Bellatrix Exploration: Making Operational Progress, But Natural Gas Prices Remain Very Weak

Getting leverage to under 5.0x without hedges would require around $2.35 CAD ($1.81 USD) per Mcf realised natural gas.

It probably needs around $2.21 CAD ($1.70 USD) per Mcf realised natural gas prices to achieve breakeven cash flow with flat production growth.

It realised $1.63 CAD ($1.25 USD) per Mcf (excluding hedges) for its natural gas during the first three quarters of 2018.

Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) has delivered operational performance that exceeded its initial expectations for 2018, allowing it to make positive revisions to its cost and production guidance. However, the challenge for Bellatrix is that low natural gas prices are more than offsetting the incremental gains from the improved operational performance.

Good Operational Performance

Bellatrix's guidance revisions shows that its operational performance has exceeded expectations in 2018. It has revised its full-year production guidance upward by around 500 BOEPD (at guidance midpoint), while the liquids percentage has also increased by 1% compared to initial expectations. The increased liquids percentage is due to the improved recovery of NGLs after its Alder Flats Plant Phase 2 became fully operational. A 1% increase in its NGLs (as a percentage of total production) and a 1% decrease its natural gas percentage adds around $0.18 CAD ($0.14 USD) per BOE to its realised price per BOE using Q3 2018 commodity prices.

As well, Bellatrix's capital expenditure estimate has been reduced by around $7.5 million CAD (again at guidance midpoint) while its production expenses may come in toward the lower end of its initial guidance range.

Natural Gas Pricing Remains Weak

The incremental improvements in operating performance have largely been offset by weak natural gas prices though, as natural gas still represents 73% of Bellatrix's production.

Despite around 30% of its natural gas production now being sold to US markets (Dawn, Malin and Chicago), the very low AECO prices resulted in it only realizing $1.42 CAD ($1.09 USD) per Mcf for its natural gas before hedges, resulting in a realized price per BOE of $16.17 CAD ($12.44 USD) before hedges. This compares to a realized price per BOE of $17.58 CAD ($13.52 USD) before hedges during the first half of 2018.

Bellatrix's operating netback ended up being $4.92 CAD ($3.78 USD) per BOE before hedges and $7.43 CAD ($5.72 USD) per BOE after hedges for Q3 2018.

Bellatrix probably needs an operating netback of around $9.00+ CAD ($6.92+ USD) per BOE for it to have some shot at refinancing the rest of its 2020 debt (and its leverage would still be close to 5.0x without hedges at that point, so refinancing would still be far from guaranteed). That would probably require the realised price per Mcf for natural gas to get to around $2.35 CAD ($1.81 USD) per Mcf, which is around 44% higher than its realised price during the first three quarters of 2018.

Q3 2018's natural gas price is a bit low due to seasonality, and Bellatrix expects around 40% of its natural gas volumes to go to the US markets in Q4 2018 and beyond, so that should help a bit. However, AECO strip prices remain well below what Bellatrix needs.

Q4 2018 Results And Going Forward

Bellatrix's full-year guidance indicates that it expects Q4 2018 to be roughly similar to Q3 2018. At guidance midpoint, its Q4 2018 production would come out to 33,476 BOEPD, which is within 0.2% of Q3 2018's production. The full-year guidance range is still wide enough to allow for Q4 2018 production to come within +3% to -3% of Q3 2018 production though. This apparently does not include the impact of its Grafton acquisition, which could add around 1,400 BOEPD to Q4 2018 production volumes though.

Bellatrix did note that it now expects to be able to maintain production (in the mid-30,000 BOEPD range with around 12 Spirit River wells per year.

Thus at 35,000 BOEPD, Bellatrix's breakeven realized natural gas price (assuming prices for oil and NGLs remain near current levels) is estimated at around $1.70 USD (or $2.21 CAD) per Mcf. This is the realized natural gas price that Bellatrix is estimated to need to keep production flat with neutral cash flow.

This breakeven scenario is outlined below.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 613,200 $63.50 $39 NGLs (Barrels) 2,899,925 $20.00 $59 Natural Gas [MCF] 55,571,250 $1.70 $94 Other Income $5 Total Revenue $197

Capital expenditures are estimated at $32 million USD for the 12 Spirit River wells, with no other capital expenditures factored into the scenario.

Expenses $ Million Production $77 Transportation $22 Royalties $20 Cash G&A $21 Cash Interest $24 CapEx $32 Total Expenses $196

Conclusion

Bellatrix Exploration has made progress with its operations. It has made positive revisions to its production expectations for 2018 along with its cost guidance and also anticipates needing fewer Spirit River wells to maintain production levels.

However, this incremental progress is not enough to offset the negative impact of low natural gas prices. Bellatrix appears to need realized natural gas prices of around $2.21 CAD ($1.70 USD) per Mcf to maintain production levels at neutral cash flow, and natural gas prices slightly higher than that to bring its leverage below 5.0x without hedges. Its actual realised natural gas prices for the first three quarters of 2018 ended up at $1.63 CAD ($1.25 USD) per Mcf.

