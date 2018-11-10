U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: One Small Pricing, One Major Launch, One Huge Filing

Just one pre-sold Chinese deal priced this past week, as the IPO market reeled from the recent market volatility.
The bigger IPO news came from software unicorn Qualtrics International (XM), which launched a $400 million offering. At the midpoint, Qualtrics would be valued at $4.8 billion.
On the initial filings front, biotech giant Moderna Therapeutics (MRNA) filed for a $500 million offering. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, it has raised over $2.6 billion since inception.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF)
|
$49M
|
$567M
|
-6%
|
n/a
|
-3%
Leading provider of home equity loans in China.
CNFinance raised $49 million at a $567 million market cap by pricing at the $7.50 low end. The company disclosed that several outside investors had indicated on over 100% of the deal when it launched; they ended up taking down 92%. The home equity loan provider finished the week down -3%.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
|
$15M
|
Health Care
|
Craig-Hallum
Phase II biotech developing therapies for acute ischemic stoke and vascular dementia.
|
Legacy Housing (LEGH)
|
$69M
|
Real Estate
|
B. Riley FBR
Builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes.
|
Moderna Therapeutics
|
$500M
|
Health Care
|
Morgan Stanley
Biotech developing a therapies based on its modified mRNA platform.
|
MOGU (MOGU)
|
$200M
|
Technology
|
Morgan Stanley
Online fashion and lifestyle platform in China.
|
New Fortress Energy (NFE)
|
$100M
|
Energy
|
Morgan Stanley
Integrated gas-to-power company formed by Fortress Investment Group.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/8/18, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 3.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 6.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 14.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 8.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Siemens Healthineers and innogy.
