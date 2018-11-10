Informa Plc (IFPJF) Q3 Trading Update Conference Call (Transcript)

Informa Plc (OTCPK:IFJPD) Q3 Trading Update Conference Call November 8, 2018 11:00 PM ET

Richard Menzies-Gow

Thanks very much, Pen. Good morning, everyone. It's Richard Menzies-Gow, Director of Investor Relations at Informa. I'm here with Gareth Wright, our Finance Director. We're going to have the same format as we normally do for these trading update calls. So Gareth is just going to say a few brief words. And then we'll jump straight into Q&A. Thanks very much. Gareth, over to you.

Gareth Wright

Thanks, Rich. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for coming on the call. As you've seen from the release that we’ve put out at 7:00 o’clock of this morning. Our headlines for today are that Informa is on track to deliver the 2018 full year financial expectations and that we continue to deliver our operational and combination objectives of 2018, setting us up well for full year delivery as a combined group in 2019.

As the statement shows, the group underlying growth for the 10 month period at the end of October was 3.9% which put us well on course to deliver our 3.5% plus growth objective for the full year.

As the statement lays out, we continued to make good progress with the Accelerated Integration Plan, our plan to combine the Informa and UBM businesses. So if you take in the rounds the underlying growth delivery, plus the progress made with Accelerated Integration Plan, we're pleased with how 2018 is progressing.

Given the huge amount of work that’s going into the AIP, we could easily have been distracted by that, so it's good to see that the businesses are performing to plan. As expected, the growth is a little lower than the half year growth of 4.3%, mainly due to the seasonally lower growth in Global Exhibitions during the third quarter and this is consistent with previous years.

As a reminder, we are reporting underlying revenue growth which includes pro forma growth of acquisitions from the day of completion. So UBM’s year-on-year growth is included within the 3.9% growth from the mid-June completion date onwards.

Within that results, the 3.9%, the legacy Informa business is growing at 4.1% and the UBM business is contributing growth of 3%.

So turning to the divisions, firstly, in our Academic Publishing businesses, we have continued to trade consistently with growth of 3.8% for the 10 months. The dynamics behind this trading is similar to those in the first half with a consistent performance from journals and a year-on-year improvement in books, particularly in eBooks. And this follows on from the investments we made in Growth Acceleration Plan and continue the work we’ve made to improve the go-to-market effectiveness of the Academic Publishing division.

And turning to Global Exhibition business and as we've done in the release, I am going to talk through the Global Exhibitions business separately from the UBM business. Underlying revenue growth was 6.9% for the 10 months which is in line with our expectations for the period as the second half of year is the seasonably slower growth half for the Informa business with less of our fast-growing major brands.

This performance puts us on track to deliver on 6% to 6.5% growth for the full year. And the overall message for GE I think is that it’s in good shape. It has a focused strong set of B2B international brands in attractive and growing verticals with opportunities for future growth and the teams are also well-positioned to complete their role in the combination with UBM.

Turning to our Knowledge & Networking business, which also continues make good progress over the last couple of months. Revenue growth kicked up to 1.5% from the 0.5% growth reported at the half year. This outcome leaves us well placed to deliver on our growth target in the range of 1% to 2% for the full year, although there is still plenty of trading to deliver over the last few months of the year, particularly in November.

Trading in the three core end markets of Global Finance, Life Sciences and TMT, continues perform well. Within those markets, the largest 30 to 40 events are the key growth drivers for the business.

Moving to our Data and Information Services division, Business Intelligence delivered 2.4% underlying growth in the 10 months, consistent with its performance in the first half of the year and a slight increase from 2.2% growth delivered in 2017, which leaves us broadly on track but the real focus now is that we have the business in consistent year-on-year and is looking at which verticals we want to focus on. You’d have seen today in the release that we’ve announced that we’re discussions around the disposal of the Agribusiness portfolio and also the IGM business.

So finally on the legacy UBM portfolio, underlying growth has been 3% in the 4.5 months since completion and 2.3% on a pro forma basis for the 10 months through October. And within that 2.3% growth, the venture revenue has been growing 3.4% and OMS revenue declining 5.5%. We've seen strong performances for a number of the main brands that have traded in these periods and the trading in the UBM Fashion brand has been no worse than the assessment we made post completion and that we discussed with you at the half year results in July.

