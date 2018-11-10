Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) CEO Barry Sternlicht on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and welcome to Starwood Property Trust earnings call. This morning the Company released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 filed its 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted its earnings supplement to its website.

Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made in the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute Forward-Looking Statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

I refer you to the Company’s filings made with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements that may be made during the course of this call.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Our presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be accessed through our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Joining me on the call today are Barry Sternlicht, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Rina Paniry, the Company's Chief Financial Officer; Jeff DiModica, the Company's President; Andrew Sossen, the Company's Chief Operating Officer and Adam Behlman, the President of our Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment.

With that, I'm now going to turn the call over to Rina.

Rina Paniry

Thank you Zach and good morning everyone. Our core earnings for the third quarter totaled $148 million or $0.53 per share. This is after $0.01 loss on extinguishment of debt and a penny of GE transaction expenses. I will discuss both of these a little later.

I will begin this morning with our largest business, which we have renamed the commercial and residential lending segment. During the quarter, this segment contributed full earnings of $111 million or $0.40 per share. On the commercial lending side, we originated $1.1 billion of loan with an average loan size of 130 million.

We funded $1.2 billion of which $1 billion related to move on and $156 million related to pre-existing loan commitments. We received $393 million of repayment and $321 million in the securitization of senior loan interest, which allowed us to optimize yields or certain of our loans.

Our commercial lending book ended the quarter at a record $7.5 billion with an LTV of 62.5%. Also in this segment is our non-qualified mortgage or non-QM business. As a reminder, the loans or high FICO low LTV loans is did not qualify for agency financing and therefore carry higher coupon. Our non-QM loan have an average 64% LTV, 724 FICO and a weighted average coupon of 6.3%.

During the quarter, we completed our first securitization selling 384 million of these loans retaining $45 million of subordinate security and recognizing a core gain of $4 million. While the transaction qualified as a sale for GAAP purposes, we consolidated the related track on our balance sheet under the [ZIE rule] (Ph). After the sales and new purchases of 241 million, our non-QM loan book was 627 million with net equity outstanding of 194 million.

I will now turn to our new segment. As we previously announced, during the quarter we closed on the acquisition of GE Capital’s projects and staff business. This business will be reported in a new segment, which we refer to as the infrastructure lending segment.

The $2 billion purchase price includes $1.6 billion of loans and investment securities, which we intend to hold the maturity and 320 million that we have current therefore, and expect to filing in near future.

97% of these assets are closing floating rate and are financed with full year floating rate debt traveling 1.5 billion as of September 30th. Subsequent to quarter end, we required 147 million of additional loans from GE, which were subject to a delayed of closing.

Because the transaction close on September 19th. Our P&L for the quarter reflects only 12 days of operation. The $6 million GAAP loss that we recognized this quarter is primarily driven by 6.9 million of transaction expenses. $3 million of the expenses related to an unused bridge commitment fee that we expensed for core earnings.

I will now turn to our property segment, which essentially been a core earnings of $32 million or $0.12 per share. During the quarter, we acquired the last property in our second affordable housing portfolio in Florida for $33 million.

In connection with the closing we issued 425,000 OP units. There are an additional 1.9 million OP unit that we expect to issue in the fourth quarter. These relates to contingent purchase price consideration for certain property tax abatements that have now been realized.

With this last project, we now own 59 affordable housing communities totaling over 15,000 units. All of the wholly-owned assets in this segment continues to perform well with blended cash-on-cash yields increasing to 11.4% and weighted average occupancy remain steady at 98%.

The increase in yield from last quarter's 10.9% was mostly driven by changes in Florida property tax law, which provides tax abatement for affordable housing properties. As a result of this new legislation, we expect to see an ongoing $6.9 million annual reductions to property taxes in our Woodstar portfolio.

As a reminder, this portfolio is financed with debt containing an average remaining duration of 12 years at a weighted average fixed rate of 3.8%. Also contributing to the increase in cash yields this year is the renewal of the 50,000 square foot lease in Dublin. This renewal reflect a 37% rent increase and a 14-year remaining term.

Occupancy for our Dublin portfolio remains at high at 99.7%. Collectively the properties in this segment and in our Investment and Servicing segment totaled $3.5 billion on an undepreciated basis representing 22% of our total undepreciated assets of $16.2 billion. These assets carried $270 million or $0.98 per share of accumulated depreciation.

As we have proven in the past, we are able to sell properties in excess of our purchase price and we believe there is continued appreciation in our property book. As a result, GAAP book value is not a relevant metrics for us, at a minimum adding about $270 million to our GAAP book value arrived the purchase price. Any gains on these assets would suggest an add back in excess of this amount.

I will now turn to our Investing and Servicing segment, which contributed core earnings of $60 million or $0.21 per share to the quarter. We saw higher income levels over last quarter in both our servicer and CMBS portfolio, which was offset by lower income out our conduit.

The lower income from our conduit was simply a function of timing as we had one securitization for $224 million plus into October. During the quarter we securitized $172 million of loans in one transaction.

I will conclude my remarks with a few comments about our capitalization and dividend. We extended our credit capacity during the quarter by $3.2 billion. For our infrastructure loans, we entered into a new $2.1 billion facility to finance both the funded and unfunded portions of the acquired portfolio.

