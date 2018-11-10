Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) CEO Mark Zagorski on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Andrew Posen - IR

Mark Zagorski - CEO

John Rego - CFO

Analysts

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Austin Muldow - Canaccord Genuity

Lee Krowl - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Telaria's Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Andrew Posen, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations for Telaria. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Posen

Good morning and welcome to Telaria's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. During the course of today's call, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Telaria's future financial and operating results, future market conditions and management's plans and objectives for future operations. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs and are based on information currently available to us.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those factors contained in the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2018, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2018, its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2018 and in our future SEC filings and reports by the company, including its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018.

All information provided in this conference call is as of today, November 8, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements made on this call to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

Our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in understanding company performance but note that these measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics for our reported results can be found in our earnings press release issued today, a copy of which can be found on our website.

And now I'll turn the call over to Mark Zagorski, Telaria's CEO.

Mark Zagorski

Thanks, Andrew, good morning and welcome to our third quarter 2018 earnings call. A little over a month ago, we released our preliminary third quarter results. Today we reported final quarterly results that were in line with those numbers, including revenue of 13.5 million, up 6% from last year and adjusted EBITDA that was slightly above breakeven. While these results were below our initial expectations, they do not reflect the strength of our core business, nor do they change our conviction in our strategy to build solutions that take advantage of the significant and growing market opportunity in programmatic video and connected TV advertising. As we stated when we released our preliminary results, we saw softness in the third quarter related to the removal of certain desktop publishers that did not meet our industry-leading quality standards, as well as challenges in growing our agency and brand demand sales force. The former limited our desktop video scale. And the latter impacted the speed at which we could convert agency buyers to our more premium content. I assure you that we have taken several major steps to address the gaps that we have identified.

First off we restructured and expanded our sales team. On Monday we are excited to announce the hiring of Adam Lally, a CTV industry pioneer as our Chief Commercial Officer replacing our Chief Revenue Officer. Adam will lead publishing development as well as brand, agency and platform sales. He joins us from Dish's Sling TV where he oversaw advanced television and digital media sales. Adam is a seasoned executive with an impressive track record in successfully bringing together the complex worlds of linear and digital video driving significant revenue growth while bringing Sling TV to the forefront of streaming video.

He's also exceptional relationships across the industry. And we're really excited to add Adam to the team and added bonus that he already knows Telaria as Sling has been one of our top partner for several years. On Adam's team we’ve successfully filled some of the sales gap that we feel negatively impacted the quarter with numerous TV sales hires in New York and the Midwest. These hires now bring the team closer to the scale needed to more effectively penetrate the market. In addition to strength in our sales organization we recently announced the addition of Doug Knopper to our board. As the cofounder and co-CEO of Comcast Free Wheel, Doug brings an unrivaled depth of experience, industry knowledge and deep connections across the technology and media sectors including the connected TV ecosystem. It will be particularly valuable asset as we build out our ad serving business within our video management platform.

Lastly, as we fill some of the gaps created by aggressive quality initiatives we have continued to expand our partner inventory by adding more than 2500 new publisher domains and increasing our cross stream footprint. We believe that this added scale will help drive incremental revenue to our platform. Combined impact of these initiatives represent significant progress in addressing the challenges we face in the quarter. This is a solid start as we work to regain the momentum reported earlier in the year. Our core business remains strong and we believe our commitment to premium inventory, transparency and quality is the right strategy as the video market continues to shift towards TV like digital content that is increasingly supported by programmatic advertising.

Our focus on connected TV continues to pay off as well as CTV remains the fastest-growing segment of our business driving revenue in ECPM growth during the quarter. In the third quarter, CTV revenue increased 322% year-over-year and contributed 25% of our revenue up from 6% in the third quarter last year. And as CTV ECPM are significantly higher than desktop or mobile, this growth drove our ECPM to more than $12.30, compared to $11.40 in the prior year.

We remain bullish on CTV and believe that we are unique positioned to take advantage of its growth based on specialized technology and premium partner profile. We continue to innovate and strengthen our VMP to address all forms of digital video for our extending our integrations with key data partners and developing new products to provide our publishers and buyers with enhanced analytical capabilities to help drive their business. Specifically, we recently announced TV content reporting, a first to market product that enables premium publishers to better understand how advertisers value their most desired inventory and allows demand partners to buy digital content in the same way their customers buying linear TV. These new solutions along with our recent Nielsen integration are aimed at converting the $70 billion of domestic linear TV spend to the CTV world.

Our drive to lead the technology and be at the forefront of the programmatic CTV space is the foundation of our business. It is also the basis for the strength and uniqueness of our independent position in the marketplace. We remain the only independent video platform at scale and as more the world's biggest content producers move into the CTV space, we believe that independence remains central building trust, eliminating conflict of interest and protecting clients' competitive advantage.

It was a challenging quarter but we are excited about the recent additions to our team and remain optimistic in our ability to execute on our core strategy.

I'll now turn the call over to John to walk you through the financials in more details.

