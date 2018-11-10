Cision Ltd. (CISN) CEO Kevin Akeroyd on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Kevin Akeroyd - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jack Pearlstein - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Michael Turrin - Deutsche Bank

Tim McHugh - William Blair

Dan Salmon - BMO Capital Markets

Rob Oliver - Baird

Matt Thornton - SunTrust

Tom Champion - Cowen

Matt Hedberg - RBC

Tyler Radke - Citigroup

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Akeroyd, Cision's Chief Executive Officer, to begin the call. Kevin?

Kevin Akeroyd

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Cision's third quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

This afternoon, I will begin with some brief remarks regarding our Q3 performance, discuss a few of our recent accomplishments and conclude with an update of our key priorities, the last fiscal quarter FY '18 and the first half of fiscal 2019. I'll then turn the call over to Jack Pearlstein, our CFO, who will discuss our third quarter financial results and provide an updated outlook for our fiscal year 2018. We'll then turn it back over to the operator to kick off the Q&A session.

To kick us off today, I want to pick up on the theme of momentum that we discussed in the last several quarterly earnings calls and also add one more theme to our discussion today and that theme is some early validation of the transformation we're expecting to see and are now seeing in our industry. We continue to see solid momentum in our financial performance, momentum in the adoption of C3 by our customers and momentum in the adoption of our industry transforming solutions like Cision Impact that allows earned media business results attribution for the first time.

With respect to the theme of early validation, we are now seeing large progressive brands begin to use our data solutions to integrate their paid-owned and earned media together.

We believe that this momentum and the early validation, coupled with some industry tailwinds in the earned media macro environment have Cision in an excellent position going forward. As noted in our earnings release this afternoon, we delivered a very solid third quarter of 2018. Our Q3 revenue, adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting, came in at $177.5 million, representing core organic revenue growth of 2.1% versus the prior year. While down slightly from last quarter's 2.5% core organic growth rate, it was a full 160 basis points better than the core organic growth rate in Q3 of 2017.

Organic growth was driven by strong performance in the Americas, up 4.6% and APAC, up 16%, offset by weakness in EMEA, which was down 5.6% on declines of volume-based media monitoring.

Our Q3 adjusted EBITDA was also strong, coming in at $62.7 million, up 9.9% versus the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA margins in Q3 were 35.3%, slightly higher than our expectations for the quarter. That was due to strong synergy realization. The strength in the overall business in Q3 provides me with confidence in our outlook as we complete the remainder of 2018 and move into 2019.

In addition to delivering on the financial side of the business, we also saw continued progress against our innovation priorities and making decision to transformative cloud technology platform leader for earned media and communications markets.

Our total number of impact customers at September 30, 2018, exceeded 1,000, up roughly 80% from the end of Q2, 2018. This exciting rate of adoption is great validation of the pent-up demand in the market for this attribution solution.

Perhaps most exciting is that we're working with a number of Cision clients who are also the largest advertisers in the world and they are beginning to use our earned media behavior data which again we call Cision ID, in their digital paid advertising campaigns.

During the quarter, we also saw continued momentum. As everyone knows, we bundle Impact in with C3 distribution subscription deals. We saw a number of customers go ahead and sign 6-figure ACV deals for Impact incremental to what is included in the bundle, another great sign around the demand for the Cision ID Impact product. We continue to drive customers down this adoption path where they use their C3 as a communications technology platform. Cision impact is their analytics and business results attribution. And Cision Audiences to not only improve performance of their much larger paid known media budgets but also to execute integrated campaigns across paid own and earned media with Cision ID as the backbone.

We believe this strategy will enable us to continue to consolidate share in our existing TAM. It will help us grow into the much larger adjacent TAMs. We also know that this integrated platform, attribution and data solution create stickiness but it's critical for improved revenue retention rates and continue to increase ARPU. This has been our core strategy for the last 2 years and the exciting progress made this quarter has further validated this strategy.

As we discussed in our last earnings call in August, Cision's number one strategic priority continues to be accelerating our organic growth rate across the business. With the exception of our EMEA region, we made measurable progress on this front during Q3 by driving bundled sales of software, analysis and distribution to both new and renewal customers.

Our core Americas business grew 4.6% in the third quarter, the third consecutive quarter of top-line growth and our strongest rate of growth in over 3 years in the Americas region. Distribution revenues were stronger in the quarter as were cross-sell bookings of software, distribution and insights.

Our APAC region was up 16% organically on a constant currency basis in Q3, turning in another solid quarter performance across software, distribution and insights.

Our EMEA region slipped back due to a decline this quarter as volume-based media monitoring weakness in the U.K. and France offset solid performance in the Nordics and the rest of the region. EMEA, excluding the volume based media monitoring business in the U.K. and France, grew approximately 1.9% in Q3. We're addressing the media monitoring weakness in the U.K. and France with some tweaks to our offering and our go-to-market strategy.

Subscription growth in Q3 was approximately 2.8% versus the prior year, with ARPU growth per subscription customer coming in at approximately 1.2%. This steady continued improvement in ARPU is partly due to excess churn at the SMB level and partly due to our migration of customers onto C3, who spend more on average. This is absolutely core to our strategy and we're excited about our continued ability to execute and make it happen. We continue to put heavy emphasis on this effort with our customers and with our global sales teams and are bullish about continued improvement here going forward.

Our second strategic priority is to further differentiate our category-leading product and service offering. We continue to add features and integrations to the Cision communication cloud, or C3, that include enhanced social analytics, streamlined workflows, superior content discovery and deeper integration back into paid and owned systems that our clients have already invested in on the marketing and advertising fronts.