For our commercial loans, we upsized two of our lines and added two new lines for a total of $1.1 billion. We ended the quarter with $4.7 billion of undrawn debt capacity and a net debt to undepreciated equity ratio of two times.

As we discussed with you last quarter, our 2019 convertible notes entered their open redemption period on July 15. During the quarter, we settled $236 million principle of notes with the combination of cash and stock.

Total consideration paid to redeem the notes was $266 million consisting of $21 million in cash in the issuance of 11.2 million share. In connection with these redemptions, we have recognized a core loss of $2.5 million representing the proportionate share of the settlement premium paid in cash.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we settled another $28 million principle amount of notes with $5 million in cash and the issuance of 1.2 million shares. For the third quarter, we have declared a $0.48 dividend, which will be paid on January 15th to shareholders of record on December 31st. This represents an 8.8% annualized dividend yield on yesterday's closing share price of $21.73.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jeff for his comments.

Jeffrey DiModica

Thanks Rina. We are excited about both our financial achievement this quarter and the closing of the GE Energy Infrastructure Finance business.

The Infrastructure Finance business further diversifies our Company giving us another attractive risk rewards cylinder in which to invest our equity capital and following in the footprints of the successful launch of our residential lending platform a year ago.

The integration of the infrastructure lending business is going well and our new team is building a robust pipeline that we expect will deliver low double-digits leverage yields going forward. This new lending vertical is uncorrelated to our other core businesses and gives us even more flexibility to invest our equity into the best available investments across the commercial, residential and now infrastructure businesses.

As most of you know, the bond markets that apparently puts substantially more value on our multi cylinder business model than the equity markets have, as reflected in our outside dividend yield. Moody’s placed us on watch for upgrading the quarter, which we provide the potential to lower our borrowing costs through and improved credit rating.

Our last unsecure debt issuance came right on top of investment grade pricing while our equity yield simply does not reflect the diversity of our platform. That said, we will continue to strive to build a generational enterprise able to prosper in any market environment.

You will note that our leverage ratios are higher this quarter as a result of the purchase of the energy infrastructure portfolio and a continued growth in our high FICO, low loan to value residential book.

Our average especially our on plus off balance sheet which adds back threshold leverage created by senior mortgage though is still significantly below our peer group. We intend to continue to run our entity leverage below that of our peers despite adding high quality, higher leverage verticals. We will do this by continuing to take less asset level debt in both our loan book and our equity book.

After settling the bulk of our January 19th maturity convertible bonds with shares in the open window this quarter, we have capacity to execute our business plan. We also have ample unencumbered assets, allowing us the ability to opportunistically create cash, either by issuing more depth or by selling equity assets and thereby taking some of our larger embedded gains increasing our book value and earnings power going forward.

In our commercial lending segments for three quarters, our core bridge lending business has already originated more loans than we did in all of 2017 with similar optimal IRRs and LTVs. We had a few loans expected to close in Q3 slip into Q4 and we expect to announce a robust Q4 well in excess of this quarter’s closing.

We expect to have originate over $6 billion worth of bridge loans by the end of the year, which will be up to 50% versus 2017 and almost 100% versus 2016. Our ability to finance ourselves is the best rates in the market has allowed us to earn the same IRR we have always earned on similar low risk low leverage deals as we have since inception.

We have built a large team in London and have seen an expanded pipeline of opportunities in beer drinking Europe and are adding staff to explore other international opportunities. In many circumstances this year, we have filled mezzanine tranches that are junior to us on a larger origination. Giving us spread, but keeping us lower in origination LTV and improving the safety of our portfolio.

We have also done a good job this year refinancing deals on our book as spreads have tightened and given our improve borrowing spreads, we have been able to do so without giving up the total return.

As for credit, the LTV of our book remain consistent at 62.5% this quarter. Please note that the retail exposure in our loan book is only 2% of our portfolio and will be less than 1% in 2019, when we expect our [indiscernible] 40% loan to cost senior loan on the very successful American dream project to pay off.

We continue to make positive progress on our Upper West Side New York City condo loan that we discussed last quarter. As part of our recent modification to extend the loan, we were able to negotiate a recourse agreement with the borrower which should ensure we are fully filled out in 2019. Since the modification six units have already closed or are under contract.

We have focused our financing strategy on lowering our warehouse line costs. Issuing unsecured debt well inside our peers and covering the market for a new partner. As we Rina said, we now have more capacity with more lenders the tighter spreads than ever before.

We were prepared to issue a single asset, single borrower floater to replace existing warehouse financing like eight loans in our book, but gotten overwhelmingly better financing code to lead those assets on our warehouse lines, so we did. As we have been consistently saying we expect line pricing to continue to improve significantly from here.

We also executed two single assets single borrower deals, one in a hotel portfolio that increased our IRR by 360 basis points to 14.9% and increased our equity out from $75 million to $100 million and a second deal that allowed us to sale a subordinate mezzanine tranche significantly reducing our LTV without sacrificing yield on our equity. We will continue to look for opportunities in the large season book to do similar financings going forward.

We reengineer every CLO that has been done and may look to execute a transaction in the coming quarters. So we will not report to you like others that our financing cost is the day one cost to funds as that would be untrue.

As floating rate loans pay off, your borrowing cost inevitably increase as your cheapest AAA bonds are paid down first, but if timed right, we could possibly think a non-recourse financing at the similar lifetime pricing to our lines today.

