IPO Analysis

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: One Small Pricing, One Major Launch, One Huge Filing

|
Includes: CNF, DMAC, LEGH, MRNA, XM
by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research

Just one pre-sold Chinese deal priced this past week, as the IPO market reeled from the recent market volatility.

The bigger IPO news came from software unicorn Qualtrics International (XM), which launched a $400 million offering. At the midpoint, Qualtrics would be valued at $4.8 billion.

On the initial filings front, biotech giant Moderna Therapeutics (MRNA) filed for a $500 million offering. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, it has raised over $2.6 billion since inception.

1 IPO During the Week of November 5th, 2018

Issuer
Business

Deal
Size

Market Cap
at IPO

Price vs.
Midpoint

First Day
Return

Return
at 11/09

CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF)

$49M

$567M

-6%

n/a

-3%

Leading provider of home equity loans in China.

CNFinance raised $49 million at a $567 million market cap by pricing at the $7.50 low end. The company disclosed that several outside investors had indicated on over 100% of the deal when it launched; they ended up taking down 92%. The home equity loan provider finished the week down -3%.

5 Filings During the Week of November 5th, 2018

Issuer
Business

Deal
Size

Sector

Lead
Underwriter

DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

$15M

Health Care

Craig-Hallum

Phase II biotech developing therapies for acute ischemic stoke and vascular dementia.

Legacy Housing (LEGH)

$69M

Real Estate

B. Riley FBR

Builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes.

Moderna Therapeutics

$500M

Health Care

Morgan Stanley

Biotech developing a therapies based on its modified mRNA platform.

MOGU (MOGU)

$200M

Technology

Morgan Stanley

Online fashion and lifestyle platform in China.

New Fortress Energy (NFE)

$100M

Energy

Morgan Stanley

Integrated gas-to-power company formed by Fortress Investment Group.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/8/18, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 3.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 6.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 14.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 8.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Siemens Healthineers and innogy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.