We made a material C3 release in Q3 that we call Social Influencer module that allows our clients to discover trending digital influences across all social networks in extremely granular fashion, opening up the world of influencer discovery to hundreds of millions of potential influencers for a given brand or product in more real-time this a very important evolution above and beyond the traditional media database of a couple million journalists and the social handles that Cision and all Cision's competitors have historically offered.

Consistent with this strategic priority, we acquired the technology assets of ShareIQ, a sophisticated image monitoring and analytics SaaS platform that enhances the ability of PR and communications professionals to track and better understand the impact of their visual content as an important component of their overall earned media strategy. Once integrated into C3, which will happen here in Q4, PR and communications professionals will be able to develop and target custom audiences who have seen, or have engaged with a brands images and logos not just text and use the resulting visual content analytics to optimize their owned and paid media strategies and ultimately measure and track engagement with the brand's visual content to a downstream purchase.

The solution did not exist in Cision prior to this and does not exist in any of Cision's core competitors. We remain committed to ensuring that Cision has the most feature-rich platform for PR and corporate comms professionals in the industry, and we will continue to devote significant development resources to enhance our category leading product and service offering that should result in an ever improving customer experience.

Cision ID and the continued rollout of Cision ID derivative products such as Cision Impact and Cision Audiences, is our third strategic priority. Impact, to remind everyone, is our offering that allows clients to show the validated reach, engagement, audience data and actual sales conversion data from customers exposed to earned media, press releases and other related content. Cision Audiences is our offering that allows clients to match Cision ID based data through identity resolution and integrate that back across their paid, owned and earned media campaigns. We continue to make significant progress rolling this offering out and getting it into our customer hands.

As I highlighted earlier in the call, we have over 1,000 clients using Impact with a significant number of them being Fortune 500 clients. We continue to experience solid traction across both our sales organization and with our customers and expect to realize meaningful revenue from these products for the first time over the next several quarters.

Our third and final priority is to action and realize our remaining cost synergies as we complete integration initiatives. We continue to make progress on this front with approximately $5.9 million of action synergies during the third quarter of 2018, bringing our total action synergies during the first 3 quarters of 2018 to roughly $17 million. We expect to meet, if not exceed, our target of roughly $18 million of action synergies for the full fiscal 2018.

So in summary, a very solid third quarter of 2018 and continued momentum heading into the last quarter of the year and into 2019.

I'll now turn this back over to Jack Pearlstein, our CFO, who will provide an update on our Q3 performance and an updated outlook for the remainder of 2018. Jack?

Jack Pearlstein

Thanks, Kevin.

I'll begin with a review of our third quarter 2018 financial performance and conclude with an updated outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018.

A number of the non-GAAP financial measures that I plan to reference have been provided in this afternoon's third quarter 2018 earnings release, along with our underlying calculations and definitions.

Our Q3 2018 revenue came in at $177.2 million, an 11% increase over our Q3 2017 revenue of $159.7 million. After adjusting for the reduction of GAAP revenue due to purchase accounting, our Q3 revenue was $177.5 million, a 10.7% increase versus the prior year period.

Core revenues on a pro forma and constant-currency basis were up 2.1% versus the prior year third quarter. As Kevin mentioned at the top of the call, the 2.1% in the quarter was up 160 basis points from the organic growth we posted in Q3 of 2017. Organic growth in the quarter was driven by exceptionally strong performance in the Americas and APAC, which was offset by weakness in our EMEA region.

Our Americas constant currency organic growth rate in Q3 was up 4.6%, a three-year high, driven by strong performance across software, distribution and insights.

Our APAC region was up 16% in Q3, driven by solid gains in distribution, software and insights sales. The solid performance in the Americas and APAC, as I mentioned before, was offset by weakness in our EMEA region, as mentioned earlier on the call by Kevin.

We're in the process of addressing the volume-based media monitoring weakness in the U.K. and France with a change to our offering and our go-to-market strategy. We're confident we can turn the region back to consistent organic growth again over the next several quarters.

On a constant currency basis and pro forma for all acquisitions, subscription revenues were up approximately 4% in Q3 versus the prior year and transaction revenues were down roughly 1.5%. Our average number of subscription customers in Q3 2018, excluding e-mail marketing customers, was approximately 41,700, roughly 2.8% higher than the average number of subscription customers in the same period a year ago. This increase in subscriber count was one of our strongest in some time. After adjusting for the impact of currency, the average annualized revenue per subscription customer during Q3 2018 was approximately $11,237, a 1.2% improvement over the prior year period.

On the transactional side, excluding e-mail marketing customers, we had approximately 38,200 customers transact with us during Q3 2018, an approximate 6.6% decrease from the same period a year ago. A portion of this decline relates to conversion with transaction customers -- to subscription customers with a large portion of the remainder attributable to the loss of low-end distribution customers.

Average revenue from customer that transacted with us in Q3 came in at approximately $1,356 after adjusting for the impact of currency roughly 5.4% higher than the same period a year ago.

Gross margin for Q3 2018 was 61%, which was impacted by approximately $6.1 million in one-time acquisition-related charges, primarily related to severance costs associated with the execution of our synergy plan. Excluding these one-time charges, gross margin for Q3 2018 would have been approximately 64.4%, included in our cost of revenue for the third quarter was approximately $5.9 million of amortization related to acquired intangibles, excluding this amortization and the one-time acquisition-related charges, gross margin for Q3 2018 would have been 67.7%. For comparative purposes, gross margin for Q3 2017 was 66.6%, included in that number was approximately $0.6 million in onetime acquisition-related charges, also primarily related to severance costs associated with the execution of our synergy plans.

