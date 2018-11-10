Enerflex, Ltd. (ENRFF) CEO Blair Goertzen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Enerflex, Ltd. (OTCPK:ENRFF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Blair Goertzen - CEO, President

James Harbilas - EVP & CFO

Marc Rossiter - EVP and COO

Analysts

Greg Colman - National Bank

John Morrison - CIBC Capital Markets

Blair Goertzen

All right. Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. Here with me today is James Harbilas, Enerflex’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as Marc Rossiter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

During this call, James and I will be providing our financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a brief commentary on the performance of our three business segments and a summary of our financial position. Approximately one hour following the completion of this call, a recording will be available on our website under the Investors section.

During this call, unless otherwise stated, we will be referring to the 3 months ended September 30, 2018, compared to the same period of 2017. I will proceed on the basis that all of you have taken the opportunity to read yesterday’s press release. Enerflex’s solid third quarter financial results were highlighted by record bookings and backlog with continued strong inquiry and activity levels across the Company.

Bookings of 629 million were driven by the USA and Canada segments with USA continuing to see significant activity across numerous resource basins for a variety of product offerings and Canada benefiting from an increase in midstream activity. Engineered Systems backlog has grown significantly and has exceeded 1 billion a first in the Company’s history. This backlog provides good visibility for Engineered Systems revenue throughout the remainder of 2018 and 2019.

Enerflex continues to see opportunities to increase recurring revenue from our rental and service product offerings. In the USA, the Company has been focused on organically expanding the contract compression business. While internationally recent successes with long-term build don’t operate maintain projects in Latin America as well as the newly awarded 10-year Build Own Operating Maintain contract in the Middle East are expected to generate revenue of approximately 30 million to 35 million per year over their 10-year terms.

Now looking to the regions. In United States with strengthening commodity prices and lower corporate taxes, the industry has experienced a surge in activity. Continued increases in production have resulted in significantly higher enquiring levels and bookings, which translates into strengthens financial performance for the overall organization.

As we look forward, Enerflex remains focused on building on its successes for engineer systems products in various products liquid-rich plays. The Company has seen strong demand for compression and processing equipment in the U.S. over the past two years, and it's optimistic that continued demand could translate into additional meaningful opportunities going forward.

The Company continues to monitor egress issues in the Permian, but has yet to see a slowdown in product inquiries related to the Basin. Our optimism is reinforced by the anticipated resolution of Permian egress issues in the latter half of 2019 and increased activity in other U.S. basins, where we are positioned to capitalize on opportunities. The acquisition of rental assets in 2017 added an established and growing platform which contributed to increasing recurring revenues for this segment.

During the quarter, Enerflex invested 23 million in rental assets in the USA, continuing the organic expansion of the U.S. rental fleet which has grown 39% since the acquisition, totaling approximately 180,000 horsepower. Enerflex remains focused on investing in these assets and as production in West Texas and other regions continues to expand, the Company sees additional potential in this high growth market.

Rest of world delivered improved results across all product offerings, resulting in an increased profitability. Opportunities remain strong in many of the regions covered by this segment. Looking specifically at the Middle East, this region continues to provide stable rental earnings with a fleet that consists of approximately a 105,000 horsepower. We are seeing opportunities across this diverse region including in Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman as evidenced by the recent award of a 10-year build-own-operate-maintain project.

In addition, the Company is exploring new markets and opportunities in order to enhance recurring revenues. In Latin America, Enerflex remains optimistic about the outlook as customers recover from soft commodity prices. The Company believes there are near-term prospects within Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia and Colombia and mid-to-longer term prospects in Mexico. In Argentina, Enerflex has completed significant projects in the Vaca Muerta shale play and believes further development opportunities exist in this formation as producers expand production and Enerfles is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

In Brazil, Enerflex was awarded a 10-year contract to provide a natural gas treatment facility which will support our goal of increasing recurring revenues. During the first quarter of the year, the Company's booked an Engineered Systems project in Columbia and commenced operations on a previously awarded 10-year build-own-operate-maintain project. As capital investments increase to develop Colombia's natural gas infrastructure, there will be further opportunities for Enerflex products and services.

The Company's positive outlook, backlog and continued high inquiry levels particularly in the U.S. and rest of world segments provide strong support for additional manufacturing capacity to meet demand in these segments. Given the current and anticipated future project requirements, the Company is currently expanding the square footage of its Houston fabrication facility by 55%, approximately 100,000 square feet. This expansion is scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2019.

