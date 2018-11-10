A 10% Yield, 23 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth Through 2019

The yield is 10.23%, with strong 1.25x coverage in Q3 and 1.18X trailing coverage.

If you're looking for steady earnings and distribution growth, maybe you should consider Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), the yieldco arm of Delek US (DK). DKL has had a steady stream of dropdown assets from DK over the past several quarters, which have ramped up its earnings big time:

Management raised the Q3 '18 payout by $.02, to $.79, its 23rd straight distribution hike:

(Source: DKL site)

Profile:

DKL's logistics assets exist mainly to serve DK's petroleum refining assets and transportation services. In this type of arrangement, the parent/sponsor sells/drops down assets to the yieldco LP, which in turn funds these acquisitions via a combination of equity and debt. The yieldco usually has an attractive distribution yield in order to garner support for its publicly traded units. DKL and DK both share the same management, and DK owns 94.6% of the GP interest and a 61.5% interest in the LP's common units.

DK has a strong refining presence in the Permian basin, after buying ALON USA in 2017:

(Source: DKL site)

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the Permian Basin had growth of 53K barrels of oil/day in October '18:

Rig counts in the Permian have made a major rise, since bottoming out in 2016, while new well oil production/rig has bounced around, roughly between 500 to 600 barrels/day over the past year:

(Source: EIA site)

DKL's management echoed the upbeat data on these charts, on the Q3 '18 earnings call: "We'll continue to see strong margins in West Texas into the fourth quarter, as drilling activity in the Permian Basin has increased. During October, the gross margin in West Texas averaged approximately $5.65 per barrel and volumes averaged approximately 11,700 barrels per day. During the third quarter of 2018, our equity income from our joint venture crude oil pipelines was approximately $1.9 million compared to income of $1.6 million in the prior year period."

(Source: DKL site)

Here's a map of DKL's logistics assets, which support parent DK's refining assets and transportation services, in addition to third-party contracts and JVs.

(Source: DKL site)

DKL has joint venture projects - its RIO pipeline, in which it's a 33% partner with Andeavor Logistics Partners LP (ANDX), and its Caddo pipeline, in which it's a 50/50 partner with Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA).

64% of DKL's contracts are over three years, while its minimum volume commitments, MVC's, account for ~69% of total gross margin:

(Source: DKL site)

Distributions:

DKL's management is committed to 10% annual distribution growth through 2019. They've kept their word - over the past four quarters, distributions/unit have grown 10.44%. Even better, distribution coverage has risen by 19.14%, thanks to robust 33.66% growth in distributable cash flow.

The GP's IDRs have grown by 36% during this time, but, since DCF has grown by 33.66%, the IDR % of DCF has been roughly flat over the past four quarters:

Like most other energy firms we cover, DKL pays its distributions in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle. Investors get a K-1 at tax time. (Ask your accountant about the UBTI tax implications of holding an LP in an IRA.)

It should go ex-dividend in early February 2019, and we'll probably see another distribution hike then, to ~$.80 to $.81, given management's commitment to 10% annual distribution growth.

At $30.88, DKL yields 10.23%, and its most recent payout was ~111% above its targeted minimum quarterly distribution.

Distribution coverage has improved dramatically in the first three quarters of 2018, rising from .96X in Q4 '17, to a high of 1.34X in Q2 '18, and averaging 1.18x on a trailing basis:

Distribution coverage has averaged 1.24X in Q1-3 '18, a major improvement over .97X in 2017. (Source: DKL site)

Earnings:

Although DKL's earnings were slightly lower than Q2 '18, Q3 '18 saw big growth over Q3 '17, driven by the completion of the Big Spring dropdown acquisition and the Paline Pipeline expansion. This bridge chart plots the annual projected EBITDA contributions from these two assets, in addition to the next potential dropdown of Krotz Springs assets:

(Source: DKL site)

2017 saw ~18% growth in EBITDA and ~10% growth in net income. At its current pace, DKL should hit somewhere ~$160M or more in 2018, which would imply 39% growth vs. 2017. Net income could hit ~$90M, which would be ~30% growth.

(Source: DKL site)

Risks:

DKL and DK share the same management, which could lead to dropdown pricing conflicts of interest. However, given the CEO owns over $6.5M worth of DKL units, there's reason to believe that management won't want to derail DKL.