Excluding these one-time charges, gross margin for Q3 2018 would have been approximately 67%, included in our cost of revenue for the third quarter 2017 was approximately $6.3 million of amortization related to acquired intangibles. Excluding this amortization and the one-time acquisition-related charges, gross margin for Q3 2017 would have been 71%. The decline in gross margins on an apples-to-apples basis in Q3 versus the prior year is primarily due to the acquisitions of Cedrom and PRIME, businesses that are heavier on analytical services delivery than the Cision historical core.

We expect continued synergy realization from leveraging content and analytics capabilities across these acquired businesses and our core to improve gross margins over time. Offsetting this decrease in gross margins were significant improvements, again, in sales and marketing and G&A as a percentage of revenue in Q3 2018 versus the prior year.

Acquisition and offering related costs during Q3 2018 were $12.8 million, a bit heavier than anticipated as we accelerated a number of synergy actions and pulled them into the third quarter from a projected fourth quarter. Approximately $6.1 million of these costs were included within the cost of revenue line, approximately $0.4 million were included within sales and marketing, $0.2 million included within research and development and approximately $6.2 million were included within G&A.

Acquisition and offering related costs during Q3 of 2017 were $5.2 million in total, approximately $0.6 million of these costs were included within cost of revenue, approximately $1.2 million were included within sales and marketing, $0.1 million included within R&D and approximately $3.4 million were included within general and administrative.

In Q3, we delivered another solid quarter of adjusted EBITDA, which came in at $62.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins in the third quarter were 35.3%, roughly in line with the year-ago quarter adjusted EBITDA margin. As we further integrate the acquisitions of Cedrom and PRIME and action our remaining synergies, our adjusted EBITDA margin should again return to year-over-year quarterly improvement.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $26.4 million, a 45.9% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share in Q3 came in at $0.20, an approximate 33% increase over the prior year period adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15.

Our adjusted net cash provided by operations during the third quarter was again strong, coming in at $39 million, which brings our year-to-date Q3 total to approximately $122.4 million. The $39 million in Q3 of 2018 was roughly a 53% increase over the prior year period. As highlighted in our earnings release, we reduced our outstanding dollar-denominated term loan by an additional $10 million during the quarter in addition to our regularly scheduled amortization by making a $10 million voluntary prepayment pursuant to the terms of our 2017 first lien credit facility. These prepayments are in line with our goal of reducing our net leverage ratio over time.

Additionally, as noted in our earnings release, we completed a repricing of our USD and euro denominated term loans on that lowered the rate -- that lowered our rate on the USD tranche to L plus 275 and our euro tranche to EURIBOR plus 300. The repricing is anticipated to save us approximately $6 million in annual cash interest.

During the third quarter of 2018, we actioned roughly $5.9 million of synergies, we expect to begin realizing the benefit of these actions over the next 2 quarters. This brings our cumulative action synergy total for the first 3 quarters of the year to just over $17 million.

As Kevin mentioned at the top of the call, we're on track to meet or exceed our $18 million synergy target for FY '18, which will come from further reductions to personnel, facilities and third-party providers of software, content and services.

Now on to our updated outlook for fiscal 2018. As highlighted in our earnings release this afternoon, we now expect full year revenue of between $724 million and $728 million. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting, we expect full year revenue of between $725 million and $729 million.

Our revenue outlook for the full year would have been approximately $1 million higher, if not for the effects of foreign exchange rates since our last quarterly update. We expect adjusted EBITDA between $250 million and $253 million. Our adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year would have been approximately $0.5 million higher if not for the effects of the foreign exchange rate change.

We expect adjusted net income of between $106 million and $109 million, adjusted net income per share of between $0.83 and $0.85. Our adjusted net income per share outlook for the year also would have been approximately $0.01 higher, if not for the effect of the issuance of the $2 million earn-out shares on [September 30, 2018] [ph] to the Cision owners.

Additionally, within the earnings release furnished this afternoon, we provided an updated full year outlook for a number of other financial items, including depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest expense; cash interest expense, stock-based comp and CapEx. The outlook items provided on this call as well as those included in today's earnings release assume exchange rates of $1.28, $1.14 and $0.76, respectively, for the British pound, the euro and the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar. Additionally, our outlook for the fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures or other anticipated events.

That concludes our prepared remarks. And so now I'll turn it back over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. Operator?

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Bob Labick of CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Bob Labick

Good afternoon. Congratulations on another strong quarter.

Kevin Akeroyd

Thanks Bob.

Bob Labick

I wanted to start with the EMEA and the volume based media monitoring. Maybe take a half step back and give us a better sense exactly what that is. And then what happened there, was there increased competition, was it a pricing issue or what caused your declines there? And what gives you confidence you can regain that business?

Kevin Akeroyd

Bob, just to remind everybody, Bob and yourself, the media monitoring SaaS subscription, right, is a software fee, and then, the amount of content that I want to consume from that is the variable component, right. So if I want to pay for print content, if I want to pay for certain TV or radio, et cetera, content, so the variability is in the number of clips across all these media sources that I want to consume through that software and there is where we saw the softening.

And I think it's really hard to tell. We think it was just an overall demand rather than some big competitive out front. And the what to do about that is just to continue to put incentives in front of them, so that, if they will commit to a flat fee subscription over 12 months or 24 month period, right, we give them a break and a per clip volume in exchange for a flat fee commitment. And while there are some other tweaks, that really is the primary way in which we go tweak the offering and how aggressively go after that conversion in our go-to-market. We believe that's a pretty straight-down-the-fairway way to go combat this.