In the Canadian region, the oil and natural gas industry remains somewhat constrained by oil differentials in egress issues. However, there has been increased activity in the midstream sector. This has been reflected in the bookings in the quarter which totaled $201 million driven by multiple project wins. Despite recent progress in transportation issues and optimism for the liquefied natural gas project, there is still some uncertainty in the Canadian market.

Given our backlog position, positive outlook for activity in 2019 and strong free cash flows, the Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.105 per share, which is $0.42 per share on an annualized basis. The new dividend represents an 11% increase and reiterates the Company's commitment to returning capital to its shareholders. Enerflex has increased its dividend by 75% since we emerging as a public company in 2011.

I will now turn it over to James Harbilas, our Chief Financial Officer to review our financial results.

James Harbilas

Thank you, Blair. Revenues of $446 million for the quarter increased compared to the previous period due to improved results across all product lines particularly Engineered Systems, which increased by a $109 million driven by strength in the U.S. and rest of world segments. Enerflex's service and rental product lines benefitted from the Company's focus on increasing recurring revenue streams and from higher activity levels. Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was $89 million compared to $52 million as a result of increased revenues and improved gross margin percentage.

Selling general and administrative expenses were $40 million, which were comparable to the prior period. Higher compensation cost and foreign exchange impacts primarily in Argentina were partially offset by cost recoveries related to the OOCEP arbitration and lower third-party cost associated with this matter. Higher compensation cost was a result of a larger workforce in the USA segment, mark-to-market impacts on share-based compensation and increased profit share on improved operational results.

EBIT for the quarter was $56 million driven by an increase in gross margin and OOCEP recovery offset by lower gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment. During the quarter, Enerflex generated net earnings from operations of $38 million or $0.43 per share compared to net earnings of $25 million or $0.28 per share in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million versus $35 million in the prior year. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by higher revenue and margins as previously mentioned.

During the quarter, Enerflex received the partial ruling related to the OOCEP arbitration. The tribunal awarded Enerflex the full final milestone payment as well as variable claims relating to additional costs, delays in construction and interest on the outstanding amounts totaling $40 million. The positive impact on EBIT in the quarter was $9 million. The allocation of cost and expenses of proceedings will be the subject of a final round of submissions and a separate final award by the tribunal is expected no later than January 31, 2019

Moving onto our regional results. In the USA segment, Enerflex's bookings of $361 million represented a significant increase of $203 million or 128% when compared to the third quarter of 2017. We continue to see strong demand in this region for a variety of product offerings spread across numerous resource basins. Backlog at the end of the period was $719 million, which represents the highest level of backlog for this region.

During the quarter, revenue in the USA was $273 million. This increase of $120 million was largely due to higher Engineered Systems revenue as a result of the realization of strong bookings in recent quarters and continued progress on some large projects. Service revenue saw an increase due to higher activity levels, while rental revenues improved as a result of the acquisition of the contract compression business and the organic growth of the fleet over the last half of 2017 and through 2018.

Operating income of $27 million for the third quarter was higher compared to the prior year due to improve Engineered Systems revenue and margin as well as strong contributions from the service and rental product lines partially offset by higher SG&A. Increases in SG&A were driven by compensation costs on a larger workforce, mark-to-market impacts on stock-based compensation and increase profit share on improved operational results.

In the rest of the world, the $67 million of bookings relates to the project in the MEA region. This segment’s bookings are typically larger in nature and as a result or less frequent. Backlog of a $102 million at September 30, 2018, decreased slightly relative to December 31, 2017, due to Engineered Systems revenue outpacing bookings in 2018. Revenue in the rest of world segment for the third quarter was $109 million. This increase of $30 million was attributable to higher Engineered Systems and service revenues. Engineered Systems improved due to projects MEA, while the increase in service revenues was a result of higher activity levels in Australia.

Rental revenue was consistent year-over-year was slightly decrease utilization rates in Mexico being offset by rental revenues on the 10-year build-own-operate-maintain project in Colombia. Operating income $18 million represents a $12 million increase over the same period of 2017. This improvement was a result of higher revenues and a reduction in SG&A costs partially offset by lower project margins in MEA.

