WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF) CEO Scott Frederiksen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX:WPTIF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Frederiksen - CEO

Judd Gilats - CFO

Matt Cimino - COO

Spencer Gerberding - Senior VP for Asset Management

Analysts

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord

Sairam Srinivas - BMO Capital Markets

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Himanshu Gupta - GMP Securities

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to WPT Industrial REIT's Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during this conference call, management may make statements containing forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied. We direct you to the company's earnings release, MD&A and other securities filings for additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Please note that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Frederiksen.

Scott Frederiksen

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Judd Gilats, the REIT's CFO; Matt Cimino, the REIT's COO; and Spencer Gerberding, Senior VP for Asset Management.

Within the third quarter, we made several announcements that continue to shape the REIT and our team. Overall, it was another solid quarter as the REIT-generated strong operating and financial results with steady growth to the bottom-line. Judd will provide detail around our financial results but first, a few highlights.

Same property NOI growth remains strong at 2.9% for the quarter and year-to-date. The REIT recognized approximately $1.1 million in management fee revenues since the purchase of WPT Capital Advisors on July 31.

We acquired two investment properties totaling 761,000 square feet in September and November for approximately $45 million, and we announced a new private capital venture with CPPIB and AIMCo with a combined equity target of up to $1 billion for value add and development. Overall, it was a very busy but productive quarter for the REIT, and we look forward to building unitholder value through these new growth initiatives.

I'll now turn things over to Judd to discuss the REIT's operating and financial results. Judd?

Judd Gilats

Thanks Scott, and good morning, everyone.

Before I begin, let me remind everyone that all figures discussed today are stated in U.S. dollars. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018, increased 16.7% to $24.2 million, primarily due to contributions from recent acquisitions, asset and property management fee revenue and increases in rents. These increases were partially offset by the sale of noncore property in August 2017.

Occupancy remains strong at 98.1% at quarter end with 94.6% of our 2018 lease expirations totaling approximately 426,000 square feet being renewed. Through the date of our earnings release, we've successfully renewed our release 99.4% of the 2.6 million square feet that was set to expire in 2018. We've also renewed approximately 1 million square feet in leases set to expire in 2019.

Net operating income for the third quarter was $17.2 million, up 13.6% from last year and same property NOI was up 2.9% for both the third quarter and year-to-date.

For the quarter, AFFO rose $1.1 million to $9.9 million or $0.227 per unit or a 3.1% increase in AFFO per unit on a diluted basis. Our ACFO payout ratio for the quarter was 85.7% compared to 99.2% in the same period last year. The positive changes are mostly driven by our acquisition activity in 2017 and 2018, management contract fees and increases in base rents.

We had several events worth noting in the third quarter and subsequent to quarter-end. On August 14, the REIT entered into an agreement with a tenant at Midpoint Drive in Kansas City to expand the buildings up to 105,000 square feet.

In conjunction with the expansion, the tenant have agreed to extend the lease term for an additional 8 years now expiring on September 30, 2029. The REIT estimates the cost associated with the expansion will be approximately $7.5 million.

On August 20, the REIT renewed a 300,000 square foot lease with a tenant at 1500 Worldwide Boulevard in Cincinnati. The original lease was set to expire on December 31, 2018, was renewed for 10 years. The lease expiration includes an initial increase base rent of 10.6% with 2.5% annual increases thereafter.

On September 28, the REIT acquired from AIMCo and the former principals of WPT Capital, a 100% occupied newly invested property located in Louisville, Kentucky totaling 224,000 square feet for a purchase price of $17.9 million, representing a cap rate of approximately 6.2%. The purchase price was satisfied for - with funds from the credit facility and the acquisition was immediately accretive to the REIT's AFFO per unit.

On October 22, the REIT renewed and extend their lease for the entire 936,000 square feet at 100 West Thomas P. Echols Lane in Louisville. The tenants with possession of the expansion space immediately with the new lease term expiring on December 31, 2029.

And yesterday, the REIT acquired a 100% occupied investment property located in Chicago totaling 537,000 square feet for a purchase price of $26.8 million, representing a cap rate of approximately 7.5%. The purchase price was satisfied with funds from the credit facility and the acquisition was immediately accretive to the REIT's AFFO per unit.

