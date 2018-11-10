Pretium Resources: Q3 Hasn't Surprised, Big Expectations From Q4

Pretium Resources (PVG) announced its Q3 2018 financial results. As indicated in a news release several weeks ago, Q3 financial results are not bad, but they are worse than in Q2 2018, mainly due to the lower gold production. While 111,340 toz gold were produced in Q2, the Q3 production was 16.8% lower (92,641 toz gold) due to lower gold grades (12.4 g/t gold vs. 14.9 g/t gold). However, the company expects the gold production to be weighted more heavily in the fourth quarter than the third quarter. As a result, the H2 2018 production guidance of 200,000-220,000 toz gold should be met. To reach the lower boundary of the interval, Pretium needs to produce 107,359 toz gold in Q4 2018. As I calculated in a previous article, this production level should be met if the Q4 gold grades reach at least the 13.69 g/t level.

In Q3, Pretium recorded revenues of $110.06 million, which is a significant decline in comparison to $146.5 million recorded in Q2. The decline in revenues was caused not only by the lower volume of gold sales but also by lower gold prices. The average realized gold price declined from $1,278/toz to $1,169/toz, or by 8.5%. The 25% decline in revenues obviously had a negative impact on Pretium's financial results. Earnings from mine operations declined by 37.4%, from $60.1 million to $37.6 million. Net earnings declined by 66%, from $31.1 million to $10.7 million. After adjusting for more than $14 million of losses on financial instruments at fair value and amortization of discount on senior secured term credit facility, the Q3 adjusted earnings reached the $26.3 million level. What is important, the Brucejack mine was able to generate a robust cash flow from operating activities again. It was $52.4 million in Q3. As a result, Pretium's cash position improved from $142.5 million to $190.3 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

After the Brucejack mine reached steady state production, earlier this year, the company has started to focus on optimizing the operations and cutting the costs. As shown in the chart below, in Q3, the production costs were slightly higher compared to Q2. This fact is attributable to the lower volume of gold produced and sold. Total cash costs increased from $548/toz gold to $568/toz gold (or by 3.6%), AISC increased from $648/toz gold to $709/toz gold (or by 9.4%) and total cost of sales increased from $749/toz gold to $767/toz gold (or by 2.4%) quarter over quarter.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

Although the reported costs were higher in Q3 than in Q2, the cost reduction measures seem to be working. In Q3, 94,458 toz gold were sold. In Q2, 115,309 toz gold were sold. If the overall Q3 costs were divided by the volume of gold sold in Q2, the total cash cost would be around $492/toz gold, AISC would be around $581/toz gold and total cost of sales would be around $628/toz gold. All of the three numbers are well below the Q2 levels. In other words, the cost efficiency of the Brucejack mine really keeps on improving.

Another positive point is that the debt refinancing and gold stream repurchase seem to be on track. According to Joseph Ovsenek, CEO of Pretium:

"We remain on track to refinance our construction debt facility and repurchase the precious metals stream by year-end without issuing equity."

Moreover, the mill expansion permitting process should be completed by the end of 2018.

Besides the completion of debt refinancing, stream repurchase and granting the expansion permits, some interesting news should be generated also by Pretium's exploration program. On October 10, a drilling campaign consisting of 8,240 meters of exploration drilling focused on 5 high-priority targets identified on Pretium's extensive land package was finished. The assay results are anticipated over the coming weeks. The results may become a major catalyst if the expectations of Pretium's management are fulfilled:

"The 2018 program follows up on the comprehensive regional exploration that has previously been completed on the 1,250-square-kilometer, wholly-owned property. To date, the program has resulted in the identification of several distinct areas that have the potential to host mineralized zones similar to the Valley of the Kings and Eskay Creek deposits."

Conclusion

Pretium's Q3 2018 definitely wasn't bad. More than 92,000 toz gold at an AISC of $709/toz were produced. Net earnings of $10.7 million, adjusted earnings of $26.3 million and operating cash flow of $52.4 million were generated. Moreover, during the quarter, Pretium made a huge progress in its efforts to refinance the debt and repurchase the gold stream. Given management's confidence that the H2 2018 production guidance will be met, it is possible to expect that the Q4 financial results will be much better in comparison to Q3, maybe even better than in Q2. Pretium's current share price of $7.43 is situated in the lower part of the $6.5-$9.5 trading range, in which the share price has been moving for a better part of this year. From a technical and fundamental point of view, the share price should be moving higher. However, the shares traded around $11.75 at the beginning of 2018 which means that the near-term price action may be negatively affected by the tax-loss selling season. But even if the share price moves sideways or slightly downwards over the coming weeks, I expect it to recover as soon as in January, barring any negative surprise or gold price collapse. If the Q4 production volumes (probably reported in the middle of January) are in line with expectations, the $10 level should be finally broken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.