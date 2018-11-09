Commodities Recap For The Week Of November 9, 2018

Not much movement in grains after the November WASDE as the market awaits the meeting in Argentina.

The story of this week:

Gridlock Is Good- The Midterm Elections Crushes Volatility, For Now- Next up is trade

Unlike the 2016 election, the midterms this week delivered a result that the market had expected. A shift in power from the Republicans to the Democrats in the House of Representatives and a status quo result in the Senate could add up to gridlock in Washington DC.

Stocks had flourished in past years when the government control in the legislative branch was balanced between the two political parties, but time will tell if the trend prevails after the recent elections and when the House of Representatives shifts to Democratic hands in January. So far, the stock market and dollar have given the election results an overall thumbs up with a booming rally on Wednesday. The volatility index has declined over the past week, could present another opportunity given the many issues facing markets over the coming weeks and months.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the VIX index peaked on October 11 at $28.84, had dropped to 20 level on the day before the election, and was at $17.36 on Friday. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures product (VIXY) has also declined over recent sessions.

Source: Barchart

VIXY moved from $34.72 to under the $27.50 level as of Friday’s close despite the selloff on Friday in stocks. The fund summary for VIXY states:

“The investment seeks results (before fees and expenses) that, both for a single day and over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the return from a rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts.”

VIXY holds leveraged positions in VIX futures which means that it is only appropriate for short-term positions. The most recent top holdings were:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The VIX and VIXY product tend to move higher when stocks move to the downside since the election they have moved to the downside. VIXY is a highly liquid short-term product with $145.2 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of around 2.5 million shares.

While stocks have moved higher over the past week, the issues that caused the selling in October will now determine the path of least resistance for stocks, the dollar, and commodities prices over the coming weeks as we head towards the end of 2018. This week, at the November FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but said that the market should prepare for a continuation of increases in the Fed Funds rate. All of the economic data points to a 25-basis point hike at the final meeting of the year in December. The dollar index moved higher in the aftermath of the FOMC meeting.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the December dollar index futures contract illustrates, the dollar has rallied over recent sessions and is now approaching another new high for 2018. The index was trading at 96.734 on Friday with the target at the October 31 peak at 96.98. The higher dollar has weighed on the prices of many commodities given its inverse historical relationship with the raw materials sector.

The next significant issue facing markets will be the meeting between President Trump and President Xi at the G-20 meeting in Argentina this month. The trade dispute has created “dark clouds” that hang over the global economy according to a recent report from the International Monetary Fund. If the two leaders can create an atmosphere of optimism that a framework for a new trade agreement could be in the works, a compromise would likely take stocks higher. However, any disappointment could have the opposite result. On Friday, the President’s chief trade negotiator Peter Navarro made negative comments about trade that sent stocks lower. We are likely to see a continuation of volatility in stocks and markets across all asset classes going into the meeting in Argentina and its aftermath.

Many other issues will make volatility the norm rather than the exception over the coming weeks. Sanctions on Iran took effect on November 4, but exemptions on oil sanctions for some countries, rising inventories, and an overall bearish price environment continued to send the price of the energy commodity lower as nearby NYMEX futures probed below the $60 per barrel for the first time since mid-February. Meanwhile, the big winner of the week was the natural gas market which moved to the highest level of 2018 and is threatening to test the December 2015 peak and the $4 per MMBtu level. The low level of stocks going into the peak season of demand has launched the price of natural gas which began this week with a gap to the upside.

Gold and precious metals prices moved lower on Friday as the dollar approached a new and higher high for this year. We are likely to see lots of volatility in markets over the coming weeks, and stocks are no exception. While gridlock typically is a supportive factor for the equities market, we do not live in typical times these days. The drops in the VIX and the VIXY product could present an opportunity on the long side of the market for volatility on dips as high price variance is likely to remain the norm.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 2.00% loss on the week

Silver moves 4.17% lower to the bottom end of its trading range

Platinum posts a 2.25% loss for the week and was trading at a $353 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium moved 0.63% lower on the week and closes just below the $1100 per ounce level on Friday

Copper fell 4.36% on the week as inventories on the LME begin to rise

December iron ore futures move 3.41% higher since November 2

The BDI plunges 16.26% lower since the last report

Rotterdam coal falls 4.66% on the week following crude oil prices to the downside

Lumber rebounds 5.10% on the week and moved up the limit on the January futures contract on Friday

December NYMEX crude oil falls for ten straight sessions, probes below $60 per barrel on NYMEX futures and falls 4.67% for the week

January Brent crude oil moves 3.88% lower compared to last week

The premium for Brent over WTI in January closes the week at the $9.66 up $0.08 on the week

Gasoline falls 5.09%, and heating oil was unchanged since last week on the December futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread in December falls 6.03% higher while the December heating oil crack moves 9.32% higher on the week reflecting seasonal influences

Natural gas explodes 13.25% higher on the December futures contract on the week making it the best performing commodity market. The EIA reported an injection of 65 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on November 2

Ethanol falls 3.83% since last week on the back of gasoline and oil prices

November soybeans down just 0.11% on the week after the USDA releases its November WASDE

December corn falls just 0.40% on the week

CBOT wheat posts 1.33% loss on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 14.50 cents discount under CBOT wheat down 10 cents from last week in a bearish sign for wheat

March sugar continues to correct falling 5.28% on the week

December coffee declines 5.16% since last week’s report as the dollar moves towards highs

Cocoa moves 0.75% lower on the week as December futures roll to March

Cotton moves just 0.89% lower on the week

FCOJ futures down 1.45% on the week as January futures fall further away from the $1.40 per pound level

Live cattle lose 2.14% since last week on December futures

January feeder cattle down 3.97% since the previous report

December lean hog futures lost 4.00% on the week

The December dollar index futures contract moves 0.41% higher as the dollar approaches the October 31 high

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 137-31 up 0-25 for the week after the Fed leaves rates unchanged at the November FOMC meeting

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,989 on Friday, November 9 up 718 points on the week as volatility continues. The VIX moves 2.25 lower and was trading at 17.36 on Friday.

Bitcoin closes at $6,331.66 Friday down $40.66 or 0.64% since last week as the crypto has been hibernating in the middle of its trading range

Ethereum moved higher to $209.77 up 4.24% since the last report

Price Changes for the week:

GSG closes the week at $16.35 per share, down $1.15 since last week’s report on weakness in the price of crude oil

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.34 billion and trades an average daily volume of 412,380 shares. The fund summary for GSG states that it holds a “diversified group of commodities futures.”

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.