As you would have guessed, particularly in UBM, there’s a lot of focus on the Accelerated Integration Plan. And as laid out in some detail in the release, we have made real progress in line with the timetable that we set ourselves at completion.

So in summary, as I said at the start of the -- this intro, I think headlines are that we are on track in 2018 to deliver on our trading targets and also to achieve the combination project deadlines that we set ourselves. And that leaves us well placed as we approach 2019 for full year growth with UBM combined in the portfolio.

So I hope that was a helpful summary of the key dynamics that we see from press release. But as Richard said in the opening, we would be happy to take any questions that you have on them.

Richard Menzies-Gow

Over to you, operator.

William Packer

Hi, there. It’s Will Packer from Exane BNP Paribas. Thanks a lot for taking my questions. Three from me please. Firstly, since we last had an update, the concerns around the Chinese-US trade war has become a little bit more acute. Now your performance indicates that it’s having no impact but that’s kind of what you’d expect with the phasings of revenue model. Could you just update us as to how things are on the ground? Are you noticing any impact from deteriorating trade relations within the Chinese business or more widely? Secondly, could you update us on the specific performance of Fashion in the four months period? And update us as to how we should think about that going forward, how is the turnaround plan progressing? And then finally could you please provide a bit of an update on the size of those assets that are up for sale within Business Intelligence and their margin, so maybe perhaps revenue and margin profile?

Gareth Wright

Okay. We'll take those in reverse order. I mean I think in terms of the businesses that we are talking about in terms of disposal process, we are not going to get too specific obviously as we are in discussions around the businesses at the moment. But I think we said that in terms of ag, the ag business is around about 10% to 15% of the Business Intelligence portfolio is what we talked about previously and I think we said that the financial businesses are around about a third of the portfolio and IGM is one of the larger sort of five or six businesses within that portfolio. So that hopefully gives you some idea of the size of the assets we are talking about. But in terms of specifics, I think we’ll hold far until we’re further through the discussions before we get too into the detail on exactly what it means for the going-forward business.

In terms of Fashion, I mean the key thing for Fashion is that, it has traded in line with the assessment we made in June, July, or post completion. So it is no new news on the upside, but I think there was only concerns or might news on the downsize. I mean I think we can confirm that is not the case. What would be the largest show of the year traded in August, which was a good opportunity for us to get out on the ground and talk to the customers and people involved in the show, I think that went well and people got a sense as there’s a new act in town and that we were looking on making some changes and getting behind the shows. And the other thing that we've seen is that there's no sort of unitary performance. It’s not like the whole business is down 10%, which is if there was a fundamental structural change in the market you might expect to have a more consistent performance. What we are finding actually is that some shows are better and some shows are worse and that points to us into management and the execution of the shows being a really important dynamic for us going forward. So overall headline, no change there and it continues to track in line with the assessment we made of how it will go through 2018 and 2019.

And then finally on the China-US trade war, I mean as you would have picked up in the release, we are not seeing any change in the dynamics around that in our numbers but I mean the reality is we’re really focused on our business at the moment, we are really focused on delivering our trading and hitting our revenue numbers for the business, and we are really focused on getting the Accelerated Integration Plan working smoothly and progressing towards target. So that's really what we are focusing on, on a day-to-day basis rather than whatever the President of the United States might be up to.

William Packer

And can I just ask one quick follow-up? Thanks for providing that kind of overview of the size of those businesses that you are looking to sell. Would it be fair to assume they are growing significantly slower than the overall portfolio, are they declining? That would be helpful, just to clarify.

Gareth Wright

Yes, I think we’ll give more details on this I think going forward in due course. They are good businesses, and therefore, we are not surprised that there’s some interest in talking to us about them. But I’d say you’ll get pretty more detail and more specific on it maybe at the year-end when got a process and the purpose of today is really to update on trading for the 10 months and give you a feel for how the business is progressing with the integration.

Nicholas Dempsey

Three questions please. So Expeditions into next year, you have given us a comment here like you did last year that you hope to beat the market in terms of organic growth. I'm guessing that refers to Global Exhibitions, they are old Informa Exhibitions, point one. But what do you think the market will grow and does that mean that you are not seeing any weakening of trend on Middle East which is something that you flagged there was a slight concern in the first half? That's question one. And then on margins, clearly, you don’t give us margins for the 10 months, that's clear. But the market was a bit disappointed with your outcome on margin in the first half. You pointed some timing issues. I wonder whether you can give us any comments on where full year consensus margins are and whether that's broadly sensible? And last one, BI growth trending a bit worse than you'd hoped at the start of the year. You slightly revised your guidance versus then. Can you give us a few comments on why the improvement in organic growth has been that a little bit slower than you'd hoped?