The decrease in SG&A costs was largely driven by costs recoveries related to the OOCEP arbitration and lower third-party costs associated with the arbitration, which was offset by some negative foreign exchange impacts in Argentina and higher compensation costs. In Canada, multiple projects awards drove bookings of $201 million, an increase of $158 million compared to the same period in 2017.

The Canadian market is seeing increased midstream activity, and the Company continues to have healthy enquire levels in this segment. Revenue in Canada was $64 million as compared to $82 million in the third quarter of 2017. This decreases primarily attributed to lower Engineered Systems revenue as a result of weaker bookings over previous quarters.

Service revenue increased due to part sales or rental revenue decrease from the prior year due to lower associated equipment sales. Operating income increased by $2 million due to lower SG&A costs driven by lower compensation on reduce headcount. The Company continues to closely monitor SG&A costs in response to challenging, but improving Canadian business environment.

Turning to the balance sheet, Enerflex continues to spend capital on rental equipment to expand the fleet in the U.S., which is consistent with our strategic objective of increasing recurring revenue. The Company also remains diligent in managing working capital to retain flexibility to pursue opportunities.

In managing liquidity, the Company has access to significant portion of its bank facility for future drawings to meet the Company’s future growth targets. As of September 30, 2018, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $267 million and has drawn a $119 million against the bank facility leaving it with access to $590 million for future drawings.

The Company also repaid $59 million of debt in the quarter. The Company continues to meet its bank facility covenant requirements with a bank adjusted net debt-to EBITDA ratio of 0.71 and an interest coverage ratio of greater than 12.1.

Demand for natural gas is growing globally and with sustained pricing gains, Enerflex is optimistic that customers will increase capital spending and production translating into increased demand for Enerflex’s products and services. Bookings this quarter were the highest in the Company's history driven by strong market conditions in the USA and rest of world segments and improved activity in Canada.

Bidding activity for Engineering Systems remains strong across all regions and the Company continues to see interest for rentals and build-own-operate-maintained solutions in the USA and rest of world segments. Building off the success of adding assets which contributed to recurring revenue, the Company remains committed to this strategy in 2018 and going forward.

This completes the formal component the webcast, additional details can be found in November 8th press release.

We will now be happy to take any questions. Operator?

Greg Colman

Wanted to start by taking a look at the backlog very strong, great to see that, can you give us a view as to the breakdown in the backlog between compression processing and deep connectivity versus the trailing 12 months of Engineering Systems revenue, not looking for specifics necessarily, but trying to get a handle on the margin progression for Engineering Systems as the backlog turns into revenue?

James Harbilas

Greg, it's James. Sure. So obviously, we started the year with our backlog kind of heavily weighted towards compression, we've seen that balance out as the year has progressed closer to an even split between compression and process equipment. And as a result, we've seen a stronger margin profile within the backlog. So, we would expect that to continue into Q4 of ’18 and obviously as we enter as we enter 2019.

Greg Colman

Outside of one deep-cut facility that you announced earlier, is there being any more success on that side?

James Harbilas

There continues to be opportunities and inquiries on deep cuts facilities. None of the other ones that we're pursuing right now have been awarded at this point, but we continue to be very competitive in that product offering.

Greg Colman

Looking specifically at Canada within the backlog, that's a pretty big number there. Is the current bookings rate in Canada sustainable or should we think of Q3 as a bit of an outlier in customers wanting equipment all at once and they were sort of pulling for development timelines?

James Harbilas

We've continued and we've said this in the release and obviously reiterated on the conference call here that we continue to see some very strong inquiry levels in Canada, and predominantly driven by midstream activity. And a lot of those projects have been publicly sanctioned from an FID standpoint. So, we do we do continue to see opportunities in the Canadian market that could result in very strong bookings in subsequent quarters.

James Harbilas

Just a little bit more on that backlog, in prior quarters earlier this year and last year, we've seen some noise related to what I think are LSTK contracts. I got two questions on that subject. First of all, was there any noise in this quarter on the EBITDA line regarding any contract execution issues? And then secondly, how much in the backlog either number of projects or dollar value, how you're going to think about it, would be these full service turnkey contracts that you've had in the past?

James Harbilas

So before I answer the question, can you repeat that acronym that you've used, was it LSTK?

Greg Colman

LSTK, lump sum turnkey contracts, is how I'm thinking about it, but you refer one.