Our balance sheet and liquidity position remains strong at September 30, 2018. With a debt-to-gross book value ratio of 45.4% and strong interest and fixed charge coverage ratios of 3.6x and 3.0x, respectively.

Our weighted average term to maturity for the mortgage portfolio was 3.3 years, with a weighted average effective interest rate on outstanding debt of 3.7%. At quarter end, 20.1% of our total debt had variable rate, comprised of a $30 million mortgage and the unsecured revolving credit facility. Subsequent to quarter end, we hedged the interest rate on the $30 million mortgage.

At September 30, 2018, availability on the credit facility was approximately $209.5 million, of which we had drawn $143 million, with a remaining availability of approximately $66.5 million.

With that, I'll now turn things back to Scott to wrap up.

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks Judd.

Following the internalization of management and the announcement of our new value add and development venture, we were able to finish the third quarter and start the fourth quarter with positive momentum. We had the two properties in key U.S. markets, significantly reduced our near-term leasing risk and solidified our occupancy.

The REIT also begin to realize the benefits of Proprietary off-market deal pipeline with the purchase of the Louisville property, while earning an incentive fee on the closing of that transactions.

As we look forward, the U.S. industrial property sector continues to see strong demand in most U.S. markets. Despite the competitive acquisition environment, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and leveraging the strength of our platform and relationships to find compelling opportunities for the REIT.

In summary, with a fully internalized management platform and premier institutional partners, we believe that REITs' never been better position to grow and diversify our portfolio and revenues to build long-term value for our unitholders.

Thanks for your time and attention. We'd now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mark Rothschild with Canaccord. Please go ahead, Mark.

Mark Rothschild

In regard to the property they bought from the joint venture with AIMCo, the cap rate is 6.2%. Can you give a little bit more color on how the cap rate was arrived? Were there appraisals taken? Or is this a previously agreed-upon price? Just how the process has worked, I guess, this is first one you've done since you've changed things.

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, right. There wasn't a pre agreed-upon price because, one, we were constructing the building and leasing it up. We obviously needed to know what the tenancy and the rents and the term and all that looked like. So post-construction, after the lease was in place and when it was ready to be purchased by the REIT. There was an appraisal that formed - informed the evaluation and then from there, it was negotiated between the parties.

And at the end of the day, as I said before, I think the 6.2 cap rate was fair for the REIT. And my expectation was that if would have been a widely marketed process that would have gotten easily into the 5s, so we felt good about the purchase, and I think AIMCo is satisfied with the sale as well.

Mark Rothschild

And then lots of good leasing done out of Kansas City, Cincinnati and Louisville. You gave some good information but can you just expand a little bit in any of these cases, there was a change in the rent on the expansion from what the current rent is on the existing space? And then if on the extension there were increases in rent, I'm not sure if you mentioned any of that in your comments.

Scott Frederiksen

Which building you were talking about, Mark? I'm sorry.

Mark Rothschild

I guess any of the major lease extensions or renewals, whether it's Kansas City, Cincinnati, Louisville?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, so I think, the 2 that we referenced were our facility in Cincinnati on Worldwide Boulevard. And there, we had a tenant who's at least rolled over. We did a 10-year extension. It was a 10% increase, 10.6%, I think, was the actual number overlooked at the tenant previously paid. And then interestingly, the rent increases were 2.5%. The market today for rent increases is in that 2% to 3% range, so we ended up achieving 2.5% there.

The other major lease that we announced are Louisville facility, our Salt River facility. Those rents initially were flat relative to where the tenant ended its lease obligation. But we did need a 10-year lease, a pre-significant expansion that now that tenant occupies the entire million square foot facility and then 2% increases going forward.

Both of those leases had some lease costs, especially the one that we needed to expand the tenant in, they're in the neighborhood of $2 a foot on that cost to put those new leases in place.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sairam with BMO Capital Markets.

Sairam Srinivas

I just wanted to understand what would be the expected yield on the $7.5 million investment in Kansas City?

Scott Frederiksen

It's a little under 8%.

Sairam Srinivas

And probably my second question will be on the timing of acquisitions from the private capital business. Could you throw us a color on that?

Scott Frederiksen

Can you repeat it?

Sairam Srinivas

So the second question was mainly on understanding the timing of acquisitions from the private capital business. If you would kind of give us an idea as to how we expect this pipeline to be filled in?

