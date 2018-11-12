President Trump Takes Credit For Lower Crude Oil

At a memorable press conference on Wednesday, November 8 that followed the midterm elections in the U.S. President Trump tackled a host of issues. Aside from arguing with the press which has become a routine, the President said that his policies have caused the price of crude oil to drop. Issuing exemptions to some of the countries that depend on exports of Iranian crude oil took pressure off the energy commodity. Many market participants had bought crude oil in anticipation of the November 4 deadline for sanctions, but the exclusions caused them to exit positions. President Trump said that the crude oil market is fragile, and he did not want to create an environment where the price rose to $100 or $150 per barrel. What the commander-in-chief did not mention was that other moves over recent weeks and policies since his election also contributed to the current price correction which has taken the price over 20% lower and is now threatening to decline to below the $60 level and threaten the lows for 2018.

Volatility has returned to the crude oil market, and we could see a continuation of wider trading ranges over the coming weeks and months. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish complement (SCO) offers market participants a leveraged long or short position in the NYMEX crude oil market that returns twice the price performance on a short-term basis without having to enter the futures arena.

Oil tanks in October and the selling continues in November

The price of NYMEX crude oil futures rose to another new high on October 3, when the price of the energy commodity reached a peak of $76.90 per barrel. Crude oil broke through the high from early July at $75.27, but the rally ran out of steam at a price that was $1.63 above the previous high.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures has declined for five consecutive weeks since the early October peak. Open interest declined from over 2.7 million contracts in May when the price was on its way to new highs to its current level at 2.09 million, a drop of 610,000 contracts. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have been declining and are approaching oversold territory on the weekly chart. The price of crude oil has not spiked lower, rather it experienced a gradual drop, so weekly historical volatility stood at 24.89% level on November 9. October was an ugly month for the crude oil market.

As the monthly chart illustrates, crude oil put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern in October for the first time since May 2012. The price made a higher high than the previous month and then closed at a lower level than the previous months low which can be a significant technical event in a futures market.

The selling in October continued into the first two weeks of November as crude oil continued to decline.

The daily chart shows that as of November 9, the price of the energy commodity dropped for ten straight sessions giving new meaning to the statement that today’s low is tomorrow’s high in the oil market. Short-term price momentum and relative strength have declined to deeply oversold territory, and daily historical volatility has dropped from over 30% in mid-October to the 10.68% level as the decline has been slow and steady.

President Trump took credit for the decline in the price of crude oil, and in many ways, his policies have indeed sent the price lower.

Fewer regulations put the U.S. in the lead in production

One of the hallmarks of the Trump administration has been to cut regulations on the energy sector throughout the United States. Fewer constraints on the energy industry have resulted in a dramatic increase in production. The United States has achieved energy independence and is becoming a significant exporter of oil and gas to the world.

Most recently, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) told markets that U.S. production of crude oil has risen to 11.6 million barrels per day which surpasses the daily output from the other two leading producing nations, Saudi Arabia and Russia. The U.S. has become the world’s swing producer of crude oil. While the U.S. may have a high production cost compared to Russia and the Saudis, production can adjust quickly to a changing price environment. If the price of oil were to decline to a level where U.S. output became uneconomic, as it did in early 2016, shutting products and buying cheaper crude oil from other producers around the world will meet requirements. When prices rise, the U.S. can compete in the export market which is an enviable position. The position as one of the three dominant oil-producing nations in the world is the result of the regulatory policies of the Trump administration and technological advances in extraction of the energy commodity from the crust of the earth.

Pressure on Saudi Arabia and capitulation after an ugly event

Since President Trump decided to walk away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran, he had been lobbying Saudi Arabia and other allied oil-producing nations around the world to increase their output. With sanctions on the horizon over the summer months and the price of oil moving higher, the President repeatedly warned the Saudis to pump up their volumes. As he mentioned in his most recent press conference, the oil price can be very fragile. A spike to the upside would fuel inflationary pressures which would lead to tighter monetary policy moves by the U.S. central bank. The President has not been a fan of tighter monetary policy as it works contrary to his economic growth agenda. A higher oil price would be another data point for the Fed when they consider their approach to short-term interest rates.

Meanwhile, crude oil traded to its high in early October after an unofficial meeting of OPEC members in Algeria where they ignored the requests of President Trump to increase output. The oil ministers said that production policy would be a function of the demand for the energy commodity from their customers around the world. However, in the weeks that followed the Saudis found themselves in a political position where cooperation with the U.S. President became an imperative. The murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Turkey put an international spotlight in the Royal Family as it raises suspicions that the long arm of the Crown Prince reached past the borders of the monarchy to silence a high-profile critic. It was more than serendipitous that the price of oil began to decline sharply following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Riyadh in October. It is likely that the administration put lots of pressure on the Saudis to turn on the production spigots with the Iran sanctions coming on November 4. Therefore, Saudi capitulation to U.S. requests is another reason why President Trump is not wrong when he takes credit for the lower price of crude oil.

In an interesting development on Thursday, November 8, the Saudis announced they have put together a think tank to consider a break up of OPEC which would be a significant development for the crude oil market. OPEC production policy had influenced the price of the energy commodity for decades when it reached significant highs or lows. It is likely that the news of the think tank was music to the ears of the U.S. administration and other oil consumers around the world.

Inventories rise causing the most significant correction in four years

With 11.6 million barrels per day of crude oil production in the United States and 886 rigs in operation as of November 9 compared to 738 the previous year, it is no surprise that inventories in the U.S. have been on the rise.

