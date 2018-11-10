Is More Real Estate The Key To Succeed?

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Doing business in real estate has become harder since the last crisis hit. In the middle of all the benefits and downsides of this industry, government-leased buildings did not stop. Yes, even the governments can lease their buildings. That's precisely the kind of market that Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) is targeting with its services. This is why I find the stock relatively attractive. What better tenant than the government itself! In addition, the company also announced a merger with Select Income (NYSE:SIR), another REIT business, in which it owns 28% in mid-2018. Following quarters will need to be monitored as synergies might start to sprout and so are the expected distributions.

Understanding the Business

Government Properties Income Trust is an office REIT that primarily owns and leases offices to government tenants. Owned offices are located throughout United States; 213 offices in 38 states to be exact. It has a high occupancy rate and continuous lease sustained operations since its founding in 2009. In 2017, consolidated leased percentage was just shy above the 94% mark, which is quite impressive considering the number of buildings owned.

GOV does not have employees as every other business has. The company uses a service provided by RMR LLC. The 550 employees working for the latter help in running operations smoothly and manage some other aspects of the leasing agreements. GOV's operations rely primarily on rental income for their main cash inflows. But these operations also include a disposition plan, which allows GOV to a certain rotation in its main balance sheet assets.

On a side note, the company is now in its fourth consecutive year of Green Lease Leader, an award handed to real estate practitioners that show energy efficiency and sustainability through their operations.

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

GOV's strategy for future growth is quite simple. The company seeks to extend its professional services and enter new lease programs. It does so by investing in its current properties and by improving and maintaining them, whether it's requested by tenants or by the company itself. Management also needs to debate on properties to be sold in order to stay in line with the disposition plan and the asset turnover.

Another way the company will seek growth is through mergers and acquisitions. Just like the recent merger announcement with Select Income to form Office Properties Income (OPI), it's seeking synergies that can offset its current weaknesses. The recent merger was mainly to settle a higher dividend payout ratio and a diversification on leases terms.

Latest quarter in a flash

On August 2nd, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $0.52, which is in line with market's estimates.

Reported revenue of $108.9M, a 54.7% surge, beating estimates by $2.14M.

A $0.43/share dividend was also declared, keeping this level since September 2012.

David Blackman, president and CEO, added a statement to those results:

"GOV had a strong second quarter operationally as we grew same property cash basis NOI by 5% and executed over 396,000 square feet of new and renewal leases. We also continued to make progress on our property disposition plan. During the quarter, we sold two properties for $129 million in the aggregate […]"

Analyzing the metrics given, I still think there is more to come and that the recent acquisition of Select Income did not reach its full potential. I expect stronger numbers after such a transaction.

Dividend Growth Perspective

GOV's dividend history is flat. So flat it's almost boring. But a steady stream of dividend reinvestment was earned by investors, which is $0.43/share since 2012. The only expected growth in the near future will be on the completion of the merger. Management's goal is to pay out dividends between $0.50 and $0.60 to investors, which sounds promising!

Source: YCharts

Dividend yield came a long way since 2017. The progress from 9% to 16.5% has been in part helped by a slowly decreasing price, reaching an all-time low of $10/share. Looking at its peers in the REIT business, dividend yields were almost on the 4% mark, which the company exceeds greatly.

Source: YCharts

Hold your horses. I know this chart looks alarming and pulls red flags left and right. Thing is REIT businesses maintain a lot of real estate on their balance sheets. With those type of assets comes a huge depreciation and amortization charge. This charge reduces net income greatly, which is basically used to calculate the payout ratio. In fact, funds from operations (FFO) should be used to fairly compare the payout level of a REIT. But I prefer staying true to my analysis methods used for dividends and keep the company's sector in mind.

Potential Downsides

Although most of its revenue is coming from government entities, GOV faces some real challenges. First is the dividend cut that will most probably occur once the merger is done. With focus being out of line, investments are going to be much more concentrated to the new operations. Plus the newly formed business, OPI, will have its "safe revenue" source diluted by almost 20% after incorporating all Select Income tenants in.

Another major downside that could arise is linked with the credit rating. Since 2010, the company has earned an investment grade rating (S&P: BBB- and Moody's: Baa3) that is all the way down to investment grade tiers. Outlooks for a downgrade are possible, meaning GOV will be perceived as much riskier than before. Borrowing cost would also increase in light of those new credit ratings.

Valuation

The company's price to earnings ratio was also quite hectic these last few years. With a large stock price fluctuation and earnings volatile, no wonder this chart worries me.

Source: YCharts

In order to find out more about the stock price and the intrinsic value, I am using a simple DDM. No growth rates were factored into the model since dividend has been steady for six years, and frankly, I would wait to see those dividend upgrades.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.60 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 0.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 0.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $8.00 $7.20 $6.55 10% Premium $7.33 $6.60 $6.00 Intrinsic Value $6.67 $6.00 $5.45 10% Discount $6.00 $5.40 $4.91 20% Discount $5.33 $4.80 $4.36

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

With intrinsic values trending towards $6, it seems like an appropriate value to me. While the stock might be overvalued, I would take a gamble on the stock if a dip were to happen. Perhaps the merger idea gave hope to investors, which is not to rule out either.

Final Thought

Everything factored in, I have mixed feelings about GOV's future. I think the management and its overall execution of operations have upsides and potential. Mergers can indeed add non-organic growth to a company. But at this stage, only time will tell. Synergies aren't always as easy to capture as they may seem.

If you are an income-seeking investor, I would say tag it on your watchlist and monitor how the composition of the new OPI structure is adapting to its market. But as the model showed us, there is no bargain here. You might as well just go and look for a new lease; they might offer you a deal!

Seriously, if you made it this far, it's because you liked what you read. Don't be a stranger, leave a comment and tell me what you think! I'm asking you one more thing; click on "follow" button (it's orange, you can't miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: We do not hold GOV in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they're making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it's because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn't this the fundamental of investing - finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.