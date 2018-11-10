Turning Points For The Week Of November 5-9

The Fed will tighten at its next meeting, which will tighten the curve.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicator to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to see if the economy is at a "turning point."

My recession probability percentage is currently at about 30%, due to some widening in corporate spreads, declining global and domestic equity markets, and somewhat higher commercial paper spreads. Also, I don't use a model where indicator X comprises 30% of the index and indicator Y comprises 5%. Instead, I look at the indicators individually; the percentage probability is simply gut feel.

Let's start with the leading indicators, beginning with the yield curve. This week, the Federal Reserve kept rates in the 2%-2.25% range. It offered the following description of the economy:

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in September indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a strong rate. Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined. Household spending has continued to grow strongly, while growth of business fixed investment has moderated from its rapid pace earlier in the year.

This is an incredibly strong statement from the Fed; it used the word strong or one of its derivations four times, which is very atypical for it. Combine that language with the "dot plot" which has one more rate hike for 2018, and we have a more or less guaranteed 25 BP increase at the next meeting.

That being said, let's now turn to the bond market spread:

The 10-year-FF rate is currently at 27 basis points. While it has widened out a bit over the last week or so, it's still pretty narrow. And there's little reason to believe the 10-year yield will blow out much farther than its current level:

Yes, it's risen a bit; it's now at around 3.2%. However, inflation expectations (which are a large component of the term structure of interest rates) have come in a touch:

So, while the yield curve has widened a bit over the last few weeks, inflation expectations will probably keep them contained. This means that the yield curve is still tightening - a trend which will probably resume within the next few months.

Turning to the corporate bond market, the lower-rated credits are still wider than we'd like:

Junk bonds are steadied around the 10.8% yield - a modestly positive sign. But yields in this area of the market have still blown out pretty solidly over the last 1 1/2 months.

And the BBB market is still flashing mostly yellow:

I've multiplied the BBB yield by -1, which better aligns its movement with the "up is good, down is bad" way we look at charts. Yields continue to decline. If we're going to apply technical analysis, the current level is below levels set in mid-2015, when oil's price drop caused the credit markets to widen.

Simply to be complete, here's the chart of the commercial paper spreads:

This spread tightened at the beginning of October, and it has since widened back out.

On the positive side for the leading indicators, we have the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims:

This statistic continues to plumb new lows. But we need to keep an eye on this number from Florida:

Claims spiked as a result of recent hurricanes. This won't be an issue so long as they start to come down over the next few weeks.

Overall, the recent bearish credit market still points towards higher recession probabilities.

