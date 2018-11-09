Leggett & Platt: Dividend Aristocrat On Sale, Cheap Enough?

Following a large +$1 billion deal, I am not attracted to the value argument in combination with the Aristocrat legacy, making me wait on further dips.

Leggett & Platt is a long-term dividend aristocrat which is not that well known by the large investment public.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) is a name which I have never really looked at until it announced a fairly large acquisition. Leggett is not a sexy business, but it has a great long-term track record in creating value, through its long-term focus and great dividend track record.

I like the long-term potential of the business, even as 2018 has been a year of disappointments so far. What I do not like is the fact that the company announced quite an expensive deal which allows it to reach the sales target for 2020 but adds quite some leverage while the earnings contribution is very limited. Nonetheless, valuations are not very demanding given its track record, yet I am looking for a slightly further fall in the share price before buying the dip.

The Business

Leggett describes itself as a mid-cap manufacturer with a strong focus on total shareholder returns. The company produces a range of products which it categorizes under residential products, industrial products, furniture and specialised products.

While the business has enjoyed stable margins and steady growth, it is notably the strong dividend track record which stands out. The current 3.5% dividend yield looks appealing, certainly, given the (historical) strength of the dividend, that of 47 years of uninterrupted increases every year.

The company employs active portfolio management to make sure it operates in growth markets and focuses on the production of critical components to gain price leverage while reducing cyclicality of sales and margins.

The steady growth trajectory of the business adds up as the company has a $5 billion revenue target for 2020. Targeting EBIT margins of 13% that year, the company believes it can deliver on earnings of $3.50 per share that year.

High Hopes Have Come Down

With shares plunging from $30 in 2004 to $10 during the crisis, shares have seen a steady run higher to $50 in 2016 on the back of a recovery of the US economy and resilient performance of the business.

At the start of this year, the company released sales of $3.94 billion for the year of 2017. Revenues rose by 5%, driven by organic volume increases which were complemented by price hikes. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were pretty flattish at $2.46 per share, or $337 million in actual dollar terms. With net debt of $726 million at the end of the year, leverage ratios were very modest at 1.2 times with $594 million in adjusted EBITDA.

At the start of the year, the company guided for an upbeat 2018 with sales seen up by 6-9% to $4.2-$4.3 billion, while earnings were seen at $2.65-$2.85 per share. This growth comes in part from the in January announced PHC acquisition. This $85 million deal adds about a similar amount in annual sales.

During the first three quarters of this year, it became apparent that that outlook was perhaps a bit optimistic. At the end of October, when the company reported third quarter results, Leggett reduced the full year sales guidance to $4.25 billion, after it was a bit more upbeat on the sales guidance earlier this year. The bigger issue is that of earnings, with earnings now seen at just $2.40-$2.50 per share, somewhat disappointing investors.

This was one of the key reasons why shares fell from $50 to levels around the $40 mark. With net debt having risen to essentially a billion and trailing EBITDA coming in at $598 million, leverage comes in around 1.7 times.

Making A Huge Move

Despite some operational struggles, Leggett announced a fairly large deal as it is laying down $1.25 billion to acquire Elite Comfort Solutions. Elite has been bought from a private equity firm and generated $611 million in trailing sales as a provider of foam technology used in bedding and furniture.

With EBITDA margins just surpassing the average of Leggett, while EBIT margins are a bit lower (mostly due to accounting treatment, and not higher capital intensity). Assuming EBITDA margins are a point higher than Leggett, EBITDA margins might come in at around 15%, for a roughly $92 million contribution.

Assuming 10% EBIT margins, the contribution comes in at roughly $61 million. With a 4-5% cost of financing on $1.25 billion in net new debt (assuming non-cash financing), it is clear that additional interest charges will eat up most of the incremental EBIT. This is more or less confirmed in the guidance calling for $90 million in interest expenses next year, while interest expenses run at $48 million this year.

Following the deal net debt will essentially more than double to $2.2 billion. Trailing EBITDA of $594 million might rise to roughly $686 million, for a 3.2 times leverage ratio. The deal looks pretty expensive at over 2 times sales and an estimated 13.6 times EBITDA.

The promise is that synergies might be delivered upon, and this is a good business. I must say that I was somewhat surprised by the lack of reaction in the share price in response to the deal, certainly as no synergy number has been communicated. I furthermore am not a big fan of the big increase in leverage without increase in earnings per share to show for it.

2020 Goals Are Met, To Some Degree

With the deal, the company is just a few percentage points removed from its $5 billion sales goal, laid out for 2020. The issue is how it will bridge the gap from the $2.50 per share in earnings reported this year to $3.50 in anticipated earnings, as the balance sheet is now fully leveraged following the Elite deal and that deal will not bring much accretion in year one.

Adding $1 per share to the bottom line works down to a required $135 million contribution on the bottom line, as this deal and lower financing costs play just a modest role in achieving the $3.50 per share number. Quite frankly, I am not buying the guidance which management has laid out in order to achieve this number.

Hence, I am comfortable that earnings could rise, but perhaps $3 per share is much more realistic, which makes that at $38 per share, multiples remain relatively low at 12-13 times. On the other hand, achieving those earnings takes a year or two, some works have to be done, and leverage is full. On the bright side, management has the right incentives as the company is fully geared towards long-term outperformance, as it is looking to protect its impressive dividend track record.

While I like that, I am not convinced about the current acquisition as it looks a bit expensive while it adds a great deal of leverage at this point in the cycle. For now, I am holding off buying the dip seen so far, although the long-term horizon of Leggett means that it deserves a place on my watch list, especially if shares were to fall further.