Jack Pearlstein

And I would say, Bob, that, that sort of economic arrangement with a customer is pretty unique to those two markets. That's not really the way we go to market here in the U.S. And so we're going to really try and put in some consumption bands where it's not really on a per clip or a per media monitor basis. It's more you get to eat all of this inside of your subscription fee. And that's really the way it works here in the U.S. and our other large markets.

Kevin Akeroyd

Actually, in all of them except for U.K. and France. Yes.

Bob Labick

Great. No, that's a really helpful explanation, I appreciate that. And then, obviously, we've talked about it for a while now, the organic growth continues to be the priority and you can put it in the band that you expect it. Reducing churn and ARPU are 2 of the key drivers there. Can you talk about how those are trending versus your expectation and where you expect those and other key drivers to go over the next 2 to 4 quarters?

Kevin Akeroyd

I think that the continued improvement, quarter-over-quarter-over-quarter, in ARPU continues to point to the mid and long-term investment thesis. That that's how we're going to get there, Bob, is right on track. The nice strong up tick in subscription customers, while we don't we break it out, I think you can definitely say it is a big driver of that, continue to improve the churn reduction, right, so that the subscription count can grow as aggressively as it did. That's not the only factor, but I would point to churn reduction continuing to improve as a major factor as to why that number continues to go up well.

Bob Labick

Okay, great. And then just last one, in terms of the uses of ID, Impact and Audiences, have your customers settled on it a certain way, is there a key thing people are focused on or are people still learning how to use these new products in the market? And do you expect accelerated adoption once -- as the product stays out there longer?

Kevin Akeroyd

One of the things that we continue to be so excited about is the broadness and the horizontalness of the adoption. So right, we're getting adoption across travel, across CPG, across retail, across tech, across financial services, right across health and beauty. So how we made that 80% jump right over just a quarter ago in the number of Impact customers is a direct reflection of not only the appetite but the broadness of the appetite. And then, it kind of is -- I'd say the answer to that question, Bob, is a little bit specifically right? In a B2B tech company for instance, how do I track PR to pipeline, for example. Wow, I got all this coverage, I put a bunch of good PR out, how much of that actually materialized in my Eloqua or my Marketo or my HubSpot marketing system, so I can literally get credit for pipeline that my communications drove the way the ad guys get credit for the amount of pipeline that their LinkedIn advertising drove, that's a good example.

In business models that are pretty e-commerce heavy, how do I track earned media coverage to an e-commerce store, that's another kind of right down the fairway use case. Certain models that are very, very big on ratings, reviews use generated content that would be another example.

Certain models, like CPG, where they're trying to actually go incent you to give -- subscribe to products so they can have a direct relationship with you instead of continuing to be disintermediated by the Safeways and the Walmarts of the world. So if you go vertical by vertical, the use cases for Impact are kind of going along those lines. So it's really more of a vertical industry than it is a client by client. If that make sense, Bob?

Bob Labick

Yes, that's helpful. That's great. Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question will be from Michael Turrin of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Michael Turrin

Hi, there, good afternoon. Just to kind of follow up on Impact. I'm just wondering if there's -- is there a thumbnail way for us to think about the incremental opportunity there? What level of increase in spend you can see for a platform customer who's adopting?

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes. I think -- I'm going to -- and some of you that are regulars on this call, this is going to be a repeat, so bear with me on that. For those of you that are newer to the call, this is probably where I was going. Impact job, right, this year and next year, is something that you can only get if you go through Cision. None of my competitors have it. And we've got a couple of key drivers in the core P&L.

I need to get you off of transaction onto subscription, number one. I need to get you to buy multiple products, right, buy at least the distribution product and the monitoring product, that's number 2. I needed to get you off of a legacy application, like a legacy Gorkana or a legacy Vocus or a legacy Cision and get you onto C3. And if you, customer, give me a subscription deal with at least those two products on C3 instead of renewing on an old product, I'm bundling a bunch of Impact in there for free as part of that deal to get you to go get me that deal because that shapes the core P&L.

And that really is its job this year and next year as we go get that to critical mass and then we start turning on the incremental monetization. So as Jack and I have communicated, it will show up far more as a discrete line item in the out years than it does right now because its job is to form the core P&L.

I'll reiterate the excitement, though, that more and more customers, as I mentioned here a few minutes ago, are saying well, that's great. Thank you for this percentage of Impact you're giving me in the bundle. But I already know, I want to consume a lot more than that so I'm going to go ahead and write you the six-figure check above and beyond the bundle because I want to buy all the Impact I need not just the Impact that you bundled with the C3 subscription.

So it really is a component of churn reduction, ARPU expansion, and C3 subscription growth this year and next year versus sizing it as an incremental line item discrete from core P&L drivers. And not a concrete answer, but that's what its job is, so we're just not ready to kind of size that yet.

Michael Turrin

I know. That's helpful. I appreciate the color. And then on the adjusted EBITDA margin, Jack, you are point to expected improvements there, you're already at 35%. So I'm just wondering, from your view, how much room for increase is still there? And can you talk about some of the key levers that you can pull?

