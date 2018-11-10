NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) CEO Ram Krishnan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTN) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Kirsten Chapman - MD and Principal, Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Inc.

Ram Krishnan - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Allen Wolff - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Kenzie. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for NTN Buzztime's third quarter 2018 results conference call and webcast. Joining us today are CEO, Ram Krishnan; and CFO, Allen Wolff. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements about future expectations and plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied during the call.

Potential risks and uncertainties that cause actual growth and results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the rapidly changing the competitive nature of interactive entertainment and game industry; customer and consumer acceptance and adoption of the Company's products, platform and technology; the ability to successfully introduce new revenue streams based around consumer games and services; our ability to maintain or improve our relationship with Buffalo Wild Wings; our ability to satisfy our payment obligations and comply with financial and other covenants under the credit facilities with Avid Bank, the ownership and enforcement of intellectual property and others more fully described in the company's SEC filings.

The information in this conference call related to projections or other forward-looking statements is based on current expectations, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any – publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Now it is my pleasure to turn the call to CEO, Ram Krishnan. Please go ahead, Ram.

Ram Krishnan

Thanks, Kirsten. Let's jump right in today. I'm very pleased with our third quarter performance showing progress and results from our key initiatives for transforming the Company. Some of the highlights included revenue growth of 15.5%; $222,000 of net income, positive for the first time since 2012; and $1.1 million of EBITDA. This is a very strong quarter for us, and thus far has been a strong fiscal year.

Much of the growth came from new initiatives, stemming from our diversification strategy, including delivery of tablets to our partner in the jail space. For future growth, we're continuing to invest in advancing our technology platform and bringing new offerings to the market. Let's get into a few of those areas.

First, let's get into guest spacing order and payment. We've been running our order and payment services in the market at a number of customers, including the past six months, at Buffalo Wild Wings. The software and hardware are performing well, offering point-of-sale integration, food ordering and payment capabilities directly to consumers in those restaurants.

Some outstanding results we've seen across the Board include an average of 15% faster table turns when a guest pays on our tablet, and allows our customers to increase the number of tables they can cover during busy times. And they cover more tables with the same staff. Both are important in our current landscape of rising labor costs that are affecting a struggling restaurant industry.

We have also launched a quick service and fast casual mode that combines the order and payment into one flow that we recently exhibited at the Foodservice Technology Show in Orlando, Florida. Our new product was well received, and we generated a number of very interested parties, who wish to use our tablets to break the line or to use as a server handheld for payment and ordering.

In spite of the success, we were disappointed to learn that new ownership of Buffalo Wild Wings will not be carrying forward many of their prior management initiatives, including pay-at-the-table technology. We understand management is faced with a number of capital expenses, and they simply do not want to invest in a hardware-driven order and pay solution.

However, last year, Buffalo Wild Wings did purchase and prepay for 10,000 of our top-of-the-line payment tablets. They have deployed some, and we expect to deploy the remaining into the stores over the next few quarters. We are contacted and expect to continue entertainment services through the end of 2019 when the corporate master service agreement expires.

Back to our general tablet ordering and payment. We did secure a couple of new concepts in the quarter. One was a grocery store chain food court and the other a pizza concept. We're also in talks for a pilot with a cinema chain for food ordering and payment on our tablets. Our form factor and mobile platform give us a distinct ability to fit in this model and provides an alternative to investing in kiosks. The response to our new fast casual QSR mode has been positive, and we feel it is positioned well for the needs of the market.

I want to spend some time expanding on our overall direction, and specifically for our entertainment platform. And that's truly what we've built, a highly plant flexible platform that provide optionality and form factor and in delivery. For years, we've had a one-size-fits-all entertainment solution, which until recently has been delivered only through tablets. We know that when the location generates a Buzztime following, our impact on business performance can be powerful.

We recently ran a test inside of a number of popular locations and tracked player behavior with a robust data systems and network registration. We found, at venues with a good Buzztime following, our players, in the aggregate, generated in excess of $7,000 a month in revenue. When we turn Buzztime offer a few months, those players migrated to other locations, where Buzztime was available nearby. And in doing so, they took their business with them.

While the positive impact of our services has been repeatedly proven to be very powerful, one of our challenges has been acquiring new locations. Frankly, to deliver that robust real-time multiplayer experience, our solution requires a lot of equipment and a lot of expertise to deploy tablets and TVs with a heavy field installation component. And the cost of the equipment translates into a relatively high entry price for our monthly service. In analyzing our sales pipeline, when we launched opportunities, we believe 50% were due to price.

