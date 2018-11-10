U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: One Small Pricing, One Major Launch, One Huge Filing

Just one pre-sold Chinese deal priced this past week, as the IPO market reeled from the recent market volatility.

The bigger IPO news came from software unicorn Qualtrics International (XM), which launched a $400 million offering. At the midpoint, Qualtrics would be valued at $4.8 billion.

On the initial filings front, biotech giant Moderna Therapeutics (MRNA) filed for a $500 million offering. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, it has raised over $2.6 billion since inception.

1 IPO During the Week of November 5th, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 11/09 CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) $49M $567M -6% n/a -3% Leading provider of home equity loans in China.

CNFinance raised $49 million at a $567 million market cap by pricing at the $7.50 low end. The company disclosed that several outside investors had indicated on over 100% of the deal when it launched; they ended up taking down 92%. The home equity loan provider finished the week down -3%.

5 Filings During the Week of November 5th, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) $15M Health Care Craig-Hallum Phase II biotech developing therapies for acute ischemic stoke and vascular dementia. Legacy Housing (LEGH) $69M Real Estate B. Riley FBR Builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes. Moderna Therapeutics $500M Health Care Morgan Stanley Biotech developing a therapies based on its modified mRNA platform. MOGU (MOGU) $200M Technology Morgan Stanley Online fashion and lifestyle platform in China. New Fortress Energy (NFE) $100M Energy Morgan Stanley Integrated gas-to-power company formed by Fortress Investment Group.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/8/18, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 3.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 6.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 14.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 8.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Siemens Healthineers and innogy.

