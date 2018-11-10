Intermolecular, Inc. (IMI) CEO Chris Kramer on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Bill Roeschlein - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Kramer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital

Dan Weston - WestCap Management

Bill Roeschlein

Thank you, Nicole. Good afternoon, and welcome to Intermolecular's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. After the market closed today, we issued our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. A copy of the earnings release is available to the investors at our investor's website at www.intermolecular.com. Joining me today on the call is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kramer.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections and future market conditions, is a forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Intermolecular assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please refer to the press release we issued today as well as the risks described in our Form 10-K for fiscal year 2017 as filed with the SEC, particularly in the section entitled Risk Factors.

Before we begin, please note that during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC and Regulation G. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors, but note that these measurements are not a substitute for GAAP and should only be used to evaluate the company's results of operations in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. All non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our press release issued today.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Kramer

Thanks, Bill, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. As you can see from the earnings release we issued this afternoon, our financial results for the third quarter of 2018 were solid across the board and exceeded the guidance we provided in August. Our strong quarterly financial performance was due to the continued strength of our services business, including certain programs commencing earlier than anticipated as well as the consistent execution of our ongoing cost initiatives.

Altogether, this resulted in our fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. And looking at our financial results for the first nine months of 2018, our adjusted EBITDA reached the highest level in five years, reflecting both strong demands for our services as well as a 30% reduction in operating expenses.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our CFO, Bill Roeschlein, to provide more detail on our financial results for the third quarter. Then I will turn to discuss our operational progress and outlook. Bill?

Bill Roeschlein

Thank you, Chris. Turning to our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Our revenue for the third quarter was $7.9 million, down 20% sequentially from the prior quarter and down 9% from Q3 of last year. As Chris mentioned, our top line results for the third quarter exceeded the guidance range provided on our last conference call.

Program revenue was $7.4 million and represented approximately 94% of total revenue in the quarter, with licensing and royalty revenue of $0.5 million representing approximately 6% for the quarter. In the third quarter, we had two customers that accounted for more than 10% of total revenue. These two customers represented approximately 74% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2018. Looking ahead, we expect revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be in the range of $5.2 million to $5.8 million, down from the prior and year-ago quarters.

Our revenue outlook reflects the successful and planned conclusion of certain customer programs and the start of a major program with a new customer later than expected during the current quarter that will make a material revenue contribution during 2019. Chris will talk about our outlook for 2019 in a few moments. Similar to prior calls, I would like to remind you to please review today's press release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation between those results. The key difference from GAAP to non-GAAP measures is the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense.

On this basis, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins in the third quarter were 73.8% and 74.2%, respectively, compared with 70.8% and 71.2% in the previous quarter, respectively, and 66.7% and 67.1% in the third quarter of 2017, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect non-GAAP gross margins to be between 65% and 68%.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $6.7 million and $6.6 million, respectively, compared with $6.7 million and $6.5 million, respectively, in the prior quarter and $7.7 million and $7.5 million in the same period a year ago. Our non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 declined by $0.9 million year-over-year as a result of our continued success in containing and managing cost.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to remain relatively consistent, ranging between $6.4 million and $6.6 million. GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $0.7 million or $0.01 per basic share, and non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million or $0.01 per basic share. This compares to GAAP net income of $0.5 million or $0.01 per basic share and non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million or $0.01 in the previous quarter and a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million or $0.04 per basic share and a non-GAAP net loss of $1.6 million or $0.03 per basic share in the same period a year ago.

As Chris mentioned, we achieved our fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA which totaled $0.5 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $0.1 million in Q3 of 2017. For the third quarter, we had $1.2 million of depreciation, amortization and accretion and $0.1 million of stock-based compensation that were the noncash charges we netted against our GAAP net loss.

