ForeScout Acquires SecurityMatters For Deeper OT Network Visibility

The acquisition is the first for ForeScout in its history and is evidence of a nimble and clear-eyed management team focused on customer needs.

FSCT has partnered with SM for the past year and sees strong demand for continuous visibility throughout the full OT stack.

Quick Take

ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) has announced the acquisition of SecurityMatters for $113 million in cash.

SecurityMatters has developed operational technology [OT] monitoring and visibility network protection for SCADA/ICS markets.

FSCT stands to deepen its offerings as organizations converge IT and OT networks and require greater OT network security.

Target Company

Netherlands-based SecurityMatters was founded in 2009 to develop industrial network monitoring and protection technologies.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Damiano Bolzoni, who was previously a doctoral researcher at the Universiteit Twente.

Below is an overview video of SecurityMatters’ Silent Defense ICS:

(Source:SecurityMatters)

The firm has numerous integration and support partners and serves industries including electric power, oil & gas, water, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Investors funded at least $5 million and included Emerald Technology Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures, and KPN Ventures.

Market & Competition

According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global industrial control systems [ICS] is expected to reach $18.1 billion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018. The main drivers for this expected growth are ‘huge investments by organizations in Industry 4.0, convergence of Information Technology [IT] and Operational Technology [OT], and rise in the number of cyber threats on the critical infrastructure.’

Major vendors that provide ICS security solutions include:

ABB (ABB)

Check Point Software (CHKP)

Cisco (CSCO)

Honeywell (HON)

FireEye (FEYE)

Fortinet (FTNT)

Numerous others

The North American market accounts for the largest market share in 2018, due to its higher technology adoption rates and a broad selection of industry participants offering ICS security solutions.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

FSCT disclosed the acquisition price as $113 million in cash, paid out of existing cash on hand and marketable securities.

Management didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance due to the acquisition but announced the deal in the context of a strong quarterly earnings report.

FSCT has acquired SecurityMatters to deepen its capabilities within the growing OT, or operational technology monitoring and control space.

As ForeScout CEO Michael DeCesare stated in the deal announcement,

ForeScout’s acquisition of SecurityMatters is a natural fit as it takes us deeper into a market where we have an established foothold and are seeing explosive customer demand. SecurityMatters’ technology and talent will accelerate our success in securing OT, expand our total addressable market and reinforce our solution as the industry’s only, end-to-end agentless device visibility and control platform.

In the past 12 months, FSCT’s stock price has risen 10.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index 3.6%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source:Seeking Alpha)

FSCT’s stock has been volatile in recent quarters as the firm has surprised with consecutive earnings (and revenue) beats, as the chart shows below:

(Source:Seeking Alpha)

Management Interview

To learn more about the SecurityMatters acquisition, I spoke by phone with ForeScout Chief Financial Officer Cristopher Harms about the deal for SecurityMatters and how it fits into ForeScout’s strategy. Below is a summary of that conversation, lightly edited.

DJ: My understanding of SecurityMatters is that they primarily provide solutions for the “visibility” piece of the Industrial Control stack. Is that your view and how would you describe where it provides the primary value to ForeScout?

CH: SecurityMatters not only provides visibility capabilities but also provides monitoring continuously rather than on a static basis.

The industrial control systems [ICS] stack is a comprehensive stack from Level 5 to Level 0 (hardware sensor level). Being able to maintain continuous visibility monitoring for the entirety of the stack is a significant achievement.

Continuous visibility isn’t the same as real-time, which can be misleading. Real-time has two-sides to the coin:

Time between activity/event/incident and a product identifying that activity/event/incident and Time between identifying that activity/even/incident and doing something with that insight

When we say continuous, it means that the customer is continuously monitoring their systems and that data is being continuously communicated up the stack.

ForeScout is unique in that as soon as a device hits the network, our products in real-time see that device and begin monitoring it.

Once on the network, our products are continuously monitoring that device, based on the customer’s defined frequency levels, to ensure that devices continue to operate the way that device should.