As we told you with our plans, our residential lending business had its first successful securitization in the quarter, and we intend to continue to securitize our originations consistently in the coming quarters, locking in matched term financing and mid-teens return on high FICO low LTV paper.

S&P gave our residential platform a higher rating than any non-bank in the country, in our inaugural operational assessment this year. We have added multiple counterparties to directly originate more volume at better pricing levels and IRRs.

We remain optimistic that we will be able to accretively grow this vertical in coming quarters and years, which along with our property sales has combined to offset the historical contributions of our 1.0 special servicer.

Our property portfolio continues to perform exceedingly well. As we told you with our plan, we have sold three of the 23 assets in our Bass Pro portfolio of significant gains and expect to sale four more assets accretively in the very near future leaving us with 16 retail assets at an equity investment of approximately $130 million versus the peak equity investment of $294 million and the mid-teens IRR over 300 basis points in excess of our original target.

Rina mentioned the tax commitments abatements that have added significant revenue and equity value to our stable Florida multifamily portfolios, which now accounts for over half of the very substantial gains in our property segment.

We have realized $3.5 million annual tax savings on our first multifamily hold alone which had a five and a quarter cap rate rebuilt, an incremental value of $63 million to this portfolio alone. Subsequent to quarter-end, we also refinanced our Dublin portfolio at an amazingly low 1.9% fixed rate for seven years, significantly increasing our cash return.

In REITs, we are proud to have added a 11 new servicing assignments in the quarter which we expect will add significant revenue to our servicer during the years to come. Subsequent to quarter-end, we took advantage of the tighter spreads we have see post crisis that tactically trim our CMBS book leaving the 10% smaller than it has been in year. We think there will be a great opportunity to reinvest in new securities with a lowest LTVs and the best collateral we have seen since well before the downturn.

In closing, we look forward to seeing many of you at our New City Investor Day, which is scheduled for December 14. In addition the keynotes from Jim Grant of the Grant Interest Rate Observer and from Barry, we look forward to the opportunity to walk you through each of our business lines in great detail.

And for the first time give you asset level valuations on our property book, which continues to perform tremendously well. Please reach out to Zach for more information or to register.

With that, I will turn the call to Barry.

Barry Sternlicht

Thank you, Rina, thank you Jeff good morning everyone. I want to take a step back and talk about our Company is now in 8th year I guess of its maybe 9th. This has become a very big Company and I'm really proud of what we have built.

I’m excited about the business and I think one of the things that continues to strike me as odd is I think shareholders should want a diversified business and so that is what we have set out to build right, a company that can deploy capital many different businesses successfully.

We never have to foresee capital into one and at lower returns and in my experience, which is now nearly 30 years investing in the property market. We have always changed geographies, asset classes, divisions in the capital stock as we saw this thing a word changing and that lead to a better than 20% return on what has normally been $30 billion of invested capital or restored capital life.

So we are in many businesses, we are in a large loan business, which is our core business and this could be our best year ever. As Jeff said originate more than $6 billion of loans. And I'm guessing that investment community, we are killing those $3 billion of loan. So we are very picky and we rather give away the upside to preserve what we have always said we would do which is stable, consistent and predictable.

We have a really fine conduit business that is mid-market and makes money and consistently made money, lost money I think in one quarter into the penny, through a range for credit cycle since we been public.

We had an off quarter, I have a good quarter this quarter. We have seen the trading book which is backed by unparallel information from our servicer, which allows us to cherry pick buying securities and going to sell securities even a consistent performer for us.

We obviously have our special servicer, which has become a bit of I guess anathema to the market, but is a really valuable source of information. And 1.0 we been telling, but 2.0 is built and we continue to participate buying additional strips.

We started what has become a pretty successful residential lending business, knowing that special servicing 1.0 freeze will be turning away. We completed the securitization we promised would and our ROEs are higher than our large loan book, credit rating of underlying loan is terrific and we will continue to build that business and we contribute we hope tens of millions of dollars to our profit.

One thing we have done is take advantage of our special servicing platform and exercise our fair value purchase options and I will get to that in a second. The equity book, our property segment is nothing short of spectacular and we will talk about in our investor day, the extraordinary embedded gains in our portfolio and we are trying to figure out and we debate every day whether we should realize them.

But you thing you can know for sure we have an 11.4 cash yield, cash-on-cash yield on our equity deployment, which is nearly a quarter of the Company and most multifamily will show you 20 times EBITDA and we have unbelievable portfolio of multifamilies with fixed rate debt at low coupons for more than a decade.

And now regarding the GE infrastructure lending business which we are really excited to grow, which will be on course everything else we do, which is the reason we did it and while it complicate us, it build us into our Company.

You should think of us as a non-bank bank, not as a real estate lender per say, and we will continue to do stuff, we bid on and lost the GE Healthcare lending business expansion at the beginning, that turned out to be a mistake.

Bank One bought it and the volume originations have doubled what we underwrite. So we are excited to get into this business and we think it would produce returns consistent with other business lines we have with a totally different correlation.

From secret side of our other businesses, I'm super excited about our team, I think we have the best team we have ever fielded across multiple product lines, with incredible talent in the Company, incredibly stable, Rina, Jeff, Andrew, Adam, Zack are best-in-class in their jobs and as our originators and our conduit leaders.