Lately, we have seen a number of lighter solutions entering the market, price ranges – prices ranging from $50 to $150 per month. Therefore, we believe that we must offer an entry-level product to get more market share and give our products a chance to deliver value.

We think an entry-level offering can enable customers to start using Buzztime and give them time to build their audience, all with less perceived risk. With time, we believe that these customers can achieve positive results like the other venue, as I mentioned before.

In the past few years, our focus was on improving our core tablet platform and adding payment capabilities. To achieve our goal as an entry-level option, we have set about modernizing our entertainment platform. This effort began late in 2017, and we expect it to culminate in our first release in Q1 of 2019.

There are multiple parts to this lighter-sized offering. The first element is with the brains of our product, which we internally refer to as our site hub. Our site hub runs the gaming, and it manages content and ensures that multiplayer experiences are real-time and are well delivered.

The site hub leverages the work we've done to run our Android tablets. At about the size of a deck of cards, this device can be affixed to the back of a TV. The new form factor no longer requires all the wiring and cabling currently needed to install our system, and it's a fraction of the cost of our prior PC. We've been running site hubs internally for much of Q3. We'll be refining the system in Q4 and preparing to launch in Q1 of next year.

The second element of our experience is on the TV. Our games are typically shown on TV screens inside of our locations. The questions, answers and leaderboards are displayed in each venue, enabling us to communicate directly to guests, that there's something they can play in and also serves to deliver ads. When there's a small strong following, we can find groups of players amassed around screens creating the social experience we're famous for.

We are revamping the TV display element of our game experience and broadening its purpose. The TV display element will display our own game content to start, but will be flexible enough to begin incorporating and scheduling other types of content that either we create or we procure and deliver on behalf of the content partners.

Basically, Buzztime is enabling you to schedule content for multiple apps on our devices, something you can't do on your Apple TV or Roku device. We'll also be enhancing the platform to increase its value to advertisers, and we're excited about the possibilities here.

The third element of focus is our mobile experience. We believe our game interactivity continues to be a significant advantage over other entertainment and content providers. Players register to play along with the content on our screens, giving us data, enabling us to stay connected with those guests and truly verifying our audiences. We are leveraging this distinct advantage and applying this to two mobile in two areas: Mobile Trivia and Mobile Live.

First, Mobile Trivia. We are launching a mobile version of our trivia network that allows you to play in our national network and participate in our competitions on your own mobile device. We will continue to be venue-focused, meaning to play on your mobile device, you will need to be in a venue alongside our site hub and new display system. We are making progress and hope to have a beta version of both iOS and Android by end of this year.

Our Mobile Live product is more event-based. Live events are held on a specific day, time and location, can be a one-time event like at a fundraiser, or weekly like at a pub or a restaurant. They're driven entirely by a host, who advances the questions and runs the pace of the game. They usually take place inside one location and the game experience is tied to that location.

Our Mobile Live game improves the event experience by replacing pen and paper, providing more impressions and registrations and lets our customers know who's actually playing. In addition to our entertainment platform, we are increasing engagement through the pace of our promotions. In 2018, we've run one almost every month, the majority of which have been various forms of sweepstakes.

After completing our own legal analysis of local and regional regulations, we plan to launch a cash prize for winners of our countdown games in December and January. We are targeting a Saturday and Tuesday night game slot that will qualify. In this case, the top score in the nation will have the chance to earn real money for their skill. We are very excited to get this going.

We believe each element in the combined package will significantly lower the costs for us to place our solution in the new venues. Lower cost will translate to lower price of entry, something we've not had before. Consequently, we believe our lighter offering will enhance our value equation, increase our market potential, give players more places to play, expand our audience through mobile downloads and improve our ability to scale in ways like never before.

We believe that getting into more locations with an entry-level offering helps these locations to build an audience and demand, and that can lead to upgrades to our larger offerings, including tablets. Further, we believe that as we broaden the mobile and TV experience with its content capabilities, we can easily develop new content and integrate third-party content to more effectively address the unique needs of adjacent markets. We are working on the offering details, but our goal is to have a Q1 launch, and we're gearing up cross-functionally to do so.

Along the way, our platform continues to generate interest, and we are seeing good momentum in two areas of our diversification strategy: licensing our content and hardware prospects.

