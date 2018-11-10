Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Management on Fiscal Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Sharon Birkett - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nigel Vinecombe - Executive Chairman

Analysts

Matthew Krueger - Robert W. Baird

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Anojja Shah - BMO Capital Markets

Sharon Birkett

Thank you, Kim. Welcome to Multi-Color Corporation's fiscal 2019 second quarter conference call and webcast for the period ending September 30, 2018. We're also broadcasting this live over the Internet, accessible through the Multi-Color website at mcclabel.com on our Investor Relations page.

I'm Sharon Birkett, Vice President and CFO of Multi-Color. I'll be leading today's call. And I'm joined by Nigel Vinecombe, our Executive Chairman. I will begin with an overview of how our company performed this period and provide analysis of our financial results. Nigel will conclude with final comments, and then we’ll take your questions.

Before we discuss our results, I want to call your attention to the Safe Harbor statement that was displayed on the registration page you viewed right after you logged on to the webcast. And remind you that in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, this presentation may contain some forward-looking statements that involve both known and unknown risks that may affect the outcome of our results. This Safe Harbor statement is also included in our earnings release and in our filings with the SEC.

For those of you who are listening and viewing are webcast via the Internet, please take a look at slide number one Q2 FY 2019 results. In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, core diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $1.18 over the prior-year quarter.

Core operating income increased 60% or $18.8 million compared to the prior-year quarter. Core operating income included $21.1 million in relation to acquisitions, including net favorable adjustments in relation to lower depreciation, higher amortization and other provisions, resulting from the adjustments to the opening balance sheet valuations of Constantia Labels.

Unfavorable foreign exchange was $0.4 million.

Core SG&A increased 75% or $15.8 million compared to the prior-year quarter. Acquisitions contributed $13.9 million to the increase, including higher amortization from the opening balance sheet adjustments, offset by favorable foreign exchange of $0.3 million. Core SG&A increased as a percentage of sales to 8.5% from 8.2% in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to amortization expense in relation to the Constantia Labels acquisition.

Core EBITDA increased to $73 million and 17% of revenues for the quarter compared to $44 million and 17% of revenues in the prior quarter.

Core other expense was $1.9 million in the current-year quarter, primarily related to the relief of a foreign indemnification receivable of $3.1 million, of which an offsetting tax liability was also relieved, reducing the current-year tax expense. There was no net impact on EPS or net income from these adjustments.

The balance sheet related to foreign exchange – the balance, sorry, related to foreign exchange gains and losses. The effective tax rate on core net income was 17% for the current-year quarter or 25% excluding the relief of the indemnification. We anticipate the effective tax rate on core net income for FY 2019 to be 21%, but effectively 23% excluding the relief of the indemnity.

Interest expense was $18.7 million in Q2 FY 2019. And for the full year, we’re forecasting interest expense to be $77 million.

Please turn to slide number two, net revenues. In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, net revenues increased 70% to $434.9 million compared to $256 million in the prior-year quarter. Acquisitions accounted for 70% increase in revenues.

Organic revenues increased 2%. And foreign exchange rates primarily driven by the depreciation of the Australian dollar and Latin American currencies led to a 2% decrease in revenues quarter-over-quarter.

For the six months ended September 30, 2018, net revenues increased 79% to $891 million compared to $498.5 million in the prior year. Acquisitions accounted for 75% in increases in revenues, net of divestitures, and organic revenues increased 4% year-to-date.

Please turn to slide number three, gross margins. Core gross margins increased 66% or $34.6 million compared to the prior-year quarter. Acquisitions contributed 67% or $35 million to the gross profit increase, including opening balance sheet adjustments. Organic gross profit increased $0.2 million, net of start-up costs of $0.8 million incurred in relation to a new IML facility in North America. The remaining decrease of $0.6 million relates to the foreign exchange. Core gross margins were 20% of revenues in the current and prior-year quarters.

Core gross profit increased 72% or $73.3 million in the six months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the prior-year period. Acquisitions contributed 64% or $65.5 million to gross profit net of divestitures. Organic gross profit increased 7% year-to-date or $7.5 million. The remaining increase of $0.3 million related to favorable foreign exchange.

Gross margins were 20% of net revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2018 and the prior-year period.

Please turn to slide number four, free cash flow. Free cash flow was $62 million in the quarter due to higher EBITDA and the timing of interest payments and working capital. Bond interest expense is paid biannually and $9 million of the current quarter expense is expected to be paid in Q3 of FY 2019.