I'm super excited about the data we have and impressing action to that data to use it, invest capital wisely. I'm really excited about our cost of capital in the debt market, our capital is approaching the investment grade, I'm excited about the global platform that originates deals for us, we originated loans and have a robust pipeline in the UK and other markets in Europe, we are going to expand to other regions of the world.

Our range settled by LTV. I can't believe in your nine or eight, nine whatever this is of our Company, we are still in the 60% LTVs on a loan books as large as ours and on the underlying risk profile those loans reflected net LTV. I'm pretty excited about ROE of the firm, I'm excited about our risk model.

We have never deviated from match funding our deal, we have basically finance, match finance and we could find other ways to do this. When we saw an in note, you don’t have to worry about getting back to the line, the note you will just expose for the routine taker. Those use the warehouse facility which many of our peers do, assuming they are wrong to paying off the warehouse line that was an un - you don’t see that risk, but we do.

I'm really excited about rising rates which actually help our earnings per share and create this optionality in our servicer, so the rates go up, they skyrocket into that [Indiscernible] make a lot of money and that is unique to our Company. So we are not excited about - I'm really not excited about our stock price. What I thought would be good for our business is our scale.

We still remain at 1.5 times the size by market cap of our nearest competitor, but scale in this business should help credit statistically, help our credit ratings and if we can become investment grade, the other virtue of cycle to originate paper tighter spreads and that is cheaper than anyone else and continuing dramatic ROEs, which are tremendously high given the risk we are taking.

And I also feel like, look at our stock price you might look at them and the uninformed - financial a literate might look at our book value, our book value is declining, we say the books value, but you take the underappreciated book value that would be significantly higher.

I think it is in the financial statement and then if you do your job you should look at the value of our equity assets, because you add that the stock is still north of $20 a share. So all of your models which show embarrassing lack of sophistication do not take into account the fair value or the liquidation of our Company.

So don't run you are your models, look at the business we have created and figure out what we might be worth, because this is a business that can take money and generate superior returns on capital, and superior risk adjusted returns on shareholder value.

So I look forward to our Investor Day, probably like haven't moved forward to our Investor Day probably like haven’t look forward to anything in a while, and December 14th we hope you will all join us and bring your friends and retail investors who have been [indiscernible] absolute are raised of our dividend.

It is hard to grow this enterprise and want to sell stock in the underlying book value, fair value of our assets is as high as it is and the dividend yield is where it is. The risk profile of the Company is we are almost sixth dividend yet or nine, or eight, nine whatever it is.

We are going to have to figure out overtime how to position ourselves to capture online value of the enterprise, because if you can give us a dollar, we continue to earn 11%, 12% on that dollar with this risk profile. We have to fund every hedge fund in the United States, but I have seen more of less given the risk that we are taking.

So it's an incredible Company, we have built and I’m super proud of Board and our team. With that I’m going to knock it off and go take a drink. Thank you.

Barry Sternlicht

Operator we will turn it for questions.

Doug Harter

Thanks. Trying to tie together Barry your comments about the cost of equity capital and the strong origination growth, you have seen across your segments. I guess how do you view your ability to sort of maintain that and how much liquidity do you have for growth from here or at what point would you kind of want to or need to slowdown in that pace with the current cost of equity capital?

Barry Sternlicht

We have like $4.7 billion of debt capacity. And I guess one of the things that I think Jeff mentioned, is that we can only sell stuff to generate more additional cash and we look at our asset base we are going to stuck everywhere in every business. So we can sell loan.

And what you are seeing us do like in the [indiscernible] I should have mentioned is that it's not an - we are doing an opposite about this selection. We are selling our worst asset first and keeping the best assets that we want and add it with our business plan and we will generate mid-teens probably IRR overall in that portfolio. As you know we mentioned last earnings call, that bonds have traded up and they are trading - it’s doing fairly well.

Andrew Sossen

So I want to put PAR today and it was a 91 when we underwrote the business.

Barry Sternlicht

So its job to find anomalies in the credit markets, we have a one retail exposure to those energy projects now they call American Dream. And I think our loan is free for some LTC and I think we are getting only 100 on it unlevered and we apply corporate debt earnings 12 on a 40% LTV, that is our job.

We are supposed to find holding the credit market to deploy capital, to keep the risk adjusted returns. And we have consistently done that for nine years. This has been a lucky asset. So I'm really happy with our loan book and I'm really happy with the pipeline.

And years ago we made switch in management and our origination team and we were doing a lot of construction loan, a lot of really large construction loans centered in New York City, and I was having a heartburn.

So our quality of book while we still like that business and think we generate really good by definition to get the asset back is getting discounts replacement cost. We are cognizant not to overload our book with construction loans and we are avoiding markets that we consider overbuilt or at risk.

And there is a lot of good ones, there were lot of interesting deals to be done, we cannot more of them down than we do, because construction financing remains difficult to get at this moment of time. [indiscernible] said that while they talk about deregulation it hasn't yet really impacted the commercial bank. The tone is changed with the actual regulation pattern in an implication and application. They still have the high value real estate whatever I that was called it?

Andrew Sossen

HPCRE.

Barry Sternlicht

And so they still have restrictions. There are other changes coming with Basel IV to open new opportunities for us as a non-bank lender with capital plans for going up, for banks lending in sectors that are prequalified globally. And we are super excited about entering some of those business, which we look for, we haven't been able to be competitive then.

