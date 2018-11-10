Twilio: An 'Overvalued' Stock That Isn't Overvalued

The shares rose 35% on the day of the earnings release to a new record. But with growth accelerating the valuation metric most in use, EV/S is actually less now than it had been.

Twilio and the myth about sowing growth in the IT space

For about the last two months at this point, the press and other media have carried what seems to be an almost daily dose of stories about the demise of the IT investment paradigm. The popular wisdom has been that there are global economic headwinds coupled with geopolitical concerns that are buffeting the outlook the IT space. I have consistently suggested that these concerns are hugely overstated and don’t consider why enterprise users have made IT investment a priority.

I'm not about to tackle trying to analyze the issues of the economy in this article. About all I will say is that much of what I see written is upside down and defies logic. And I have no intention of trying to “call” the stock market. There are plenty who write screeds about that. But I will say that the mythology about IT spending growth slowing has run into the hard facts of Q3 results and forward guidance. It isn’t just Twilio (TWLO) whose growth is accelerating, and doing so at an accelerating pace. But it has been interesting for this writer to note that the commentary by almost all management during their conference calls that they have seen no deterioration in their market. And that included commentary from companies such as Blackline (BL) that reported very disappointing bookings, and OpenText (OTEX) with a CEO who tried to explain yet another missed quarter. Analysts keep probing to find something that has apparently not been seen.

This is an article about Twilio and not the state of demand for enterprise IT solutions. But I think readers have to understand context. Twilio is just one of a group of companies reporting yesterday, all of whom reported very strong results and provided upside guidance. These include New Relic (NEWR), Tableau (DATA) and Rapid 7 (RPD). The demand for the right kinds of IT solutions continues at very strong levels, and part of the context for this company, and others, is that they are pushing against an open door. The last time I wrote on the subject of Twilio shares for SA was back in February, although I have written on the company for my private investment community, Ticker Target. I have consistently commented that Twilio's go-to market strategy, focusing on developers, was an under-appreciated strategy not completely understood by many investors. That still seems to be the case - even after the 35% share price spike.

Before discussing the results of Twilio in detail, the question for most readers is what to do with the shares. As I write this, the shares have surpassed $95/share before pulling back a bit and were up by as much during Wednesday's trading session. To be sure, the shares have been more than a little volatile. They reached as low as $67 after the company announced its plan to acquire SendGrid (SEND). And the shares have more than trebled since the start of the year. It seems hard to believe that they were $25/share at the start of this year.

Investors have all different kinds of trading strategies. I have trimmed some Twilio in my own portfolio, simply because the appreciation left the position beyond the percentage I use as an upper bound. Other investors have doubtless trimmed positions because the shares reached their pre-determined price targets.

That said, however, I think this move on the part of Twilio shares is completely justified, and over time I expect the shares to continue to appreciate. Twilio is probably the most rapidly-growing, publicly-traded software company of any size, with this quarter’s growth of 68%. The fact is that many analysts and investors are going to have to substantially readjust their thinking on this company's growth - not just for a quarter but for some years to come. The consensus growth rate for 2019 that has been published by First Call is now about 30%. The company has just forecast that it will grow by 60% this quarter. I'is almost certainly going to grow dramatically faster than 30% in 2019 - how much faster is not really knowable and will involve revenue synergies involving the SendGrid acquisition that have not been forecast by the company.

Twilio holds a commanding position in an important space and this quarter its results have revalidated its go-to market strategy. So the share price appreciation this past week is quite warranted as investors recalibrate expectations substantially. But my guess is that the shares are most likely to trade sideways for some period after this strong advance as the ownership turns over. Much of that doesn’t matter for longer-term investors - but I typically do trade around positions when I can.

It's simply not very often that companies of this scale post the level of upside that Twilio reported. The quarterly results were those of the Shock and Awe variety. Interestingly, while these results do represent a growth reacceleration, they have been foreshadowed for some time now in the details of prior quarterly reports. In Q2, growth excluding Uber (UBER) was 64%. It should not be thought that the growth of 68% reported this past quarter was much of an outlier or at a rate never before seen by this company. The fact is that Twilio, excluding the impact of Uber, has been growing at rates above 60% for some time now - and while inevitably there will be a slowdown as the company reaches scale, It's hard to know when that slowdown might come. The 147% dollar based net retention rate is amongst the highest to be found in the enterprise IT world and it's obviously up from the 137% rate last quarter. Sequential growth was 13.5% this past quarter, and actually pretty similar to the sequential growth seen in Q2.

