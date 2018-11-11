Adamas Gets Beat Down For Beating Q3 Estimates

Source

Company Overview

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(ADMS) is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Figure 1 illustrates the Adamas portfolio that focuses around their principal drug GOCOVRI.

Figure 1: ADAMSAS Portfolio (Source ADAMAS)

In August 2017, the FDA approved GOCOVRI for levodopa induced dyskinesia (LID) for Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients.

GOCOVRI is the first and only approved drug for this indication. It is taken once daily at bedtime, and is offered in extended-release capsules in 68.5 mg and 137 mg strength.

Adamas reformulated generic amantadine and used the FDA 505(2) (NYSE:B) pathway to expedite the approval process. The GOCOVRI amantadine reformulation is an extended release formula. Whereas, the generic formula is an immediate release, and has been prescribed “off-label” for treating dyskinesia in PD patients. Nonetheless, amantadine immediate release has been nominal in addressing these needs. GOCOVRI is assumed to work with the glutamate receptor in the brain that is just as important in PD (Figure 2). This allows GOCOVRI to work concomitantly with levodopa without interference.

Figure 2: Glutamate Pathway with GOCOVRI (Source ADMS)

Adamas believes that GOCOVRI is superior to generic amantadine in LID treatment because it is an extended release formula. This enables the Amantadine to work when it is needed most; which is in the morning upon waking.

Pipeline

Adamas has a robust pipeline that utilizes the extended release formula. In addition to LID, GOCOVRI is in pursuit of a second indication of gait impairment in multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS) patients. The ADS-5102 program is in a mid-stage study, and displayed statistically significant improvements in walking speed after four weeks. Most of the 400,000 MS patients in the U.S. experience walking impairment. The company expects a commercial launch of ADS-5102 in in 2022.

ADS-4101 is another extended release formula utilizing the antiepileptic drug called lacosamide. Adamas has tapped the 505 (2) (b) path again, and has 4101 already prepped for a phase 3 trial partial onset seizures in epilepsy patients. It is estimated that this patient population is about 1 million in the U.S. and under addressed market. 4101’s extended release formula has demonstrated the ability to maintain higher concentrations of lacosamide throughout the day as compared to immediate release version.

The Q3 Beating

I had high expectations for the Adamas Pharmaceuticals Q3 earnings report. I was confident that company was succeeding at increasing sales and tapping into new prescribers for GOCOVRI. On Thursday, I watched the ADMS share price rise along with the rest of the biotech sector; but once it hit the VWAP around $17.60 it stopped cold as the rest of the sector seemed to push ahead. This caught my attention and caused me to stop eating my PB&J. After about half an hour of hovering just below the VWAP, a high volume of sells pulled the price down to under $17.00 in a flash. The stock recovered for a moment, but finished the day sub $17.00 going into the earnings call. Once the conference call ended the share priced popped for a brief moment, and then receded. This is when I knew something wasn’t right. The company had beat the street’s expectations, and yet nobody was buying?

Then came Friday’s opening bell…and subsequent demolition of the share price. ADMS turned into a razor sharp knife, cutting through all supports on every timeframe. The price action didn’t show any false supports until it settled just above $13.00 for most of the day. Finally the sellers waited for the last hour of the trading day to pull it down to a new 52-week low of $11.70.

I admit, I was very close to pushing the sell button on Friday. When watching the price action in real-time it screamed short-seller attack. I recognized that the selling was unjustified, but I was more concerned about why no one was really buying. What was it about the earnings report that scared people off? It didn’t matter…ADMS was a falling knife, and anyone looking to buy was getting cut. Now that the knife has dropped, I’m very close to pushing the buy button. I ask myself… “To catch or not to catch?” Let’s see if Adamas is worth a possible cut or should I sell and run.

Q3 ER Takeaways

GOCOVRI sales was $10.6 million which beat the street’s estimate of $10.1 million.

Loss per share was $1.22 which again, beat the street’s forecasted -$1.34 per share.

The company had an end of quarter a cash balance of $233.2 million.

Looks good right? Well the conference call counteracted the positive numbers with the forecast to only improve market penetration from 1% to 2% next year. This obviously concerned many investors, and was a popular topic of analyst questions. I believe this was the primary reason for Friday’s pulldown. It is understandable for a recently launched drug to struggle penetrate the market, but GOCOVRI is first and only on the market for LID. Why only 2%? Are prescribers not finding a value in GOCOVRI?

Is ADMS a Falling Knife?