Gareth Wright

Sure. Thanks, Nick. I think you got about nine questions in there, actually, well done. Well, I'll take just around GE and BI, and then Rich can dig out his consensus numbers while I'm talking. In terms of GE, yes, you're right, that comment is specifically in relation to the Informa business. We talked about the UBM business overall. But we think the Global Exhibition market is kind of growing around 4% to 4.5% at the moment, and that's the backdrop against which we are making our assessments. In the round, we're not seeing any further weakening in the Middle East. It ran some pretty shows in the third quarter. That's really been a kind of unchanged dynamic across the year as a whole to-date. And therefore the worsening, but I wouldn't say it's any better really either.

In terms of Business Intelligence, we think the -- we were broadly comfortable with where this business is. It's continuing to evolve. It's going to go back to where it started from in 2014 with 8% to 9% decline. We're pleased that it's continuing to evolve to get where it is now with 2% to 2.4% growth. You're right that the growth hasn't picked up since the half year. That 2.4% is consistent with half year number. I think really it's a combination of two factors. One is that as we’re looking to grow the business, we're looking to try and win new business and that's possibly a longer, slightly slower process than we’d hoped it would be. So it's taking a bit of time to come through. The pipeline is there, the products look good. The feedback is good. But as you close these subscriptions, it takes a while for the revenue to come through in the unwind, and as we say it’s taking a bit longer to actually close the deals than perhaps we'd hoped when we set out our aspirations for the year. And then the other side, one-off work around consulting center, that was good in the first half, but it was also good in the second half of last year, so there's a tough comp in that space. So that's also proving a bit harder to outperform last year's numbers that we found in the first half. So -- but I'd say, overall, in terms of the, where the business is going and its medium term and longer term prospects, we're comfortable and pleased with where it is.

Richard Menzies-Gow

Yes, on margins. I mean, obviously, we had a lot of focus at the half year. I don't think anything has changed since then as we talked about then there's various sort of factors this year that feed into in terms of the FX, the YPI acquisition last year, depreciation, real catch up on the GAAP program. So I think those things play, too. I think consensus for the full year has marginally down on last year which is sort of what we talked about at the half year. So I don't think anything has really moved on and changed from then. The dynamic is the same.

Nicholas Dempsey

Great. Thank you.

Chris Collett

Good morning. Yes, it’s Chris Collett from Deutsche. Thanks for taking questions. One, was actually just on the Academic business. It appears that saying that the renewals in journals appear to be consistent. Just wondering if there is any additional color that you can provide about what you're seeing in the academic market on the journal side? And then, I think you referred to this earlier but just wondering if you could give a little bit more detail about within GE, specifically when you look at your renewal rates for events taking place in 2019, have you seen any change in those forward bookings? And also on GE, thinking particularly within the China business, perhaps this relates more to the UBM events. Are there any statistics that you can share with us about the proportion of the visitors or the exhibitors that are domestic or pan-Asian? And how many of them are international?

Gareth Wright

Thanks, Chris. In terms of academic, yes, the renewal process is -- has been pretty consistent really over this year. You got negotiations ongoing with customers always as part of your -- making sure you’re building relationship with your customers and making sure you are clear on what your customer want or what their concerns are and where their focus areas are. So there has been no particular change in the negotiation dynamics around journals over the course of the year. Unified access is growing well but that business we bought has been helpful both in terms of our operational learnings and our capabilities also in terms of our trading performance. So that’s helping the open access area. But overall a very consistent performance from the Journals in academic.

In terms of GE, we made a comment in the statements about the future outlook into '19, really at this stage you are getting good visibility over the Q1 events and a bit of visibility of the Q2, that’s quite early. And really what we’re saying at the moment is, there’s no change in our view of the outlook for the business based on bookings we have seen particularly for Q1. That seems to be growing pretty much in track with what we expected.

