The Key Facts Of The Qualtrics IPO

We cannot say whether this will be a good buy without knowing its valuation, but investors should be highly interested in this company.

Utah tech company Qualtrics (XM) is moving forward with its plans for an IPO despite the recent shakeups in the tech market. The Deseret News reported that while "Qualtrics has not yet listed details about stock pricing or number of shares being offered," the IPO could very well be the largest in Utah's history and Qualtrics will likely have a valuation of over $2.5 billion.

It is too early to determine whether Qualtrics will be a good buy or not, but investors do have plenty of reasons to like this company. Here are the fundamentals around Qualtrics and why this could be one of the better stock buys of the year.

A New Kind of Software?

Qualtrics will be listed on the NASDAQ under the banner "XM," which is a reference to what the company calls their Experience Management or XM software. Qualtrics correctly points out in its S-1 that companies today cannot just offer the best product or service but must offer the best experience too. Whether a company is checking in guests at a hotel or selling them shoes, they must make that process as enjoyable and hassle-free for the consumer as possible.

But in order to offer the best experience, companies need data. Qualtrics' XM software helps companies measure and improve ways which employees can offer customers the best experiences. It argues that its gathered data "is richer, more immediate, and more salient to understanding quality of experience than traditional operational data." As a result, Qualtrics has over 9,000 customers, including 75% of the Fortune 100.

Grand View Research notes that the customer experience management market is expected to reach $32.49 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 22.9%. While Qualtrics does face competition from companies like SurveyMonkey (SVMK) and traditional market research firms, what Qualtrics is offering is something entirely different in a rapidly growing field.

Financial Numbers

It is one thing to have the potential to grow, but it is another to actually do so. Qualtrics has done so, and its financial numbers overall are excellent.

First, Qualtrics' revenue has grown from $207 million in the first nine months of 2017 to $289 million in the same time period in 2018, a growth of 39.8%. In fact, Qualtrics's revenue in the first three quarters of 2018 is almost the same as its yearly 2017 revenue. The company is able to show a revenue growth record going back to 2016, though the rate of growth is naturally slowing down.

Many tech IPOs would face the challenge of becoming profitable before growth slows down completely, but Qualtrics is the rare profitable tech IPO. It reported a net income of $1.5 million in 2018, up from a loss of $12 million in 2016. Cash flow is also positive. And while Qualtrics does have $274 million in total liabilities as of September 30, 2018, it has $334 million in total assets and a debt to asset ratio of 0.82. This is perhaps somewhat higher than investors may like but is fine by the standards of a tech IPO.

In addition to these solid financial numbers, a further good aspect is that like other Utah companies such as Pluralsight (PS), Qualtrics has been self-financed for much of its history. Qualtrics has undergone three funding rounds according to CrunchBase, the latest of which raised $180 million in April 2017. Three outside investors own 41 percent of the company, with Insight Venture Partners holding the largest portion at 16 percent.

We can expect these investors to cash out to some degree during the IPO, but Qualtrics remains its own company and has not been saddled with debt and other burdens by an outside company. The company continues to innovate its product; last month, it announced the expansion of its experience management platform, Qualtrics XM. This allows customers conduct comprehensive customer, employee, product, and brand research to implement pricing, customer NPS, and brand awareness studies. The company hopes to keep pushing into this space after it acquired startup Delighted in April, which conducts one-click surveys for Instacart (ICART), Postmates (POSTM), and Uber (UBER).

Qualtrics CEO, Ryan Smith, believes "do-it-yourself" customer experience approach will allow users on those platforms to serve an entry point to his company's more extensive suite of tools. In other words, the company is looking to add more tools to draw data from and then offer analysis to customers. This gives it a potential customer base of huge multinational brands, academic institutes, and public bodies, as well as small business, with a market estimated to be $44 billion.

However, potential investors should note as a downside that Qualtrics is taking the approach of selling shares with limited voting rights while the leadership retains voting rights by owning a different class of shares.

Final Thoughts

We will have more thoughts on whether investors should consider Qualtrics once we know how much it plans to raise as well as its planned valuation, but everything listed above should make it clear that this is an excellent company. It is working in a field where businesses across the globe have invested in for years, has some of the best financial numbers for a tech IPO in some time, and has potential to grow. Investors have paid top dollar for other tech IPOs without these advantages, and so perhaps the biggest concern which investors should have is to avoid paying too much if there is a massive surge on the first day of trading.

However, its corporate governance structure is a real cause for concern. New shareholders would own 15 percent of the company, but less than 2 percent of the voting power thanks to two other classes of stock owned by just 99 insiders. Worse, if the company issues more common stock, the 22 holders of Class A-2 stock will be granted extra votes to ensure they control 51 percent of the ballot.

This should give long-term investors some pause. But those looking for immediate return, this is definitely a company worth your investment.