Jack Pearlstein

Yes. I think, since, I'll call it, the early days of our spec process, which now seems quite some time ago, I think we had always talked about getting EBITDA margins up to the 40% level. We still believe that that's possible. And that's going to come from continued growth on the top-line and taking advantage of some of the inherent levers in the business, right, so we can add another 1,000 subscribers without really having to invest in the core platform. We can send out another 20,000 press releases without really having to invest in the core platform. And so we should get incremental gross margin dropping to the bottom-line as we rise up on the revenue line. Same thing goes for some of the new products that Kevin mentioned just a minute ago. And then, we've got sort of the third leg to the stool, which is to continue to realize some of the synergies. And I think beyond the $18 million that we plan to knock out this year, there's probably another $10 million or $11 million that we have scheduled for next. And so I think when you roll all those three together, I think you see a path to get yourself up to something like 40% over time.

Michael Turrin

Make sense. Great color. Thanks guys.

The next question will be from Tim McHugh of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Tim McHugh

Yes. Thanks. Just wanted to ask about the strength in America. I know you said it was kind of broad-based against the product, but I guess versus the trends we're seeing, where was the acceleration, if you will, versus the prior few quarters?

Kevin Akeroyd

I think the thing that I would call out there is, while C3 has been out in Europe as of January of this year, C3 launched in Q4 of '16 in the United States -- in the Americas market, and then, more importantly, in the U.S. market, which is the largest piece. So C3 maturity, right, being out. And then 2, Impact launched in January of this year in Americas and that very accelerated adoption inside Impact. And the C3 impact and the Impact impact in the United States is outsized versus the other areas. So Jack, I think that's a direct correlation. I'm not sure what you'd add to that.

Jack Pearlstein

Yes. I think, as Kevin mentioned, right, those things continue to help on the retention rate side. Those things continue to help on the ARPU side. And we also have been doing pretty well on really both distribution and insight and I think working our cross-sell. And so the PRIME acquisition, the Cedrom acquisition, I think really adding a little bit of fuel to the Americas region in a couple places outside of the core software.

Tim McHugh

Okay. Thanks. And then, I guess can you size at all, I guess specifically the media monitoring business in Europe that is weak? I guess how big is that as a portion of the component, just so we can frame kind of, I guess, how important it is relative to the total?

Jack Pearlstein

If you look at totally EMEA revenues, it's probably in the 25% of the business range.

Tim McHugh

Okay, great. Thank you.

The next question will be from Dan Salmon of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Salmon

Hi. Good afternoon everyone. Maybe I'll just take a step back from the near term business a little bit and just ask about a couple pieces of news since your last report. Kevin, first off, shortly after the last earnings report, you announced the addition of Gregg Spratto to your management team as COO. I would love to just hear a little bit more about the role that you see him executing and how that accelerates the company's strategy. And then a second one, the type of thing that I might normally dismiss as a sort of minor investment initiative, but your innovation lab that you announced last week was kind of interesting and particularly in light of the fact that you're still introducing C3 to a lot of big brands

I'm curious, do you see the innovation lab as being more of a true Petri dish for product development. You do mention some of your partnerships with MediaMath and LiveRamp in there in the paid ecosystem, or is it as much maybe a marketing showcase, where it will be an opportunity to bring in clients, potential prospective clients and show them the full suite. But again, I would just love to hear a little bit more about Gregg's addition and the innovation lab and how you see that accelerating the company. Thanks Kevin.

KevinAkeroyd

Yes. I will start with the second one first. While it certainly does have some nice gloss, it has some very nice marketing value, to use your word Dan. There's no question we'll get some of that residual benefit. But that's not really what it is. This is not a thought-leadership content marketing effort. This industry is 15 years behind its peers in marketing tech, adtech, e-commerce tech. We've got a lot of product innovation that needs to happen to go kind of get this industry where it needs to be and that product differentiation is going to continue to actually fuel our ability to continue to take share away from our core competitors that are stuck in the old. And that's going to continue to allow us, most importantly, Dan, as you know, to reach over into those bigger marketing TAMs and go take money away from that so that we're not constrained to just this small little communications or PR workflow market that we're in.

So right, things like getting -- making sure that 90 days after acquisition, we're launching things like the ImageIQ which allows brands to go look at the trillions of images out there and monitor how those are driving reach, social amplification and impact downstream instead of just being limited to the world of tech and hashtags, which is what Cision and all its competitors have done. That's a real product that's real compelling and it solves real problems for real practitioners.

The ability to actually go take this decades-old business that has been based on kind of bullion search, NLP and a lot of humans, and say, hey, let's throw some really real machine-based learning applications at that, so that we can take that from a buzzword and turn it into real product innovation. Those are a couple of examples. But it's product and it's ship-in solutions that we will use to differentiate and that we will monetize, Dan. It's not a glorified think tank and it's not about the marketing loss. Okay?

Dan Salmon

Okay.

Kevin Akeroyd

And the first one, Gregg is -- and I'll remind everybody, why did we hire Gregg? First, Gregg I think joined Autodesk when they were around $700 million, about our size and he was there for the growth, up over $2 billion. So he's been where we're going there. Gregg was there over 30 different M&A acquisitions. So he's done a lot of the inorganic growth operations and integration that we've still got ahead of us. Gregg was there around kind of single product to multi-product portfolio. Definitely, where we're going, Gregg was there from 3,000 employees to 10,000 employees. So he's kind of been in a software category that has gone through most of the growth curve opportunities that we've got in front of us. So very, very excited about the fit. It's hard to find people that have been through all of that in a software business. So really, really excited about the track record and expertise that he brings in all those areas.

And I'd say, kind of operational excellence, and then the speed, quality, cost reduction improvement, that's a big area where Cision still has got a lot of upside opportunity. Overall field operations performance management is a big one. Faster, better M&A integration that will lead to faster, better go-to-market synergies on the revenue side and synergy cost reductions on that side. So think of it as a real COO role. It's not a sales role that has -- carries a fancy COO title. It's about automation. It's about quality. It's about speed. It's about operationalization. And it's about scaling ourselves a lot more efficiently than if we didn't have a dyed-in-the-wool expert to help us do it without it.

