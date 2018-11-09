TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Rhonda Amundson - Head-Investor Relations

Nathan Brown - President

Janine Watson - Vice President and General Manager

William Morris - Principal Financial Officer

Matthew Taylor - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to our third quarter 2018 conference call. I'm joined today by our President, Nathan Brown; our VP and General Manager, Janine Watson; and our Principal Financial Officer, Chuck Morris.

Please note that a slide presentation will accompany their remarks and is available on our website at tcpipelineslp.com or it can be found in the Investors section under the heading, Events & Presentations.

Nathan will begin the call today with a review of TC Pipelines' third quarter highlights and results. Janine will provide an update on the partnership's assets and the market environment, as well as a brief regulatory update, following which Chuck will provide a more detailed review of our financial results for the third quarter. Nathan will return and wrap up our remarks, and close with some key takeaways.

Following the prepared remarks, I will ask the conference operator to coordinate your questions. We will take questions from the investment community.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Nathan.

Thanks, Rhonda. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. As outlined this morning in our news release - I'm looking at Slide 4 - I'm pleased to report that TC Pipelines had another very good quarter with solid results, and our portfolio of pipeline assets continue to perform as expected.

We generated $62 million in net income during the third quarter of 2018, $8 million higher than the $54 million earned during the same period of 2017. This is primarily due to higher revenues at PNGTS and North Baja, together with increased equity earnings from Great Lakes, partially offset by lower net revenue at GTN.

Our EBITDA was similarly higher year-over-year at $113 million for the quarter compared to $103 million in 2017. Our distributable cash flow was $83 million for the third quarter in 2018, an increase of $18 million from the comparable period in 2017.

Our cash flow is bolstered by a reduction in distributions paid to our General Partner and Class B unitholders, partially offset by an increase in maintenance capital expenditures on GTN. We paid out $47 million in distributions or $0.65 per unit to our common unitholders during the third quarter. The partnership also declared third quarter distribution of $0.65 per common unit, which is consistent with our second quarter 2018 distribution.

Chuck will discuss our financial results in more detail a little later in the call. On the regulatory side of business, we have made good progress in response to the FERC's Final Rule back in the summer.

As we reported in mid-October, GTN reached an uncontested settlement with its shippers [and four of other] [ph] pipelines have already complied with FERC requirements leaving only Northern Border, Great Lakes and Tuscarora left to file their Form 501-Gs in early December.

We utilized our cash savings related to our reduced distributions to repay portion of our indebtedness, reducing our leverage position from a covenant perspective to just over 4 times. And our distribution coverage is very healthy this quarter in just under 2 times. This puts us in a much stronger financial position and we are confident that we will not require any additional equity either discrete or via our ATM program to fund our ongoing organic growth opportunities.

Further, due to our regulatory progress, our estimated - excuse me, our estimate of the tax related impact to our business from the FERC actions improved to negative $20 million to $30 million on an annualized basis starting in 2019 from our previous estimates of negative $40 million to $60 million.

Given this improvement, we do not see the need for corporate restructuring and we are confident that our distribution is sustainable at current level without the need to consider any further reductions. With that, I will turn the call over to Janine Watson, our VP and General Manager to provide an update on our partnership's assets and our market outlook.

Thanks, Nathan, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 5, you will see that TCP continues to benefit from its diverse pipeline network, which is anchored on major regional hubs, and spans key supply and demand markets.

In the third quarter, our entire portfolio of assets continued to perform well, reflecting the fact that our pipelines are well positioned in these key areas, are highly contracted and have seasonal opportunities to realize incremental revenue. On the East Coast, Portland benefited from increased contracting from its Continent‐to‐Coast customers, as its legacy contracts mature.

These are long-term transportation contracts, which together with the Portland XPress project contract, will serve to replace expiring legacy contracts and expand the Portland system to approximately 0.3 Bcf per day.

North Baja benefited from an increase in short-term transportation services sold during the quarter, as this potential to deliver southbound gas into Mexico that can then be routed back into southern California stimulated interest in this asset's available short-term capacity. We got continued strong demand for transportation service on our GTN pipeline, serving energy needs in California and the Pacific Northwest.

However, the incremental demand revenue earned by this asset was offset by the 2018 revenue refund agreed to with its shippers as part of GTNs recent uncontested settlement. Upstream debottlenecking on TransCanada's NGTL system continued. And basis differentials between the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and mid-western markets are very supportive of gas flows in those regions on TCP's assets.

Great Lakes is benefiting from the strength of the supply push out of the WCSB resulting in incremental short-term sale. Great Lake's revenues were also improved compared to Q3 of 2017 due to the elimination of the revenue sharing mechanism, that was a feature of this asset's [tools and tariff] [ph] prior to 2018 settlement with its shippers.