Last week, the API reported an increase in oil inventories of 7.83 million barrels while EIA said they increased by 5.8 million barrels for the week ending on November 2. The increase by the EIA was the seventh consecutive week higher inventories, and over the period they have moved 37.7 million barrels higher. While U.S. economic growth increases the demand for crude oil, production has risen to levels that are more than sufficient to meet requirements.

As the monthly chart displays, the most significant correction in the crude oil market since 2014 is now underway. The price of the energy commodity dropped from over $107 per barrel in June 2014 until it found a bottom at $26.05 in February 2016.

Market structure says the bottom is at a lower level

I am watching the market structure of the crude oil for signs of a bottom as the current correction continues to take the price lower on a daily basis. Perhaps the most bullish indicator these days is the level of the Brent-WTI spread.

As the chart shows, the premium for Brent over WTI crude oil on the nearby futures contracts at around a $9.80 premium for Brent is close to the highs than the lows since 2015. A higher premium for Brent tends to be a bullish factor for the oil market. It is likely that the sanctions on Iran are keeping the premium for Brent high as it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for Middle

Eastern crude oil.

While the Brent-WTI spread remains at a level that is supportive of the price of the energy commodity, term structure is pointing to a lower price.

The price of December 2019 minus December 2018 crude oil has moved from a backwardation of $6.83 per barrel during the week of May 10 to a contango of $1.60 as of November 9. The shift from backwardation to contango is a sign of oversupply in the oil market. The Brent one-year spread has also narrowed dramatically over recent weeks as the price has declined. When it comes to the NYMEX one-year crude oil spread, the shift from backwardation to contango came at the end of October and has continued to loosen as the price of oil probed below the $60 per barrel level late last week. The action in the forward curve for oil suggests that there could be more downside for the energy commodity.

Refining spreads offer a real-time picture of demand as gasoline and distillates are the products that consumers require on a daily basis. We are in the heart of the offseason for gasoline demand as the winter begins in the coming weeks. Gasoline demand tends to decline during the winter months. A decline in the gasoline processing spread at this time of the year is no surprise for the oil market.

The weekly chart of the gasoline crack spread shows that it declined from $24.88 in late May as the peak season approached to a low of $7.25 per barrel last week, the lowest level since mid-October 2016. The gasoline crack spread closed last Friday at just under the $8.00 per barrel level, not far off the recent low.

The price action in the gasoline crack spread is bearish for the price of oil, but it is a function of seasonal factors. Meanwhile, the heating oil crack spread has gone the other way over recent sessions. Heating oil futures are a proxy for other distillate oil products such as jet and diesel fuels which tend to exhibit less seasonality.

The heating oil crack spread rose to the highest level since March 2015 last week when it hit $32.44 per barrel. The heating oil processing spread closed last Friday at the $30.92 level which is a supportive factor for the price of the raw crude oil which is the input in its production.

The crude oil market is like a jigsaw puzzle, and the pieces currently display a picture where the 2018 low at $58.07 is in jeopardy. However, the Middle East continues to be a factor that could change sentiment in the blink of an eye. Whether crude oil breaks to the downside and moves to the $55 per barrel level or lower or it recovers over the rest of 2018, the wider daily ranges on the crude oil market are creating trading opportunities in the energy commodity.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish complement the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude oil instrument (SCO) provide an alternative for market participants who do not participate in the highly-leveraged and volatile futures market on the NYMEX division of the CME. The fund summary for UCO states:

“The investment seeks to provide daily investment results (before fees and expenses) that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The “Ultra” funds seek results for a single day that match (before fees and expenses) two times (2x) the daily performance of a benchmark. It does not seek to achieve their stated objective over a period greater than a single day. The Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex is designed to track crude oil futures prices.”

UCO holds instruments that create its double leverage on the upside for the price of crude oil. The top holdings of the product as of the end of last week were:

The SCO bearish product also uses the leverage of the swap and futures market to create twice the return on the downside in the crude oil market. SCO’s holdings were:

Since October 3, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures declined from $76.90 to lows of $59.26, a drop of 22.9%.

As the chart displays, SCO moved from $12.29 to $19.97 over the same period, a rise of 62.5%. The performance of SCO was over double the move on the downside in the crude oil futures market on the downside.

Over the same period, UCO moved from a high of $39.36 to a low of $23.56 or 40.1% lower, slightly less than double the losses of NYMEX crude oil futures since October 3.

When oil was on the highs in early October, many analysts were calling for prices to climb to $80 or even $100 per barrel. Now that it is approaching $60, they are looking for prices in the $40s. Jim Cramer told markets he would not be surprised to see a $40 handle on the energy commodity sooner rather than later, so far he is looking good but time will tell if oil with a $40 handle is in the cards for the energy commodity. Whichever way oil goes, UCO and SCO are valuable and liquid products to participant in an oil market where volatility is on the rise. SCO has net assets of $140.77 million and trades over 2.16 million shares each day on average. UCO has $331.63 in net assets and trades 2.2 million shares each day making both products highly liquid. Since UCO and SCO use leverage, they are only appropriate for short-term trading as they suffer from decay when held for long periods. UCO was trading at around the $24 level at the end of last week, and in 2008 the high was at $1.081.60. SCO was at $19.59 last Friday. In 2009 the high was at $149.40 per share. These tools do not replicate price action over long periods but do an excellent job on a short-term basis.

The price of crude oil has dropped by almost 23% in a little over one month. President Trump has taken credit for the lower price of the energy commodity, and in many ways, he has been a bearish force by putting pressure on Saudi Arabia and setting the stage for the U.S. to become the world’s leading producer. The fifth consecutive week of losses in the crude oil futures market means that the energy commodity continues to be a falling knife. However, markets rarely move in a straight line, and the UCO and SCO products are tools that can enhance your portfolio over the coming days and weeks.

