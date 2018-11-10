What's Behind The Emerging Market Slide? Today's Editors' Picks

Led by Turkey, emerging markets are down over 20% this year. While some investors are considering these levels attractive, Seeking Alpha contributor Eric Basmajian believes there is more downside to come. What’s your outlook on emerging markets? Which countries do you consider more/less attractive than others?

Wonderful analyses! I think the repatriation of $-liquidity which was accompanied by Trump and its low taxation has drained EEM. So, even Germany's DAX is on the fourth place of the biggest losers of the last 12 months because the market listens to the story, that exports will be hurt in the future. Finally, I want to report a research study in the 1990’s that the only country which can live well in protectionism is USA and the Dow Jones/S&P500 won't lose very much. Okay, but finally, there will be sold less luxury items like Apple (and Disney movies), because Asian smartphones just now conquer Continental Europe on a very low price (one fifth of iPhone's price). So, the down move of your running mates FAANG is inevitable and the US-citizen will think about his president's policy when the pension funds start to struggle.

“Crown fires” are spread by wind moving quickly across the tops of trees. “Running crown fires” are even more dangerous because they burn extremely hot, travel rapidly, and can change direction quickly. One of the largest Crown fires in recent history was in 1825 when a fire tore through Maine and New Brunswick, Canada, burning 3 million acres of forest.