Northern Border's capacity is largely sold out until the end of 2019, as it continues to enjoy the advantage of both its upstream tie to the WCSB and its proximity to Bakken associated gas. The remainder of our asset portfolio performed as expected, and reported continued stable results during the third quarter.

And now, turning to our outlook, TC Pipelines' assets are geographically varied, strategically located and enjoy many synergies with TransCanada's assets, allowing TCP to potentially benefit from some unique opportunities. First though, because of the highly contracted nature of our pipeline assets, we expect that they will continue to perform in a consistent manner with past periods, and thereby, produce steady predictable results.

Our Portland natural gas pipeline system is strategically located in a geographic area that is otherwise significantly bottlenecked, providing this asset with some relatively easy expansion opportunities to serve markets in New England and up in Atlantic Canada. Our Portland XPress or PXP expansion project provides an example of the type of appropriately-scaled, well-placed and well-timed expansion projects we are seeking out across TCP's footprint, providing a competitive path to market with a fairly minimal environmental and regulatory footprint.

Work on the PXP project is currently on time and on budget. Phase I of the project came online in November of this year, bringing an incremental 40,000 decatherms a day of flows on to Portland. Phase II of this project, which will extend or re-contract existing legacy volumes on this line, is expected to be in service in November of 2019. This phase of the PXP project is supported by compression facilities to be built on pipelines in Canada, upstream of the Portland system.

TransCanada has the regulatory approvals needed for those capacity additions in hand and construction of their facilities has commenced. The final phase of this project entailed a fairly modest brownfield construction project, entailing a compressor and associated facilities on Portland's joint facilities, at an estimated cost of about $80 million, to be self-funded at the asset level.

Permitting and pre-construction work is underway, on schedule for the planned November 2020 in-service date. In total, these three phases will add an incremental 70,000 dekatherms of firm, long term contracting on the Portland system.

Beyond this opportunity, the combination of ongoing permitting difficulties in the U.S. Northeast together with recent decline in Atlantic Canada's offshore gas production is driving additional market interest in the Portland system. The TransCanada Mainline has recently launched to open season for new capacity on its system to bring natural gas to Northeastern Atlantic Canadian markets, the results of which are still pending and are expected to be announced by month end.

Portland is working with the Mainline to capture the next wave of growth opportunities on this path in response to these market drivers. At the same time, LNG back opportunities are arriving in the West, creating potential for additional organic growth at North Baja. As of - in the news as recently as a few days ago, Sempra's LNG export project located in Baja, California, Mexico, is appear to be going forward. If it succeeds, the North Baja's pipelines existing footprint could provide a competitive connection to this new export market.

Great Lakes is well-positioned to move incremental WCSB production to Eastern markets as well. TransCanada's Canadian and U.S. pipeline groups are working in tandem to explore alternatives that optimize the use of Great Lakes existing capacity to markets that provide value to its shippers, as with the case with TransCanada's Mainline long-term fixed price agreement that took effect November of 2017.

In summary, we are working to identify the next wave of growth opportunities for TCP taking advantage of the competitive strength and strategic importance of our major pipeline systems as a platform to develop low-risk, value-creating projects supported by long-term contracts.

Now turning to Slide 6. Let me provide a little more detail on our regulatory development during the third quarter. We continue to execute our regulatory strategy in response to the FERC actions earlier this year. Our Bison pipeline submitted its FERC Form 501-G yesterday explaining that all of Bison's long-term firm contracts are at negotiated rate and that no rate change is warranted.

On October 17, we announced that GTN had reached an uncontested settlement with its shippers, which was filed with the FERC the day prior. This settlement is structured as an amendment to GTN's 2015 settlement with its shippers, addressing the FERC's recent actions in the context of that previous arrangement. Importantly, GTN and its customers have agreed upon a moratorium on further rate changes prior to January 1, 2022.

North Baja and Portland filed their Form 501-Gs on October 11. And on October 12, Iroquois filed with FERC requesting a waiver of its requirement to file Form 501-G, based upon its existing moratorium to 2020. FERC's decision on this request is still pending. Our remaining assets are scheduled to file by December 6, 2018.

In light of our negotiated settlement on GTN, and as we progress to the Form 501-G process and engaged in discussions with our shippers, management's view of the range of possible outcomes has improved. The impact in 2018 is expected to be limited to the $10 million payment to GTN shippers this December.

The full revenue impact of the FERC's recent initiative and Form 501-G process is now estimated at a negative $20 million to $30 million a year starting in 2019. We are very pleased with our progress in these matters thus far.

I will now turn the call over to Chuck Morris, our Principal Financial Officer to discuss our third quarter financial results in more detail.