Scott Frederiksen

Sure. So in the private capital business, I think everyone knows that the pipeline is now between 3.5 million and 4 million square feet. Some of those assets are in the early phases. In fact, the first venture asset, the first asset that will be owned jointly by CPP and AIMCo is the bayon project. And that one is the furthest behind in the pipeline and that we haven't even close on that asset although we expect to or hope to by the end of the year.

Beyond that, the buildings are in various stages of completion. Some are complete, and we are working on lease-ups, some are still early in the construction phase. So there aren't any that are imminent at this point because we've got to finish lease-up on the ones that the construction is complete on but they're in various stages of completion.

So if you figure the bayon project might be a couple of years out and maybe the nearest 1 might be a few months out, depending on lease-up in the process we need to go through to acquire it, it's somewhere along that spectrum. And then, of course, on top of that, we continue to analyze new opportunities as the venture scales and so we'll be putting new stock into that pipeline going forward.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Markidis with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Just following up on that question. Scott, how was the REIT thinking about the near-term opportunities where you have the role for your quality assets from the, I guess, the AIMCo pipeline at this juncture in relation to where the stock price is. I mean, is this something where you guys are happy to walk away from few of these and just clip your promote? Or is it something where you think it's imperative to get the assets into the REIT?

Scott Frederiksen

Let me look, there's a couple of things there. One, the nice thing about the venture is it gives us a lot of flexibility in terms of time. So there isn't a trigger or a compressed time frame under which we need to react. And so we've got a lot of time built into that so that we can whether short-term volatility and things like the debt market or unit price. Aside from that, of course, we've got a fair amount of capacity right now.

And, so we're not worried near-term about our ability to continue to perform under the venture and fund our 10% and given the time and the capacity that we've got and then, of course, things like selling assets or recycling capital, we're confident that we can continue to fulfill our obligations and continue to bring those assets into the REIT.

Mike Markidis

And then just on that point, I guess bayon hasn't closed yet. If you were to think about the evolution in terms of your plans for 2019 and the evolution of locking down development opportunities, where do you think that 3.5 million to 4 million square feet would end up by the end of next year, just taking into account the things that might come out and the things that you might backfill? Is that a steady-state number, do you think or?

Scott Frederiksen

Well, you mean in terms of the pipeline? Look, I'm hoping that number grows pretty significantly, right? We've said that we want to deploy $1 billion over - on equity over a 7 to 10-year period of time. I mean, that would indicate that if we're able to do that successfully, then the 4 million pitch is going to get considerably bigger than it is. And so my expectation was that, that will grow.

Mike Markidis

And then just to confirm then, you guys in terms of development equity requirements. If you use $1 billion, you're at 10% so it's $100 million. So even if you got 1/3 of that, next year you're looking at about $30 million, $35 million potential development commitment?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, I think the idea that we put out, $600 million or $700 million of equity in that 1 year or 2 is probably wishful thinking in this capital market. But yes, to your point, I think, which is now it is that, that's not an insurmountable amount of capital for us even on an accelerator basis.

Operator

Our next question comes from Himanshu Gupta with GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Himanshu Gupta

My question is with regard to lease expiries, and obviously, you have done some good job on leasing front. What are other major lease expiries now left for 2019? Have you started any conversations with them?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, so looking at 2019 and if you say let's talk about bigger expirations and I'd say bigger, I'd define as anything over 100,000 feet they were really only five. And of those five, the one in Louisville and then XPO Logistics, which we have previously announced, it take care of two of the five.

The other one that we've talked about is KGP and their leases up at the end of Q1 and that's 300,000 feet. And we know that they're going to make it and we've done - we've been open about for marketing that building for either sale or for release. Beyond those three, there's really only two. The biggest one is CEVA. They're up again in May and we're in discussions with them.

And then the other one is the Warren facility that's 150,000 feet, and we're in discussions there, that one's up in October. So barring the smaller ones, call it the less than 100,000 square footers, we've either taken care of or in discussions with all of them and the only known vacate if we've got of any size is KGP, and we are working on that.

Himanshu Gupta

Just to clear, KGP even opened to selling the asset you said, right?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, so we're marketing that. That's our only building on leased land and so we've made a decision that we're open to either selling or leasing it. It could be a good user building. It's small enough that you've got the chance of having a user coming in that's interested in purchasing, so we're marketing it either way, either for sale or for lease.