GOCOVRI Q3 sales were up 39% from Q2 and up ~407% from Q1…So unquestionably ADMS deserves to be down on good news! Kidding aside, Adamas has been bleeding bio over the past few months. This biotech was a falling knife, bounced around, and seems to be falling again. Similar to other small cap biotech stocks, this stock is down over 50% since the last week of July. What is more, the stock is down more than 70% from an all-time high of $44.00 in January. The stock has been in a strong downtrend since January, and recently broke through support levels and hit to a new 52-week low of $10.58. It is obvious the street didn’t like the company’s outlook for the rest of 2018 and into 2019; but is the selling an overreaction, or is it time to rethink Adamas?

Small Cap Biotech Divergence

I attribute most of the negative 2018 price action to the overall biotech environment. Even though the(IBB) and(XBI) have had some high points this year; they have been coordinated with major healthcare conferences or high points in the overall market. The sector has taken a beating the last month, and itself has become a falling knife (Figure 6). What is more, is the bearish divergence between the large cap and small cap biotech stocks. Big pharma companies such as Merck(MRK) and Pfizer(PFE), have experienced strong upward trends, whereas many smaller biotechs have experienced declines >30% in their share price.

Rumors Raising the Knife

When I look at the yearly(LABU) chart, I notice a few notable high points. One of these points was in January, and when studying the major biotech events during that time period, I recalled the Celgene Corporation(CELG) acquisition of Juno Therapeutics(JUNO) announcement on January 22 nd. This event generated a surge in biotech momentum and share prices.

The Celgene and Juno news was of particular importance, because it coincided with the tax reform bill and the speculation of an increase in biotech merger & acquisitions. Adamas was one of the rumored targets, however no potential buyer was named. Nonetheless, these rumors did not materialize and the acquisition never came to fruition.

Why are the rumors so important? Mergers and acquisitions are often the reason for investors to buy stock in small cap biotechs. Consequently, when rumors arise about a possible buyout, investors get their hopes up and anticipate a big cash out. Often buyout rumors cause the share price to jump close to or above their 52-week highs for a stock. But as time goes on and the rumors fade, the share price follows suit.

Nothing fundamental changed due to the rumor, but it established a high point for the share price and investor sentiment. Even though Adamas has been making headway in fundamentals, the charts are now red for the year which is attributable to an unjustified high…basically setting the chart up for failure.

I believe these rumor generated high points have created preconceptions that the best of times have passed for Adamas, and have contributed to the disintegrating sentiment. Thus, developing falling knife potential, and consequent share price action upon negative news. Adamas hit an all-time high of $44.00 in January due to the buyout rumor, but became a falling knife upon the OSMOLEX ER FDA approval in February.

Is OSMOLEX ER still haunting GOCOVRI?

Back in February, Osmotica(OSMT) received FDA approval of their amantadine extended release drug OSMOLEX ER. Although, OSMOLEX ER is not approved for LID in PD patients, it is approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. Subsequently, ADMS stock dropped about 20% riding on the fear that OSMOLEX ER will hinder GOCOVRI’s sales due to physicians prescribing “off label.”

It didn’t take long for professionals and analysts to step in and support GOCOVRI. The fact that OSMOLEX ER is not the same as GOCOVRI had to be restated. Not only does GOCOVRI has a longer average peak amantadine plasma level time compared to OSMOLEX ER ( 12 hours vs. 7 hours), but OSMOLEX ER previously failed as a LID drug. Considering this, physicians should see that GOCOVRI is the superior formulation for LID.

When studying the label of OSMOLEX ER, I realized most of its information is from the amantadine immediate-release label. This would we mean that is must be a high grade bioequivalence between OSMOLEX ER and generic amantadine.

Further research uncovered that OSMOLEX ER, has the same indications for use as immediate-release amantadine. Simply put, OSMOLEX ER is just a longer acting version of amantadine immediate-release, but not long enough for LID. GOCOVRI’s ability to maintain high plasma levels for 12 hours enables the amantadine to last through the night.

So what is the issue? Adamas might have a superior drug for LID, but will providers prescribe GOCOVRI over OSMOLEX ER? Is the fear due to LID patients also PD patients, which could allow physicians to prescribe OSMOLEX ER for PD, but instruct patients to take a night? Although this is a possibility, I can’t imagine a physician choosing the inadequate drug that failed in LID trials back 2016. Into the bargain, OSMOLEX ER should not be reimbursed or covered by insurance for LID patients. Furthermore, we still do not have a launch date or annual cost for OSMOLEX ER.

Adamas has filed litigation against Osmotica for infringing on the company’s intellectual property. On the earnings call CEO Greg Went commented,

“We have most recently asserted affirmative claims of infringement against OSMOTICA on nine separate patents seeking various forms of relief, including damages. We will continue to aggressively enforce and defend our IP for the benefit of patients and for the benefit of our shareholders.”