Richard Menzies-Gow

Yes. And I think your question on attendees or exhibitors at the big events, I mean the big shows tend to be regional, whether it’s North America or Asia or Europe. As one of the beauties of the market, you build strength in regions and then sometimes you can take those brands to other regions. So the vast majority of attendees and certainly the exhibitors tend to be domestic and regional. You do get international. Obviously you are sort of pushing for that. It would vary quite a lot by event, so I am hesitant to give you sort of split but the vast majority would be domestic and regional rather than fully international. And I think that gives you some sort of confidence and comfort depending on what Mr. Trump decides to do the next.

Matthew Walker

Thanks. Good morning. I have got a few questions please. The first is on just to be a bit more precise about Fashion. Was it correct that you said it was down about 10% in first half and now you are saying it’s still down around that level, if you could just clarify that? Second one is on Academic, obviously there has been a lot of noise around cancellations of Journals and also Plan S. If you could give us your thoughts, A, on what Plan S could mean? And while you have an experience, any cancellations so far unlike most of your peers? And then lastly on -- just on China and Hong Kong, could you give us -- for China and Hong Kong, could you give us the -- what those China, Hong Kong events, what percentage that is of your group revenue, so China and Hong Kong events as a percentage of group revenue or just an absolute number will be fine. Just the scale of the Greater China exposure.

Gareth Wright

Okay. I'll kick off with the fashion stuff then. So what we said about Fashion, I think, in the half year results process was that Fashion has been down or it declined high-single-digit in 2017 but once you took out the launch of those in 2017 actually it was down around about 10% year-on-year. And I think what we said was that in 2018 we envisaged it being down 10%, again so kind of unchanged in '18. And what we're seeing both in the business and we have to look at the numbers in more detail and what we’ve seen in the trading that we’ve seen is, I don’t think there is any reason for us to change our view and outlook for the Fashion business. It is trading consistently with what we expected.

In terms of 2019, I think we didn't envisaged that being any particular acceleration in '19. Our Fashion Growth Acceleration Plan started with the August event but it's going to take a year or so to really gain momentum and take effect and begin to improve performance. So as I say it's still down 10% year-on-year but as noted we’re where we thought it's going to be and we are comfortable that we are on course and on track with the improvement plan we’ve put in place. We changed the management and we began to make some specific changes in the business.

In terms of China and Hong Kong, I think if you look at sort of business on a pro forma basis for the full year, I think we would say that China and Hong Kong are about 15% to 20% broadly in the round of the combined Informa UBM B2B Events portfolio, that’s sort of scale of it overall comprising both events in Hong Kong and then events in Shanghai and regional events in China. So that gives you a scale for it.

Richard Menzies-Gow

Matthew, on academic, I mean, listen, I think you renegotiate lots of concerts over the year, we tend not to be sort of the public about that. You have some that renew, while others, people weren’t changing in that portfolio and so on and so forth. So I think that’s just part of the business year-to-year. I think I'd say we’re in humanities and social science business and I think we always try and be flexible with customers in the way we approach contracts, and they all want something slightly different in terms of mix and sort of puts and takes and we’ve always had an approach to try and be sort of flexible with that. This market has been sort of evolving and changing and customer needs are sort been moving for a long time and now it sort of continues. So we sort of will keep our approach to be staying flexible in the market and at the moment we are not seeing any sort of big shifts and change.

Thomas Singlehurst

Hi, there. Tom here from Citigroup. Just sort of a couple of questions on the former UBM assets. I hear what you said about no major changes trend in Fashion, but it does look like technically there’s a full trend at the guidance in terms of some full year growth outlook. From memory, I think you were saying 3% to 4% previously and now it's around 3%. So just wondering what else has changed within the UBM event portfolio that's sort of making you think differently about the organic growth versus the full year or whether it's non-event driven? And then the second question is excluding Fashion, would you expect UBM to match Global Exhibitions in terms of being able to outperform the market in 2019? Thank you.

Gareth Richard

Well, Rich will comment on some of the guidance points. But I think, overall, our view on the event portfolio is it's trading where we expected it to be. So I think there hasn’t been any particular change in our view of how the asset is performing. But as I say, Richard can comment on the specific guidance points. In terms of UBM’s overall growth, again, it’s working as we expected, UBM has got a bit of a -- the UBM portfolio, taken as a whole in the round, is a bit different to the Global Exhibitions portfolio in terms of the verticals it’s in, in terms of the geographies, in terms of the makeup of the product base and the revenue-by-type split. And therefore, I don't think there's any expectation that UBM was going to come in and immediately start growing the same way as Global Exhibitions was in the whole.