Free cash flow for the six months ended September 30, 2018 was $52 million, an increase of $34 million compared to the prior period. Working capital reduction year-to-date of $13 million was primarily timing-related and we expect working capital to increase by approximately $10 million in FY 2019.

Capital expenditures were $54 million year-to-date compared to $26 million in the prior-year period. For fiscal 2019, our capital expenditure forecast is approximately $90 million.

Please turn to slide number five, debt. Net debt calculated as total debt less cash was $1.5 billion at September 30, 2018. We have borrowing capacity of $1.9 million and approximately 75% of our outstanding debt is fixed. Bank debt is at a blended interest rate of 4.8%, and our free cash flow priority is debt reduction.

Now, I'd like to turn the presentation over to Nigel.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thank you, Sharon. Good morning all. Thank you for joining us. I guess there's four topics I'd like to cover before opening up for questions.

First of all, in relation to organic growth, Q2 at 2%, followed on from Q1 at 6%. And in North America, in particular, we had a high single-digit growth in Q1 and low single-digit growth in Q2. So, the Q2 shortfall is timing-related, given that Q1 was over average growth.

We now expect organic growth for fiscal 2019 to be circa 3%, and that will include Constantia's anniversarying for five of the next six months in the second half of the year.

Secondly, in terms of earnings, using EBITDA to exclude the net benefit of most of the opening balance sheet adjustments, at $73 million for Q2, EBITDA was below expectations of high 70s. And the Q2 EBITDA shortfall to expectations was predominantly due to the revenue shortfall plus lower gross margins from plant start-up costs of $30 million in the US and New Zealand and also a negative opening balance sheet for reserves item of $1.4 million that did impact EBITDA on a one-off basis. Year-to-date, so for the first half, EBITDA is now circa $150 million or 17% of revenues, a blend of roughly 18% for MCC Legacy and 16% for prior acquisition's run rate, excluding opening balance sheet adjustments. And we expect fiscal 2019 to continue to be in this 16% to 18% EBITDA range.

Thirdly, in relation to fiscal 2020 revenue risk, we do expect headwinds from key customer contract renewals in fiscal 2020 to negatively impact both prices and volumes. Key fiscal 2020 contract renewal negotiations have started, but are not yet complete.

And fourthly, there are some positives for fiscal 2020. Namely, we do expect to see continued strong growth in developing markets; a stronger focus and benefit from new business development, especially in food and beverage markets where the pipeline focus previously fell away; from benefits associated with plant start-ups; benefits from acquisition synergies continuing to come onstream.

We have stated previously, a first round of $15 million phase 1 synergies for 2018 and 2019 that are on track. And we've more recently stated the phase 2 of the further $15 million of synergies to come onstream in fiscal 2019 and 2020. And to date – it's early days, but they also look on track.

We expect better wine harvest in Europe this year to help us in fiscal 2020 and productivity gains in general and from recent successful CapEx installations to help next year.

And we do expect to largely mitigate raw material cost pressures through price increases and/or substitution to lower cost inputs, including our own pressure sensitive materials that we can make inhouse.

So, with that, I'll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Matthew Krueger

Hi. Good morning. This is actually Matt Krueger sitting in for Ghansham. How are you doing, Nigel and Matt?

Sharon Birkett

Hi, Matt.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thanks, Matt. Good morning.

Matthew Krueger

Good morning. So, I guess, first off, could you provide some added detail on regional core growth during the quarter? And then, also core growth by specific end market, wine and spirits, home and personal care and food beverage, et cetera.

Nigel Vinecombe

Yes. In terms of regional, I’d say, it was North America based in terms of the main shortfall in Q2, and that was really across all segments, our home and personal care, wine and spirit, and food and beverage segments. And across those segments, there were a handful of customers. The shortfalls were volume-related. Some of that volume was due to their brands not doing well and some of that volume was lost volume from us.

Matthew Krueger

Okay. That's helpful. And then, expanding on that a little bit, how do you feel inventories are tracking across the supply chain in North America? With pricing being raised across a number of levels, both by your customers and yourselves, do you think there is any inventory destock that's impacting your volumes temporarily?

Nigel Vinecombe

No, nothing material that we can see.

Matthew Krueger

Okay. That's helpful. And then, sticking with core growth, but moving on to expectations for 2020, you listed off a number of factors that could both negatively and positively impact the outlook for next year. What do you think that sums to? Are you still in the 3% to 5% range that you guided to long term or would you expect to fall below that because of some of the customer renegotiations and things like that?