First, license content. Our Scientific Games relationship is gaining momentum and has built a – sold a nice backlog, which is increasing quarter-over-quarter. Our product is bundled with other Scientific Games offerings, and some of them are taking six months or so or longer to install.

We can recognize revenue after those units are fully installed, so it will take some time to convert to revenue. In the meantime, pleased with the interest from the customers. Scientific Games has already released a second game of ours and plans a third one by the end of the year.

Shifting to our hardware prospects, our hardware solutions are continuing to gain interest. We delivered our first order to our jail partner and recognize revenue from that in Q3. They'll begin deploying that in Q4, and we're expecting follow-on orders as they deplete this first batch.

There are several other opportunities that are building here, and we expect both our hardware and software will have a good opportunity for sales. We're working towards a recurring revenue model on the hardware for everything from shared content, which is our games, to mobile device management services. To put this in perspective, these initiatives were culminated in a 2019 pipeline in excess of $4 million.

Now I'll hand it back over to Allen Wolff, our CFO, to go into more detail on the financial walk-through.

Allen Wolff

Thank you, Ram. For the third quarter of 2018, revenue grew 15.5% to $6 million from $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2017, driven by equipment sales. We believe our investment in equipment has created additional growth opportunities for the Company.

The increases in hardware and other revenue were partially offset by lower subscription revenue. While we continue to add sites on the BEOND tablet platform, site count did decline to 2,666 total sites compared to 2,703 at the end of last quarter. As Ram discussed, our focus is on developing and releasing various solutions that offer legacy and potential customers new capital light and mobile options.

Third quarter direct cost and gross margin were impacted by the greater costs associated with equipment revenue. Direct costs were $2.1 million compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. This resulted in a gross margin of 65% compared to 70% in the prior year quarter.

SG&A expenses were $3.4 million, down from $3.6 million in the prior year period. We continue to optimize the expense side of the business. Currently, we have 84 full-time employees, down from 96 at the time of our second quarter earnings call. Looking forward, we anticipate closing the year with SG&A expenses of approximately $14.8 million and a target of approximately $14.5 million for the calendar year 2019.

For the third quarter, net income was positive for the first time since 2012. We reported a net income of $222,000 or $0.08 per share, an improvement of $406,000 from the $184,000 loss in the third quarter of 2017 or $0.07 per share loss.

EBITDA continues to be positive. Third quarter EBITDA of $1.1 million was more than double the EBITDA of $517,000 in the prior year quarter. Our consistent execution has delivered positive EBITDA results for 10 consecutive quarters, and we are pleased to exceed $1 million in quarterly EBITDA for the first time during our tenure. Looking further ahead for 2019, we anticipate maintaining a trailing six-month EBITDA in excess of $1 million at each quarter-end.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.1 million at September 30 compared with $3.4 million at year-end 2017. Year-to-date cash flow from operations was positive $739,000. Year-to-date total change in cash was negative $300,000 compared to negative cash flow of $1.2 million in the prior year period.

Site equipment to be installed decreased for the quarter to $3.6 million. We do anticipate further reductions in Q4 and into early 2019. As of September 30, working capital was $3 million, approximately a $4 million improvement from year-end 2017 due to reclassification of our primary debt to long-term.

On the banking side, commensurate with quarter-end, we closed a refinancing with Avid Bank, who provided a $4 million term-loan to replace our relationship with East West Bank. The new Avid Bank loan will amortize over 48 months or 18 months longer than our East West Bank schedule, and therefore lower the cash usage by approximately $67,000 per month.

In addition to reducing our monthly cash requirements, we believe we have positioned the company for better financial support with Avid Bank based upon the opportunities we have in our pipeline.

I will now turn the call back over to Ram for his closing remarks.

Ram Krishnan

Thanks, Allen. For the last few years, we've been transforming the Company and readying for a new approach to our business. This year, after the culmination of several years of significant correction and strategic investment, we expect to continue our momentum year-to-date with a strong close to the fiscal year.

Our product improvements in hardware, software and platform are positioning us to create new offerings faster than before. We're completing product development and testing, and we'll follow that with market tests. We now have the flexibility and possibilities unlike before.

With a capital light solution and a mobile platform, we're already seeing these possibilities take shape. We're opening new doors with this platform in areas such as airline terminals, hotel rooms, casinos, movie theaters and a number of new places that will gain us a much larger audience than we've had in the past. We're excited about the future and look forward to giving more updates in future calls.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ram Krishnan

Thank you, Kenzie, and thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to talking to you in our next call, which will be next year. Thank you.