I have been asked by some correspondents if a 35% appreciation in the shares can be justified. My answer, other than the obvious one that a sharp spike like this can lead to some profit taking, is that on a basis of valuation, Twilio shares are not that much of an outlier. I will return to the question of valuation later in this article, but the fact is that investors, for some time now, have not properly calibrated the size of the opportunity or the company’s highly successful go-to market strategy. This is a company who has, in a short period of time, come to dominate one of the hotter spaces in IT and it is not showing any signs of slowing at this point. A couple of quarters ago, Twilio announced its Flex product. Flex is a cloud-based contact center platform that's exceptionally flexible and can be deployed instantly. It's all about the democratization of custom contact centers for all classes of users. It facilitates a multi-channel environment and can integrate data from CRM apps and custom channels. This is the first quarter in which Flex has been available and it has obviously had a material impact on customer acquisitions. Embedded within Flex is a workforce optimization engine that was added through the acquisition of Ytica in the third quarter.

The company raised its guidance markedly as well, really as a reflection of the results, not just of this past quarter but of the past several quarters. Prior to the earnings release, the consensus forecast for the December quarter had been for revenues of $161 million. The new forecast is for revenues to reach $185 million, or growth of more than 60% year-on-year and 9.5% sequentially. Given the relatively modest forecast for sequential growth, I believe that the odds favor a beat. The company acquired about 3,800 new users last quarter, up from 3,400 new users the prior quarter. Given the very high dollar based net retention rate, the acquisition of new users is a key component in looking at expected forward growth. I also anticipate that Flex will continue to be a major factor in ramping customer acquisitions. Shopify (SHOP) is one of the more significant poster children using Flex. SHOP was able to build a contact center populated by 1,000 agents in five months with three developers and two interns. Obviously, it's that kind of productivity that's driving user interest in and commitment to Flex in its first quarter of availability.

Some of the company’s new customers are household names including Laboratory Corp (LH) (probably), a very large, brokerage, Flex, Ltd. and Lyft (LYFT). Perhaps not yet a household name, but a company that will likely become of significance to tech investors in the next several months as it goes public is Medallia, a leading vendor in the customer experience space.

Why has Twilio been able to reach 68% growth?

I think, basically, the answer to the question relates to the company’s go-to-market strategy coupled with a space whose TAM is clearly greater than had been anticipated. An analyst at a major brokerage has suggested that Twilio is the company in his universe most likely to achieve annual revenues of $10 billion. I won’t try to make that kind of call, but the fact is that the reasons for Twilio’s success are such that the kind of outcome might be a reasonable scenario to project.

This is a company that focuses its sales effort on the developer community. It has been a really excellent way for a small company to leverage its technology and it's one that I see being successful in several other areas of the infrastructure space including the use of Atlas, MDB’s (MDB) data base for developers, Elastic (ESTC) and Atlassian’s (TEAM) set of workgroup products aimed at the development community.

Twilio’s success is really a function of what problems its software can solve for developers. Almost all new applications built to interface with consumers are going to have some form of messaging. Developers can readily use Twilio to build that functionality. Twilio Flex, Studio, Authy and a host of other products are built to help developers build customer facing applications that incorporate a variety of features and workflows. And Twilio’s super network provides developers with tools to build infrastructure for connectivity apps. This functionality is going to be extended into e-mail when Twilio consummates its merger with SendGrid.

It is hard to believe, perhaps, but until very recently, some analysts were quite concerned that Twilio’s competitors would derail its growth and impact its gross margins. Twilio does have more than a few competitors. And these competitors all focus on the developer market and some of them offer many or most of the same features as Twilio. What the competitors lack is the breadth of offerings developers can find on the Twilio platform. The competitors such Bandwidth, or Karix or Clickatell can all be used to build applications and they are generally much cheaper in terms of software cost when compared to Twilio. But they are all-point solutions. They don’t compete in all of the functional areas offered by Twilio. Twilio’s most recent feature that's empowering developers is Twilio Pay. Authorizing payment over the phone is not something new, to be sure, but being able to incorporate it in an app as part of the Twilio voice product with a minor code addition is very new and a significant selling feature. Twilio is now PCI certified, apparently a big deal for developers.

It's difficult or perhaps impossible for me - a non-developer - to rate ease of use features in the competitive environment. But obviously, the real cost of the kinds of tools sold by Twilio and its competitors isn’t how much is paid for the software, but the productivity the tools provide? The ability a company like SHOP has to deploy a rather elaborate call center application in just a few months using the Twilio tool with only three professional developers is thought by many to be extraordinary. It's the facility to orchestrate and facilitate that kind of outcome that is really behind Twilio’s growth rate and why that growth rate might be expected to continue for some time into the future.

I'm not going to try to catalog all of the new features and products that Twilio offers developers. It isn’t necessary to know about all of them to effectively evaluate the prospects for the shares. But what has happened is that the company has been able to expand its market and protect its market share but swamping its competitors with a rising tide of feature/functions that make life much easier for developers and augment the company’s status as the first choice for developers when they look to add communications functionality to their applications.