Nigel Vinecombe

I think that the 3% that we called out as the expected forecast for this year, would be challenging to maintain that next year.

Matthew Krueger

Okay. That's very helpful for me. And I’ll leave it at that.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thank you.

Adam Josephson

Good morning, Nigel and Sharon. Thanks, as always. Nigel, just one on the North – the US revenue weakness. I know you said it was volume-related across all of your segments. Would you attribute that to economic weakness? I wouldn't think so given how good the economy seems to be doing. Can you just high level help us understand that's economy-related, share losses, et cetera?

Nigel Vinecombe

Predominantly, timing-related. We had 8% and 9% organic growth in Q1 in North America across our two main segments of home and personal care and wine and spirits. And that was great for Q1, but it impacted on having the offset of that in Q2. So, we believe the run rate, it’s more viable to look at the combination of the two.

Our run rate for the six months, organically, is 4%. We've called out previously that the Constantia acquisition run rate, which is not in that organic number, is trending lower at a couple of percent. And if you blend those, we expect to see a 3% rate for the year overall.

Adam Josephson

But that having been said, even with the Constantia headwinds last quarter, you were still guiding to 3% to 5% core sales growth for the year, if I'm not mistaken. And you've taken that down by a percentage point to 3%. So, something clearly got worse than you were expecting three months ago. So, that's what I'm trying to get at.

Nigel Vinecombe

Yeah. We didn't expect the timing to be as significant as it was. So, we didn't expect Q2 volumes to be as soft as they were despite the fact that, for Q1, we’re very strong. We expected to be some timing, but not that much. So, that gives us cause for concern about the strength of volumes in the second half of the year.

Adam Josephson

Right. And just regarding your fiscal 2020 commentary about the revenue headwinds there, if it's related to key customer contract renewals, you're renewing these contracts at lower prices to keep the business, why would there be volume risk, given that your – it sounds like keeping the business?

Nigel Vinecombe

Well, we don't know. So, we think it will be a combination of price and volume, but you're right. At this stage, we'd expect it to be more price than volume.

Adam Josephson

And is that also in the US specifically?

Nigel Vinecombe

Yes.

Adam Josephson

Okay. So, all of this revenue weakness is in the – okay. And, Sharon, a couple just on the depreciation of the tax rate. So, correct me if I'm wrong, but – so, your D&A expense is now going to be lower by, call it, $16 million, $17 million than you were expecting three months ago, just based on the balance sheet adjustment. Is that right?

Sharon Birkett

No. That's a little bit higher because, of course, we've had a – basically, an adjustment to catch up. So, the net adjustment to depreciation and amortization was circa just under $5 million. So, I think, for the rest of the year, you could count on a slightly lower amount of, say, circa $3 million, but not $16 million. So, there was a larger impact in the quarter because we had the year-to-date, plus a little bit of extra. So, it's going to be what it is now plus another $3 million for the year.

Adam Josephson

For each of the latter two quarters, you mean, $3 million? Okay, so it will be $11 million lower for the year. So, I don't know what EPS – so, you have $11 million lower D&A expense and then you have your tax rate. I'm just trying to get apples-to-apples, your previous expectation for the year was 27%. Now, it's 21%. Is that right?

Sharon Birkett

But the real tax rate we're forecasting is 23% because there is an offsetting $20 million bad guy, for want of a better word, in other expense. You need to normalize those, but those completely offset. It has no impact on the tax rate. So, for example, in the quarter, the net impact on tax was the difference between our forecast of 27% and our effective rate of 25%, excluding the $3 million, which is in and out. It's a bad guy in other expense and a good guy in tax, but it really isn't driving the underlying tax rate. So, the net impact of tax in the quarter was $0.02. We do expect that our tax rate, going forward, the effective rate is really 23%.

Adam Josephson

So, okay. So, 23% compared to 27% previously. So, if I take those two items, the 400-basis point lower tax rate and the, call it, $11 million lower D&A expense, that's boosting your EPS by – I don't know, I don't have a number offhand, but – over $0.50 a share. Is that right?

Sharon Birkett

Not quite. Sorry, just to clarify, the D&A is not $11 million. We had a net impact of $5 million in the quarter and expect to get $3 million benefit in the remaining two quarters.

Adam Josephson

I see. Okay. So, $8 million.

