset with the release of 15 million of restricted cash through the issuance of demand bonds.

We ended the quarter with a cash balance of 13.6 million or a decrease of 10.6 million from the second quarter. The restricted cash balance was 27.7 million at the end of September. This is of course before the impact of the equity issues that we closed in October. Cash cost has decreased over quarter during the year as plant throughput and recoveries increased.

With continued improvement in recoveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2019, combined with it being the first full quarters running both concentrating lines, the unit costs are expected to decline even further as economies of scale are achieved. If the non-recurring net realizable adjustment of US$47 per ounce is excluded, cash cost in the third quarter would have been US$778 per ounce.

All-in sustaining costs includes the cost incurred for site infrastructure project, which mainly consists of one-time initiatives to improve life of mine production relative and just sustaining current production. With the different sequencing an initial plant design, each would have been part of the regional construction capital at Doris.

The largest components of one-time site infrastructure project are the construction of the south dam of tailings impound area, the marine outfall pipeline and the gravity concentrator project in the plant. The total contribution to the all-in sustaining cost by these items totaled US$240 per ounce in the third quarter.

The all-in sustaining costs before these one-off items and excluding the net realizable value adjustment totaled US$1169 per ounce, and we believe it is more representative of the cost profile of the operation and the efficiency level experienced during the third quarter. The all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold is expected to decrease as production from the plant increases and improvement and construction type capital expenditure decreases.

The following slide shows the trend of unit cost reducing as production increases our achieved through increases in plant throughput and recovery. The blue line indicates the cash cost and all-in sustaining cost excluding the one-time site infrastructure project and net realizable value adjustment discussed on the previous slide.

The unit costs are expected to decrease further in line with what was experienced in the past as the fourth quarter will be the first full quarter running both concentrating lines thus increasing the throughput while actually costs are expected to only increase marginally.

This sustaining capital expenditures in the fourth quarter which will include approximately half of project gravity, project budget and about 3 million to 4 million for the ocean discharge project will be about 15 million, a decrease from 22 million incurred in the third quarter.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Jason.

Jason Neal

Thank you very much Maarten.

Our highest near-term priority is completion of the gravity project and the plant to deliver 90% recovery and further pushing throughput improvements. Concurrently, we're focused on ramping up mine production with a keen focus on grade ounces not tonnes are the priority. And then it's all about doing the right things to deliver on the potential of the Hope Bay belt. There is a high focus on Doris performance obviously and it is a highly important foundation for us, but it is a small minority of our defined resources.

As always, our focus remains to balance between near-term execution at Doris, and a significant investment in enabling the development of our second, third, and fourth mines. It is the latter which ultimately has the potential to generate very significant value for our stakeholders. As Maarten outlined, we completed a significant equity issue this quarter. I would like to thank again our shareholders that supported this capital raising and investments at Hope Bay this will fund.

A key component of the financing was $15 million of flow through dollars to be applied to exploration, which I know is the use of proceeds that is very broadly supported by our stakeholders. The last thing I want to say is that in this quarter I had the opportunity to accept along with Maarten the invitation of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association to their AGM in Cambridge Bay. It is great to be able to spend time in the community and with the Inuit leadership. Given my earlier comments on the successes of our permitting efforts, I would be remiss in not thanking our Nunavut hosts for their input and support. I am looking forward to communicating in early 2019, our detailed exploration strategy and updating our Madrid development strategy.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from the line of David Medilek with Macquarie.

David Medilek

I have three questions. Number one, with October now at near run rate throughput levels of both the mine and mill. Could you provide color on how the unit operating cost per tonne have performed versus the above?

Maarten Theunissen

So if you look at our unit operating costs per tonne in the PFS our mining and surface cost has been in line, sometimes a little bit better on the mining side because we are using more longhole stoping which is cheaper on a cost per tonne basis. And if you look at the plant costs, it is not at the level that we've seen in the PFS yet but it is definitely moving in the right direction.