Rising Debt/Dilution - As with other LPs, DKL has to go to the capital markets to help pay for growth. However, on the Q4 '17 earnings call, they said, "we don't have any near term plans to do any DKL public equity, given our sufficient capacity under the revolver." On the debt side, DKL's management will have to walk the line between buying the assets it needs for growth and not taking on too much debt.

Commodity prices - Another protracted downturn in energy prices also could send unit prices tumbling on the market.

Rising Rates - This has been part of the market's problem with high yield entities - as rates rise, the usual play is to move to "safer" yield vehicles. Still, there's a long way between those vehicles and DKL's 10% yield.

Growth Projects: The next asset to be dropped down to DKL will most likely be DK's Krotz Springs facility, which management estimates will generate ~$30M - $34M in annual EBITDA. This asset could give DKL a ~20% bump up in EBITDA, based upon DKL's trailing EBITDA of $141M. (Source: DKL site)

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $30.88, DKL is 3.5% below analysts' lowest price target of $31.00 and 10.5% below the $33.00 average price target.

Performance:

DKL has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP EtF (AMLP) over the past year, year-to-date, and quarter. It has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past quarter, but underperformed during 2018. It has railed the S&P a bit over the past year, but if you add in its 10%-plus yield, its total return is higher.

Valuations:

DKL's management listed the following competitors as their peers on its most recent MLP conference presentation: PBF Logistics LP, (PBFX), MPLX LP, (MPLX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP), Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP), Enterprise Products Partners L.P., (EPD), NuStar Energy L.P., (NS), Phillips 66 Partners LP, (PSXP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., (PAA), Valero Energy Partners LP, (VLP), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., (MMP), and Andeavor Logistics LP, (ANDX).

Being gluttons for punishment, we slogged through all of the relevant figures for this group of peers, and put together this composite valuations table, to compare DKL to them.

DKL continues to trade at a discount to these peers in terms of its price/DCF, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA:

Financials:

DKL's ROA has declined over the past four quarters as its asset base swelled, but it's still much higher than its peers' average ROA. Net debt/EBITDA leverage has increased, due to funding the acquisitions.

Debt and Liquidity:

DKL shows a negative equity figure of -$130.47M, which is why we didn't list ROE and total debt/equity ratios in the Financials section, or a price/book ratio in the valuations section.

Looking closer, the Q3 ending balance sheet shows that public common unitholders had equity of $172.875M, which works out to Book Value/unit of $18.99, or a price/book of 1.63 for those units.

Long-term debt rose by 83% since 12/31/17, to $776.68M. DKL was compliant with its debt covenants, which allow a high of 5.5X, as of 9/30/18. Management said on the Q3 '18 call that "At the end of September 2018, the credit facility commitments were increased from $700 million to $850 million, and the maturity was extended to September of 2023 from the previous maturity of December 2019. This is part of the reason that we carried a higher cash balance than in the past. Based on our current forecast, we believe that our leverage should be in the range of 4.1 to 4.3x by year-end."

As of 9/30/18, DKL had $533.2 million of outstanding borrowings under the DKL Credit Facility, with no letters of credit in place. Unused credit commitments under the DKL Credit Facility as of September 30, 2018, were $316.8 million.

The DKL Credit Facility has a maturity date of September 28, 2023. DKL also has $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% senior notes due in 2025.

(The left column is as of 9/30/18 and the right column is as of 12/31/17.)

(Source: DKL site)

Options:

If you're queasy about current market conditions, but you'd still like to dip your toe in the water with DKL, here's a put-selling trade to consider.

We added this February put trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, which can give you more details for this trade and over 30 other trades, which we update throughout each trading day.

The February $30.00 put strike pays $1.45, quite a bit more than DKL's last $.79 payout, and gives you a breakeven of $28.55.

DKL's covered call options aren't currently that attractive, but you can see details for over 25 other trades, which are updated throughout each trading day, in our Covered Calls Table.

Summary:

We rate DKL a buy, based upon its attractive yield, much-improved coverage, and ongoing earnings and distribution growth.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services. Our legacy service, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has focused on selling options on dividend stocks since 2009.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. These stocks are often low beta equities that offer stronger price protection vs. market volatility. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.