Sharon Birkett

Vis-à-vis [indiscernible] versus the original. And that really brings certainly the depreciation component back into line with where we are, for MCC, for example. So, if we wound the clock back about 12 months, we were certainly seeing the impact of a higher depreciation expense in the Constantia numbers that were higher than MCC without a corresponding rationale in terms of the difference in CapEx. So, from our perspective, it normalizes. A little bit of noise in this year's – in this quarter's numbers. Particularly, on a year-to-date basis, it's less impactful. And there will be a small ongoing benefit going forward. But it's circa $8 million in terms of the model for want of a better word.

And that is before we deduct the inventory reserve. So, the inventory reserves that are in inventory and AR and AP, those reserves are not in EBITDA, but they certainly are in net income. And that was, as Nigel mentioned, circa $1.4 million. So, the net income net impact in the quarter before tax was circa $3.5 million.

Adam Josephson

Got it. And so, just so I'm clear, Sharon, D&A coming down by $8 million for the full year relative to your expectation three months ago. Tax rate coming down by 400 basis points relative to your expectation three months ago. You're reiterating your full-year EPS guidance, but what are those two items boosting your guidance by? In other words, absent those two benefits, what would your EPS guidance be coming down by on account of these operational/sales issues? Do you understand my question?

Sharon Birkett

Yeah, I do. Sorry. Don't take it like that. Just give me a couple of seconds and I will...

Adam Josephson

Yeah, I know. Thank you, Sharon. I appreciate it.

Nigel Vinecombe

Number of cents impact is on these adjustments really.

Sharon Birkett

Yes.

Adam Josephson

Exactly. Exactly. Nigel, just one. So, your emerging market trends haven't changed. We've seen significant volatility in currencies, stock market, et cetera, but you're not seeing any sales weakness in those markets. It's just in the U.S.

Nigel Vinecombe

Correct. If anything, we believe the consolidation of our footprint in Asia and Africa, in particular, and also a greater presence in Latin America, we're bullish about what we can do with that footprint going forward.

Adam Josephson

Your free cash flow guidance, do you continue to expect a $100 million? Forgive me if I missed this earlier. For the year.

Nigel Vinecombe

We do, yes.

Adam Josephson

Okay. That’s all I have other than the question that I asked Sharon earlier about the EPS impact. All right, thank you.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thank you.

Anojja Shah

Hi. Good morning.

Nigel Vinecombe

Hi.

Anojja Shah

Hi. I just wanted to switch over to this news we're seeing on pressure on plastic packaging, especially in Europe. And I wanted to know what you think the implications are for your business, your label business there.

Nigel Vinecombe

Short term, limited. Over time, it may be a small net negative. Depends what that packaging gets replaced by. If it gets replaced by friendlier plastics or friendlier materials that still require a label or a wrap or a sleeve, then it won't have any impact. But the chances are it may have a limited negative impact over time.

Anojja Shah

Right, okay. And then, Sharon, can you let us know what the leverage ratio was at the end of the quarter?

Sharon Birkett

Our leverage is at 5 times.

Five times, okay. And is the plan still a mid-4s at the end of this year and then 4 at the end of 2020?

Nigel Vinecombe

We still think that the $100 million of free cash flow – we've paid down nearly $50 million of free cash flow in the first half of the year. So, we can hopefully do something similar in the second half of the year. So, we should still see a reasonably healthy rate of deleveraging.

Anojja Shah

All right, thank you very much.

Sharon Birkett

So, Adam, coming back to your question and apologize that our adjustments are related to the impact for the quarter itself. But, going forward, the combination of the OBS adjustments should add $0.24. And the tax impact going forward, for the remaining two quarters, should be circa $0.11, being the difference between the 27% and the 23%, plus or minus.

Adam Josephson

Sharon, thank you for – so, the two items are a combined $0.50. Is that right?

Sharon Birkett

No, no. It's got $0.24 and $0.10. So, say, $0.34.

Adam Josephson

$0.30. Okay, got it. Okay, got it. And the difference being your lower EBITDA expectations, so you're just giving the sales shortfall, et cetera?

Sharon Birkett

Correct.

Adam Josephson

Okay, good. Thank you very much.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thank you. And thanks, everybody, for joining us. So, overall, a lot of moving pieces currently. But we remain focused on organic growth and certainly improvement opportunities and debt reductions. The fundamentals of our business remain intact. If anything, the fundamentals have improved over time due to our increased scale and much greater market and customer diversity. So, we look forward to getting our heads down and focusing on growth and improvement and talking to you again next quarter. Thank you.