Himanshu Gupta

And you talked about the competitive process out there in terms of acquisition of properties. And - just wanted to get a sense of how competitive - I mean, in the market right now. I mean, you close your property yesterday in Illinois. How many bids did you had to compete with and just if you could elaborate something.

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, so I'd say it's very competitive. In most well-located real estate that we would shop for tends to be heavily bid. The markets that Jennifer covers for us, the West Coast markets, are incredibly competitive. And the Chicago one was an interesting situation and that we were in a competition for that asset and didn't win.

And then - but eventually, the person who did win wasn't able to get a contract with the seller and so we actually got a phone call and have the opportunity to purchase that even though we weren't the first winner of the, I'll call it, the beauty contest that originally occurred.

And let's talk about that asset for a minute. That was a little bit different than our typical asset and that if you look at that, it's a giant square that's got 2 tenants in it that are good credit that have been in a long time. But it's only 24-foot clear and the portion of the building's older. And our long-term thesis on that is it sits 2 miles from O'Hare airport. It's in one of the biggest industrial markets in the country.

And when those leases expire in 2025, we've got a business plan that shows ripping down that facility and then building 2 200,000 square foot high-function distribution and logistics buildings in its place, and we think we can do that at a compelling spread to stabilize cap rates. And on top of that, the building's got rail. So that one's a unique opportunity and that the cap rates a little bit higher than you typically see us purchase real estate because it's really a covered land slay in our books.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Kornack with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Quickly on CEVA, is that, I mean, it's one of your top 10 tenants, but is that all 1 building where they're located? And number two is, what do you think the releasing prospects are for that space should be decided to lease?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, so the CEVA facility, we've got CEVA in multiple locations. The 608,000 is the big facility we've got with them. It's a giant rectangle. It's divisible. It's in Memphis, not too far from the intermodal and good proximity to the air hub.

And in addition to the divisibility of the building, we've got extra land sitting next to it, so we could actually expand the building as well. So it's one of the more flexible assets and that we can either divide it or expand it and it's well located. So we feel good about that.

Now CEVA is a third-party logistics provider. They in turn, obviously, manage goods on behalf of another, manufacture in there and they're distributing their goods. Last time, that renewal went pretty close to the expiration before we finally renewed it and they only renewed for 3 years, so we're in discussions with them now but wouldn't surprise me if we get into '19 before we have clarity on that.

Matt Kornack

And in terms of market rents versus in place for both that and KGP, would you say they're in line with market? Or is there some upside potentially there as well?

Scott Frederiksen

I think that KGP is probably is not upside because KGP not only use the facility behind the KGP facility there was a large outdoor storage area. So there rest got some outside storage capability built in.

And so my expectation is that if we rent instead of sell KGP, rent is going to go down and not up there. Because the chances of finding somebody that can utilize and wants to pay for that outside storage is probably smaller than finding somebody who doesn't needed and then just used it to store semis. CEVA because it was a recent renewal that's probably at or close to market.

Matt Kornack

And then with regards to G&A versus the income stream that you're getting from third parties, can you give us a sense as to how those 2 will interplay? And whether the number this quarter is a good proxy for at least the near term, obviously, as you expand the development business there'll be more fees. And presumably that would offset G&A. But just wondering near-term, whether these figures are reasonable to use going forward?

Judd Gilats

Yes, so I guess first on the interplay between the fees. There's two components of those fees, there's regular ongoing fees plus there is incentive fees. And with the Louisville acquisition, there was an incentive fee earned.

And so when that is there's certain compensation arrangements that go around with that that right now are showing up in the other expense line item, it's a small amount for this quarter. The salaries and bonus line items - salaries and benefits line item within our G&A. It's a pretty good run rate for the steady-state. Yes, for two - it was two months of the quarter but that's a pretty good run rate.

And so as our - we're working through what our future disclosures will look like, and all of that stuff that we give everyone a little bit more clarity at what that interplay really look like. But there is some variable components to the G&A expenses quarter due to the incentive fee that we received last quarter - no that we haven't received during the quarter.

Matt Kornack

Do we did see as a sense as to, sort of, what excluding the incentive fee that receivable would be if we just wanted to run the clean run rate assuming no expansion of the portfolio?

