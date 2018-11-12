Natural Gas Spikes Last Week And Then Adds To Gains

Those who follow my weekly musing on the natural gas market know that I have expressed concern over the level of stockpiles of the energy commodity going into the winter season for months. Last year, as the injection season came to an end around this time, the total amount of natural gas in storage across the United States stood at 3.79 trillion cubic feet. The level last year was lower than the two prior years when stocks rose to consecutive record levels at above the four trillion cubic feet level.

This year is turning out to be a complete reversal of recent years as we head into the uncertainty of the winter season. Each year, Mother Nature decides if it will be colder or warmer than the average which determines the heating requirements across the United States. While meteorologists do an excellent job on a short-term basis when it comes to weather patterns and temperatures, the macro picture of a colder or warmer than average season remains a mystery which leads to lots of speculation in the natural gas future market. Last week, the chickens came home to roost in the natural gas market. Low inventories and a cold weather blast combined to send the price of the energy commodity just eight cents off the low of the year that came during the heart of the winter season in February at a time when the season of peak demand is just getting underway.

The winter season could be highly volatile given the short-term fundamental and technical picture for the energy commodity this year. For those who do not trade in the highly-leveraged and unpredictable world of the NYMEX futures market, the Velocity Shares 3X long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish complement (DGAZ) provide an alternative.

One cold forecast lights a fuse

An early chill across areas of the United States caused those holding short positions in the natural gas futures market and derivative products to scramble for an exit on the first day of trading last week.

The futures market opened on Sunday night at 6:00 PM EST, and the price of the energy commodity spiked higher.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price closed on Friday, November 2 at $3.296 per MMBtu and opened on Sunday night 17.5 cents higher at $3.471 and rallied to a high of $3.576 during the first session of the week. Natural gas put in a higher high on Tuesday at $3.581 and on Friday the price traded all the way up to $3.824 per MMBtu and settled the week at $3.719 on the December contract.

Price momentum and relative strength on the daily chart are now in overbought territory as the price of the energy commodity is trading at its highest level since December 2016. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market has been steadily declined falling from 1,699,571 contracts on October 4 to 1,503,205 at the end of last week. The decline of 196,366 contracts or 11.55% was likely the result of shorts exiting positions and some longs taking profits over the past month. The price action at the beginning of last week left a gap on the daily chart, but it also left a void on the weekly pictorial.

A gap to the upside, a target for bold shorts

The move higher over a weekend in the natural gas futures market left the same gap on the weekly chart.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the break to the upside that led to the price climbing above the February 2018 peak at $3.661 per MMBtu. Now, the December 2015 high at $3.994 stands as the critical technical resistance level in the natural gas futures market. The technical indicators on the weekly chart also point to a bullish trend in the price of the energy commodity.

The gap is a bullseye for many speculators in the natural gas arena as price action typically fills the voids over time. However, the longer-term technical picture for the market has not looked this good in a very long time.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, natural gas exhibits a rounding bottom pattern that has given way to higher prices. The price of natural gas has moved higher over the past four consecutive months as of the end of last week. On the monthly chart, price momentum crossed higher in August and September as the energy commodity held lower levels at and moved above $3.00 per MMBtu. Both momentum and relative strength are at the lower end of overbought territory on the monthly chart.

Source: CQG

The technical picture on the quarterly chart looks even better as price momentum is rising and the market looks set to test technical resistance levels as we head into the peak season for demand over the coming weeks.

The gap is a juicy target for bold shorts, but the recent price action that burned those with short positions could limit their desire to challenge a market that looks to be in strong technical shape with short-term fundamentals looking their best in years.

Inventories will begin to decline

On Thursday, November 8 the Energy Information Administration told markets that stockpiles of natural gas increased by 65 billion cubic feet for the week ending on November 2.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, at 3.208 trillion cubic feet, the amount of natural gas in storage across the United States is 15.3% below last year’s level and 16.2% below the five-year average for this time of the year. We are on the cusp of the withdrawal season when stockpiles will begin to fall. Last year, this week’s report was the final injection of the season which put stocks at 3.79 tcf. Therefore, we will see the first withdrawal sooner rather than later, and stocks are unlikely to peak at over 3.3 tcf this year, 490 bcf below last year’s level.

A warm spell would likely send the price of natural gas lower and fill the gap on the chart, but we will need to see an extended period of above-average temperatures to send the price back below the $3 per MMBtu level anytime soon. It is possible that we are more likely to see $4 before we see $3 on the nearby natural gas futures over the coming weeks.