Dan Salmon

Thanks. That's really helpful. Thanks guys.

The next question will be from Rob Oliver of Baird. Please go ahead.

Rob Oliver

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Thanks guys. I wanted to start, Kevin, for you on the -- your comments around Impact and ID and Audiences. I know you've touched on this a little bit, but it does sound like those products are poised to contribute maybe a little sooner than we had expected. So how did that ramp kind of relate to your internal expectations? And then, could you add a little bit of color around your comments that some -- that you've seen some incremental big brand engagement in past quarter? And then I had a quick follow-up. Thanks.

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes. I think the number of overall Impact customers and the fact that we're 1,000 plus already here in Q3 instead of not crossing the 1,000 mark until Q4, great validation and a little ahead of expectations. The number of customers that are spending five or six figures to say, hey, I need more Impact than what you're giving me in the C3 bundle, that's a little ahead of expectation. And the number of customers -- we don't even productize Audiences in software until next year, but the fact that we have got the lineup of Fortune 500 customers that are -- happen to be the world's largest advertisers pulling out Cision ID, Audiences and using it in things like retargeting or things like paid campaigns even ahead of us putting a label on it and having it available in the software, all of those are a little ahead of schedule is the direct answer, Rob. And all of those, I think are just as I said, early validation of something we've been strategically planning for the last two years. And to see it materializing is really exciting.

And just to reiterate, right, it is going to reduce churn, right? Once I can take PR to pipeline, if I run Cision and I can't if I run a Cision competitor. I'm not churning. It stops being about which software I like the best and more about I get credit for my business result if I run Cision and I don't, if I don't, right? So it's going to show up in churn reduction. It is going to show up in ARPU increase. It is going to show up in that subscription, right? It is going to show up in driving more PR Newswire into subscription rather than transaction. It's going to have an outsized impact, but it's going to -- the outsized impact is going to be enabling us to go hit, right, the core business next year.

Now to be really clear, right, when we've got many thousands of customers on it and again, when it comes time to us to start monetizing it, I'll repeat what I just said. Am I going to be willing to go back into a world where I don't get credit for my work, right? I'm now accustomed to for the last 1.5 years, being able to prove that my PR drove e-commerce revenue or drove user-generated comments or drove pipeline. Am I going to give that up? Absolutely not. So when we monetize it incrementally, because we can and it no longer has to drive the core, it is going to have an outsized impact in its second iteration. So just think, Rob, right, the outsized impact is on the core P&L this year and next year. The second wave of outsized impact when it starts monetize, 2020 and beyond.

Rob Oliver

Great. Thanks. And then my follow-up was just, you touched on this earlier in response to Bob Labick's question, but on a subscription ARPU growth, it was a little below where it's been the last couple quarters. And I know that it's been impacted by the conversions of transaction customers, so I get that. It looks like the pace of transition, if we're reading that rightly, was just about in line where it was last quarter. So just curious if there was any other moving part in there that we should consider. Thank you guys.

Kevin Akeroyd

Rob, I just think that mix, right? Keep in mind, while we are taking subscription customers and adding products, another thing that's very, very good for this business is, if I've got a $5,000 a year transaction PR Newswire customer, if I can flip them, right, over to subscription, that's good for the business, right, because I'm taking transactional out and putting subscription in. But that'd be an example of somebody that's actually hurt in the mix and masking ARPU improvement with the opposite deal, which is a customer going from a $10,000 database only to $20,000 database plus monitoring. So there's really no got you underneath that. Just think of that as mix, and it's a pretty complicated mix.

Rob Oliver

Okay. Thanks again gentlemen.

The next question will be from Matthew Thornton of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Matt Thornton

Hey, good afternoon, guys. A couple if I could. The first is one clarification. The 1,000 clients that are or greater than 1,000 clients that are now on Impact, is that comparable to the 575 number last quarter?

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes.

Jack Pearlstein

Yes.

Matt Thornton

Okay. I just wanted to make sure it was apples-to-apples. Okay, perfect. And then, secondly, I think you guys have talked about, in the past maybe starting to test price increases, starting to get back to some escalators and kind of starting to test the waters there a little bit. Just wanted to get an update on that. And then just secondly, is there any color you can give us kind of teasing apart maybe the average ARPU or churn characteristic of a C3 customer versus a non-C3 customer? Any color there would be helpful.

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes, I think at a high level, ARPU increase and churn reduction are both up. And that is primarily in the C3 cohort. It's not coming from legacy Cision or legacy Vocus or legacy Gorkana. So C3 adoption is driving both ARPU increase and churn reduction. So that's the first part is they're directly correlated.

And again, it's a couple hundred bps rather than a couple dozen bps, so it's starting to become material. On the first part, this is C3's first full cycle. We're chasing spend collapse, churn reduction and adoption of C3 this year. If it ends the year the way we think it's going to and we can focus on a little bit more on now starting to actually get a per seat price increase in its second full year because it kind of did what it's supposed to do mostly around churn reduction and product spend to this year, that will probably be when it makes some sense to start to try to test some of those pricing. But it would be a little bit premature right now. This year is about getting that second product and getting you off of a legacy product and onto C3 way more than it is to try to go chase a per seat increase because that's the smallest venue and that's usually the smallest lever and the least important one. So '19 will be the year when we start to do that. We haven't really put that in market this year, and it's been on purpose.