William Morris

Thanks, Janine, and good morning, everyone. Moving on to Slide 7, I'll now review the partnership's third quarter 2018 results. Net income in the third quarter was $62 million, up approximately 15% over $54 million in the third quarter of 2017. This equates to $0.79 per unit compared to $0.61 per unit in 2017. Several factors impacted our Q3 2018 results, the net effect of which led to the increase year-over-year.

We experienced higher contracting on PNGTS and higher demand for short-term services on North Baja, which resulted in higher revenues. Equity earnings on Great Lakes increased year-over-year due to the elimination of the revenue sharing agreements and incremental short-term seasonal sales. These increased results were partially offset by lower net revenue at GTN, resulting from a combination of its refund provision and its recent settlement and lower short-terms sales.

The partnership paid distributions of $47 million to common unitholders in the third quarter. The $27 million decrease over Q3 2017 was primarily due to the $0.35 decrease per common unit in the second quarter 2018 distribution that was paid in August of 2018. As Nathan mentioned earlier, we declared our third quarter 2018 distribution of $0.65 per common unit. This represents a decrease of 35% to that declared in the third quarter of 2017, but it's consistent with our first and second quarter distribution following the FERC actions.

The partnership's EBITDA of $113 million in the third quarter was 10% higher than that of same period in 2017. Our distributable cash flows were $83 million in the third quarter of 2018, $18 million higher year-over-year. The increase was due to the same factors impacting net income together with the reduction in distributions allocated to both our general partner and our Class B unitholders, partially offset by an increase in maintenance capital expenditures of $2 million on GTN related primarily to the timing of pipeline reliability work.

Turning to Slide 8, revenues from our consolidated pipelines of $103 million or approximately 3% higher than those in the same quarter last year, the increase was a result of the incremental contracting on both PNGTS, and North Baja partially offset by the lower revenue at GTN. Equity earnings in the third quarter of 2018 were $7 million higher than the same period in 2017, primarily due to the increased results at Great Lakes. Operating, maintenance and administrative expenses, depreciation and financial charges during the third quarter were all comparable to the same quarter in 2017.

Moving on to our financial position on Slide 9. Our investment grade credit ratings provide us with the financial flexibility as we continue to fund our organic growth. Our liquidity position remains strong. The partnership has $430 million of undrawn and available borrowing capacity under our senior credit facility as of November 9, 2018.

As we continue to execute our deleveraging program, we've used our cash savings related to our reduce distributions, the payoff portion of our outstanding borrowings on a revolving credit facility and advance of the anticipated reductions in future cash flows resulting from the FERC actions. As a result, our bank leverage ratio is approximately 4.1 times as of September 30, 2018.

This concludes my remarks in the third quarter financial results. And I'll now turn the call back over to Nathan.

Thanks, Chuck. I now refer Slide 10. This has been a very good quarter for our partnership. We've made a lot of progress in the regulatory front and we believe that we can see a clear path forward and return to focusing on other of our business. Our assets performed very well, and we remained confident that they are well situated benefit from solid underlying market fundamentals and will continue to generate value unitholders as well as in the future. We've taken a proactive approach to managing our financial position over the past few months and we are happy to report their leverage ratio just over 4 times in our distribution coverage ratio was solid as well.

Going forward, we are targeting to maintain our coverage ratio in the 1.5 times area and our leverage ratio in the low 4 times range. With this solid financial position, there are no plans to access the equity capital markets to fund our current growth program.

Our focus remains on the optimization of our asset portfolio and we're working to secure the next wave of growth opportunities on our assets. These include organic growth projects on PNGTS, such as our current Portland XPress Project. There is also potential opportunity in our North Baja pipeline. All of these will be progressed in a very discipline manner with near-term opportunities, size and sequence, so we are in a position to be self-funding.

We have a history of prudently managing of our partnerships and are confident that our portfolio of crucial energy infrastructure assets will continue to generate solid financial results with opportunities for organic growth in high-quality, low-risk, value-creating projects for our unitholders.

I'll now turn the call back to Rhonda.

I'd now like to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning. This is Troy on for Jeremy. I was wondering if you could just circle back to the regulatory update. It seems like a lot of operators are going with that third option similar to what you did to Portland, explaining why no rate change is needed. I was just curious, as we look forward to some of your remaining pipes that you still need to submit Form 501-Gs for in December, any thoughts there on expectations?

Or are you kind of already maybe speaking with the shippers to maybe come to a settlement prior to submitting that form similar to what you did on GTN?