Our balance sheet remains strong with no debt and $30.6 million in cash and investments, down slightly from $31.3 million at the end of the second quarter. As you may have seen, today, we announced that our Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program that authorizes repurchases of up to $10 million of our common stock. Under the program, we may repurchase our common stock in the open market from time to time in amounts, at prices and at such times that the company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions and governing laws. We plan to fund the repurchases with cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

To be sure, our commitment remains on investing in the business first and foremost to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the market. However, we do recognize that opportunities may emerge for us to take advantage of our strong balance sheet to repurchase our shares. The repurchase program affords us the flexibility to be opportunistic in our capital allocation strategy. Perhaps more importantly, though, the program also offers us an opportunity to reiterate to shareholders our confidence in the strength and future growth potential of Intermolecular. That concludes my prepared remarks, and I would like to now turn the call back over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Kramer

Thanks, Bill. Our solid performance in the quarter reflects the continued execution of our long-term strategy to diversify and expand our revenue base, improve profitability and extend our leadership position in the emerging memories in the semiconductor ecosystem. A core pillar of our strategy is centered around securing a broader, more diversified base of customers as well as doing more business with existing customers.

Those that have followed our company over the past 18 months know that we've established a solid track record of securing at least two new customer contracts per quarter, and the third quarter was no exception as we secured four new contracts. This brings our total new contract wins for the year to nine. These types of contracts enhance our organizational stability and financial visibility.

In many ways, our ongoing success is due to the continued effectiveness of our sales and engineering teams who are better positioned to respond to our customers' evolving needs and thereby delivering more value for our customers. And this value is being recognized throughout the industry, not only with our current customers but prospective customers as well.

In fact, we recently secured a new program service agreement with one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. This new relationship with a Tier 1 device maker not only further diversifies our revenue sources but also provides substantial expansion opportunities in 2019 and beyond.

Another important benefit that our expanding customer base has in our overall business is that it adds predictability and visibility, helping to mitigate the temporary effects of a program conclusion, a situation we have faced in the second half of this year. It's worth repeating that it's not unusual for a customer to successfully conclude a program with us and then evaluate their R&D roadmaps and opportunities before reengaging with us on other programs.

Regardless of the overall macro environment, these companies recognize the importance of innovation and continue to invest in R&D to maintain their market share and competitive position. As we've proven over the last 10 years, our patented high-throughput technology platform and expertise has uniquely positioned us as the solution provider of choice to advance our customers' product roadmaps in these and other situations.

To wrap up, the program service agreement we signed with one of the largest semiconductor chip makers in 2014, along with other programs we secured with existing customers, provides us with a robust pipeline of opportunities to execute on in 2019. Our expanded pipeline, along with the measures we implemented throughout 2018 to shorten sales cycles and accelerate our deal closure, gives us a high degree of confidence that we will be able to secure a minimum of 3 new contracts per quarter starting in 2019 which represents an increase in our win rate. Overall, the major steps we have taken in 2018 to optimize our cost structure and diversify our revenue sources have set us up for continued profitable growth.

And with that, I would like to return this call to the operator for any questions. Nicole?

And our first question comes from Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. Just want to start with the new contract win with the device maker. Just to clarify is this a brand-new customer for you guys? And then Chris, if you can help us size this opportunity, is it similar to past deals? And any additional color you can provide on the timing and length there would be helpful.

Chris Kramer

Sure, Jaeson. So the answer is yes, this is a new deal with a new client for Intermolecular. The approximate size is over $8 million for the contract value, and it will span well into 2019.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And looking at some of these delays, do you think these are mainly just timing related? Or do you think the change in the microenvironment has had any impact?

Chris Kramer

I don't think IMI is completely insulated from the macro environment for the semi sector. But we don't follow the capital equipment cycle. We don't follow the material cycle. We're in R&D cycle. And the leading guys continue to invest in R&D and certainly in the area where we have the most work and the most expertise in emerging memories. The challenge we've had, and we talked about this in the last call, remains. It just takes a while to get these contracts signed.

They don't happen as fast as we would like. So potentially, there could be some impact in decision making from the macro environment, but I wouldn't want to use that as air cover. I think it's just more of a matter of us coming to a successful conclusion with the scoping process and getting these programs underway. It's just taken us longer than we would like.

Jaeson Schmidt

No, that makes sense. And the last one from me, and I'll jump back into queue. When you look at your pipeline into 2019, is that mainly comprised of new engagements, existing customers, or is it pretty evenly split?

