Bonterra: The Dividend At Risk

Due to lower maintenance capex requirements, the market values the company at a premium compared to similar producers.

If Canadian oil prices stay low, the company will have to cut, or even skip, the dividend.

But the company is exposed to the recent collapse of Canadian oil prices.

During Q3, Bonterra generated free cash flow after the capex and the payment of the dividend.

"A Bargain At Current Oil Prices". This was the title of my last article about Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) two months ago. Shortly after its publication, I bought shares. Since then, the stock price dropped by more than 40% despite Q3 earnings as expected.

The recent collapse of Canadian oil prices triggered the stock price action. And some other headlines added to the pessimism.

So, let's examine the Q3 results before assessing the impact of the Canadian oil prices for the company.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 results

The production dropped by 6.5% QoQ to 13,043 boe/d.

Temporary reasons explain the decline. The company faced turnarounds and restrictions at Bonterra’s and a third-party's facilities and pipelines.

Oil and gas prices slightly increased QoQ. Compared to last year, liquids prices increased while natural gas prices dropped.

As a result of a declining production and small price increases, revenue declined by 5.4% QoQ.

The liquids represented 69% of the production and 95% of the revenue.

Production costs and royalties have been rising. Higher royalties are the result of higher oil and gas prices.

About the increased production costs, management explained:

"The third quarter is generally when most producers in Alberta undertake facility turnarounds. These seasonal activities incur higher costs which were compounded by several other factors, including higher water trucking charges on five new wells, as produced water exceeded nearby injection facility capacity and higher power costs following the retirement of coalfired power generation facilities on April 1."

Thus, management expects lower production costs in Q4 compared to Q3. The FY 2018 guidance indicates costs in the range of C$14.00/boe to $14.50/boe.

Funds flow amounted to C$31.0 million. With a capex of C$18.8 million and the C$10 million dividend, the net debt decreased - by a small amount - compared to the previous quarter.

The company drew C$293 million of the C$380 million credit facility. And the net debt to TTM cash flow ratio decreased to 2.7 from 3.1 at the end of 2017. But the ratio is still high compared with other Canadian oil and gas producers.

The impact of the Canadian oil prices

The company depends on the Canadian sweet crude prices (MSW). The crude oil production represents 61% of the total production and 88% of the revenue in Q3 2018.

As shown in the table below, the WTI to MSW differential stayed below C$7 over the last 8 quarters.

The graph below shows the evolution of the WTI and MSW (sweet crude) prices.

After Q3 2018, the WTI to MSW differential widened to exceed US$30 at the beginning of November.

Management justified the increasing price differential with the shortage of pipeline capacity and with the recent refinery turnarounds.

While turnarounds are temporary, the pipeline shortage is a structural issue. Management gave its interpretation on the pipeline issue:

"Oil sands production continues to climb as projects like Suncor’s Fort Hills ramp up to full activity. Alberta oil supply has reached a point where there is insufficient pipeline capacity available to take it to market. Even light oil, which usually commands much higher prices than heavy oil, has been trading at discounts of up to US$30 per barrel, since all oil competes for the same pipeline space."

While the Enbridge’s (NYSE:ENB) Line 3 expansion and the extra rail capacity will ease the infrastructure bottleneck, management is not optimistic:

"While it is believed rail should help alleviate some backlog of oil and narrow the gap between Canadian and US prices, it is still insufficient to permanently offset the restrictions in pipeline capacity."

Also, since the release of these statements, two announcements reinforce the pessimism about the long-term Canadian oil prices. Imperial Oil (NYSE: IMO) announced the development of the Aspen project to produce 75,000 boe/d of bitumen by 2022.

And a judge's decision may delay the Keystone XL pipeline project. This project is supposed to provide 830,000 boe/d of pipeline capacity to the U.S. by the end of 2020.

With very limited hedges, as shown in the table below, the company's revenue is exposed to the variations of the Canadian oil prices.

Management guided on lower netbacks for Q4:

"While operating and cash netbacks in the third quarter benefited from higher realized oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) pricing, the Company anticipates Q4 2018 field netbacks and funds flow will be lower due to the higher discounts on Canadian oil."

Considering the Canadian oil prices and the lack of hedges, this statement is not a surprise.

So, let's see the price the company needs to realize to produce at a profit.

I take this opportunity to compare the cost structure and netbacks Bonterra realizes with two similar producers: Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC:TNEYF) and InPlay (OTCQX:IPOOF).

Source: author, based on company reports

The table below shows the costs and netbacks the three producers realized during the last reported earnings.

Source: author, based on company reports

For Bonterra, I use the proved FD&A figures from the reserves report 2017 instead of the DD&A costs from the financial statement. The proved FD&A costs better reflect the sustaining maintenance capital management indicated in the latest presentation.

The table shows the company operates at competitive costs compared to the two other producers. Also, the operating costs were exceptionally high for Bonterra during Q3.

We can also see Bonterra needs to realize prices above approximately C$38/boe to generate some free cash flow and keep the production flat. The realized prices also depend on the NGL and natural gas prices.

Valuation

Management confirmed the FY production guidance in the range of 13,200 boe/d to 13,500 boe/d.

The table below shows the flowing barrel valuation for the three producers.

Source: author, based on company reports

The market values Bonterra at a premium compared to Tamarack and InPlay because of the lower higher netbacks the company generates.

But with the current oil prices, the netbacks will diminish. And the net debt to funds flow ratio, already high at Q3 2018, will rise. As a Bonterra shareholder, I hope management will cut the dividend to reduce the net debt.

Conclusion

Bonterra reported Q3 results in line with the previous quarter. The production diminished due to temporary issues. But management maintains the FY 2018 production guidance. The company generated enough free cash flow to pay the dividend and reduce the net debt.

But the company depends on the Canadian sweet crude prices. The MSW index dropped below C$40/boe at the beginning of November against prices above C$70/boe during the first three quarters of 2018.

If the sweet crude prices stay below C$40/boe, the company will have to cut - or skip - the dividend to maintain the net debt at acceptable levels. Considering the debt and taking into account the uncertainties with Canadian the oil prices, I'm not adding to my position at the moment.

I'm waiting for the management to cut the dividend. While being a good decision for the company, this decision would trigger a drop in the stock price.

