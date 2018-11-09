DGI Investors May Want To Buy This 5%-Yielding Monthly Paying Healthcare REIT

Shares are sensibly valued, given the strength of the value proposition.

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) is a promising income vehicle for investors that want to improve their yield on cost over time. The healthcare REIT has convincing portfolio and distribution coverage, and is poised to profit from a projected increase in elderly demographics. LTC Properties' shares are not cheap, but still have an attractive risk/reward-combination for investors with a long term investment horizon. An investment in LTC yields 5.0 percent, and the healthcare REIT distributes its dividends on a monthly basis.

LTC Properties - Portfolio Snapshot

LTC Properties is a healthcare real estate investment trust with large investments in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. LTC Properties' real estate portfolio included 199 properties at the end of Q3-2018. Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities each represent about half of the healthcare REIT's investments.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: LTC Properties Investor Presentation

LTC Properties is widely diversified in terms of geography, and has a large representation in states with fast-growing elderly demographics (Texas, California, Florida, Michigan).

Here's a location map.

Source: LTC Properties

Texas is LTC Properties' largest market, consolidating 42 out of 199 properties. The U.S. state also accounts for 17.6 percent of the REIT's total real estate investments.

Here's a breakdown by state.

Source: LTC Properties

As far as its operators are concerned, LTC Properties is moderately diversified. Its largest operator, Prestige Healthcare, represents 15.6 percent of gross real estate investments and 17.7 percent of total annual income.

Here's an operator breakdown.

Source: LTC Properties

Stable Leverage Ratios Over Time

LTC Properties has a solid balance sheet that allows for growth. The REIT's leverage ratios have remained stable in the last four years, and coverage ratios have actually improved. In other words, LTC Properties is growing its business without leveraging up its balance sheet and increasing risk for shareholders.

Source: LTC Properties

Dividend Potential

LTC Properties has no problems covering its distribution with funds from operations. The healthcare REIT, as a matter of fact, easily outearned its distribution with FFO in each of the last thirteen quarters: Average quarterly FFO of $0.76/share compare against an average dividend rate of $0.56/share (implied FFO-payout ratio: 73 percent).

This means that LTC Properties has significant headroom to grow its dividend payout going forward.

Here are LTC Properties' major dividend coverage stats, updated for Q3-2018 results.

Source: Achilles Research

An attractive property of an investment in LTC is that the healthcare REIT distributes its dividend on a monthly basis. The current monthly dividend payout stands at $0.19/share, which translates into an annual payout of $2.28/share. LTC Properties also actively grows its dividend payout, pointing to a rising yield on cost over time.

Here's LTC Properties' 10-year dividend growth chart.

LTC Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

LTC Properties' shares are not cheap, but also not overpriced, in my opinion, given the strength of the investment proposition. Shares today sell for ~15.3x Q3-2018 run-rate funds from operations.

And here's how LTC Properties compares against other major healthcare real estate investment trusts in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

LTC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

LTC Properties has rather good distribution coverage, which is why I don't see any immediate risks to the dividend. In fact, if the past is an indicator of the future, the REIT's dividend is most likely going to continue to rise. Declining operator health, in my opinion, is the single biggest risk factor for healthcare REIT investors which could negatively impact distribution coverage. As a result, income investors must regularly monitor LTC Properties' financial performance and distribution coverage going forward.

Your Takeaway

LTC Properties is a high-quality income play for dividend investors that seek durable and growing dividend income from a well-managed healthcare REIT. LTC Properties has a widely diversified real estate portfolio and has not levered up its balance sheet to achieve growth. The healthcare REIT easily covers its dividend with FFO, and has a lot of room to grow its payout, something LTC Properties has already done in the last ten years. Shares are sensibly valued given the strength of the value proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC, WELL, VTR, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.