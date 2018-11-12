Cotton Is Trading In A Range - Is $1 In The Cards For 2019?

Cotton can be a wild commodities futures market when it comes to price variance. The futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange have a long history of doubling, tripling, and halving in value when the supply and demand fundamentals for the fluffy fiber change and surprise market participants.

Cotton can gap higher or lower, but for over two and one-half years the cotton market has been in bullish mode making higher lows and higher highs. Cotton experienced unprecedented price swings back in 2011 when the price rallied to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound. Before 2010, the fiber future never traded above the $1.1720 level and spent most of their time below the $1 per pound mark.

For those who do not trade in the futures arena, the iPath B Bloomberg Cotton Total Return ETN product (BALB) provides an alternative, but the product has not yet amassed the volume to call it a liquid instrument. The bid-offer spread on BALB is wide because of its lack of liquidity, so it is only appropriate for medium-term price direction investments and timing is a significant factor when it comes to using this product.

A drop from all-time highs in 2011 to lows in March 2016

A supply shortage fueled an unprecedented rally in the cotton futures market that began with a break above technical resistance at the 1995 all-time high at $1.1720 in October 2010 and took the price of the fiber to almost twice that price.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, in March 2011 cotton futures reached the loft level of $2.27 per pound which was unsustainable. The high price of cotton caused demand to decline as many Asian clothing manufacturers began using synthetic fibers instead of cotton. The price of cotton dropped like a stone after the March 2011 peak. Just four months later in July, the price traded below the $1 per pound level.

Cotton reached a price where output increased, and inventories rose to a level where there was enough of the fiber in storage in the United States and China to produce two pairs of jeans for every man, woman, and child on our planet. The deficit in the cotton market turned to a massive oversupply which took the price of the fiber progressively lower eventually reaching a bottom in March 2016 at 55.66 cents per pound, the lowest level since September 2009.

Cotton hit the top of its pricing cycle in 2011 and reached the bottom in 2016 when inventories began to drop and demand for the fiber caused the price to start a long journey to the upside.

A bull market since the lows

After reaching a low in March 2016 at 55.66 cents per pound, the cotton market has made higher lows and higher highs over the past two years and eight months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, cotton has been making higher highs and higher lows since the March 2016 bottom. The price moved above 60 cents per pound during the month it made its low. In July 2016, cotton moved above the 70-cents per pound level, and in April 2017 the 80 cents level gave way.

The latest high came in June 2018

This year, cotton traded above 90 cents per pound reaching its most recent high at 96.50 cents during the week of June 11 when it ran out of steam on the upside. A stronger U.S. dollar and the trade dispute between the United States and China took the price to a low of 76.15 cents per pound in early October, and the fiber was trading at the 78 cents level on November 9, not far off its recent low. The weekly chart displays an oversold condition in the cotton futures market with open interest holding steady at 261,000 contracts. The metric that reflects the total number of open long and short positions in the cotton futures market dropped from an all-time high of over 322,000 contracts in June when the market was on its way to the high at 96.50 cents per pound. Since early October, cotton has been trading in a range from 75.37 to 80.50 cents on the nearby futures contract.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the active month December futures in the cotton market shows that the price entered a period of consolidation in October as the selling came to an end. However, the price bias over the recent weeks has led to a gradual firming in the cotton market which has been flirting with the 80 cents per pound level. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are in neutral territory on the short-term chart, and the open interest metric has been crawling higher. Over recent weeks, daily historical volatility had been moving to the upside with the measure of price variance, and daily trading ranges increasing from under 11% in early October to over 22.32% on November 9.

A correction offers a buying opportunity

The November WASDE report on November 8 provided data on the supply and demand fundamentals for the market which were not all that bearish as the USDA lowered production and inventories from the prior report. The current sideways action in the cotton market could be a prelude to a move, and given the trend since the 2016 lows, it is likely that we will see another attempt at a move towards the highs at 96.50 cents per pound.

A backwardation developed in the cotton market when the nearby futures traded to the high in June 2018. Backwardation is a condition where the deferred futures trade at a discount to the nearby futures contract. Therefore, the high in the December contract and technical resistance stands at 94.82 cents per pound.

If the bullish pattern in the cotton market that has been in place since 2016 remains intact, it is possible that cotton could work its way to its next target on the upside which is at the $1 per pound level, a price we have not seen since November 2011. Therefore, risk-reward in the cotton market continues to favor the upside, and the current period of price consolidation could set the stage for a move higher.

One factor to watch over the coming sessions will be the roll from December to March futures in the cotton market.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the price of March minus December ICE cotton futures highlights, the contango or forward premium is at 1.79 cents per pound. The increase in the spread which is trading near highs is a sign that market participants are net long in the cotton futures market as December begins to roll to March 2019 futures. An overabundance of longs could push the price lower, but it also reflects the overall bullish sentiment in the cotton market at prices below the 80 cents per pound level.

BALB suffers from poor liquidity, but it could pay off in the long term

Cotton is a highly volatile soft commodity, and when it decides to move, the trajectory on the up or downside can be fast and furious. Cotton tends to build on rallies, and when it breaks high the move to a new high can take weeks if not months. However, when the fiber reaches a level where selling overwhelms buying, the price tends to take the elevator shaft to the downside.

I believe the current pattern of sideways trading will eventually give way to a move back above the 80 cents per pound level and a challenge of the 90 cents level. The $1 target could come into play sometime in 2019 if the trade dispute and dollar cooperate with the cotton market and if the fundamentals for the market improve as a result of continued economic growth.

The iPath B Bloomberg Cotton Total Return ETN product (BALB) is not the most liquid ETN product when compared to other instruments that reflect the price movements in the commodities market. BALB only has $6.83 million in net assets and only trades an average of 2,192 shares each day. The fund summary for the ETN states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

Since the cotton market tends to suffer from limited liquidity at times, the ETN reflects the thin nature of the market.

Source: Barchart

The price of December cotton futures moved from a low of 75.63 cents on October 4 to a high of 80.14 cents on October 22. Over the same period, BALB moved from $47.15 to $49.99 per share. Cotton moved 6% higher while BALB also moved 6% higher over the period. Therefore, the ETN does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the cotton futures market.

BALB suffers from a lack of liquidity because of its low level of net assets and daily trading volume. On November 6, during the heart of the trading day, the bid-offer spread on the ETN was seven cents wide with only 1100 shares on the bid and 900 offered.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The lack of trading activity in the BALB ETN requires an adjustment when it comes to a trading or investing strategy. I would not suggest leaving stop loss or and standing orders in the ETN product given its wide spreads. I would only use the product for medium or longer-term positions in the cotton market. The futures market is better suited to handle short-term trading in cotton.

I like the price action in cotton these days and believe that the period of consolidation will eventually give way to another move to the upside. A continuation of the pattern of higher lows and higher highs in the cotton futures market could lead to a test of the $1 per pound level in 2019. On the downside, the critical level of technical support to watch on the weekly chart is at the February 2018 low at 75.11 cents per pound. If the fiber futures slip below that level to a new low for 2018, a deeper correction could take the price back below 70 cents per pound. At 78 cents per pound, the risk-reward profile of the cotton market favors a long position, and BALB could be a tool for those who do not venture into the futures arena. The strong dollar and trade issues are the reasons why cotton is sitting near the low end of its trading range, but fundamentals and risk-reward continue to favor another move to the upside in the fiber.

