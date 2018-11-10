Asanko Gold: Q3 Shows Improvements, But Shares Will Likely Stagnate

There are not enough catalysts for upside right now in the light of stagnating gold prices.

Asanko Gold (AKG) has recently reported its third-quarter results. I looked at the company for a potential upside momentum play back in September, and now it’s time to update my thoughts.

Asanko Gold Mine had a record quarterly gold production of 61,599 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $971 per ounce. Following the rapid increase in mining costs per ton in the previous quarters, costs showed a sign of stability. Also, the strip ratio decreased, positively affecting the mine’s results as Asanko had to go through less waste to get the ore:

Source: Asanko Q3 presentation

As a result, the company states that it is on track to meet the top end of production guidance of 200,000 – 220,000 ounces at AISC of $1050 - $1150 per ounce. This is a welcome stabilization since the mine’s performance was the key reason behind the downside in Asanko shares in prior years.

On the financial front, the company is safe as it fully repaid the debt with the proceeds from the sale of the stake in the mine to Gold Fields (GFI). As a reminder, Gold Fields purchased a 50% joint venture interest in Asanko’s 90% interest in the Asanko gold mine and associated properties for $185 million, of which $165 million have already been paid. Also, Gold Fields paid $17.6 million to purchase 9.9% of Asanko shares at a price of $0.79 per share. This price looks like a magnet for Asanko shares, as they have been stuck near this level for some months now:

At this point, it’s hard to anticipate a breakthrough for the company’s stock. The gold price is not cooperative enough and struggles to achieve sustainable upside from the $1200 level. The mine’s performance has stabilized but it is far from what investors want. Fiscal situation in Ghana does not help: the government has recently introduced a new 5% nonrefundable levy on goods and services that attract VAT. As seen from the third quarter results, the company was able to keep costs at bay compared to previous quarters, but such fiscal developments are always problematic when they come on top of existing challenges.

All eyes will be on the development of the Esaase mine (Asanko gold mine is de-facto a collection of pits), which is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company expects to present the long-term life of mine for Esaase in the first half of 2019. With Gold Fields as a partner, Asanko’s future looks more secure, but the mine will have to show real results for the turnaround. My view is that the Asanko Gold Mine may start showing a positive trend with record production a welcome milestone, but the market will need more than this for the stock’s upside in the light of stagnating gold prices. Asanko story remains a very interesting one and has its place on the watchlist, but for now it’s in the waiting mode.