Matt Thornton

Perfect. Very helpful. Thanks guys.

The next question will be from Tom Champion of Cowen. Please go ahead.

Tom Champion

Hi. Good afternoon guys. Just curious if you could talk about the product roadmap at C3 and Cision Impact. Clearly some good customer up tick, but curious if there are any features that customers are looking for. And then maybe secondly, understand you just concluded the ShareIQ acquisition, but any comment on the M&A environment out there or any assets you might be looking to add through acquisition. Thank you.

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes. We communicated this on multiple calls, too, so I'll go ahead and reiterate this. Cision ID, it's big three derivative products are Cision Impact, right, which is out and enjoying nice adoption. That's the PR attribution product. Will that have a roadmap in and of itself? Yes. That'll be one.

Leg number 2 is Audiences. And again, as we -- that actually doesn't officially go into the product until next year, but savvy clients know it's there and are pulling it in and using it now even ahead of actual formal productization, that's number 2.

Influencer graph, which most of you have heard me articulate before, that's a first half 2019 roadmap release, the third big derivative product on Cision ID. And that's the ability to say, right, hey, communications professional, now that we are scoring every single time that influencer -- say, that influencer is a reporter for Wall Street Journal, every single time that reporter pushes something, we're scoring how many people it reached, what type of people, right, were they VPs of IT, were they managers of HR and what downstream impact did they drive, right? Did they drive web traffic? Did they drive pipeline? Did they drive e-commerce? So we are scoring the world of influencers out there. And when communications professionals, next year, can say, well, I no longer want to guess, I only want to go pitch influencers, they reach VPs of IT to drive this kind of business results in this order. It's going to fundamentally change, right, that traditional media database. And that's called influencer graph. So those are the big 3. One's out, one's almost out but being used already and one is going to push in first half of '19.

The only one that I think that is worth mention is, it is the enabler of joint product with partners, right? So the partnership that customers can use with LiveRamp for onboarding, for instance, that's predicated on Cision ID. The ability to go push the easy button and go from, right, a Cision earned media audience to activation inside the MediaMath platform in one integrated suite, that's based on Cision ID. As we continue to do more and more productized integrations with the big martech and adtech partners that these customers have already done investments in, that's all based on Cision ID as well. So that one will become material as we do more and more of those because Cision ID is the base. So that's the four-way to think about the next 2 years of Cision ID.

And then more of the same, again, doing things like introducing machine-based learning into C3 for instance, while they might not sound like a big deal, it is going to be a pretty big deal, which is why we called it out in the innovation lab the way we did. And I know I've said this a couple of different times, but our customers know that images, right, that photo or that icon, or that logo has an outsized impact.

Well, one, there's lots of it that I'm capturing. Two, it has an outsized impact. It gets shared a lot more, it just drives a lot more behavior. So things like the ShareIQ acquisition going into, right, C3 as a productized thing that you can buy from Cision that you can't buy from Cision's competitors. Those are kind of core use cases, but they're going to be core use cases done in a technologically superior way as part of the platform. So we think they're going to be really, really differentiating as well.

And then, the last part of your question, we continue to be consistent on this, if we can do very capital non-intensive acquisitions that give us a nice technologic leap like the ShareIQ one, those are definitely the type of things that we are going to continue to keep our radar out and look at on the acquisition front.

Tom Champion

Thanks very much really helpful.

Kevin Akeroyd

I got all 3 of them?

Tom Champion

Yes, I think you got it all. Thanks a lot.

The next question will be from Matt Hedberg of RBC. Please go ahead.

Matt Hedberg

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to kind of just take a higher level view here. And when we look forward to next year and beyond, C3 is obviously doing well and new product introductions seem to be helping with the adoption there. Are there other sort of tactical things that you can do, be it sales and marketing or product packaging, to drive even faster adoption? And have you thought of what percentage of your base may always stay on a transactional offering?

Kevin Akeroyd

I think that one of the things that's exciting about this is the flat-out better execution. More cross-selling, more tenured reps, right, selling three products in a bundle instead of two, right, making that the lead dollar, right, convert faster, getting some of the markets like Canada and Europe to the stage and maturity, right, where the USA is. There are so many blocking and tackling and execution issues that we're not perfect on that will continue to actually just drive the core business and bolster, right, the investment thesis and kind of back up why we think we're going to continue to execute against the plan the way we laid it out all the way back to the SPAC process.

So yes, product innovation is going to be a key one, but there are all kinds of, what I'm going to just call, execution, getting smarter, getting faster, getting better that I think are a lot of opportunity creation that we haven't perfected that are going to help the company on a go-forward basis as well.

Jack Pearlstein

I'd also add that, tactically, if we can address some of the media monitoring weakness in the U.K. and France, I mean, adjusted for those two items, the core business grew roughly 4% this quarter on a year-over-year currency adjusted basis. So I think if we can get that addressed and fixed tactically, I think that has a pretty outsized impact on our top line growth rate as well.

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes. And one more that I think that's right, I think that most people on the phone know, this entire category, for decades has had a real churn issue. This category, Cision and all its competitors, just don't look like most other SaaS models, but if we can continue to, right, get that second, third and fourth product, we can continue to make things stickier. And most importantly, we continue to be the only place where you actually get credit for your work. While we are really, really excited about the material churn improvement that we've driven already this year, we don't think we've maximized that at all either. So we've got a lot of improvement to go that we still need to go get on the churn reduction. And that, obviously, in a business of our size, it's one of the biggest levers you can move. It's just, we'll need less revenue, right, every month and every quarter and we still think we've got a lot of that in front of us as well.

