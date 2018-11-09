Fossil: Q3 Results Were Strong, The Stock Is Cheap

Smartwatches proved critics wrong. It grew by 30% and represented 18% of Fossil's total watch sales in the quarter.

Investment thesis

Fossil (FOSL) produced strong Q3 results. Its 'New Fossil World' program improved bottom-line profitabilities despite the shrinkage of the top line. Smartwatches grew fantastically again. This quarter, sales rose 30% and contributed 18% to the total watch sales. Fossil had always had a healthy balance sheet, but during the quarter, it managed to pay down more debts, which resulted in a reduction in interest expense too. Overall, the company's turnaround effort made great progress, and it expects to finish the year with $220M EBITDA. Fossil is a more stable company and stock to own at this price.

Brief recap

Fossil was one of the biggest watch producers just a few years ago. However, when the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) watch came along, its traditional watches sales suffered badly. It was falling off the cliff as sales declined 10% each year since 2014. Its ancillary products (leather and jewelry) were falling even faster. The company suffered dearly. Thus, in 2017, Fossil laid out an aggressive five-year strategic plan called 'New Fossil World'. The purpose was to cut costs and adapt to the changing market dynamics between the traditional and connected watch segments.

The market was skeptical of the management plan and sold off the stock to $6 at one point. At the time, the company was valued at just under 3x FCF. Remember our call to buy the stock just above this level? Here, it is (article titled: "Fossil: Now Is The Time To Buy" on January 23, 2018)

Two weeks after the article, Fossil stunned the market as the Q1 results showed smart watches sales grew 97%. The absolute amount was still small for the overall watch category, but it was the basis of the turn in sentiment. The stock then continually rose to the $20s handle. In June, it soared to $32 a share.

Fast forward to Q3 2018 earnings release, the stock stands at around $21.

Source: Yahoo Finance, FOSL

In hindsight, the crazy roller coaster of the share price was explained by two theories. Either it was the case of a premature turnaround that the caused the stock to fizzle out at $32/share, or it was the case that the market was excessively pessimistic in the turnaround. Who would have thought one of the biggest watchmakers would be valued at 3X FCF at $6/share in 2017?

Despite there was a long period that the share price was at $10, for four months in fact, we bought our first position at $24/share. Then, finally, we bought more at $9 to average down our cost basis to $18. That was partly thanks to luck and partly thanks to a fellow fund manager who convinced us to wait longer. However, when we exited our position in June at an average price of $30, we admit it was thanks to pure luck.

Now, Fossil stock price is back to our previous cost basis level. We report on the Q3 results to see if it's worth investing in the stock again.

Q3 results review

Top-line revenue declined, but bottom-line profitability was fantastic. Fossil gross margin increased to 53.6% from 46.4%, and operating margin (excluding restructuring charges) rose to 4.7% from 1%. The net effect meant that gross profit and operating profit increased significantly YoY.

Source: FOSL, Q3-2018, 10-Q

At the back of the huge improvement was 'New Fossil World'. Kosta Kartsotis, the CEO, highlighted how much the programme helped the company.

Last year, we generated $80 million of benefits from New World Fossil programs. We forecast another $60 million of profit improvement benefits this year driven by a combination of both gross margin expansion and SG&A efficiencies under this successful program. […] we continue to forecast $200 million of annual run rate savings from gross margin expansion and operational efficiency benefits by the end of 2019. Source: FOSL, Q3 2018 earnings call

It has only been two years since the programme started, and the numbers above show the plan is working.

We highlight three positives. First, its focus on the online channel worked as Fossil owned e-commerce sites sales grew by 15%. Unfortunately, Fossil doesn't disclose the sales data from its stores, online sales channel, distribution channel or licensing, so it's difficult to dig any deeper. However, the second positive, on the cost-saving side, Fossil was less promotional, trading top-line sales for bottom-line profits; results can be seen that SG&A decreased substantially, as per 10-Q financials above.

Lastly, the aggressive reduction of non-performing stores contributed substantially to the overall cost reductions. We can see the sheer number of stores closed. During the quarter, Fossil closed 14 stores. YoY, the number of stores was reduced by 14.6% to 485 from 556.

Source: FOSL, Q3-2018, 10-Q

At the same time, sales reduced by only 13.1%, a smaller amount.

Source: FOSL, Q3-2018 earnings release

Moving on, geographically, America and Europe continued to drag as both regions saw double-digit fall in sales. Asia did reasonably well and was helped by a 22% increase in online sales on their e-commerce sites compared to prior year.

Source: FOSL, Q3-2018 earnings release

Smartwatches continued to shine

In Q1, smartwatches sales grew 97% YoY. In Q3, the figure was 30%. It represented almost 18% of the total watch sales or $88M, up from 13% in the third quarter last year. The growth figure was robust, and the management identified the launch of Generation 4 products as the primary reason for this success.

Source: FOSL, Q3-2018 earnings release

Interestingly, as smartwatches are excluded from all imposed tariff penalties, going forward, it will have a positive impact on both top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability.

Strong guidance and valuation

The guided figures for Q4 and FY2018 were bullish. The table below shows that Fossil can achieve $220M Adj. EBITDA by the end of the current financial year. That means, at the current market prices, Fossil is trading at just 5X forward EBITDA.

Source: FOSL, Q3-2018 earnings release

Also, considering that during the quarter, the total long-term liability reduced to $368M compared to $543M last year (the improvement was slightly offset by higher short-term debt), most of the $220M EBITDA will be translated to free cash flow (FCF).

Roughly, FY2018 Capex will be $19M. The interest payment will also be around $45M. Thus, the number shows that the FCF will be $156M in FY2018.

With the current market cap of $1.1B, Fossil trades cheaply at 7.2X FCF.

Takeaways

While Fossil is only halfway through its 'New Fossil World' programme, Q3 showed rapid progress in the essential areas. The number one surprise was its costs saving effort that yielded impressive gross and operating margins growth. Next, Smartwatches continued to do well, it grew at 30% and became a more important subsegment to the company. Finally, management guidance showed that Fossil is cheap at the current price.

