Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Tough U.S sanctions targeting Iran's critical energy sector came into force, as well as fresh measures against the nation's shipping and financial industries. Eight countries, however, received temporary six-month waivers allowing them to continue to import Iranian petroleum products (as they move to end such imports entirely), but the Islamic Republic can only spend the money on a narrow range of humanitarian items. Iran exported the equivalent of 2.5M barrels a day in April, before the announcement of sanctions turned away buyers.

Tuesday:

Eurozone finance ministers urged Italy to engage in talks with Brussels on a revised draft budget for 2019, backing the EU's view that the plans will breach the 3% deficit limit in 2020 and come extremely close to doing so next year. The budget "will not change," Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said in response, adding that there is "neither conflict nor compromise" with the commission.

Wednesday:

Wall Street posted strong gains after the baseline consensus forecast for U.S. midterm elections proved correct as Democrats won control of the House, while the GOP hung on to the Senate. History has shown that mixed party control is generally the best combination for equity markets, while the highest-growth stocks can keep putting up terrific numbers even during an economic slowdown.

Thursday:

China reported strong trade data for October as shippers rushed goods to the U.S., its biggest trading partner, before higher tariffs kick in on Jan. 1. Dollar-denominated exports rose 15.6% from a year ago, while imports advanced 21.4%, resulting in a trade surplus of $34B (and $31.7B with the U.S). That may not be enough to please President Trump, but it's down from a record $34.1B in September.

Friday:

Oil fell below the $60 level, a day after slipping into a bear market. That means U.S. crude is now down by around 20% since early October as rising supply and concerns of an economic slowdown pressure prices. Fresh U.S. sanctions are unlikely to cut as much oil out of the market as initially expected with Washington granting temporary exemptions to Iran's biggest buyers. American production has also reached a new record high of 11.6M bbl/day.