So I'm super happy about what we are doing right now and it's fun to be the CEO of this group. I mean, we have got good team and they are growing in the same direction. And we have stamina, we will be here, we own a lot of stock, much more than any of our peers and management teams.

So I’m going to do what they think is right for [indiscernible] happens to be some account. So we are very plugged in here. And as you know I think unique in our concept, we have bought back stock, as the stock has gotten weaker we have stepped up and brought in the Company.

I mean this change in real estate taxes for the multifamily assets or affordable housing created probably north of $100 million of free value for shareholders, maybe 150. If you don’t know what I'm talking about, they have the real estate taxes on affordable housing and we have over 1500, 1800?

Rina Paniry

1500 units.

Barry Sternlicht

1500 units. So now that is not me guess where that was, you can take any cap rate you want and 99% full apartments and that was a gift [indiscernible] for our shareholders, but as stock go up now it goes down. So it's kind of interesting.

We are more complicated, but it's worth it. We once bought a bank called Corus in liquidation at 111 constructions loans. We have interests in being Corus. I promise one of our shareholders that the beginning of the Company in the IPO that we wouldn't over state are welcoming this factor, we wouldn't kind of repeat history and wind up being in a mortgage lender that went up.

We are not going to do that as long as I can help it and we move into GE's lending business, it is part consistent with that, it's not easy, it's not simple but we are not going way out of market. We are not embarking on some radical new strategy that you can't possibly understand.

We work with you to educate you on what we are doing and why we are doing it and then you decide whether you like it or not. You think that they are going to mistake, our goal would be to grow the dividend some day.

But we have a high dividend yield and we would like to grow it. It's possible to do. But we have to really increase our loan volumes, we need capital as we can get much over at some point and it's a little bit of a trick because we really can't do it very easily I will have to shut down or sell the securities.

We are beginning to sell assets and we are looking at other way to train some of our exposure in-line just to recycle capital and then how are our ROEs go. So we don't want to talk about it until it's done, but hopefully we will get something done in that area in the next couple of months.

Andrew Sossen

So Barry in addition to potentially selling equity assets with gains if you wanted to as we speak of or loans. We also have created tremendous amount of unencumbered assets that supports a lot of unsecured debt. We could issue more unsecured debt today to position that, we don't need it for asset level financing, we can add it on top of the Company. I don't think everybody has that ability. So we have number of ways to raise capital that aren't going into the equity market with this dividend yield. We could also add leverage to our portfolio, which has been significantly under levered.

Doug Harter

Thank you. And then from the New York apartment loan, where you took the reserve last quarter, it sounds like there were positive steps there in terms of sales and getting a guarantee. Can you just talk about what it might take to have to revisit kind of the reserve or provision you could take and perhaps done against that loan?

Barry Sternlicht

So our breakeven on our loan is significantly below where they are selling more than 50 - 40% below they are selling unit right now. So we feel very comfortable to recover our capital on our deal.

Andrew Sossen

Sorry Doug, we do have a recourse agreement, we are excited about that, we will be paid down in a more quick timeframe than we had thought below six months to go and we have some cushion. We hope to not be able to talk - let’s talk about that one in coming quarters.

Doug Harter

Great. Thank you.

Steven Cole Delaney

Good morning everyone and thank you for taking my question. A common theme that we saw this quarter for the first time probably well over a year among the largest U.S commercial mortgage REIT with a focus on global markets especially Europe and the UK. I’m just curious that on some other calls, when questioned about that, what we heard was this loan spreads were better there. I would like to get your opinion, it’s just a question of loan pricing or is there collateral value in terms of higher debt yield lower, current LTVs, is there also a quality issue at work there that you are seeing in those markets. Thank you.

Barry Sternlicht

Just picking up in Europe, several 100 basis points, and it’s swapped back to the U.S, which is first time in a long time that has been a case. So that is dramatic, when you are a lenders, lender doesn’t have that. So we get that plus, so we as you know we hedge everything. So every coupon, every payment. So it’s a win for U.S lenders in Europe at the moment given the shape of the curve.

And interesting in other parts of the world its gone the other way Asia, for example, but not Australia, we have just seen some of our peers look at and we are active and our team just got back from it, we have been spending a lot of time in that country. So it’s a relatively small market, but a very good one.

And I think we have 55 people in London and we have a very large dedicated lending team in the UK. We support another small company called Starwood, European Real Estate [indiscernible] trust on the British stock exchange and they tend to do - it interesting. They do seniors, lower coupon and it’s a small vehicle, I think it’s going to 300 million or 400 million.

And I guess company we share deals together and we originate loan with those companies, we have a higher ROE targets than they do. So I do think there are pockets, if you could tolerate and figure out the hedging strategies in Latin America, there is some incredible learning opportunities, but there is too much risk around [Indiscernible]. So you can hedge the currency, it's just 600 basis points - well I didn’t check it lately for Brazil. But in Europe you have the unique moment in time with those put to swap.

Steven Cole Delaney

Got it. Okay thanks for that color. And, we noted the Moody's your outlook from tables are positive. Remind me are you just one notch below what we manage at this time?

Andrew Sossen

We are hoping to make a move with our results in the near future and then the journey begins for getting us the next grade, but it's more important to us that the bond market participants, the buyers of bonds, trade us like we are investment grade than as the rating agency follows the investment grade and we believe the former and it has come close to happening and that the later will happen in time and they may be dragged along so that maybe hard for them.