And I think in part of the UBM business, it is, so it's got some very strong brands, it got some very strong verticals that it's in, so some areas are growing very well. And we've highlighted some of them there in the release in terms of things like CPhI, for instance China, Black Hat. And these are excellent businesses that are growing just as part of some of the strongest businesses in the GE portfolio. But in the realms of the portfolio as a whole, we didn't expect the UBM portfolio to come in and start matching the GE portfolio in terms of growth from day one.

Richard Menzies-Gow

Yes, I think on guidance, I honestly don't think anything has changed. I think we were 1.1 at the half year on a pro forma basis UBM was, to 2.3 now, we'd expect it to be higher at the year-end because the last two months seasonally for them they have other major brands sort of going through. So plus or minus 3%, I think on the group and then Events to the plus or minus 4%, I think that's where the market was at the start of the year and it's sort of broadly trading to that within the mix, Fashion is the bit that’s dragging and sort of weak. And you strip that out, obviously the portfolio is performing better. So I think it's basically where we expected it to be. I think the key thing is internally, there’s just a lot being going on, I mean we've really pushed through the AIP to get to a point now where teams really are in place, so they own their budgets going into '19, and that's required a lot of stuff to happen in the last few months. And as Gareth said earlier, it would've been easy to drop the ball on trading while you sort of do that. We haven't seen that. So I think getting to this point not seeing any performance discount and being where we are on combination, we feel pretty good about that internally.

Thomas Singlehurst

Okay. Thank you.

Katherine Tait

Good morning, everyone. And just a couple of follow-up questions from me. Firstly, on the cross-selling revenue synergies, which you mentioned through the AIP coming through from 2019. Can you just give us a bit more color in terms of specifically how much we should expect to come through and perhaps a bit of a pace in terms of phasing as well,? It would be really helpful. Secondly, can you help us understand a bit of the growth profile of the pharma, retail banking and maritime, Business Intelligence assets? Just keen to understand the growth profile of those specific areas? And then finally just on Academic, I know you sort of don’t want to talk too much to the sort of Plan S news that’s out there. But any sort of color you can give us in terms of the conversations that you are having with your customers and whether or not Plan S is really impacting those discussions would be really helpful?

Gareth Wright

The only key thing we said about Plan S is one thing, it is not a plan. It’s a thought piece about the evolution in the industry. And therefore, that’s nothing that specific in it and it is a part of the ongoing dialogue really having in the market. So there is no specific directional guidance or timelines in it but it is as I say just a part of the ongoing dialogue. And it’s a dialogue that we have been having in this industry for years and we are not seeing any particular change in that dialogue or the tone of the dialogue and we are having to -- we're just going to work with it like we've always done. So I think it’s something that it comes and goes in terms of the profile, in terms of prominence, something like Plan S comes out as a document or as an idea piece, and it kind of brings you perhaps more to the surface, but I think it just kind of evolves over time. And therefore we are not really seeing any particular change in the nature for those conversations. We are engaged with them as you’d expect and we are working with our customers to make sure we understand what they need, and what they want specifically rather than getting too distracted by the high level industry pieces and the industry movements overall. So I think it’s very consistent and I think we are comfortable with where we stand on it.

Richard Menzies-Gow

Katherine, on the BI question, again, I don't think we can get too drawn into it. I think the thing I would say on those businesses and verticals is, that’s where we really have strong market positions, big brands. And I think for us, we just feel there is a real opportunity in terms of long-term growth and scale. And we have come from a position in BI where it was down sort of 8%, 9% to consistent positive growth and all areas growing to different degrees. I think now we are just making choices about where we’ve got the best positions, and therefore, longer terms where we think we can build the strongest to the business. So you would expect in those areas us to have strong brands and good -- the best potential for future growth.

Gareth Wright

And then the last question regarding cross-selling, I mean we have mentioned in the release. Just to give you a little more flavor around it, it’s something that we are targeting for 2019 to try to start to deliver some specific output in that space. But revenue synergy is obviously very difficult to sort of quantify and to predict. So we haven’t got any specific numbers that we are releasing to you today in that space but it is something certainly we hope to be able to demonstrate some progress with in 2019.

Richard Menzies-Gow

Great. Thank you, operator. Well, appreciate everyone dialing in early on Friday. Gareth and I are around if you want to have a follow-on chat later but thanks everyone for your time today, and we will see you all soon. Thanks very much.

