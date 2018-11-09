Baytex Energy Is Managing Cash Flow Through Canadian Challenges

Baytex Energy (BTE) reported a decent third quarter cash flow. In fact, management guided to a very reasonable 2019 on a preliminary basis. The market could care less. Instead, Mr. Market focused on the shut-in (or storage) of initially 8,000 BOD of heavy oil production. But that production never produced that much cash flow anyway.

Under current conditions, the pre-merger Baytex company may actually lose cash on every barrel of heavy oil it sells. The post-merger Baytex Energy can easily afford this type of production reduction and still properly service its debt. The previous pre-merger Baytex Energy barely made it through the last production reduction due to low commodity pricing in 2016. That memory could well have motivated the latest merger.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 4, 2018

The stock has been steadily losing ground ever since the merger. At this point the stock is now more than 50% below its recent high. The only way to explain this reaction has to be the focus on the Canadian headlines that blare out about the expanding differential. Baytex is not as debt laden as it once was. The merger with Raging River (OTC:RRENF) added more equity than debt with plenty of cash flow to lower key leverage ratios. Cash flow now barely conforms to key minimal lending ratios. That is far better than recent Baytex cash flow history.

Mr. Market remembers how past low price environments nearly strangled this company financially. Mr. Market worries about the retreating oil pricing bringing about a repeat of the past. That is no longer going to be the case going forward. Mr. Market has yet to figure that one out. Investors can buy in and wait for Mr. Market to come around to their way of analyzing this company. Sometimes decent values become better values. That appears to be the case here.

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter, 2018 Earnings Report Slides

A couple of things need to be stated. First, this company is no longer a mostly heavy oil producer. Now, roughly two-thirds of the production is lighter oil grades. That lighter oil production is now responsible for roughly 80% of the cash flow. More importantly, this company's cash flow did not suffer the cash flow fate of many Canadian companies that fell victim to lack of takeaway capacity or the necessity of selling at extremely low spot pricing.

As noted in the conference call, this is now a very different company. The Canadian light oil has excellent margins. In fact, the Canadian light margins are currently the highest margins in the company. They are even beating the Eagle Ford. Plus, a recent light oil discovery bodes well for even more profitable future results. The market instead focused on the 20% cash flow challenges of heavy oil. That makes little sense when the light oil divisions can easily make up for a heavy oil miss.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter, 2018 Earnings Report Slides

In addition, management is guiding to a very satisfactory cash flow of C$900 million in fiscal year 2019. That guidance includes the effects of the very wide WSC discount pricing to WTI. A larger company such as the post-merger Baytex has even more bargaining power with midstream companies. Some of this pricing could improve in the future regardless of Canadian conditions just because Baytex is now a larger company.

The company reported about C$2 billion of long-term debt. The market value of the stock floats in the C$1.5 billion area. The enterprise value of C$3.5 billion is a tremendous bargain to the cash flow guidance. A far more normal enterprise valuation would be at least 6 times cash flow. The stock price would need to approximately double from current levels to reach 6 times cash flow. This implies a lot of upside potential for this stock. Clearly Mr. Market is expecting the cash flow to dry up completely for this company (Eagle Ford cash flow and all!).

Management just announced arrangements to transport by train about 11,000 BOED of heavy oil to the Gulf coast. Despite the higher transportation costs, management saves by not having to blend the heavy oil with lighter oil (to make it flow through a pipeline). The resulting higher pricing compared to the transportation costs are extremely favorable. Management saves the costs needed to buy the higher priced light oil for blending and as a result is very happy to pay the higher rail transportation costs to a far better pricing market. All of a sudden, the rails are a very competitive "midstream way" to bring heavy oil (that does not flow) to market.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter, 2018 Earnings Report Slides

Despite the Canadian headlines about all the heavy oil issues, this company appears to be doing just fine and will continue to navigate the current headwinds successfully. The key is to get that oil out of Canada to better markets. As shown above, management is very successful at doing just that.

The light oil produced in Canada has great prices even if there is no pipeline capacity. Unlike a fair amount of Canada the cash flow is relatively untouched by all the headline issues. Past articles have covered how the heavy oil has failed to cash flow since the big oil price crash back in 2015. Thanks to the recent merger, this company will suffer nominal cash flow loss due to the heavy oil production reduction. Plus the light oil production increases could easily erase any setback. The heavy oil cash flow gyrations have become far less critical to the company's financial health.

Probably far more significant is the takeaway capacity in the Eagle Ford. Right now that capacity appears to be adequate. But if the currently strong oil price environment continues, that area could become takeaway constrained. Currently the Permian makes the headlines with lack of takeaway capacity. The currently high industry activity could see that problem spread to other basins though over the next year or so.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter, 2018 Earnings Report Slides

All the good news has put the leverage shown above in a good position to work for the investor. This company has the cash flow and some new discoveries to make some cash flow increases even if oil prices weaken from current levels. Best of all, no debt is due for awhile. So profitable production areas can increase production in preparation for the next downturn. Debt prepayment is also an option.