James Harbilas

Yes, we refer to them as integrated turnkey projects, wanted to make sure we were taking about the same thing. So, we did see a little bit of noise in the quarter in the rest of the world segment. We wouldn't consider it material relative to what we've experienced in the past. There was about 150 basis point of margin erosion in that segment. So, in terms of the overall breakdown in the backlog though, we don't typically breakdown our engineered system segment into ITK, but I can tell you that most of our projects and most of what's in the backlog comes from product only at this point supply.

Greg Colman

And then just real quickly on some of the BOOM contracts, nice wins there. Just wondering what the competitive environment was like when you were awarded them? Should we expect sort of normal pricing in margins from these bids? Or when you were bidding for them was in the margin either market years Q2 versus buyer's market with obviously lower margins because competitive pricing or sellers' market with potentially higher margins as there is less supply available.

James Harbilas

We considered a balanced market and there was obviously the same competition that we see on these opportunities and there were competitive bid. And we feel that the margin profile on these projects will be consistent to what we've executed on in the past with respect to these projects.

Greg Colman

Great to hear, and then my last one here. Long term, you've talked in the past about a stated EBITDA or sorry, EBIT margin aspiration in 10% range. In Q3 we saw 8.9% and obviously we're seeing Engineered Systems to take pretty big ramp with that huge backlog. How do you think about that target going into 2019 with this record engineered system backlog, which typically we think of is lower margin compared to the recurring part of the business?

James Harbilas

Internally, when we look at it, we feel pretty good about 2019 for a couple of reasons. Obviously that 10% margin that we've been marching towards for the first time heading into a calendar year and into 2019, we've got all of our regions very well positioned to experience growth year-over-year whereas last 3 years we've seen some very turbulent times in Canada and Canada had some up and down. So, I think that we can march closer to that 10% goal in 2019 because we'll have strong activity in all of our regions. We've obviously got strong margins embedded in the backlog and we continue to see progress and contributions from our recurring revenue product lines which are the highest EBIT margin businesses that we have within our footprint.

John Morrison

Congrats on the two BOOM contracts. How should we be thinking about those from timing and commissioning perspective? And how should we be thinking about both absolute capital outlays for those projects? And what the spending profile will look like as you bring them on?

James Harbilas

So, I'll start with the first part of your question, John. So in terms of then being commissioned and completed, we expect that to happen in Q4 of 2019. And capital requirements are going to be roughly for -- the two projects combined will be roughly $60 million to $65 million for the two BOOM projects combined. And they will incorporate some idle equipment that we’ve got in the fleet that have come off rent in Mexico as well to be able to get them operational. And in terms of contribution from a revenue standpoint, we would obviously expect that late in Q4 with an annualized contribution in 2020.

John Morrison

So for the 2019 CapEx perspective, it’s fair to assume that you’re probably going to be 100 million or a touch about that with the incremental expansion at Houston?

James Harbilas

So, that’s in the ballpark, yes. So I just want to clarify, though that the Houston expansion, we pretty much sold idle facilities and generated gross proceeds on the sale of those vital facilities in Wyoming and Alberta that will equal the capital outlay on the Houston expansion. So from us, from a cash flow standpoint, it’s neutral, we’re selling idle facilities and adding a facility that’s going to be very busy in 2019, when it becomes operational. So the $100 million that you cited would be clearly for expansion CapEx in the rental fee.

John Morrison

How many of the BOOM opportunities are you guys currently bidding on right now? Would it be meaningfully different what you were bidding on 12 months ago? Or did you tap into when to these fairly closely? And I’m just trying to get a sense of whether it’s indicative of things going right, at one particular point in time. Where is it indicative of an increasing market for BOOM type of contracts?

James Harbilas

John, there are a number of more than we had a year ago. I would say that the inquiry and rest of world is much better, probably over double where we were. But again, remembering that the gestation period on these are long and sometimes a year or two years in length. So, it was -- we don’t see any of these coming to sort of fruition after we get a phone call or we get from a market research in 30 days. This is six months or so, but we do expect to 2019 to be more generous with us in terms of our win percentage than we were in 2017 or 2018.

John Morrison

Was there anything specific that drove the dividend increase that you did put through versus, say, 5% bump or 15% bump? Just trying to get a sense of how you calibrate it, the increase being the right number in the context of market conditions and what you guys see on the horizon?

