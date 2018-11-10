Dropbox: Blowout Quarter Should Arrest The Declines

Pro forma operating margins also improved by more than four points, and Dropbox is close to hitting GAAP breakeven as well.

After a painful few months in which Dropbox (DBX) shares dropped sharply from highs in the mid-$30s, the company was able to find some footing after reporting solid Q3 results. Dropbox - which investors had long feared was headed into a pattern of deceleration and slowing free cash flow expansion - proved the bearish thesis wrong by reporting another stellar quarter of growth. It's worth noting that, despite being about twice rival Box's (BOX) size, Dropbox is clocking in a few points higher in growth rates.

What makes Dropbox especially compelling after its reassuring quarter is the fact that shares are still in a technical bear market in July - and investors have a chance to pick up shares of the once-hot IPO on the upswing. Fundamentally, there's a lot to like about Dropbox - stable growth in the mid-20s, nascent expansion into the enterprise space, and of course, its rich free cash flows.

DBX data by YCharts

Free cash flow valuation is attractive

Dropbox is one of the biggest cash flow generators in the mid-cap software space. Assessments of Dropbox's attractiveness as an investment should always begin and end with a judgment on its cash flows, and valuation relative to it. This quarter, while Dropbox saw a slight contraction in FCF margins, it was still able to produce strong 11% y/y FCF growth to $120 million. Bear in mind also that Dropbox's ~30% FCF margins rival even the larger SaaS companies in the market like Salesforce.com (CRM) and Workday (WDAY). Dropbox is able to achieve a similar margin profile despite being a third of Workday's size and a tenth of Salesforce's.

Figure 1. Dropbox FCF

Source: Dropbox investor relations

One of the key bearish theses working against Dropbox - and, to a larger extent, its enterprise-leaning cousin Box (BOX) - is the fear that cloud storage is becoming commoditized, and that pricing will eventually crumble. Judging by Dropbox's ability to maintain its high operating and FCF margins, however, commoditization doesn't seem to be impacting Dropbox too heavily.

For the upcoming FY19, Wall Street analysts have an average revenue target of $1.59 billion for Dropbox, which represents only modest 16% y/y growth over $1.37 billion in revenues expected this year (as reported by Yahoo Finance). Let's use this conservative estimate for now and apply the company's year-to-date 27% FCF margin to it, yielding an FY19 free cash flow estimate of $429.3 million.

At its current share price in the mid-$25s, it has a market cap of $10.28 billion. If we also net out the $1.04 billion of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $9.24 billion.

This represents an attractive 21x EV/FY19 FCF multiple - bearing in mind that this calculation already factors in a rather conservative 16% y/y revenue growth rate as well as a simple maintenance of current FCF margins. Should Dropbox outperform on either front, its valuation would look even better.

Q3 download

Investors were nervous ahead of Dropbox's earnings this quarter, as they were with most mid-/large-cap tech companies. The results, which came out ahead of Wall Street on both the top and bottom line, were much better than feared:

Figure 2. Dropbox 3Q18 results

Source: Dropbox investor relations

Dropbox's maintenance of its revenue growth rate was probably the most important factor. Revenues grew 26% y/y to $360.3 million, barely showing any deceleration to last quarter's 27% y/y growth rate. When bearing in mind how well Dropbox has been able to manage its deceleration curve, it seems highly unlikely that it will hit just 16% y/y growth next year. Wall Street was expecting significantly worse results; consensus estimates had pegged revenues at $352.8 million, or +23% y/y.

Ajay Vashee, Dropbox's CFO, also noted very strong customer metrics during his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

"We ended Q3 with $12.3 million paying users with the majority of new users coming through our self-serve channels. ARPU was $118.60 in Q3, up 6% from $112.05 a year ago. The year-over-year ARPU expansion was primarily driven by strong adoption of our premium professional and advanced plans by new paying users. We also saw some tailwinds from teams opting to remain on our advanced plan upon the expiration of their grandfathering period."

The fact that Dropbox is able to bump up its ARPU - even in the mid-single digits - further refutes the fear that the company's pricing is at risk.

Equally important as Dropbox's top-line strength is its tremendous profit gains this quarter. Gross margins hit 74.9% on a GAAP basis this quarter, up seven points from just 68.1% in the year-ago quarter. The company attributed the gains primarily to "unit cost efficiency gains with our infrastructure hardware."

Similarly, operating margins made a huge leap as the company shrunk operating losses to nearly breakeven. GAAP operating margin this quarter was -2.5%, a 320bps improvement over -5.7% in the year-ago quarter, and pro forma operating margins made a 460bps leap to 12.8%. To some extent, Dropbox's improvement in gross margins was counteracted by higher R&D and sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenues, but over time, the company should be able to gain greater operating leverage on these items. Overall, the company's pro forma EPS of $0.11 smashed Wall Street consensus of $0.06.

Final thoughts: many growth drivers to push this company higher

What this quarter has effectively signaled to investors is that Dropbox is not, in fact, a tired technology play that will eventually give way to lower margins and commoditized pricing in the near future.

Dropbox has many opportunities ahead of it. Its enterprise efforts have been particularly encouraging of late, and landing additional high-margin, recurring-revenue clients will help Dropbox push into a space traditionally held by Box. Dropbox is also doing a fantastic job at building a large ecosystem around its flagship products and improving integrations with third-party apps, such as its extension for Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, as well as a newly-launched extension for Quip (a collaboration tool that Salesforce recently acquired). Improving Dropbox's interoperability with popular enterprise software tools legitimizes its standing within the IT landscape, and will help it to land enterprise deals.

With shares still trading near 52-week lows, Dropbox looks extremely appealing, especially as a cash flowing company that is essentially a value stock within an otherwise richly-valued SaaS sector. Stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.