Best of all, many Canadian companies like Baytex are still hunting for accretive acquisitions to decrease leverage and increase corporate attractiveness. Despite the recent price weakness, Baytex may still find an attractive acquisition or two that can be done for stock to further decrease financial leverage. Baytex Energy will clearly be a long-term survivor. Other small companies may not be as compelling a long-term case as a large firm like Baytex.

Canada is increasing its oil exports to the United States. It is quickly replacing lost Venezuela production. The United States, for its part, benefits by buying cheaper heavy oil and exporting the much more valuable light oil. Now if certain bureaucrats and politicians would get their act together, they would get more of that dirt cheap heavy oil to the United States refinery's that can use heavy oil. Currently in Canada, excess heavy production is just inventoried or waiting for a buyer.

At one point, it appeared that Canada had up to 1,000 MBOED stranded (depending upon who you believe). Now that number appears to be dropping considerably. Still material numbers of heavy oil competitors appear to be limiting production until WCS pricing improves. Clearly there is a fair amount of cheap oil sitting right on the doorstep of the United States during a time of relatively strong world oil pricing.

It does appear that Canada will increase rail shipments of oil to the United States by at least 500,000 BOED over the next year or so. No guarantees on that one. Cenovus Energy (CVE) alone has the ability to load for railroads 100 MBOED of thermal oil for export. The United States, though, should want all the discounted Canadian crude oil that "it can get its hands on". For all the headlines that practically scream when oil prices rise, it should be a crime to allow heavy oil producers to shut in production for lack of a suitable market. Hopefully at some point the United States realizes the cheap oil opportunity north of the border before it is too late and Canada finds a way to export its production.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter, 2018 Earnings Report Slides

In the meantime, costs appear to be behaving. Any additional well costs in the Eagle Ford are more than offset by production improvements. Overall costs per BOE appear to hold steady or even possibly slightly decrease. The Eagle Ford already has some of the most competitive costs in the United States. The latest industry improvements appear to be increasing the competitiveness of the area.

The Viking area of Canada has some of the fastest payouts around. These cheap (because they are relatively shallow) wells make production expansion a very easy task. In the future the Viking area will command first call on the capital budget. The Eagle Ford will be second and heavy oil will be a very distant third. The company does not control the pace of Eagle Ford development because the company does not operate the Eagle Ford leases. This may be some concern to the market.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter, 2018 Earnings Report Slides

Management appears excited about the potential of these leases. Evidently these first wells produced above expectations so far. More production data is needed to be sure of superior performance. But preliminary results are very encouraging. If these discoveries maintain their out-performance, then these leases will be the primary emphasis of the capital budget in 2019.

Summary

Baytex now has enough cash flow to service the debt. Management will have a choice in the future of early debt payment or production increases or a combination of both. Clearly, the Duvernay Shale results will play a very large role in debt payments instead of production increases. Count on the bankers to be reviewing the results.

Nonetheless, the post-merger company is in a far better position to withstand financial downturns from commodity price declines. The merger could not have come fast enough because management is already shutting in heavy oil production due to low commodity prices.

The difference this time around is the Raging River (OTC:RRENF) light oil production. That light oil production has at least doubled the cash flow available. Therefore the company will have far more cash flow during the next downturn to properly service the debt load.

Still there are some very bright growth prospects. Mr. Market, has valued the stock as though it is still a debt laden heavy oil producer. Heavy oil prices are causing an initial production reduction of 8,000 BOED. However, this production reduction is not expected to affect the cash flow materially. Despite all the headwinds, management is guiding to cash flow of C$900 million for fiscal year 2019. That makes the stock price dirt cheap when compared to the cash flow. That cash flow could grow tremendously if the discount of WCS to WTI lessens in Canada. There is a lot of upside potential to this stock and not much downside.

In fact, management predicts the cash flow will equal approximately C$1.60 per common share. The current stock price is less than two times that figure. Enterprise value is only about 3.5 times that figure. In short this stock could easily double from current levels and still be cheap. A realistic enterprise valuation would be six to eight times cash flow. That implies at least doubling of the stock price in the near term. Should any of the potential discoveries meet expectations, this stock could be a long-term several hundred percentage points gainer.

Expect management to navigate the Canadian headwinds successfully. Larger companies tend to have more market bargaining power. This company is heading towards 100,000 BOED. That level of production should gain some bargaining edge until takeaway capacity constraints ease. Profitability at this company should continue to improve post-merger.