Twilio’s growth is not a fluke and its quarterly results were not an outlier. While no one can really know what the TAM might be for a market that's still evolving, the potential for this company to maintain growth far above what had been the consensus is substantial. Will that growth be 40% or 50% or 60%. I'm sure I do not have the answer to some specific expectation for a particular time period. But I expect that based on the need almost all firms have to rebuild their contact centers and to develop a digital presence, the era of hyper-growth for Twilio will be long enough for the shares to more than justify their valuation.

How to invest in Twilio? Some thoughts on valuation

OK, perhaps not the most felicitous way of stating my point. Amongst a group of readers, there are those who will not buy a spike or buy something that has appreciated by more than 3X so far this year. And there will be many readers looking for a pullback - and there will be a pullback in these shares at some point - the question being at what price Twilio might be when the pullback takes place. I usually tell questioners to scale into a name - not to buy an entire position all at once. As I will try to explain in this section, I think long-term investors will be able to continue to generate positive alpha owning Twilio shares, even if they pay the current prices. Sometimes chasing a stock, when the information changes, is entirely justifiable. While the share price of Twilio is up considerably, so too are the elements that make up a valuation calculation, and the net is still as favorable as ever for investors.

In general, the issue of valuation is a fraught consideration for the shares of most hyper-growth companies. Just today, a subscriber of my service asked me which of the names that I follow might be a particular bargain. My reply was Twilio. He said, no, I mean you know me, I want something that's on sale. I said again, Twilio. OK Twilio is up 35% in a day and 43% in a few weeks - it can’t be a bargain. I'm not going to write that Twilio will have a quarter like the one just reported each and every quarter. This earnings season has actually seen some exceptional prints on the part of several companies - the report of Alteryx (AYX) also reported quite an upside surprise. But it would be well not to get used to this kind of performance for most IT companies on a consistent basis.

That said, however, and perhaps to repeat myself, the issue with Twilio is not the 68% growth this past quarter or even the 61% growth forecast for this quarter but just how long it can maintain hyper-growth status. I will suggest that Twilio, with the introduction of Flex and of Pay, along with its new PCI certification, has an usually strong outlook going into 2019. The company has forecast that it will reach total revenues this year of around $630 million - and almost surely, that forecast will be exceeded given the track record of this company and modest sequential growth rate implied by the revenue forecast. At this point, the First Call consensus has reached $815 million for 2019. That would imply growth of 30%. It implies growth in dollars of $192 million, compared to the current estimate of growth in dollars this year of $224 million. That kind of sequence is exceedingly unlikely. I think it's reasonable to look at growth next year, given all of the tailwinds that were discussed on the call of 47%-48% and that produces a revenue estimate of about $930 million. The company has forecast that average shares will be $111 million, and that in turn yields a market capitalization of $10.3 billion and an enterprise value of $10 billion. So, my calculation of the EV/S on a 12-month forward basis has come down to 10.75X, noticeably less than the average for other high-growth companies.

Not too surprisingly, last quarter saw Twilio achieve some leverage at scale. The company achieved a slightly higher gross margin at 54.4% GAAP compared to 52% in the prior year. Overall, the GAAP operating expense ratio was 69% compared to 76% in the year-earlier period. That allowed the operating loss margin to contract to 15%, compared to 23.9% in the prior year. The company uses a substantial amount of stock-based comp. which came to about 14% of revenues last quarter. This allowed the company to report a marginal level of non-GAAP EPS, although no one buying the shares at the moment ought to be doing so based on the ability of the company to generate earnings in the next couple of years.

Potentially, Twilio’s business model ought to be one of high profitability as the company generates an increasing component of revenues from renewals and up-sells, but at this point, the company is spending at elevated levels to attract new customers and to develop additional products that can be sold within its user base.

The company suggested that there would be some opex and gross margin headwinds that might compress margins in Q1. These include the seasonal accruals of social security taxes, a double rent provision as the company moves to a new headquarters and the pass through of a fee to be imposed by Verizon. None of these items ought to be huge and will not impact results over any extended time period.

At this point, the company is essentially cash flow break even and I do not think that will change in the near future. Last quarter, the company burned a small level of cash, primarily because of balance sheet items. In particular, receivables increased noticeably given the large increase in revenues. Given this company’s business model, deferred revenues changes are not significant. Overall, this will not be a cash flow story. During the period in which growth remains elevated, I expect operating cash flow to be a bit less than reported non-GAAP income.

Should investors be looking to establish or add to positions in Twilio? While I'm not going to try to handicap the potential this company has to achieve a $10 billion revenue run rate, the points made in support of that contention, some of them outlined in this article are telling. I think investors will continue to re-rate the shares as they perceive just how much larger the TAM is for this company than had been the conventional wisdom. I think the shares remain a buy and will likely be so for some time into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.