Three reasons why we will see $4 during the winter season

The next technical hurdle for natural gas will be at the $3.994 per MMBtu level, the high established in December 2016. Above there, $4 will stand as a significant resistance level for the price of natural gas futures. There are three reasons why I believe that the price is heading for a $4 handle over the coming weeks and during the 2018/2019 winter season.

The first reason is stockpiles. We are going into the peak time of the year for demand with the lowest stocks in many years. While production is at a record level, demand from electricity generation and shipments of LNG to other areas of the world have prevented stocks from building to levels necessary to provide an adequate cushion in case of a colder than average heating season. Therefore, it is likely that the price of nearby NYMEX futures will be more sensitive to cold weather reports this season than it has in past seasons.

The second reason is the technical levels on the upside that can act as a magnet for the price and the price momentum this early in the season. Natural gas futures have traded in a range from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu since 1990. While the upside potential is nowhere near the highs because of the changes in supply-side fundamentals, the $4, $5, or even $6 levels are not a mountain that is too high to climb for the short-term futures contracts over the coming months if stocks begin to decline to levels that threaten the one trillion cubic feet level. In 2013, stockpiles stood at 3.816 tcf at this time of the year, 608 bcf above the current level. A colder than average winter season caused stocks to decline to lows of 824 bcf in March and the price to explode to $6.493 per MMBtu.

The final reason is the overwhelming bearish fundamental sentiment in the natural gas market. Even though the price closed last Friday at the $3.719 per MMBtu level, increasing production and infrastructure in the natural gas market has caused deferred prices to remain at much lower levels.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve shows, the price of the energy commodity is currently at a high of $3.73 for January 2019, and during the peak season in 2020, it is barely above $3.00 per MMBtu. In 2021 it peaks at $2.915 in January the following year the high is at $2.95 per MMBtu. Massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions and an increased pipeline network and storage capacity weighs on the prices of the energy commodity in the years ahead. In January 2030, the price was at the $3.614 per MMBtu level on Friday which was below the price of the December 2018 futures contract. While many will argue that the forward curve represents the overwhelming reserves and coming infrastructure, the short-term picture could become very dicey when it comes to supplies because of the low level of stockpiles. The forward curve partially reflects the hedging activity by producers who receive financing from banks that require them to take price protection.

I continue to believe that the price of natural gas is heading higher. I hope that the price moves to fill the gaps that recently appeared on the chart before the winter withdrawal season gets into full swing in December which I would view as a buying opportunity in the nearby futures contract on NYMEX and related bullish ETF and ETN.

High volatility in Natural Gas requires the proper tools

Quarterly historical volatility currently stands at 27.20% in the natural gas market which is close to the low for the commodity. On the monthly chart, the metric that measures price variance is at 23.29% which is also historically low as we head into the peak season. The weekly measure stood at 35.79% as of last Friday; it was as high as 75% last February when the price hit its high at $3.661. On the daily chart, 47.27% reflects the recent price action and could be a harbinger for the metric on the longer-term charts if we experience a colder than average winter and the price challenges and conquers $4 and higher over the coming months.

The Velocity Shares 3X long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish complement (DGAZ) are highly leveraged and highly liquid tools for those who do not venture into the futures arena. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.”

UGAZ hold leveraged futures and options positions in the natural gas market to achieve its triple leverage. At the same time, DGAZ does the same thing on the short side for the natural gas market. On a short-term basis, the price of December futures rose from lows of $3.166 on November 2 to highs of $3.824 per MMBtu on November 9, a rise of 20.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the price of UGAZ rose from $78.45 to $131.11, or 67.1%, more than triple the move in the natural gas futures market on a percentage basis.

Source: Barchart

DGAZ moved from $15.45 on November 2 to $8.16 on November 9, a drop of 47.2%, less than three times lower on a percentage basis. DGAZ is likely heading for a 1-10 reverse split.

UGAZ and DGAZ are highly effective short-term tools when it comes to participating in the volatile natural gas market, and that volatility could increase in the coming weeks and months. However, UGAZ and DGAZ are highly leveraged which means they suffer from extreme time decay and are only appropriate for very short-term forays into the natural gas market. UGAZ recently underwent a 1-10 reverse split, and the split-adjusted high in the product is at $76,812.50 per share in 2012 while the high in DGAZ was at $657.20 per share the same year.

Natural gas could be one of the best trading markets over the coming weeks and months offering lots of opportunities on the up and the downside, but do not overstay your welcome in UGAZ or DGAZ. Trade these products with a plan and take profits when they are on the table or they could become dust collectors in your portfolio.

I believe that we will see a $4 handle in the natural gas futures market this peak season, which is not such a daring call after last week’s price action. However, I also expect that it will be a wild and volatile ride on the up and the downside. Fasten your seatbelts if you trade or invest in the combustible commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.