Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Despite a feeble performance on Friday amid global growth concerns, all three main benchmarks posted gains on the week, with the Dow +2.8%, the S&P 500 +2.1% and the Nasdaq +0.7%. Notably, tech favorites Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Facebook ended the week on a down note. While bonds were also active with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield closing at 3.19%, the real headliner was in the energy market. WTI crude settled on Friday at $60.16/bbl to extend its decline to 21.8% from its four-year high on October 3.
Economy
Monday:
Tough U.S sanctions targeting Iran's critical energy sector came into force, as well as fresh measures against the nation's shipping and financial industries. Eight countries, however, received temporary six-month waivers allowing them to continue to import Iranian petroleum products (as they move to end such imports entirely), but the Islamic Republic can only spend the money on a narrow range of humanitarian items. Iran exported the equivalent of 2.5M barrels a day in April, before the announcement of sanctions turned away buyers.
Tuesday:
Eurozone finance ministers urged Italy to engage in talks with Brussels on a revised draft budget for 2019, backing the EU's view that the plans will breach the 3% deficit limit in 2020 and come extremely close to doing so next year. The budget "will not change," Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said in response, adding that there is "neither conflict nor compromise" with the commission.
Wednesday:
Wall Street posted strong gains after the baseline consensus forecast for U.S. midterm elections proved correct as Democrats won control of the House, while the GOP hung on to the Senate. History has shown that mixed party control is generally the best combination for equity markets, while the highest-growth stocks can keep putting up terrific numbers even during an economic slowdown.
Thursday:
China reported strong trade data for October as shippers rushed goods to the U.S., its biggest trading partner, before higher tariffs kick in on Jan. 1. Dollar-denominated exports rose 15.6% from a year ago, while imports advanced 21.4%, resulting in a trade surplus of $34B (and $31.7B with the U.S). That may not be enough to please President Trump, but it's down from a record $34.1B in September.
Friday:
Oil fell below the $60 level, a day after slipping into a bear market. That means U.S. crude is now down by around 20% since early October as rising supply and concerns of an economic slowdown pressure prices. Fresh U.S. sanctions are unlikely to cut as much oil out of the market as initially expected with Washington granting temporary exemptions to Iran's biggest buyers. American production has also reached a new record high of 11.6M bbl/day.
Stocks
Monday:
Taking aim at U.S. tech giants, President Trump said his administration was "looking at" antitrust proceedings against Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). "I think most people surmised that," he told Axios's premiere HBO show. He clarified that previous administrations had discussed breaking up the companies, but the action never materialized.
Tuesday:
Reports surrounding Amazon's second headquarters suggest it may be split evenly between two cities. The motivation is recruiting enough tech talent and easing potential issues with housing, transit, and other factors when adding workers to an area. Amazon's (AMZN) HQ2 would bring as many as 50K jobs and more than $5B in investments over nearly two decades.
Wednesday:
The marijuana sector lit up after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned following months of public criticism from President Trump. A longtime opponent of attempts to legalize weed, Sessions lifted an Obama-era policy (known as the Cole Memo) earlier this year that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal. Cannabis stocks added to their gains as Michigan approved recreational marijuana.
Thursday:
Serving as an independent director at Tesla (TSLA) since 2014, Robyn Denholm will take over from Elon Musk as chair of the company's board. The move is part of Musk's settlement with the SEC following his infamous take-private tweets in August. Denholm will also leave her role as CFO at Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY), Australia's largest telecom company, once her six-month notice period is complete. She's set to receive 8,000 stock options each year at Tesla and a cash retainer of $300,000.
Friday:
