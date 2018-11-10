NORTHVIEW APT REAL ESTATE INVT TR (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NORTHVIEW APT REAL ESTATE INVT TR (OTC:NPRUF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Todd Cook - President & CEO

Andrew Phonsavath - Corporate Financial Planning & Manager, IR

Travis Beatty - CFO

Leslie Veiner - COO

Analysts

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Brendon Abrams - Canaccord Genuity

Yashwant Sankpal - Laurentian Bank

Michael Markidis - Desjardins Securities Inc

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Northview Apartment REIT Q3 2018 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Todd Cook, President and CEO. Sir you may begin.

Todd Cook

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our Third Quarter Conference Call. Joining me today is Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer; Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Phonsavath, our Corporate Financial Planning and Investor Relations Manager. The webcast of today's conference call, including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting our Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations or through the web-link located in our recent financial results media release.

We'll begin the conference call after Andrew reads a brief summary of our cautionary statements as outlined on Slide 2. Andrew?

Andrew Phonsavath

Thanks, Todd. Today's conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations or future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual results and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and other risk factors described in the securities filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, November 7, 2018 and the parties have no obligation to update such statements.

Todd Cook

Thank you Andrew. Yesterday we released our financial results for the third quarter 2018. Before we get into the detailed comments on the third quarter I'd like to give you the brief highlights. Diluted FFO per unit of $0.58 for the third quarter down slightly from $0.59 in 2017. This is primarily due to the dilution from the equity offering including the over-allotment of 16.5 million last June.

Same door NOI growth for the quarter continued with 3.6 for the quarter driven by growth in all multifamily regions across the portfolio, the strong execution of our VCIs and the slower recovery continuing in western Canada. We continue to deliver on our VCI program with 1.3 million in annual NOI improvements created in the quarter bringing the total to 10 million since the 2015 transaction.

On the occupancy front, we improved to 93.5% for the quarter the highest since the creation of Northview in 2015 and going back further to the northern property days in 2013. Our leverage continue to decline with debt to gross book value below 55% of September 30, down almost 2% from last December.

The additional 50 basis point decrease this quarter was driven by the 28.5 million increase in fair value properties primarily in Ontario.

I'll turn the call over now to Leslie to add some color on the operations for the quarter. Leslie?

Leslie Veiner

Thanks Todd. I will now provide an update on how we are performing in our multifamily commercial and executive suites portfolios. Starting with multi-family all our regions across the country delivered positive same door growth in the quarter. The 4% same door growth this quarter is not our seventh consecutive quarter of same door growth in our residential portfolio.

The same door NOI growth is as a result of continued strong occupancy, higher market rents and our focus on managing expenses. Looking at slide 4, Ontario had another strong quarter and continues to be a major contributor to the overall positive multifamily NOI performance achieving same door NOI growth of 7.8% in the quarter and 9.3% year-to-date. This growth continues to be driven by strong market fundamentals and the continued successful delivery on our value creation initiatives.

Occupancy in Ontario has been relatively stable over the past 12 months and was 96.7% in the quarter. The strong market conditions in Ontario helped AMR increased by 6.6% over the past 12 months. The NOI margin was 60.2% in the quarter an improvement over the 56.5% reported in the previous quarter and the 57.6% in the third quarter of 2017.

We expect these strong operating fundamentals to continue in Ontario in the fourth quarter and into 2019.

Moving on to slide 5, in Western Canada same door NOI growth was 0.4% for the quarter and 1.7% year-to-date, mainly due to higher market rents.

Occupancy in Western Canada in the third quarter was 86.6% an improvement on the 85.9% in the second quarter. For the third quarter the NOI margin was 63.8% slightly up from the 63.3% in the same quarter of 2017.

In British Columbia, occupancy in most markets is relatively flat compared to the previous quarter. It's too early to tell how much of an impact the recently approved [LNG] pipeline will have on our northern VC markets. The construction of the pipeline and subsequent economic benefits will be positive for the region, however, the impact to our portfolio is yet to be determined.

Dawson Creek has seen the impact of some smaller pipeline activity in the region with 50 short term rent was completed in September which will result in improved occupancy in the fourth quarter. Abbotsford, Nanaimo and Prince George continue to be our strongest performing markets in province.

In Alberta Lloydminster, Calgary and Medicine Hat all had strong occupancy improvements in the quarter. Fort McMurray which accounts for approximately 15% of Western Canada NOI continue to feel the impact of economic slowdown. Occupancy did improve slightly in the quarter, however, we do not expect any material improvement in the fourth quarter and into 2019.

Our recently completed Regina project is had a better than projected lease up and is currently 95% occupied. Our first property in Canmore was completed in September with lease up at just over 50% in the first two months.

On slide six, in Atlantic Canada, same to door NOI was 2.5% for the quarter and 0.7% year-to-date. Overall occupancy improved to 95.8% from 94.5% in the second quarter. AMR in Atlantic Canada was up 5.4% compared to the third quarter of 2017 mainly due to the impact of higher average rents from recently built properties that were acquired in Nova Scotia in the second quarter.

Net operating margin increased almost 2% to 57.5% from the same period in 2017 and over 6% compared to the second quarter. Higher revenue and lower repairs and maintenance expenses contributed to these improvements. All markets except Gander and Halifax had occupancy improvements in the quarter. The increased vacancy in Halifax can be attributed to a fire at one of our properties that occurred in May and is not yet reoccupied. Other two large markets in Atlantic Canada St. John's and Moncton both saw occupancy improvements in the third quarter compared to the same period last year and compared to the second quarter of 2018.

On slide 7, our northern Canada markets saw same door NOI increase of 2.2% in the quarter and 3.4% year-to-date. This increase is largely due to improved occupancy in Yellowknife and higher rents in all three of our largest markets. Overall occupancy in northern Canada was at 97.1% compared to 95.4% in the third quarter of 2017.

Net operating margins were 68.3% in the quarter and 66.7% year-to-date. The margins were down 200 basis points from the same period in 2017 mainly due to higher utility costs.

Iqaluit market, which comprises 926 units had no vacancy in the quarter but currently in the initial planning stages of adding more rental units to the market through the redevelopment of a commercial property that had reached the end of its useful life.

On slide 8, Quebec reported strong same door NOI growth of 10.4% in the quarter and 8.3% year-to-date. This increase is due to lower expenses from efficiencies realized following the internalization of the property management in the first quarter. Net operating margins improved significantly in the quarter to 65.8% compared to 58.6% in the third quarter of 2017.

As shown on slide nine, the high-end renovation program continues to be a major contributor to our value creation initiatives achieving an average rate of return of 26.6% to date in 2018. The program has been expanded to include an additional 1100 units that acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of this year. The capital expenditures on the high-end renovation program in the quarter were $3.5 million and we've spent $7.5 million year-to-date.

Now turning to Commercial and Execusuites operations on slide 10. The Commercial and Execusuites NOI was up 3.5% and same door NOI was slightly up compared to the third quarter of 2017. Weaker performance in the commercial portfolio has been offset by stronger results in the execusuites business. On a same door basis execusuites occupancy was up almost 10% at 76.9% for the quarter and year-to-date the occupancy in the execusuites is up 7.5% compared to the prior year following improved in all our execusuites markets.

The commercial operations experiences softer quarter compared to the same period last year largely as a result of lower occupancy in Iqaluit due to the closure of a property which is previously mentioned is in the initial stages of redevelopment.

I will now turn the call to Travis to review the financial results.

Travis Beatty

Thanks Leslie. As shown on slide 11, we have a number of improvements in financial metrics since last year. This includes diluted FFO of 10% and diluted FFO of $0.58 compared to $0.59 for the same period of last year. Our AFFO payout ratio has improved by 410 basis points. Total revenue and NOI are up 11.6% and 13.3% respectively and our NOI margins have improved to 62.5%.

These improvements are the results of same door NOI growth, NOI from acquisitions and new developments completed in Canmore, Regina, Iqaluit, Cambridge Bay. These increases were offset by the June equity raise used to fund growth and the disposition of non-portfolio in Chetwynd BC. The recent equity offering and the disposition of this portfolio will have some diluted impact on short-term FFO per unit.

The equity offering and disposition of approved the balance sheet and reduced leverage which position north due to continue its strategic growth. In the third quarter trust demand increased by $0.3 million compared to Q3 of last year. This is from corporate increases and higher incentive compensation from improved operating results. Trusted min costs are expected to rise modestly in 2019

Cash flow from operating activities increased by $19.7 million during the quarter compared to Q3, 2017. This is from higher NOI of $6.8 million, an improvement in non-cash working capital of $12 million, insurance proceeds of $2 million, offset by higher financing costs.

Our distribution remains at $1.63 per unit on an annualized basis which is sustainable long-term.

Moving on to slide 12, September 30, 2018, our debt to gross book value is at 54.6% a decrease of 240 basis points from the first quarter. This marks the lowest since 2015 in our target long-term range of 50% to 55%. This is the result of the recent equity offering and fair value increases.

During the quarter we had a net fair value increase of $28.5 million on investment properties. The majority was $22 million increase in Ontario driven by higher NOI and cap rate compression. We are beginning to demonstrate the value of the strategic relationships with Starlight. Considering assets acquired through the Starlight Pipeline in December of 2017 MR increased by 4% and we recorded a $17 million or 9% net fair value increase on these properties.

Leverage ratio may increase slightly into 2019 as we continue developments in Calgary, Kitchener and Nanaimo, these increases will be mitigated by fair value increases in investment properties. Interest in debt service coverage ratios remain strong from the prior quarter.

On slide 13, at September 30, 2018 our weighted average interest rate was 3.2% consistent with the prior quarter. During the quarter we completed 78 million of mortgage refinancing excluding short term financing for multifamily properties with a weighted average interest rate of 3.3% and the term to maturity of 8.5 years.

The weighted average interest rate on mortgage maturity is currently 4.4% for the remainder of 2018. We will continue to identify interest saving opportunities as we refine at these to currently lower CMHC market interest rates at around 3.25%.

Interest rates on new CMHC mortgages have increased by approximately 50 and 25 basis points for 5 and 10-year terms respectively since the same period of 2017. In 2019 and future years these higher interest rates will result in higher rates on mortgage renewals and on our credit facilities than in prior years.

In addition, the amortization of fair value of debt which is recorded as a reduction to financing expenses is to project it to decrease in 2019 and future years.

Looking ahead, we have sufficient liquidity and an improved balance sheet for external growth and we look forward to further progress. I will now turn the call back to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thanks Travis. Moving to slide 14 looking at our acquisition and development activity 2018 has seen a continued execution of our growth strategy with a focus on strong markets and strengthening our portfolio diversification primarily in Ontario and Southern BC.

On the acquisition front the third quarter was relatively quiet following the flurry of activity at the end of Q2. We completed some minor tuck-in acquisitions in Iqaluit Moncton which we discussed in last quarter’s call.

At the end of August we opportunistically completed the strategic disposition of the 214 unit portfolio and Chetwynd BC for $12.3 million.

Moving to our development activity, the harbor landing development in Southwest Regina has reached stabilized occupancy around 95%. We recorded a fair value gain of $5.5 million or 20% over development cost on our Canmore development which came online September 1, and as Les mentioned couple seconds ago is now sitting at just over 55% or 50% leased.

While lease up has slowed down in recent weeks I expect this development will meet or exceed our expectations.

Looking forward to the rest of 2018 and into 2019 we are continuing the design and planning process for our first Ontario development in Kitchener on the land we acquired in January. The planning and approval cycle is a little slower than expected in Ontario. We expect to make our final decisions on the type of construction, wood versus concrete in the next couple months and expect to be in the ground sometime in the first quarter. We are also moving along nicely through the planning cycle for the Nanaimo development of the land acquired in April and also expect to [serve] this in early 2019.

Looking forward to the remainder of the year and in the next year we're sticking to our strategic priorities. Our track record through our recent acquisitions and development plans proves we are committed to further strengthening our portfolio diversification as you capitalize on being across Canada in eight provinces and two territories.

We continue to enhance our diversified portfolio through quality assets and grow on the strongest and most stable regions of the country. The 17 million fair value gain book this quarter continues to prove the validity of our focus growth strategy and strong markets and our ability to deliver on value creation opportunities in these acquired portfolios

One of the key drivers of organic growth is a successful execution of our value creation initiatives in Ontario, primarily driven by higher rents on turnover and the high-end renovation program.

With almost 10 million in NOI creation and 180 million in value created over the past few years we have delivered on the opportunities we set out in the 2015 transaction.

We continue to expand the high-end renovation program by adding 1,100 units identified in our recent acquisitions as Les mentioned we're on pace to compete close to 650 units with an estimated return in excess of 20% on the additional capital invested.

The recently acquired portfolio and completed developments along with the continued strong performance in our northern and slowly recovering Western markets will continue to drive organic growth. Our quality development program will continue to create a net asset value growth through the 100 to 200 basis points spread over acquisition cap rates. We look to expand our in-house development program to Ontario and contribute to the high grading of our portfolio.

As evidenced by the success of Regina and Canmore this year and the recent Nanaimo-Kitchener acquisitions we are committed and confident we can successfully expand this program across the country.

We continue to evaluate in search for opportunities for quality growth through acquisitions in our stronger markets across the country including looking at potential deals through our strategic relationship with Starlight.

Ideally, acquisitions will provide us with the opportunity for superior rental growth through renovations and turnover leading to increasing net asset value for our unit holders.

So to wrap it all up we've continued to execute on our priorities and deliver on our ultimate goal of driving unit holder value. In the three years since the transaction we've delivered on 10 million of the increased NOI from our VCIs, generating the 180 million in net asset value creation, 225 million if you include the benefit of cap rate compression on Ontario.

We've internalized our property management and asset management functions generating additional 2.9 million of NOI. On October 30, we finalize the internalization of the transitional services agreement Starlight at no cost to the REIT and our acquisitions and development programs continue to further diversify the portfolio into strong areas of the country.

Thank you for your time and I'll turn the call back to the operator for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Markidis of Desjardins Securities Inc. Your line is now open.

Todd Cook

Good morning Mike.

Operator

If your phone is on mute, please un-mute it.

Michael Markidis

Sorry. I was on mute. Quick questions just on Chetwynd. I missed the date. So can you give me the date that was sold and I'm not sure if I'm missed it or not but then did you give a cap rate associated with that position?

Todd Cook

We sold on August 31, the cap rate is an interesting question because based on what we sold it at its somewhere in the 12 range, three years ago it would have been in the four cap range, which is why we went there.

Michael Markidis

Okay and but 12 cap would been on your in place NOI basically.

Todd Cook

That's correct.

Michael Markidis

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks. Now just maybe that's a good segue into the Western Canadian portfolio and I know you've talked about occupancy being if not an all-time rise certainly at highs that we haven't seen in some time, if we look though at the segmented performance just looking at where we are in western Canada, I guess you guys are going to the low as 80% you've been as high as sort of the low 90s in the past and now you're sitting around sort of 87 it looks like it's kind of stabilized out at that level. How do you see the opportunity for further occupancy in western Canada over the next couple of years if any at all?

Todd Cook

I guess, I look at it as a – it's going to be a slow recovery. We had a sort of it – we had a good uptick in, I guess the early 2017 and it's been fairly stable since then so even sort of hovering around the same thing. So we had some pluses and minuses in different markets Grand Prairie better, Lethbridge got better, Fort Mac continues to struggle and go downwards and what it really comes down to in the region's we do business is we need to get the resources out of the country or and we need the additional investment in there.

So I think projects like the LNG plant [indiscernible] will help parts of that but that's probably limited to Fort St. John and Dawson Creek you might get a little into Fort Nelson but again that's 600-700 units of our portfolio. So our view is we're just going to see a slow improvement but there's no big, big event that's going to take us from where we are to 92.

Michael Markidis

Okay and suffice to say rents probably will remain relatively flat not inflationary growth over that time for me to get some more augment again.

Todd Cook

That's our expectation.

Michael Markidis

Okay. I think last quarter you guys had some increased OpEx in the Atlantic Canada portfolio just due to the internalization of property management. Was there any follow-through this quarter in that regard i.e. is there any incremental savings expected in the fourth quarter or fiscal of ‘19 or would that require --?

Leslie Veiner

It's Leslie. We did the – it was with the RM, it was mainly repairs and maintenance that sort of impacted the second quarter and due to the high margins which sort of rectified itself in Q3 and you saw that -- you saw some [indiscernible] in the third quarter. So I think I wouldn't expect that, I think it's to say that's probably like stabilized now we've gone through that transition. So sort of the run rates reflective of sort of where it's going to be in Atlantic Canada.

Michael Markidis

Okay. Last one for me before I turn it back. So you guys [indiscernible] obviously saw it in July at in Canmore sounds like the early [indiscernible] Todd could be nothing but you mentioned it leasing slowed down in recent weeks is that in line with expectations that the seasonal or?

Todd Cook

Yes, it's a little seasonal. I mean that's our – that's my view of it. It's a small market, we're in the shoulder season. So we're not golfing like we did in July and ski hills aren't quite open yet and so there's it is that your shoulder season so we do expect it to pick up again but it's something you always monitor in a in a market where there's not a lot of rental units. So we're keeping a careful eye.

Michael Markidis

Okay. That's it from me. Thanks so much.

Todd Cook

Thanks Mike.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jonathan Kelcher with TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning. I'm just sticking with Canmore, how are the rents trending versus your pro forma on that?

Todd Cook

The rents are trending, we're trending higher than the pro forma but again as we are watching it closely in line or sort of the as I say we've seen a little bit of a slowdown but we've managed to the initial rent lease up to 50% has been at our average rents that are higher than what we pro forma so we are hoping we'll be able to maintain that before we watching it closely.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay and just turning to the high-end rental program I guess you've added about 1,100 units to it so that takes the total to around 7,000 units. So is that correct?

Todd Cook

That's correct. Yes.

Jonathan Kelcher

Then you have done roughly half of them so far then?

Todd Cook

Yes.

Jonathan Kelcher

Is 600 -- the 650 you plan on doing this year is that sort of a good run rate?

Todd Cook

I think so we did 500 last year and then we've added the 1100 through the acquisitions that we did in the last 12 months and at the moment we've seen that with the new unit so we've added we've managed to maintain the sort of the paced because obviously with the original units as you get further into the cycle. It tends to slow down. So I think the current run rate we should be sustainable as we go into 2019.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay and then what's the average spend on a rental?

Todd Cook

It's still around about $17,000.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay and then in the 26.8%, I think that's what you said when you were firing through there, is that this year is that total since you started?

Todd Cook

That's this year.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay and then –

Todd Cook

Initially we were targeting 15% and we've managed to get more efficient in terms of the what we are spending on the units and the rental growth has been higher than we were seeing 24 months ago.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay and then just one for you Travis, the 160 million of mortgages you have coming due at I guess in Q4. You think you'll get much upside financing on that like how should we think about that?

Todd Cook

In terms of new money?

Jonathan Kelcher

Yes.

Todd Cook

Yes. There is definitely new money in our Q4 for our financing. I don't have that number right now in front of me. There's some, not all of those are our typical first position CMHC mortgages. We've got some blanket mortgages to address in Q4 that's why the expiring interest rate is higher than what you'd expect to see. So we've got to unwind some of those but there's definitely some new money in there. I think there's – I think it's about $20 million new money in Q4 our financing plan.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay and then is that sort of 10-year money you'd be looking to put on most of that?

Todd Cook

Some will be five, some will be 10. Depends a bit on the property and what's happening with interest rates when we do the renewal.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay.

Todd Cook

But the interest rates are not a whole lot different they're only about 20 basis points different right now between five and ten.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Brendon Abrams with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

Brendon Abrams

Hi good morning everyone.

Todd Cook

Morning.

Brendon Abrams

All right. Just thinking about the development program for Nanaimo and Kitchener I'm not sure if you've disclosed kind of the total spend for construction spend for those two properties and just if you could comment whether you're seeing any cost inflation in terms of for your tenders, I know that's topical here in the GTA.

Todd Cook

We haven't disclosed the amounts as we're still in the planning stage. That's part of what we're doing but generally the same discussion that's happening in the GTA is happening across the country. So the input costs are going up. I suspect when they get to the Q4 call at the end of February we can give a bit more clarity on that but we're still deep in to getting the numbers Brendon.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. Now that makes sense and just on the disposition in Chetwynd, I missed the number of units in your remarks but also would you say that's kind of a tailend of your disposition program and would feature dispositions going to be just opportunistic in nature?

Todd Cook

I would call this disposition part of the opportunistic disposition piece and not really, the formal what we call the disposition program that ended in ’17, so this was just something we've been talking to a vendor for a couple of three years and timing worked and price worked. So this was an opportunistic disposition. We've said it before we're not wholesaling out of any place in Western Canada but this was – this is a market that has some volatility to it and little opportunity for future growth. So it sort of ticked the boxes for a capital recycling disposition.

Brendon Abrams

That makes sense and then just last question for me before I turn it over, one thing that stood out obviously I mean same asset NOI in Quebec about 10% but just looking through, I mean occupancy slipped a little and rents were flat. Was that really the 10% growth driven by cost and what are your expectations for that region moving forward?

Todd Cook

As I mentioned in my sort of formal remarks it was we internalize the property management in Quebec in the first quarter and there was quite a significant efficiencies that we brought on subsequent to that and there's been some cost savings as well I think utility costs if you look on year-over-year were lower in the third quarter, so the Quebec same door NOI was primarily driven by expense savings. The cost are now probably the runway don't cost again similar to following the internalization in Atlantic Canada is probably reflective of the run rate that you're seeing in Quebec and the rents -- on the occupancy side it was a little softer. I think we'll probably see some improvement there in moving forward but the [indiscernible] probably a bit more measured in the subsequent quarters.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. That's great.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt [indiscernible] with National Bank of Canada. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. This one's probably for Les, as you push forward with the high-end suite renovation program, do you anticipate having to spend more CapEx on the building amenities as well as the common areas or at this point or the properties in a position from that respect where they're in good shape and you don't need to spend incremental capital?

Leslie Veiner

It's a little bit of both, the initial properties that were in the program the common areas had all been, had been upgraded. Some of the properties that we've subsequently identified and some of the properties that we recently acquired the additional 1,100 units there is CapEx to spend as some of them – some CapEx on it others have nothing but it's kind of reflective in our ongoing capital spend, so we have set aside capital in 2019 to upgrade some of the buildings commensurate with the right out of the high-end renovation program.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and if you were to underwrite an acquisition, I would assume when you're looking at the return on cost you'd look at both building renovation plus suite turn so, the 26% that you've achieved that's just on the suite turn correct?

Leslie Veiner

That is correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so presumably you've spent some capital in the past to help generate that as well.

Leslie Veiner

Yes. But there's probably more capital to spend on a go-forward basis than there has been spent on a look back basis on the program I think.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and geographically speaking is it, where markets I guess that you wouldn't be doing this because it’s pretty easier than focusing on the ones that you will?

Leslie Veiner

I mean, it's still primarily Ontario-based. We are looking at expanding it sort of outside of Ontario. I mean there's a few markets in Ontario where just it's a little softer for instance [indiscernible] is a market where we're not, well we've got one property there that's on the water where we have but the rest of our portfolio we haven't really looked as the occupancies been a little softer there and the market conditions aren't the same but generally if you look across all our markets, the rest of the markets in Ontario we've successfully rolled the program out. So it's not too many markets that in Ontario where it's, we're not able to roll the program out.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Fair and then last question with regards to more resource exposed areas it sounds like we're not sort of that 2015-16 sort of levels in terms of having big incentives and rent reductions but do you see the markets is stabilizing here or do you think there is potential further downside given where commodity pricing has gone in Canada?

Leslie Veiner

If you look at Western Canada, the occupancy data, I mean we've maintained occupancy sort of relatively flat over the last 12 months but we have had to support that occupancy with incentives, so if you look at our, if you look at the incentives across the portfolio that they've probably decreased everywhere with the exception of Western Canada where we have had to supplement or support occupancy with incentives in there they are probably are a little running a little higher than they were 12 months ago. So on the whole yes, there has been some recovery but as Todd mentioned earlier we expect to be relatively flat moving for the foreseeable future.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mario Saric with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Mario Saric

Hi, good morning. Just may be coming back to the high-end rental program. And again in the prior quarter you indicated that you are looking more and more at, not necessarily doing the high-end rental program on a suite that turns just because the market was strong and you're able to get a pretty decent uplift in rent without doing very much. How do you look at that balance today versus three months ago?

Leslie Veiner

It's interesting. We did – we had a – we did a tour through all the properties about two months ago with that very view in mind just to look at because you're getting strong rental growth in Ontario we have revisited some of the scope of some of the renovations that we are doing and refining in some cases, we don't need to spend the 17,000, we are doing a less smaller scope and we still -- and we're getting very good rental growth. So we look at it in terms of our overall capital allocation how much we want to put into the high end renovation program what incremental rents we can get but I think you're right we have in some instances we are starting to not have to spend as much and still get relatively healthy rental growth on [indiscernible].

Mario Saric

So if you're targeting with a 650 high-end rentals a year would it be like 200 to 300 units where previously otherwise were to maybe consider doing a high-end rentals but –

Leslie Veiner

It's hard to say that exactly sort of what the number is. We still sort of working through it but there will be a bigger proportion moving forward than they would have been in the past 24 months but it's hard to put an exact number on it.

Todd Cook

If you look at it a bit differently we just picked – we have 9,000 units in Ontario 9,000-10,000 if you're looking at pick a simple number 30% turnover you've got sort of 3,000 units that are turning, so we've got 700 that are doing high-end rentals so the rest are a combination of flips and just the regular rental piece. So it's not that we're pushing each and every unit that turns into the program. So we are selective. So does that help Mario?

Mario Saric

Yes. That works. So the turnover in Ontario is roughly 30% today.

Todd Cook

It's a little bit higher but that's it's in that 30 to 35 range.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay and then in terms of the broader portfolio or focused in Ontario, do you have a sense in terms of what the mark-to-market is in the portfolio today?

Todd Cook

I think we're still sitting around the 30 to 35 on average. I don't have it at my fingertips. Travis can confirm that for you after but it seems to me that's sort of our the same range rent.

Mario Saric

Okay. So just to clarify then, if you look at your kind of in place rent in Ontario relative to what you think market is in Ontario, you think you're sitting about 30% below market rent today?

Todd Cook

No, not 30%.

Travis Beatty

No. It's going to be more like 30 to 50 per unit.

Mario Saric

Percent?

Travis Beatty

Yes. I was talking dollar not percent.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay and then just on the internalization it being complete now, I think you've highlighted that you realize about 2.9 million of savings on the internalizations. So I think a previous question was focused on when in Canada but going forward from a total portfolio perspective where all the savings associated with all the internalizations that you've done are they all now in the run rate?

Todd Cook

I think that the savings are, Mario, now we're which was if you look at it simply that was the cost of the contract versus the cost of our people in place to do the work. What lesson [Regina] team is focusing on now is that the operational efficiencies. So it's the benefit of having the 26,000 units for whether it's elevator contracts or garbage and that sort of thing. So I think we're still focusing on operational efficiencies but call it the internalization savings are done and over with.

Mario Saric

Okay and then at what stage would you say you are kind of in operational efficiency game is still relatively early or are you towards the end?

Leslie Veiner

We've realized a lot of the low-hanging fruits. I think our next thing that we focus on tackling now is energy saving initiatives. That is going to require some capital as well which we allocating now in 2019 budget. So there is still some more run rate but we have got a lot of the [indiscernible]. I think there are some significant opportunities as it relates to energy retrofits which we've now turned our attention to.

Mario Saric

Great. Thank you.

Todd Cook

Thanks Mario.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Yashwant Sankpal from Laurentian Bank. Your line is now open.

Yashwant Sankpal

Good morning.

Todd Cook

Hey Yash.

Yashwant Sankpal

With respect to your balance sheet you have had about $44 million of cash on hand and then you're also going to do some refinancing. So just wondering what's your expectation about really deploying that capital?

Travis Beatty

So those numbers sound about right. So with our growth strategy the way we fund those developments and acquisitions, developments and protection we tend to leverage finance those and then once we get to turnover we replace that leveraged financing with equity. So that's what we did in June. The June financing was to replenish the equity that would have gone into the development projects completed in 2017.

So our current financial position has positioned us again for growth, so we did the equity raise in June. Todd talked about the developments they have underway in Canmore which just finished. We're looking at starting in Kitchener and Nanaimo. So we've got enough liquidity to continue with those developments and then we'll eventually backfill the equity piece of that once we get those projects online.

Yashwant Sankpal

Yes. No my question was that capital you are holding right now looks more than what you need, so that's why my question was do you have any other plans?

Todd Cook

We always have other plans but the acquisition markets are like they're hard to find and they're expensive. So we're always looking at opportunities to grow and whether its development or acquisitions, we're also redeploying the cash into our value add program. So there's enough sources abuse but I don't feel obligated to go and spend because we have cash on the balance sheet or we have capacity. If we find opportunities or when we find opportunities we will execute, but it's got to be the right – we've got to hit the right targets.

Yashwant Sankpal

All right. With respect to your Ontario NOI margins, there was a big jump from 57.6 to 60.2 year-over-year and I understand part of that was because of the recent acquisition. So just want to understand how much of that jump was because of the acquisition.

Leslie Veiner

I sort of pinpoint exactly, I mean the acquisitions that we did in last 12 months were higher average rents than because there was some more a sort of [core GTI] products property. So those average rents were up with a higher rents that obviously contributed to the margin growth. I mean we have stalled continue to generate efficiencies on the expense side but then we also getting a decent top-line AMR growth through the higher innovation program. So I think more of it, I think a better way look at is more of it's probably coming from revenue growth and it is from expense savings in the quarter whereas if you looked back 12 months ago you were – some – a lot of it was coming from the expense savings and the internalization of property management. As we mentioned it earlier and those are now baked into to the run rate.

Yashwant Sankpal

All right. Okay that's it for me. Thank you.

Todd Cook

Thanks Yash.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's Q&A; session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Todd Cook for closing remarks.

Todd Cook

Thanks everyone for joining us again and fun as always we look forward to talking to you in our year end results in February/March. So take care and enjoy the rest of earning seasons.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.