Jack Pearlstein

And I'd say on your second question, I doubt we'll ever get north of 90% subscription. I think there's always going to be probably 10% of the business that wants to do distribution on a transaction basis. And a lot of that is at the smaller sort of corporate level who don't want to tie or commit to a subscription arrangement and so we'll happily take that business. But I don't think it ever converts.

Kevin Akeroyd

Right. And even if that's just a once a quarter pay-go transaction, that's the $1,300 that Jack mentioned, right, in the script, take that all day long. Well, I might show up and want to spend $300 once every two years, that's the business that, when you see the transactional low end go away, it doesn't really pay the cost to acquire that and it really doesn't pay the cost to serve that, so we'll do it but we're not going to resource that piece of the business.

Matt Hedberg

Super helpful. Thanks a lot. Great color.

The next question will be from Tyler Radke of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Tyler Radke

Hey. Thank you. Good evening, gentlemen. A question on the Cision ID, specifically around the customers that are kind of spending more than their basic allotment. I'm just curious if you've been able to observe kind of a common thread in terms of where that budget is coming from and if you're seeing any kind of low-hanging fruit in terms of use cases or category of customer?

Kevin Akeroyd

Let's see. A couple questions in there. The overall impact adoption has been in dozens of vertical industries. The subset of the cohort of use case -- the industry-specific use cases that are driving large purchases of Impact above and beyond what we include in the bundle, the superstars of that one are quick service restaurants, right? That's really big, think every restaurant franchise or coffee franchise or doughnut franchise or whatever, that's a big, big industry. They're in that cohort. CPG is in that cohort. Travel is in that cohort. Retail is in that cohort and technology products, not necessarily technology professional services, right, but technology products. That's the subset of vertical industries where we are seeing accelerated Impact -- the purchase of Impact above and beyond the bundle, so that's the answer to the second one.

And both of those are actually getting funded -- for the most part, they're getting funded by the communications budget, right? It's the same core buyer because again, it's about them. It's me in my old job, right, when I was standing in front of Mark Hurd and Larry Ellison in my quarterly review finally being able to tell him that I drove x amount of pipeline from my PR efforts, right? So that's core PR, it's core comms, it's the core buyer.

The audience is the same people that are being sophisticated on Impact are basically the exact same vertical industries that are also taking Cision ID's out of the system and running retargeting or paid advertising campaigns. That retargeting spend and the ad campaigns is actually coming from the marketing and advertising department not coming from comms.

So it represents that CPG company or that technology company buying Impact, getting sophisticated on it, getting digital advertising in the room and saying, look at this amazing data source I now have that you can actually go use to improve the performance of that next retargeting or ad campaign. But that's getting funded by the marketing folks not by the comms folks, which is exactly the strategy, right? The strategy is Cision is going to reach back over and start pulling marketing spend in and this spend on Cision Audiences, to use Cision IDs to go improve advertising, it is a direct example of that strategy come to life.

Tyler Radke

Okay. I just wanted to clarify on that. So you mentioned, is it sort of getting initial funding from the communications budget and then kind of once they're able to demonstrate that ROI, they're getting kind of the marketing dollars because it sounded like you called out both, I was just trying to understand...

Kevin Akeroyd

It's product specific. Impact, right, is the comms department getting attribution for the first time, so they're funding it and they will fund it into perpetuity. Audiences is the advertising department actually taking Cision ID and running advertising against it. So both the initial and the ongoing funding for Audiences is coming from marketing and advertising. So think of it as a product. Impact is getting purchased my comms, Audiences are getting purchased by marketing.

Tyler Radke

Got it. And then last one for me. Just be curious to see if there's been any meaningful change in the competitive landscape, either versus your main kind of semi-scaled competitors, if you will, or on kind of the more niche players, just any change you put through. Thank you.

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes. I think there is two. One, this market is starting to wake up like all the other markets have, the way CRM did, the way marketing did. The buyer is really starting to say, I don't want to buy eight solutions from eight different vendors any more. Integrated solutions is becoming important, right? And gosh, Meltwater, for instance, is a semi-scale competitor, they continue to make acquisitions along that on a much less effective and lower scale than we are, but they continue to lean against that. And usually people like Businesswire and Trendkite, for instance, right, them deciding to go to market because they know that the buyer wants to buy fewer things from fewer vendors. You look at some of our competitive activity and obviously our strategy, the buyer wants to buy less stuff from less vendors. That obviously is a -- it's a trend and it's one that favors Cision immensely, given -- right, given the asset base we've put together and how we've going to market with C3.

And then, a second one is, while PR getting business results attribution the way e-commerce, or the way advertising has for the last 12, 15 years, felt a little evangelical and aspirational 2 years ago, it is now an active part of RFPs inbound demand gen. It's shifting from what an interesting idea to I got to have it because I just simply cannot continue to reveal its OpEx but doesn't get credit for its work. So the market trending towards more integrated solutions from pure vendors, one, and the market saying I've got to figure out how to start showing myself as a business results driver not as just cost center are the two big industry trends. And obviously, that's good news for us because we've been building against both of those for the last two years. So it's good for us to see it materialize.

This will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to Kevin for some brief closing remarks. Kevin?

Kevin Akeroyd

Thank you. In closing, I'd like to say that the Cision management team remains truly excited about the opportunities in front of us to continue to drive revenue and margin growth globally, deliver innovation to our customers and create value for our shareholders. We believe we're in a very strong and unique position to capitalize on these opportunities. And lastly, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on the earnings call this afternoon. Thank you.