Nathan Brown

This is Nathan. I'd say we're progressing through our regulatory strategy on a site-by-site basis. And each one has slightly different fact and circumstances that works in their favor. Certainly, reaching out to the customer is something we do on a regular basis. We have something like this going on within the regulator realm. Also, communications will be ongoing in due course. But in terms of the actual approach, we're finalizing that, should be adding all that public with the filings we may with the FERC about this time next month.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just on some of these growth opportunities you outlined, specifically with North Baja, you just explain a little bit more in detail what the kind of the size and scope of this opportunity would be. And sorry, the Sempra LNG project, this is the one - is this ECA, is that what this is - would be supply?

Janine Watson

Costa Azul.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, okay, right.

Janine Watson

Yeah. Well, it's early days on that front. But certainly, there is some fairly easy brownfield compression adds that we can do along that line too, to move in the 4 to 5 - even up to 400 or 500 a day to meet the needs of that new LNG export facility, should it come up.

Unidentified Analyst

What's the expectation on timing on that?

Janine Watson

I think that we're working on these issues all the time, but they come to market when the market is ready to sign up and when we have contracts underway. So I think we should be pushing on this one fairly quickly over the next two quarters and we hope to have more news in the New Year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Matthew Taylor from Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please go ahead.

Matthew Taylor

Yeah, hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question here. Still early stages on the ongoing open seasons. On those, do you need new capacity and can you just remind us how much you can expand those systems if, say, more volume starts showing up in the eastern triangle?

Janine Watson

Yes, the TransCanada's open season. They have one that's still open and one that is closed, but not yet announced. So the amount of capacity needed in the triangle, I think is unknown at this point. We're hoping that they'll be - it seems like they've got a positive response, but we'll see when they're ready to come forward with that what that looks to be.

PNGTS and Iroquois both have some ability to add or PNGTS have quite a robust ability to add more compression to move more gas, if that proves to be the direction that those new shippers want to take. And then, Iroquois as well has some potential that I think it's a little bit more built out at this point.

Matthew Taylor

Okay. That's helpful. And then, just probably a similar sort of conversation, if fingers crossed, something like East Coast Canadian LNG goes ahead, probably a similar conversation on ability to expand some of the system there. Is the opportunity set such that you could capitalize them on that as well?

Janine Watson

Well, I think, TransCanada is talking to a lot of different LNG components out there and we're certainly interested in being involved should that materialize, but I think it's very early days. And we have to see what path those shippers want to take.

Matthew Taylor

And then, if I just switch over to Northern border, just as you look at volumes on that system, I don't think you highlighted any sort of growth opportunities there. I'm just thinking Canadian volumes on that system are trending downward and then you've often get questions about Bison. Is there any opportunity to use some of that Northern latent capacity that may otherwise would have been filled with Canadian volumes that now might not be seeing the same volume flow to connected to Bison or maybe not even Bison, but to do something else that Northern piece of Northern border.

William Morris

Well, that's certainly something that we're looking at. The dynamic that you're describing is just reflective of the rising volumes coming out of the Bakken that are flown on the Northern border. And certainly, there's a regional solution to be had there several different things. So within the asset of Bison, we've got them some local capacity, whether it's a reverse flow of gas or some other product conversion along the way.

There are certain opportunities there that we're pursuing, but again it's fairly early days on those, but we do think the value of our assets and the value of pipe in the ground will ultimately, kind of, prove out to be something that we can capitalize on, whether that translates into another solution that involves Northern borders as well that's certainly - it's certainly within the realm of possibility within the realm of things that we're going to pursue to [try natural] [ph] volumes that we see in the Bakken and the dynamic that's happening right there around the intersection of the two pipes.

Matthew Taylor

Great. And that's really helpful. And then, just one last one is your messaging now more strongly about growth, no need for corporate restructuring et cetera. Can you give us, where you're thinking on distribution where now the FERC impact is supposed to be negative 20 to 30 trending in the right direction, I think there?

Can you just give us some sense of how you're thinking about distribution that can be tied to a cadence of growth? Or you just wait and see mode, just any color there would be helpful?

Nathan Brown

Sure. We're watching the outcomes of all the remaining FERC that we have to do, so we get a little more persuasion around those. But we're also evaluating these near-term growth opportunities we have is there is, as they come to fruition, and working through how our cash flow situation works through our distributions with a view on being self-funding, so with a view on fund - staying within our need and not counting on the additional capital coming for TransCanada.

So from that perspective, we are looking for a lot of FERC significant moving parts that are yet to be finalized. We do feel confident that another distribution decrease isn't necessary in terms of an ongoing growth story from here, we've got some good underpinning dynamics that pushes on the right direction and look forward to finalizing those put some more precision around them and be able to have a very clear message when time comes.

Matthew Taylor

Great. That's helpful. Thanks so much.

Thank you. The call has now concluded, if there are any further questions please contact Investor Relations at TC PipeLines LP.

Rhonda Amundson

Great. Thank you everyone for your participation today. We certainly appreciate your interest in TC PipeLines and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Thanks.

