Gladstone Capital Corporation: This 6.125% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NASDAQ

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Gladstone Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GLAD).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497AD Filing by Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Gladstone Capital Corporation 6.125% Notes due 2023 (NASDAQ: GLADD) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.125%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated “A-” by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. GLADD is callable as of 11/01/2020 and is maturing on 11/01/2023. GLADD is currently trading a little above its par value and has a 5.63% Yield-to-Call and a 5.91 Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.69% and 4.93%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ranking

structurally subordinated to all existing and future indebtedness and other obligations of any of the company subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the $110.8 million in borrowings outstanding as of November 1, 2018, under the credit facility.

The Company

Gladstone Capital Corporation, incorporated on May 30, 2001, is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. The Company is focused on investing in lower middle market companies in the United States. It has investments in south, Midwest, west and northeast of the United States. Its portfolio allocation includes debt investments and equity investments. Its debt investments include investments in secured first lien debt, secured second lien debt and unsecured debt. Its equity investments include investments in preferred equity and common equity/equivalents. The Company offers managerial assistance services to its portfolio companies. The Company invests in industries, such as healthcare, education and childcare; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; diversified/conglomerate service; oil and gas; beverage, food and tobacco; automobile; diversified natural resources, precious metals and minerals, cargo transportation, buildings and real estate; leisure, amusement, motion pictures and entertainment; personal and non-durable consumer products; printing and publishing; telecommunications; machinery; broadcast and entertainment; textiles and leather; finance; electronics, and others. Its subsidiaries are Gladstone Business Loan, LLC, Sunshine Media Group, Inc. and Defiance Integrated Technologies, Inc. Gladstone Management Corporation is the advisor of the Company.

Source: Reuters.com | Gladstone Capital Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN), externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD), a real estate investment trust that owns net leased industrial, commercial and retail property and selectively makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans, and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND), a real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., are affiliate investment companies of Gladstone Capital Corp.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, GLAD:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Gladstone Capital Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The Gladstone Family

There are 7 outstanding preferred stocks trading on NASDAQ issued by a "Gladstone company".

Source: Author's database

A better idea of the peer group yields can be found in the following bubble charts. As it is a term security, I'll compare GLADD only with the term preferred stocks:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

We can see that not only does the newly issued baby bond have one of the highest Yield-to-Worst, it is also maturing earlier than its positive YTC "brothers". Adding the fact, GLADD is standing higher in the capital structure, which undoubtedly it makes it the best choice from the group.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate in the 'Closed-End Fund - Debt' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, the main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

On April 10, 2018, our Board of Directors, including a “required majority” (as such term is defined in Section 57(O) of the 1940 Act) thereof, approved the modified asset coverage requirements set forth in Section 61(A)(2) of the 1940 Act, as amended by the SBCAA. As a result, the Company’s asset coverage requirements for senior securities will be changed from 200% to 150%, effective one year after the date of the Board of Director’s approval, i.e. April 10, 2019. Under the current 200% asset coverage standard, we may borrow debt or issue senior securities in the amount of $1.00 for every $1.00 of equity in the Company. Starting from April 10, 2019, under the 150% asset coverage standard, we may borrow debt or issue senior securities in the amount of $2.00 for every $1.00 of equity in the Company. This reduction in the asset coverage ratio will allow us to double the amount of debt that we may incur and, therefore, your risk of an investment in us may increase. In addition, our management fee is based on our average gross assets, which include investments made with proceeds of borrowings, and, as a result, if we were to incur additional leverage, management fees paid to the Adviser would increase. Notwithstanding the modified asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act described above, we remain subject to a minimum asset coverage requirement of 200% with respect to certain provisions of our Credit Facility and our Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock. If we drop below the 200% minimum asset coverage requirement, we may under certain circumstances be required to repay all outstanding indebtedness under our Credit Facility and redeem our Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock. In addition, in the event we fall below the 200% minimum asset coverage requirement, we may need to renegotiate our Credit Facility and issue additional series of term preferred stock with a lower asset coverage requirement. Such events, if they were to occur, could have a significant adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

Source: 497 Filing by Gladstone Capital Corporation

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under the Credit Facility, to fund new investment opportunities, and for other general corporate purposes. As of November 1, 2018, we had approximately $110.8 million of debt outstanding under our Credit Facility.

Source: 497 Filing by Gladstone Capital Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond GLADD. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.