Scott Frederiksen

I think we've been careful, Matt, just to try to protect the investors desire to not have that fee stream disclosed. And so look, it's early days. As the venture skills, obviously, the recurring revenue stream is going to ramp-up significantly. And the G&A, it was two months versus three of the quarter, but that gives you a good sense of what's it's going to be going forward.

As we've said all along, this is a day 1 cash-accretive transaction because there's some accounting peculiar there's a little bit of a AFFO dilution but when we continue to earn incentive fee that mitigates that dilution.

So give us a few more months to get some more capital deployed and get this reporting figure it out a little bit better and I think you'll be in a better position to model and project one forward.

Matt Kornack

Just one last question and it has to do with the accounting not with the fee stream, but the way you are doing it is you're currently fully diluting for any deferred shares. Is that fair when you count your per unit figures, albeit does not may convert for a while.

Judd Gilats

Yes. Most of those units have long-term - I mean, they're not convertible in the sense of options. Most of those are small, sort of, options but most of the units that are in that number are just deferred units in the REIT. Those units will have very long vesting associated with them, but all of them have been accounted for purposes of calculating the (inaudible) alluded per unit numbers.

Matt Kornack

And do distributions accrue to those unitholders?

Judd Gilats

Yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Pammi Bir with Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Just in terms of the new supply pipeline in your markets, can you maybe comment on what you're seeing and whether there could be any pockets of pressure that could impact next year's leasing?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, so I just like to CBRE information and the positive net absorption trend that we've seen is continuing. They're - completions are ramping up. I think everybody knows that, but the absorption continues to be very strong. In Q3, the numbers I saw were - there was about 50 million feet completed, but there was 61 million feet of absorption.

So the availability rate continues to fall. The vacancy rate continues to fall, asking rents continue to rise and I guess anecdotally cap rates have continued to fall as well. Having said that though, there is new supply in most, if not all, of the major markets.

And so when we're looking at building in a market, what we're looking at is what's being completed in those markets. And I guess what I mean by that is that there are certain markets where we probably wouldn't build a certain size building but maybe we'd build a slightly smaller or bigger building than what's being competitively developed in those markets. And so it's a pretty local decision and then locally, it's really - what's the 10th demand in that market? What are the typical tenant sizes and what else is everybody's building.

And so we're careful. The good news in industrial is it's a pretty short development cycle as you know. And so we're making a prediction on what the market expectation's going to be about a year off rather than three or four or five years like you'd do in office.

So we've got good visibility into competitive supply. We've got great visibility in the tenant demand, and we make that decision based on of those factors. But yes, the answer to your question is there are certain sizes in certain markets where we would avoid adding to the competitive set.

Pammi Bir

And I guess, just extending that a bit further, your internal growth or same-property NOI growth is running at a pretty healthy pace. With the backdrop that you just described in some of the leasing, I guess, for 2019 expirees, do you see the rate that you've been able to hit this year as a reasonable expectation for 2019? Or there's some factors that could cause that to either accelerate or slow down a bit?

Scott Frederiksen

Look, some of the things that are positives are, as we've said, most of the leases that are renewing we're able to get an increase versus the existing rents. Not all the time but most times. We're also successful in negotiating annual increases that are above the portfolio average annual rent increase. In other words, if a portfolio runs on average at growing 1.6% or 1.7% a year, but all the new leases we're adding more than that, a 2%, 2.5%, 3% that helps.

Also, we're really working hard on getting into some higher barrier markets for the longer term the growth profile is better than some of the markets where the land is more readily available or call it the Tier 2 markets. So I think all of those are factors but look, I mean, we're 99% occupied and so you know that the numbers have been healthy. We hope we can continue that.

Pammi Bir

Just maybe one last one, I guess, coming back to the fee income, I'm not sure if it was disclosed. But on the - then I realize there is some sensitivity around this, but is there anything you can tell us in terms of what the actual incentive fee income was in the quarter?

Judd Gilats

Yes, it was roughly - 80% of it was incentive fee and the other 20% was ongoing (inaudible).

Operator

And this now concludes the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Scott Frederiksen

Okay, once again, thanks for your time and interest in WPT Industrial REIT. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact any of us at any time, and thanks again.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation, and you may now disconnect.