Barry Sternlicht

In our installed hotels we were in investment grade and Hilton was and our bonds traded through that so I mean the credit market do a very good job of credit income and one thing for example the rating agencies really like is our equity book, they really like the stability and duration has to that portfolio and this is not exotic stuff.

We own multifamilies in Orlando 99% leased, and they will be 99% leased barring themselves down forever, they are [indiscernible] but they are nice, we nearly stopped and frankly that deals were good we wish been on our equity book.

Andrew Sossen

They also like on our average, they like our - we think they will leverage, they like the diversity of our books, because there is a lot that the rating agency…

Barry Sternlicht

And the unsecured assets. That was either - we would like to move the Company more, I mean we look at that more into unsecured debt and away from needing the direct property mortgages as we can. We do even give up basis points to do it.

Steven Cole Delaney

I appreciate the comments this morning. Thank you.

Andrew Sossen

Thanks Steve.

Richard Barry Shane

Yes, thanks for taking my questions this morning. I just wanted talk a little bit about the infrastructure of the private finance business. On a pro forma basis where you think the contribution would have been in the third quarter and more importantly as we look at this business, you make the point from our fundamental perspective it's uncorrelated and that makes sense. From a balance sheet perspective it's a little bit different, it's a little bit lower yield more leverage, do you think that the ROEs on this business will be consistent with your core businesses?

Barry Sternlicht

So the equity check here is like 8% of our market value or something like that. So we think it's all about the future and I think you may notice we are on our third energy infrastructure fund that we do on the equity side of solid capital, and it's led by a very smart guys, who helped us underwrite the book and he is routinely financing his deal in rates that would more than work for us and the guys are producing 30, 40 and 50 IRRs on the infrastructure, especially in the second fund. So we felt very comfortable, it’s about I think 18 people in our team, in our house and the team is out [indiscernible] 16 people, I believe.

Andrew Sossen

120, 22.

Barry Sternlicht

22, okay there we go. So we got 63. So anyway, so we combine it, then we can underwrite any energy credit. And the spreads about it, there is less participants are more idiosyncratic. Actually, they look like real estate deals. Offering those leases in place to take some or all the power being generated.

So that is how we actually got into energy infrastructure business. It’s kind of funny, we did exactly in the mortgage REITs [indiscernible] back in 2007, 2008, when we were losing every deal by a million miles on the equity side and - our funds couldn’t compete with out-of-control lenders. We stated energy lending business and started by to invest in, because it looks like real estate deals.

We have got a table that brought power in Southern New Jersey, Rhode Island was nearly $1 billion project, I want to make [indiscernible] on our equity and then we laid a cable that connects Manhattan to New Jersey. It’s like an extension cord. That was a $1 billion project and was called Neptune, one of the deals of the year, one was called Hudson.

So if you look at the deal on Long Island, Long Island towers have all the power for 20 years. The construction loan was investment grade, because it was still going to rescue 20 years of upwards only rent review basically in the lease payments and if you finance that at [indiscernible] always you are getting a get to [indiscernible].

So these loans also have a lot more amortization and then typically commercial real estate loans. So on the whole, I would say they are safer and spreads are wider and that is why we choose to go into the business.

But it is about for us we - into the trade, we paid quite a bit at least for the book, which was selling down. So reducing our equity in that book, because some of these loans are so good like 151, 175 of [indiscernible] they don’t belong to our company right now. So we are selling those loans, we sold it [indiscernible].

Andrew Sossen

About $350 million.

Barry Sternlicht

$350 million of loan and we will continue to pedal that with our portfolio. And it really is about the future and what we can, and to start-up, we are feeling pretty good about our pipeline and we will have the infrastructure team in front of you for the December 14th Investors Day and you can [indiscernible].

Richard Barry Shane

So if I go back to my original question, the way to think of this lower ROA, higher leverage, in-line ROE business?

Barry Sternlicht

Yes. That would be fair.

Richard Barry Shane

Great. Thank you.

Barry Sternlicht

We will see, I mean, I like all cycles with, I’m sure this paper gaps out and gaps in and it might be not lower ROI, it might be the similar. The attachment points are similar or lower for LTV, LTC, if you can interpolate one. And we can lever because the banks particularly lends what they lenders and the new facilities 80% or slightly north of that percent of costs, because the banks are super comfortable in the space and they actually prefer I guess or some view to what they are doing in CRE. So that shows you that is a big business and the question really is making sure we can own returns but consistent with what we need to produce for our Company.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much. The special servicing rights, I think are carried about $50 million at this point. So almost a material per share. Yet Realto was sold for $340 million currently as very minimum special servicing balance, but you could view their funds that they manage as a melting ice cube. So how do you look at the value of servicer I guess relative to the Realto trade?

Barry Sternlicht

You know we have an interest - actually we have gains coming in both of those deals and anything in the equity book, we think there was more than -. But we have been approached to self registering our servicer. I’m the one who blocked that. Jeff and Rina probably would say that is half or something like that. It's kind of like [indiscernible]. You always find things that you couldn't really predict and I think the probably a loan mitigation on some point maybe you have to really look large on something. So it is kind of like yesterday actually we know that.

So there is no, there is a lot of optionality in these things and I was kind of like we are also the ability to survive and pass through before the financial crisis and then just made a lot more name and these are clever people. I'm actually in Miami with them and there were [indiscernible] and they are here at 8 o'clock at night doing their job.