It look as if the potential OSOMLEX ER “competition” still has some fangs in ADMS. Although the science and regulatory actions favor GOCOVRI, the share price performs as if investors still see OSOMLEX ER as a threat. Unfortunately the company cannot shed too much light on the ongoing litigation against Osmotica. In addition, the process and timeframe is mostly out of the management’s hands and into the lawyer’s. Until investors hear positive news, I expect this dark cloud to hover overhead.

Going It Alone

Another short-term issue that many investors have with Adamas is that they have chosen to “Go it Alone” with the commercialization of their flagship drugs. I often support smaller biotech companies in developing and commercialization of their own products. This can ensure the company can have the long term benefits of retaining rights, revenues, and ownership of their products which are typically diluted in collaborations.

On the other hand, the short-term downside of “Going it Alone” in a product launch has some notable records. I discovered an article from IQVIA that displays some interesting data about pharmaceutical drug launches. The article reviewed data from 605 launches from 2007-2016, with the one of the concentrations being on whether to “Partner or Go it Alone.”

Of the 605 launches, 40% were from big pharma, 30% from medium, and 30% from emerging biopharma companies. The metric I found most powerful was the difference between the average first-year sales growth in large, medium, and emerging pharma.

Large Pharma = $114 million average first-year sales growth Medium Pharma = $42 million average first-year sales growth Emerging Pharma = $28 million average first-year sales growth

First-year promotional spending was:

Large Pharma =$53 million Medium Pharma = $36 million Emerging Pharma = $17 million

Looking at Figure 3, we can see the data clearly shows the positive effect of having a big pharma partner on the sales in the first year. The average 12-month sales for biopharma companies that go it alone was less than $25 million, whereas the average 12-month sales for companies that decided to partner was around $44 million.

Figure 3: Going It Alone Vs Partner (Source IQVIA)

Another point that caught my attention was that emerging biopharma that partnered with large pharma, experienced 8% greater prescription fill rates versus going it alone companies in the first year. Furthermore, Promotional spending for partnered biopharma vs. “going it alone” was a $32 million difference. In conclusion, big pharma has the knowledge, experience, and resources to launch products successfully, and smaller biopharma companies are not as effective when going it alone.

Considering the points above, I would expect investors to agree with the notion that the recent earnings reports would mostly likely would have been better if Adamas had decided to have a big pharma partner. Having almost twice the sales for the first year would drastically change the projections for short and long term. Not seeing explosive sales in the first few quarters of a product launch, might convinced them that the management’s plan to market the product is not as strong as anticipated.

How does this factor into the falling knife state of affairs? I believe the fact that management did not partner for the GOCOVRI launch hurt the share price in two ways.

Investor Anticipation of Partnership Weak Launch Numbers

Prior to the launch of GOCOVRI, many investors anticipated that management would seek a partner for their leading drug. I believe the uninspiring post launch earnings reports was confirmation to some investors that “they should’ve partnered.” Even though Adamas has experienced over 400% increase in sales, the short-term negatives have drastically outweighed the positives.

So did management make a critical mistake by going it alone? I believe the short-term pain of going it alone is worth the long term gains. Although the company is not experiencing astonishing sales, they have ensured they will reap the benefits by maintaining all the profits from future sales. It is obvious that management was cognizant of the value of their drug/treatment, and did not want to give away what they earned.

Commercial Potential Not a Factor?

After approval, there was a large amount of guesswork on the price of GOCVORI. Would Adamas price it in-line with generic adamantine or ask for the branded premium price? Adamas decided to price GOCOVRI at $28,500 annually or $2,375 per month, which is priced competitively compared to other branded neurological drugs (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Neuro Drug Comparatives (Source ADMS)

If GOCOVRI has an annual cost of $28,500 and the estimated U.S. LID patient market approximately 150,000, then we can calculate GOCOVRI target market is worth ~$4 Billion. Suppose GOCOVRI grabs 20% (Company expects 30%) of that market; that provides Adamas with $800k in peak sales. Using a 2x multiplier of estimated peak sales I get a valuation of $1.6 Billion. Most drugs reach peak sales about 5 years after launch, so I will take 30% discount off peak sales valuation due to time risk. As a result, I see the current valuation of GOCOVRI to be $1.1 Billion, or about $41 a share.

This is a noticeable difference to the post earnings report analyst target price updates. Irina Koffler of Mizuho Securities, recently downgraded her Buy with $75 target to a neutral with a target of $18. When reviewing the earnings transcript it appears Irina is concerned with prescribing physicians understanding the mechanisms of GOCOVRI and how it differs from amantadine IR. In addition, Irina asked management if they thought Adamas has enough cash to take the company through to profitability with this GOCOVRI. Management’s answers to these questions were not very clear, and they completely avoided the profitability question.

It appears the sales and script numbers for GOCOVRI might be not be as reaffirming as I thought. The company’s forecast for GOCOVRI seems to be a reduced from a quarter ago. In fact, the company’s previous goal of targeting 6,500 prescribers is now reduced to less than half of that. The current numbers of GOCOVRI prescribers is about 1,200, but for the company to say they are going to downgrade their goal to target about 3,000 for 2019 is without doubt a disappointment.