Chris Kramer

It's going to be all of the above. We've worked and continue to work hard on the broader higher-velocity pipeline that's going to mitigate this lumpiness that we've suffered from in the second half of this year. A program concludes, in an ideal world, we have a program right behind it to fill the void and to continue to grow as we add new clients. I think as we look into, and we'll be able to provide greater detail on our next call about 2019, it will be a healthy mix of new clients and existing clients.

And our next question comes from Dan Weston from WestCap Management. Your line is now open.

Dan Weston

Yes, hi, thanks guys, good afternoon. Congratulations on your new customer. Chris, did I hear you right that the entire contract time is all in 2019?

Chris Kramer

Dan, I think we're actually going to be able to start some of it here at the tail end of 2018, but that's starting up. The bulk of it will be delivered and recognized in 2019.

Dan Weston

Thank you. And then the four new customer contracts you discussed, can you give us any clarity on those 4 in terms of - well, any color you can provide, Chris, size of contracts, average time frame and specific areas of interest that they are contracting you with?

Chris Kramer

So the four that we were referring to from Q3 were a combination of memory, device makers and ecosystem. And remember, we define ecosystem as process tool makers, material makers and everybody else that plays in that space.

Dan Weston

And is there any, like, kind of an average time length of each contract? Or what are you seeing for these new customer additions? Is it - are they more shorter-duration contracts?

Chris Kramer

The gambit, some from two quarters to some above two quarters. I don't think anyone of those is a year, quite close. Just some shy of a year.

Dan Weston

Got it, got it. And then the - are they all new customers for you, or have they been somewhere in the past with the company?

Chris Kramer

Those were renewals and 1 new one.

Dan Weston

Got it. And then just to clarify, the discussion you had in your opening commentary, the 2 largest customers, they have not yet officially launched into new programs? Did I hear that right?

Chris Kramer

No, I don't think we said that at all. I think that - I guess, the best way to characterize it, Dan, would be we have an ongoing relationship and an ongoing set of programs with existing clients that you would recognize from 2017 and 2018. Those will continue into 2019. We have several new clients that will - we've started and some will populate into 2019. We're very pleased and excited about the new major contract that we signed with a device maker, which will be materially impactful in 2019.

And we have another follow-up question from Dan Weston from WestCap Management. Your line is now open.

Dan Weston

Thanks, guys. So Chris, to follow-up on my previous question about the new customers, can you give any color around the types of engagements, the types of technology or materials that they're primarily interested in as well as the new larger customer?

Chris Kramer

I wish I could provide more detail, but a lot of that has to deal with our confidentiality with our clients. Needless to say, they can all be broadly categorized in material innovation in the semiconductor industry with a heavy emphasis on memory.

Dan Weston

Very good. And then any update in your efforts in China?

Chris Kramer

Yes. I'm glad you brought that question up. I visited China after our August call. I was there in September. And on the August call, I had remained optimistic that we'd be able to do something by the end of the year. After the September visit, things are just moving too slowly, and I think it has a lot to do with the geopolitical climate. I thought that we could move past that. But we're going to continue to work with our strategic partner, Sywave out of Shanghai, and we'll continue to build relationships and opportunities in China. But we won't see anything this year.

Dan Weston

Fair enough. No, I appreciate the candor there. A follow-up to that, was China or the lack of China contribution in Q4 one of the reasons that contributed to some of the weakness in Q4 guidance?

Chris Kramer

We had a small portion baked into the forecast for China, but relatively small. Q4, predominantly the delay in getting some of the contracts signed that we hoped would be earlier on in Q3 or early Q4 that would have - would have had a material impact for Q4 itself. Major reason why it's reduced.

Dan Weston

Fair. And then lastly for me is, Bill, on the operating expense lines, you've done a fantastic job there. As you start to see the business ramp back up starting next year, do you foresee any material increase in your overall operating expenses? And if not, what level do you think in revenue per quarter will that operating expense line start to tick back up, if at all?

Bill Roeschlein

So as we increase our revenues going forward and as we start to kind of build back up to where we were a couple of quarters ago, you'll see some of the R&D expenses move up the line up into COGS, but the total of COGS and OpEx will not change significantly. It's not until you get beyond $10 million run rate a quarter that we would expect the need to have to increase any OpEx.

Chris Kramer

Just want to thank everyone, and look forward to speaking with everyone early next year for our year-end quarterly review. Thank you.