James Harbilas

Well, we’ve always said for the past seven years that we would ensure that the dividend is affordable and sustainable. And as we look at the past two years, and our ability to maintain it and we look forward to the next 3 to 5 years and where we think the natural gas market is going globally. The 11% increase was certainly affordable against sustainable. And so while we have no formal plan around what that should look like. There’s a lot of conversation about the plan, our working the plan, is it going to generate the types of returns that are sustainable and recurring revenue, so, all that comes into our decision as management and vis-à-vis the board when we made the call. And we’re very, very comfortable in terms of the percentage of free cash flow even in the near-term as we build out and execute on our strategic plan.

John Morrison

Is it fair to say that a continued increase in the dividend overtime takes priority over any sort of share buyback or NCIB at this point?

Blair Goertzen

Yes, go ahead James.

James Harbilas

Yes. That would be a fair conclusion, John, you know. We think that for us dividends and increasing that dividend is a great way to return capital to our shareholders in addition to obviously investing our cash flow in organic growth opportunities and opportunistic M&A should it present itself.

John Morrison

Is pricing for Canadian service work largely holding in the context of the environment that we're in right now?

Blair Goertzen

It is actually and we're seeing improvement in some of the areas that are heated up, and I would say that we're very proud of the way that the service business has executed on its budget plan in 2018. And certainly it has, I think, even more opportunity in 2019 going forward.

John Morrison

James, Canadian margins were obviously strong in the quarter relative to what we've seen over the trailing history here. If you think about the bookings that you guys have in the backlog, the base of the product support business that Blair just talked about and the fixed cost absorption overlaid against the delivery schedule that you guys were thinking about. Is Q3 margin indicative of what we should see in the current quarters? Or should we be thinking about is a bit of a high watermark?

James Harbilas

No, I think that Q3 was obviously a very, very strong quarter in Canada from a margin standpoint. The backlog that you see now we've said all along is going to start to contribute meaningfully in Q1 of '19 and then through the balance of '19. So we might take a little bit of a step back in Q4, but I would say that 5% and better is very achievable heading into 2019 given the backlog we have, the steps that we've taken to basically shrink all of the idle facilities that we've had in Canada over the years, and obviously the levels set that we did on SG&A. So I think that 5% is achievable in 2019 even higher if we do a great job of execution.

John Morrison

And just to follow on Greg’s question. There's obviously been a decent amount of variability in U.S. margins, but you had talked about them grinding higher over time just from a product mix perspective. Is it fair to assume that anything that you added to the backlog in Q3 is again in line to perhaps additive to your margin profile?

James Harbilas

Relative to where we was in Q3?

John Morrison

Relative to where you were going in and that you wouldn't expect the product mix to become a drag in a few quarters or like that.

James Harbilas

No, we would not expect that product mix to become a drag in a few quarters. If anything we've seen a balance in the split between compression and process and we continue to see additions to the rental fleet and as those additions become operational and start contributing a full quarter's worth of revenue and EBIT margin then we would expect to see continued traction in that EBIT margin profile.

John Morrison

Last one just for me. From a high level perspective, were you guys surprised by the bookings that you had in the quarter? And would you say that your hit rate on bids was much higher than we've seen in the past? And essentially, what I'm trying to understand is, was the strong bookings really driven by, one, a lot of things just happening to get captured within the quarter from a timing perspective? Two, was it a function of things just all happening to go right? Or three, is it really indicative of a much stronger environment and macro backdrop across a lot of the regions where you guys operate?

James Harbilas

I think its number three, John, and certainly we weren't overly surprised given the pipeline in both Canada the U.S. and rest of world. And if you look at again there are shorter timeframes for awards in North America typically where the majority of this backlog came from. And so again, we reiterate what we’ve said in the press and in the MD&A is that, these inquiries are still very much alive especially here in Canada on the type of work that they're looking for Enerflex to provide.

And these mid-streamers where there are larger plants, I mean, we're still very much involved in our traditional compression and smaller gas plants for some of these existing projects or larger projects the competition is less. And so, they've got material impacts on both bookings and backlog and an improvement in margin overtime. So at the end of the day, we see this continuing on. And so, it just really is a function that our win percentage hasn't really improved, but the volume of work has certainly increased over the two areas.

Blair Goertzen

All right, thank you operator. And since there are no further questions, I would once again like to thank everyone for joining us on this call. And we very much look forward to giving you our 2019 year-end results in February. Have a great weekend and bye for now.