The company believes that targeting the physicians at movement disorder centers is the best course of action. Although I do agree with this strategy, I get the feeling analysts were expecting to company to have cleared that portion of the strategy, and looking to expand beyond the movement disorder centers. Why does the salesforce have to continue to educate the prescribers that should be the most welcoming of GOCOVRI?

Comparing the potential value of GOCOVRI verse the latest analyst projections gives me the impression the street is losing confidence that the company is capable of getting to peak sales in good time. Management needs Q4 GOCOVRI sales to confirm their current strategy of narrowing focus to be more than fruitful. How? I hope to see larger increase of scripts verse number of prescribers. That would indicate that both patients and prescribers are seeing the benefits of GOCOVRI.

Upcoming Catalysts

In addition to the Q4 earnings report, the company has a few upcoming catalysts for investors to make note of. Most of these catalysts are initiation of studies for ADS-5102 and ADS-4101. Although these are important events for the pipeline, I don’t expect them to be big price movers for the stock.

Looking at Figure 5, I am mostly interested in the potential new indications for GOCOVRI, and the two new products the company has in mind. I am particularly interested in the next indication for GOCOVRI, due to the potential use of the FDA 505(2) (B) pathway again.

Figure 5: Upcoming Milestones (Source Adamas)

Another catalyst would be an update on the ongoing IP litigation with OSMT. Any announcement about progress in this predicament should create positive movement in the share price.

To Catch or Run?

Is Adamas worth the risk? In view of the company’s potential…I believe it is. But don’t try to catch the knife blindfolded. Potential investors should wait for positive changes in technicals, fundamentals, or potential catalysts instead of unsystematically pressing the buy button.

I consider the Q4 earnings reports for the company to be a “must win.” If they can show an improvement in EPS and revenue, perhaps the market will see the stock is undervalued and realize the selling was overdone. However, I believe a decent amount of investors are aware of the potential value in Adamas, and are willing to bet on the company beating estimates again.

Investors looking to establish a position before the next earnings report should use some sort of technical indicator or price action to determine an entry point. Timing your entry point precisely will be critical to prevent being cut by a knife. A haphazard execution could make you a “bag holder” for an extended period of time.

Looking at the weekly (Figure 6) and daily (Figure 7) charts, investors can see how we can classify ADMS as a falling knife.

Figure 6: ADMS Weekly (Source Trendspider)

Figure 7: ADMS Daily (Source Trendspider)

I suggest investors looking to “catch the knife” to wait for some indication of a bottom. I like to look for a positive change in the Hull Moving (NYSE:HMA) and the Relative Strength Index still indication to be “oversold.” This tells me the momentum has pivoted to a positive trend, but the share price is still cheap. Obviously other indicators can be exchanged with the HMA and RSI; but these two indicators are a K.I.S.S approach for a long term investor looking to snag a bargain without overcomplicating the process.

The ADMS weekly and daily charts, are starting to fit my parameters (11/7/18) and I am looking to add to my position. This is looks to be good technical buy and I believe it will turn into a great fundamental buy based on GOCOVRI’s potential market value.

Investment Time Horizon

ADMS is going to be in play for short and long term investors over the next few months and years. As for the long term investor, I would categorize this as a scrutinized investment that requires surveillance. I don’t suggest a sock drawer approach of buy and check back once a quarter. Adamas is going to need time to get GOCOVRI to full maturity, but will also demand the investor to be watchful on company earnings reports, and regulatory updates on drug pricing. If circumstances turn for the worst, investors need to be able to exit position with haste.

Accurately predicting the stock price in the near term is perplexing. Considering this, I would like to stress that ADMS is still a speculative stock. There is the potential that investors could lose all or a considerable amount their investment. Although the upside of ADMS is substantial, it is a long way from being a risk-free investment.

Conclusion

Is ADMS ready to break the 2018 slide? I have confidence in the company’s ability to sell GOCOVRI and the stock will be set to rise. The past negative headlines have obliterated all the positive energy from approval, launch and positive earnings reports. Nevertheless, if the upcoming fourth quarter earnings report reveals improved GOCOVRI numbers, we ought to observe a recovery in upward momentum.

The market’s reaction to the company’s Q3 earnings report has been overblown. The share price appears to have rebounded off recent lows, and could be a great buy area for investors. I suggest current and potential investors to be prepared for Q4 earnings report. The company has augmented their strategy for GOCOVRI, and the sales numbers need to showcase the company can "go it alone." Between now and then, I suggest investors monitor their positions based on technical analysis, and be attentive on any updates in the Osmotica proceedings.