Jason Neal

The other thing that I would just add is that, as I think people would appreciate we've had a significant revenue problem with the Company historically and that's been our greatest focus. And we are seeing the economies of scale and the unit cost in the plant, but we're going to also start tightening the screws a bit on costs. And we haven't yet had a normal operating environment in the plant, we'll have that in early 2019 and we'll have more of a balance between revenue and cost of this.

David Medilek

And then my second question related to throughput rates in October, what are the bottlenecks to increase throughput even further on both the mine and the mill overall plant availability present – if you have that at hand, and also the expected impact of getting the surge bins installed in the fourth quarter?

Gil Lawson

David in terms of - it would be operating time overall. So there's a lot of moving parts in this plants with lot of maintenance associated with the operation of the plant. And we have month-over-month we identify areas where we improve operating hours. So we're just continuous focus on our maintenance practices in that area and turning the plant over to the operators and they have demonstrated they can put rock through – the ore through plant.

Jason Neal

And I'd say that we had confidence in the 2,000 tonnes per day. We're not yet at the point where we are ready to set a target above that for the market.

David Medilek

And what's the plant about building in terms of the maintenance, is it still kind of quite heavy on the VSI and crushing circuit, is that still a bit of a culprit for some of the delays here then?

Jason Neal

The ore has a high component of quartz with a highly wear on our moving parts. So that's an area where we're going to continue optimizing. So yes, the answer would be a significant amount of maintenance around the concentrator side. And we're working with the suppliers identifying liners and all the parts that touch the ore to reduce that amount of time that we need to replace wear points. So like I said, we continuously focus on improving this and it's a matter of just working with our suppliers and our trade’s people identifying these wear points and just keep improving that area.

David Medilek

And the other part of that question also had with you is the – with the mine. Where would you see the bottlenecks in terms of mining cycle?

Jason Neal

The bottlenecks prior to - I talked about the unlocking of some ventilation raises and some escape ways that really unlocked more mining front. So that was our bottleneck up until October and we're now starting to see the benefits of having more mining fronts. We’ve also moved the mining front doors above the dyke cam to be hinge area where as I highlighted it’s significantly wider stopes and that provides opportunity to increase tonnage.

So really we’re through the major bottlenecks that we’re facing in terms of infrastructure and now we’re just focusing on the efficiencies of loading trucks, blasting the normal mining cycle that every mining company faces.

Gil Lawson

And the one major mining area that we haven't got access to yet is Doris Central and we’re ramping towards that and it will be towards the backend of 2019 that we get access there and given the widths there and the improved grades that will be important production area for us as well.

David Medilek

And my last question related to the Knelson XD20 performance in October were you seeing a notable impact in DTT already with more gold reporting to the batch leach and less to continues leach for better overall performance or is it too early to comment?

Gil Lawson

Yes, I am going to take the too early to comment right now. I’d like a little more operating time with lots of sampling and feedback from the metallurgist just before I start trying to put flavor around the impact that had.

Jason Neal

And Gil’s other comments earlier was that some of the other modifications that came with the installation of the XT 20s only got done at the very end of October the moving of the spinners for example.

Operator

Our next question comes from line of David Haughton with CIBC.

David Haughton

Good morning Jason, Gil, Maarten and Ann thanks for the update this morning. I got a number of questions and you were talking about the mining rates and the ramp up and access to other portions. When can we expect the mining rate to achieve a consistent 2,000 tonnes per day to be able to get the mine to match the mill?

Jason Neal

In terms of timing the next couple of quarters we’re going to be in the tonnage rates that we've been talking about between the surface mining at the ground pillar and mining in the hinge and then I’ll characterize next year we haven't put our guidance of what next year looks like so I don't want to kind of go into those type of details. The tonnage rates that we saw in October are more in line with what my expectation is over the next two quarters.

Gil Lawson

One other thing I'd add David is that one of our objective is to get access to more mining areas so we have more flexibility in where the production comes from. And it is a little bit too soon to put forward the plan as to how we’re going to do that but Madrid is also going to be an important part of that. And I think we’re going to have more to say on our next conference call about that. We certainly understand that we have a plant at 2,000 tonnes per day and perhaps something that can do a bit more we need to feed it.