So there is a lot to do. I can stream Adam Behlman he kind of want him - he could probably make more money for us, but we don't want to see them yet, both of the bigger a X percent of our assets is probably giant than it is. But that is probably [indiscernible] it’s about the certification for us and we don’t want to get caught and so far if you remember three years ago probably took mark-to-market loss on...

Jeffrey DiModica

Second quarter of '16.

Barry Sternlicht

2016 when the debt market gap that we recovered all that and more when they value. But it's hard to do it, - our assets. There is other companies ladders and super successful and smart guy that do this more regulated than we do. So these are all things we are going to have to figure out, but we only have so much equity capital to deploy and our job is predictability and consistency.

Andrew Sossen

And Jade if you think about what both Barry and Jeff said in terms of our credit rating and the focused on trying to get a higher credit rating potentially to investment grade overtime. And we continue the ownership of the servicer has been viewed as kind of the very important piece of the puzzle by the rating agencies. In having that credit hedged in our business has ownership of business that will also form over the course of the down cycle, it's been very important in terms of diversification and cash flows. That is just another reason to keep that business within property trust today.

Barry Sternlicht

And it's really an investment business. That we ruled out that you pointed out the relative value potential of that versus other and where we market.

Andrew Sossen

Dublin more than $40 million

Barry Sternlicht

It will make less. We are going keep stop these market I think down as you going down rather going up and [Multiple Speakers] years so we are very excited that will make more overtime and it’s really an investment company and there is so much there we can do with that with the information that we get out of it, that we are allowed that - data point now where people can realized just how much more that services work to us than we are holding it.

Jade Rahmani

What is first, we have run an NPV analysis and we end up with North of 200 million of future value.

Barry Sternlicht

That would be correct probably and maybe even more. If we were successful in this plan we will be more in the book, one point more than that kind of guiding the whole enterprise. So I mean it’s kind of knocked out there. And by the way if you ask me few years ago, I don’t know the thing, actually you know the week ago.

Honestly I have no idea, but that was more important that. I wasn’t actually concluding any of that or the leas interest in 10x [Multiple Speakers] or even our CMBS book, I mean we think we have latent gains in some many parts of our Company, that is kind fallen, but I don’t stock anywhere here is the strong shareholder value.

So we have to figure out how to raise money that we need to operate our business and so our franchises tried, our ability to get investment grade and diversify our book, by you are not going to see as you [indiscernible] share offering or for this set of businesses, because we are actually delivering shareholders value. So we know that.

Jade Rahmani

The BP’s portfolio of a $1 billion dollars, is there a significant opportunity to monetize some of those positions and retain the special servicing, I know on some of the new deals you have done, you figured out ways to participate maybe 25%, but organized to have the special servicing rights. Is that a source of potential liquidity.

Barry Sternlicht

We have been looking at our book, we have been scaling back on things that we were reducing risk in the future and as we do new deals, if we are putting money into it, we are making sure that try to lock down servicing in the future as part of the deal. So when we are working with partners or rather third-parties missing we make a statement that we can control the deals in the future.

In addition, we dramatically picked up our third-party servicing capabilities and growing our book substantially if you look at it not a very nice upswing over the past four quarters. So you know, it important to us to expand out beyond just what our original platform look like.

Jeffrey DiModica

Jade, precise as you know the majority owner of the lowest rated outstanding bond funds named the special servicer around 1.0. In 3.0 we have the ability to put in the paperwork, the ability to keep ourselves as the special servicer. So we won't be playing just try to buy a majority of what is the future control class in a bond, we can focus on doing what we do well, which is bringing in partnership, analyzing more deals than doing loan level analysis on every loan and leveraging our servicing by getting it many partnerships as we can as much third-party servicing if we can that will pay off in 2021, 22, 23 and beyond. You will just be able to get while we get.

Jade Rahmani

Going into the foreseeable future, what is the total value of book today?

Barry Sternlicht

About 6.5 billion. Just pointing out $40 million, where servicing or we announced 16.5 billion and we are still main service provider [Multiple Speakers] $72 billion we are nine years out with linked surprises, I think when we started we would have that big zero today by now. So $72 billion and [Indiscernible].

Jeffrey DiModica

Like you just get a point, which is the minimum we have got without the [indiscernible] then that $60 million. We are carrying 40 and you have everything in 2.0 and 3.0 and our investment engine and our ability to be partnership [Multiple Speakers].

Barry Sternlicht

We are cheap, I keep telling and saying that we are getting the picture.

Jade Rahmani

The active balance declined by about two billion in the third quarter and I think at a conference recently C3 said there is just a robust amount of activity. Is there anything outsized in the third quarter to take note of or do you expect that pace to run-off to continue?

Jeffrey DiModica

Yes. I think it's starting to see thing like that and you will see some quarters ought to be bigger than others and it's working itself out, there is something bigger deals that get done in the third quarter, I don’t think you see as much nearing in the fourth quarter and it will look itself over the time.

There is still a lot of stuff that came in at the maturity of the end of the maturity well in 2007, it takes a while for it to get to the system. We are [Indiscernible] so there is stuff that is still to be add and we are going to work it out in the optimal way to make sure that both our own book and the third parties that we work with at this point maximize value.

