Deep Down's (DPDW) CEO Ron Smith on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ron Smith – Chief Executive Officer

Charles Njuguna – Chief Financial Officer

Marc Biancardi – Private Investor

Ron Smith

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our third quarter conference call. I’ll start with a brief review of Deep Down’s third quarter operating performance, a few of our recent engagements and then discuss growth opportunities we see forming around the globe.

As reported yesterday, our third quarter revenues rose 13% compared to a year ago. However, the pace of project and contract activity has been slower than we anticipated earlier this year. While our near-term revenue performance has been below the expectations we had earlier in the year, we believe the longer-term outlook for Deep Down continues to improve as more and more offshore projects are advancing through various stages of development and funding and the reality of deferred maintenance is forcing operators to engage in needed work.

During the third quarter, we saw oil prices rise above $70 per barrel and the general consensus within the industry is that the period of contraction is now behind us. Given past experiences, however, major oil companies are still acting in a cautious fashion moving slower, while also seeking to streamline expenses and capital investment or possible. This more cautious posture continues to give rise to slower decision making, which leads to further delays in projects being greenlighted.

Having invested in an expanding sales and marketing effort and opportunities outside the U.S., we are seeing expanding demand for our specialized equipment and services to support ongoing offshore projects across West Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Importantly, the nature of conducting business in these markets provides a new layer of complexity as Deep Down navigates the various social and political differences in each country and region.

As an example, we’re in the final stages of establishing a joint venture with a local entity in West Africa and expect it to be fully operational sometime in 2019. This effort is in response to growing political preferences and economic mandates that projects be awarded to in country entities, which must include a proportion of local ownership as well as requirements that a certain amount of the work be accomplished with local labor and facilities.

Despite these added requirements, Deep Down see significant opportunity and the potential for differentiation of our capabilities in these new markets. And country partners can leverage our core expertise, while expanding Deep Down’s capabilities and ability to support a growing base of international operations. We are cautiously optimistic regarding the growth potential offered by our international efforts in particularly regarding our West African ventures potential to secure significant business in the region in 2019 and beyond.

For our subsea products, we are continuing to see strong interest for our custom engineered portable umbilical manufacturing solution that we are able to deploy to international markets to manufacturer umbilicals locally, as well as for DDI-in-a-Box, which is a containerized system that enables us to produce our other products and provide services locally, bringing in our company’s collective knowhow and production capabilities to local markets to support efficient in country production initiatives.

Both initiatives are exciting concepts that break the mold of asset intensive, centralized production and provides a more efficient and internationally sensitive approach to meet our customers’ needs. We are getting very strong responses to these concepts from customers around the globe and believe they offer substantial growth opportunities for Deep Down over the next several years.

Another positive for Deep Down is a growing preference for offshore exploration in production versus onshore. This emerging trend is being driven by several factors such as the bottlenecks now being experienced in some of the key onshore basins as well as in foreign jurisdictions where there is an appreciation for the enhanced security and control that is provided by having energy production and transportation sided offshore.

Additionally, aided by technology and other improvements in offshore production, operators are turning some of their attention to previously abandoned offshore oil resources, so that they can get into production faster. These factors are very positive indicators for future demand for Deep Down’s offshore products and services.

In closing, while it’s difficult to handicap our future performance on a quarterly basis, we firmly believe Deep Down is well positioned to navigate the current cycle. We believe we have the management and the financial resources we need to property capitalize on offshore opportunities as the market regaining momentum.

And with this I’d like to now turn the call back over to Charles. Charles?

Charles Njuguna

Thank you, Ron. Good morning and thanks for joining today’s call. Our third quarter and year-to-date results reflect progress we have made in our cost containment plan over the last few quarters. While we have executed on the most significant identified measures, which are now largely complete, we are on the lookout for additional operational efficiencies.

Cash collection improved in the third quarter as anticipated with accounts receivable balance declining by nearly $1.7 million to approximately $3 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. We also continued to limit where possible our cash expenditures in an effort to strengthen our financial liquidity. As a result, our cash and short-term investments grew to $4.7 million at the close of the third quarter compared to $3.4 million at the end of the second quarter.

We believe this level provides Deep Down with more than enough capital to pursue the opportunities we expect in the coming year. Deep Down improved two key operating metrics in the third quarter of 2018 relative to the same period in 2017. Gross margin rose significantly to 40% compared to 30% in the third quarter of 2017, aided by higher margin service work in the 2018 period.

Additionally, we were able to reduce SG&A as a percentage of revenue from 65% in the third quarter of 2017 to 55% in the third quarter of 2018. Our SG&A expense did increase slightly in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, due primarily to professional fees related to the strategic review and other legal matters. We expect to have some of these costs in the fourth quarter as well, but as we head into 2019, we anticipate that SG&A expense should normalize around the level were able to achieve in the second quarter.

While our cost actions have effectively right sized our overhead to our current and anticipated level of business activity. We will continue to identify and take action in any areas that will absorb cost reductions, while ensuring that we retained key capabilities, personnel and our ability to support new customer opportunities. Importantly, while we have done some balance tightening, I want to reiterate that Deep Down remains in sound financial position as of September 30, with working capital of almost $7.3 million and a book value of almost $21 million.

Given our solid cash and current asset position combined with disconnects between our current share price and our book value on a per share basis, we commenced stock repurchases in October 2018, pursuant to the company’s $1 million repurchase program authorized on March 26, 2018. While we believe share repurchases are an excellent use of excess cash and equivalents. We have guided in our repurchase activity in order to have some potential growth opportunities while ensuring we are well positioned to weather the unpredictable nature and the program timing of the energy sector.

And that concludes our prepared remarks today. So I will turn the call back to the operator to take investor questions. Operator?

Marc Biancardi

Hi Guys. You had mentioned starting a process to possibly look at strategic alternatives. I’m just wondering if that process is complete or still ongoing at this stage. Thanks.

Ron Smith

Charles, would you handle that?

Charles Njuguna

Yes, I will. Good morning, Marc. Thanks for the question. Yes, the process has begun. We announced that back in July. For those of you on the call who’ve been involved in some of these processes, you realize it. It takes awhile, but just a high level of what’s going on is, we had to prepare some financial information, some packages similar to what you would do if you’re selling a house. Just think about the portfolio you put together, you take some nice pictures, you stage it then you let the rail to handle the discussions.

So those packages have gone out to different interested parties and some parties are now signing confidentiality agreements and having discussions with the GulfStar Group, who are our investment bankers. We have nothing material to announce yet. So we at this point cannot specify how long it will take because again, think about it like a house in the neighborhood I live in. Our next door neighbor, sold his house in seven days, the one across sold in 11 days, but we have other than the neighborhood that I’ve taken two or three months to sell.

The guy who sold in seven days took a really low ball offer because he needed to get out. Our commitment to all of is that we will only do what makes perfect sense for our shareholders, but like we said before, we are also not desperate to do it. If nothing that is good for the shareholders comes across, we’re in very good shape to continue operating as we are.

Marc Biancardi

All set.

Ron Smith

Thank you. Well, as you all know, we’re just a click away. If you have anything you want to talk to us about, just give us a call, send us an email, we’ll be happy to talk to you. So thank you, operator and our thanks to all of you who joined our call. And with that said, let’s conclude today’s call. We’ll talk to you next time.