With the ongoing enterprise transition to the cloud and the world of opportunities that entails along with the related security threats, what trends are you seeing and hearing about from your customers and prospects regarding what they most want in solutions?

Threats against OT [Operational Technology] networks are growing - Forrester says that 79% of organizations with a SCADA or ICS network have suffered a breach in the past 24 months.

There’s no single answer to what customers want; we look at the market as primarily three different segments of the network.

Data center and Campus IT world - In that environment, CIOs are looking for products that can work well together through integration - this is an increasingly important facet they’re looking for when evaluating services. Data center to 3rd party cloud - Companies are looking for visibility for their applications and payloads that are initialized in the cloud (AWS/Azure/Google), but processing is happening elsewhere. They want greater visibility they’re not getting from AWS or Azure. Operational Technology [OT] - Here the individual responsible for the OT piece is changing. Gartner says that in a few years 70% of OT will be managed by the CIO/CSO vs. today 35%. Networks are converging, so responsibility is converging and moving from the general manager level to upper management.

Within the OT space, ForeScout’s existing CounterACT service has provided solutions for Level 5 & 4 of the control stack.

SecurityMatters was relevant for an increasing part of the market that wants visibility throughout all levels of the stack. By acquiring SecurityMatters, it immediately enables more visibility at Level 3 and opens up visibility to lower levels in the stack via a different form factor.

Specific to the transaction, how are you paying for the $113 million price tag and how was it valued? Team and technology, buy vs. build, future revenue expectations?

We’re using our available cash. As of September 30, 2018, we had $210 million in cash and marketable securities.

As to valuation, we looked at forward 12-month revenue based on our existing joint selling pipeline as well as how large we believe the long-term OT market will be.

SecurityMatters’ last 12-month revenue wasn’t relevant but was a validation of their success, especially with recent large enterprise wins. Also, their revenue run rate was commensurate with other startups in the same space.

Since your two companies have been partners recently, what is the integration risk? What time frame do you expect the technologies to be integrated and when do you think your sales team will start selling the combined solutions?

As far as sales, we are already selling today because we’re in the marketplace through our existing partnership with SecurityMatters, which also was a catalyst for the acquisition.

The transaction was signed and closed simultaneously so technical integration is already far underway, with much of it completed. SecurityMatters employees are already integrated, and product development has begun as well.

When do you expect the benefits of the acquisition to start showing up in ForeScout’s numbers?

We take a minimum financial commitment to our guidance structure. Same approach with SecurityMatters’ contribution for the rest of 2018. Q4 will be slightly dilutive as a result of the deal.

As to 2019, we plan to incorporate the effects of the deal into our 2019 guidance we plan to provide in February.

Are you looking to make additional acquisitions to speed time to market and broaden your capabilities or was this deal more of an anomaly?

We have been an organically-focused growth company, with until today, no history of acquisitions.

However, we continue to assess acquisition options. This is the first time we’ve completed a deal. Any future transactions would be based on the outcome of our ongoing assessment program.

Concluding Thoughts

ForeScout is operating in a continuously evolving space as legacy industrial firms seek to increase their network visibility and control capabilities amid increasing security threats inherent in the cloud and multi-cloud environment.

While estimates for ICS security systems potential market sizes vary, firms such as ForeScout can move nimbly to provide better, next-generation solutions to customer/prospect needs.

Acquiring an existing partner in SecurityMatters is a logical and low-risk move that will enable FSCT to sharpen its focus and gain customer wins.

With its sales teams already familiar with SecurityMatters’ value propositions and its technology group well underway on the integration, the acquisition has every chance of succeeding and quickly being accretive to FSCT's financial results, likely not until 2019.

Although ForeScout has just closed its first-ever M&A deal with SecurityMatters and is tight-lipped about its future M&A plans, I expect that in a busy space such as IT/OT convergence, this won’t be the last we hear of smart acquisitions by this clear-eyed management team.