Barry Sternlicht

But the value really is in the timing of the resolution to this six billion, it's going to happen over the next few years. The value is in what falls in out of what were creating on the back end and how much we can leverage with the smaller purchase we can make, how much can we leverage in those servicing that we can get for future revenue.

Jeffrey DiModica

Right. And you also have to remember that these are business that we had for actual none - loans that are not in default there. We have to approve leases, sales, a whole bunch of other things that did work through the special services through the portion of business that will always have some income based on that.

Rina Paniry

Jade at this point we had 2.5 billion of resolution that happened in the quarter and as part of why you see the that sort of [Indiscernible] pick-up this quarter.

Stephen Laws

Hi good morning. Thank you. I guess to follow-up a little bit there and you provided just a bit of comments on this, I think already, but how do you think about the mix shifting as we go forward, obviously you have got two new business lines that is relatively new or new with infrastructure relatively new with the non-QM residential. As you are thinking about capital allocation and even reallocating capital as you mentioned about potential harvesting some embedded value gains. How do you think about the mix shifting over the next 12 or so [Indiscernible] do you think you can provide the most growth opportunity here as you look forward?

Barry Sternlicht

I would love to double our residential business, it’s really high quality and low risk obviously millions of grown and plenty of little stuff and they are always better than the lending book or commercial real-estate lending book, so considerably better.

So if we go to doubling that and that would awesome. I think also when we are still on for equity deals, but it's hard to find and we buy assets pretty much takes a view to render, there are personally want to own it for 20 years and to find asset like that they have double-digit cash yield.

With fixed debt, they are not gates by floating rate debt, which is 99.9% of opportunities for [Technical Difficulty]. These are fixed rate debt in place 2017, now 14 years on the first portfolio at 3.7% or something like that, right? Really [indiscernible] is the debt in asset and the other ones we can lower if we can, 3.5 or something.

So anyway the, so we would like to do, it’s hard to do, I mean how you do that. So one of those loans came from, one of the deals that on our issued stock or came from an issue or originations of the mortgage book. So with off market making - loan want to buying anything.

So I think, we would love to double our loan book, our large loan. Where we keep adding originators, probably have to add or half a dozen more. We will be at a point where we really need more money. Because they are always there or we can see them [indiscernible] probably 11.5, 12 something like that. So that is good and the rates go up, it all get better. We need our target returns more easily. So one of the few people sharing for 3.5, 10-year and at least two more Fed raises. So go.

Jeffrey DiModica

As you think what it takes to recreate a portfolio like we have, which is a unicorn today. You need to buy, what we did buy was six to eight cap assets that were good long-term hold assets and be able to finance them between 1.9 is our lowest fixed rate for seven years going forward on Dublin probably close to 4% on the worst.

To finance six to eight cap in the three gets you a 10 plus cash return, it’s very difficult to get that financing today given the current flattening and the increase in rate and cap rates haven’t really moved out that much.

So it could be great to add to it, it’s just a difficult thing to add. Unless you are willing to live a heavier IRR rather than your cash return, which is something we have always said we are not going to do. We are not going to drink our blood by paying all the dividends that we haven’t yet earned.

Timothy Paul Hayes

Hey everyone, thanks for taking my question. I will just leave it at one and just curious how much of your current real estate portfolio you believe falls within designated opportunity zones and how you intend to approach that opportunity?

Barry Sternlicht

Probably not much and we haven’t - I don’t know the answer to that. Because in order to get value from an opportunity you have to build, you have to add significant improvements. Obviously, our Dublin portfolio isn’t qualified and the multi - some of them maybe there, but we couldn’t put in the capital that makes it worthwhile unless you pull it down.

There is like, we have odds and subs that might be in zones. We will have to check, it’s going to be an interesting business, the lenders is going to be particularly tricky, because anytime you change tax code, you create massive distortions in the market.

And the [indiscernible] opportunities could overwhelm both the demand. And you don’t know, because everyone’s building department right next to each other in entire zone. And all open the same time and all being done for tax deferral, not for economics of the deal.

So it’s going to be fascinating, right. I mean, it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out. To some extent land values will quickly rise to basically taking account further [indiscernible]. You didn't get any of that economics. So I just worry whether we are going to get fixed return on cost on - and it can be four because this can be communicating them.

Everyone raising to do the same thing. We must tell and you have to do it in certain time and when you have to be committed to gain as [indiscernible] and committed and in place. And you have to go, go, go. You could see some of the stuff like really to build without demanding place or a balanced community.

So I don't know anything about the infrastructure of these. What are supposedly gliding many are not as you may know, all of Downtown Portland, we did opportunity down. That it’s not blighted district. So there is a lot of political giftsmanship that went around designation and only in Washington did they say that I'll just help the poor. It didn't really in many instances.

Timothy Paul Hayes

Got it. I appreciate the comments there Barry.

Andrew Sossen

Operator I think that is the end.

Barry Sternlicht

Well, thank, God, the call this over because I'm exhausted and I hope I wasn't too difficult on my friends in the analyst community. But really loves you to dig under the table and look at this Company in detailed and compare it to its peers in the comp set. Because it's not a monoline Company, but that's our strength not our weakness. And I'm aware of things like we are need to going into cold storage Toy"R"Us and J.C. Penny. it's not overdoing here. we are actually just building other product lines where we can deploy capital and then most highest returns for the lowest amount of risk. So thank you and I hope you all have the great weekend. Thank you.