David Haughton

Yes, and I guess in the term some of the crown pillars being accessed from the surface so that certainly helps getting the feed to the mill and take some pressure I guess of the underground with its ramp up as you access additional areas is that reasonable way to look at it?

Jason Neal

Yes, the crown pillar has outperformed expectations I mean certainly when you and others were on the site visit we didn't expect it would be as significant as it is now and start give us a little bit of extra flexibility the grades are good, the tonnage has been better. I mean there is basically areas that we thought would be potentially waste that have turned into ore and we just weren't comfortable enough at that time to sort of give the picture that we now see.

David Haughton

Lots of additions have been made during the course of this year as you try to improve the recovery at the plant and to have more innovative ways of dealing with your sealift. I am kind of losing track as to where the CapEx should be targeted for 2018, can you give us an idea as to what the CapEx goal is for 2018 split sustaining in project?

Maarten Theunissen

So for the remainder of 2018 in Q4, we expect to incur 15 million all sustaining CapEx. We don’t have any additional expansion CapEx remaining for the year. The 15 million sustaining is split between 5 million for underground development and the rest is on project such as project gravity and the ocean discharge line.

Jason Neal

For 2019 the underground development at Doris is likely to stay at about CAD5.5 million per quarter. The larger projects will have come down a bit we’ll have a bit more work on the ocean discharge. The Madrid related CapEx, we’re going to have to talk about that in our Q1 call because we’re in a budgeting and strategic portion of what we’re going to do there so it’s a little bit too early to discuss.

David Haughton

And Maarten’s number of 15 million was that Canadian.

Jason Neal

Yes.

David Haughton

And your goal here is really to exit 2018 and starts 2019 at 2,000 tons a day and 90% recovery. Should we be modeling that consistently through 2019?

Jason Neal

I’d say that certainly the objectives that we’re using right now I don’t want to tell you what to put in your model David make the call based on what you think about our ability to deliver, but I'll tell you that that's the internal objective that we have.

David Haughton

Okay, good enough thank you team.

Jason Neal

So David this is your last TMAC conference call?

David Haughton

It is indeed

Jason Neal

All right, well I’d like to thank you for the coverage and congratulate you on your retirement.

David Haughton

Thank you, Jason.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

My question is regarding development in the connector zone and the question is when should we expect the first stope coming out of the connector and when do you expect more important to reach Doris Central?

Jason Neal

The first stopes, I don't have the details mine schedule sitting on the table in front of me so I won’t be able to pull that fact for you. But it will occur in latter 2019. We’re currently in sale development right now. And there's a significant amount of ore selling to be done to setup for production there. So it will be - I'll just describe it as latter part of 2019 rather than trying to nail a month for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, and just a second part of that question when do you expect the development to hit the larger Central zone?

Jason Neal

Yes, we’ll be accessing again - our decline is heading down there right now. So we’re not - we’re still on our way there and we’ll be getting into ore in next year earlier in the first half of the year we’ll be starting to sell into ore in the - again very similar to what we are doing now in DCO, which is Doris Connector will be starting to sell. You will not see any production stopes out of the Central area in 2019, that will be setting up for production stopes in 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just regarding below the dyke that looks like it’s obviously going to add a lot of high grade asset to the Doris actually we expect this to continue as an ore source essentially until Madrid comes online?

Jason Neal

Yes, we’re quite excited by what we’re seeing in the exploration results as we push our development to the North. And we will be moving whatever we convert into resources and ultimately to reserve through further exploration drilling that will be funneled into our production plans as soon as possible given that the infrastructure is so close to where we’re drilling. And so that will be an ongoing conversion as development pushes out.

Operator

Thank you. We reached the end of our question and answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back to management for closing comments.

Ann Wilkinson

We’d like to thank you for participating on the third quarter 2018 conference call. And I think Jason had a couple more things to say so I’ll turn the call back to…

Jason Neal

No, just to say thank you everyone, and look forward to talking to you on the next call in February, And I think we’ll have a lot more to say about the going forward plan.