John Rego

Thanks, Mark. We finished the third quarter of the year with revenue up 13.5 million and adjusted EBITDA slightly above breakeven. Our gross profit decreased to 11.6 million from 12 million on the prior year quarter, reflecting a decrease in our gross margin to 86%. The decrease in gross margin was due primarily to an increase in cost of inventory relating to revenue from a new part of our business that needs to be reported on a gross basis.

Our core operating expenses, which exclude non-cash items came down 13% from the same period last year, due in part to lower variable compensation on lower revenue contribution. This highlights the flexibility and scalability of our business model is close to 75% of our core operating expenses are relatively fixed enabling us to drive revenue directly to EBITDA. We ended the quarter with approximately $88.6 million of available liquidity, including 63.6 million of working capital and our $25 million line of credit. Last month we announced that our Board of Directors authorized a $20 million share repurchase program. We believe that our shares are undervalued and represent a great investment opportunity. With our strong cash position and clean balance sheet we believe that we can return value to shareholders while continuing to invest in the business. We have been active in the market, repurchasing shares since announcing the program, reflecting our confidence in our long-term strategy and growth prospects. As part of the share repurchase program we repurchased nearly 3.5 million shares for approximately $10.2 million. This includes two million shares that were purchased from our largest VC investor and partners.

I would like to finish with our expectation for the remainder of 2018. We are maintaining the revised guidance that we issued on October 4 with the revenue for the full year expected to be between 50 million and 52 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between a loss of 5 million and

a loss of 3 million. As Mark noted earlier we have taken several steps to get our business back on track, and the fundamentals of our model remain strong.

I'm now going to open the line up for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Mark Argento from Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is now live.

Mark Argento

Just hoping you could drill down a little bit in terms of some specifics around I know you made some leadership changes on the sales side but where are you in terms of hiring salespeople to go after the agency's brands? And then maybe you could talk a little bit more kind of peel the onion and explain to us kind of the shift for the content strategies shift in desktop relative to some of the other platforms?

Mark Zagorski

This is Mark Zagorski. Yes, so taking the first part of that question on the sales front, as we had noted earlier we had some gaps in how we're approaching the market and there are two key parts of what we wanted to do, first bolster our leadership and I think we've done that in an outstanding way by bringing Adam on. He has been an amazing leader in the CTV space from both the sales and products kind of development side. So I think that's going to be a great hit for us. On actually building out the force underneath Adam, we've made great progress. We've built -- we've probably grown the team by at least 50%, and I think we're about 75% of the way there and where we think, I think where we need to be to hit the ground in full force, so I think by the end of this quarter for sure we will be at the level at which we need to be to hit the market in '19. So we've made great progress on the numbers, we make great progress on the leadership and we feel really good about that.

The second half of your question on industry strategy around publishers, basically I think we are still our core focus is still on the CTV space it's where we see our biggest growth it's our strongest and most defensible position around technology, it's our most but in addition to that as we looked at some of the challenges we have with quality and publishers. Obviously the changes we've made in the quarter had an impact. We've been working on building out filling those gaps for a while, we were lucky enough to start to have some of those deals start to come in, in this quarter as we noted, we added a significant number of URLs. Many of those are desktop and are filling our gaps where we had to pull some publishers out. So again, this isn't an ongoing thing where we feel like we are going to have to add this volume all the time, but we had a nice increase in the number of desktop URLs that we'll see that filed in some of the gaps that we had to pull because of the quality initiatives that we've been initiating over the course of the year.

Mark Argento

That's helpful. And then maybe just to touch on and John maybe if you could help to touch on the way you see mix of revenue playing out here desktop as a percentage relative to the mobile and CTV the end of this year and then looking out next year or the year after. When does this, when does the model kind of invert in terms of percentages coming from some of the, the faster growing kind of core focus categories?

John Rego

So as we've said on the remarks CTV, which is our fastest grower is represented roughly 25% of everything the other 75% that remains is sort of evenly split right now between the two other broad categories one being desktop, one being mobile. So our expectations going forward is CTVs is just going to continue to becoming a bigger piece of the pie, and I think it's a 100% at the end of next year, but it's certainly something that we'll monitor as we go forward. So desktop and mobile are still an important part of our business, people still consider media that way, we still helps our reversals that way. But again the one that we are most bullish on, the one that we think is the most defensible and the one that's kind of an inning one or what's going to be an interesting game and that we're pretty well poised to do well in CTV category at 25% of everything.

Mark Argento

One question when you guys talk about the different categories if it's CTV but you are consume it on a mobile device does it fall under mobile or CTV category?

Mark Zagorski

So when we say CTV, our definition of CTV as we are selling that and somebody is watching it in their parlor on the big TV that's CTV if they want to get on their iPhone or other tablets that’s mobile.

Mark Argento

Great, it's more modalities than anything.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now live.

Austin Muldow

Thanks it's Austin for Mike, I want to ask question similar to the last one but little bit different. So with the CTV being the core of the business and mobile and desktop making up the difference there. Can you speak to what direction are each moving in, I know CTV is growing very, very rapidly but can you talk about whether mobile and desktop or each growing or shrinking I’m particularly interested in whether desktop is shrinking and whether it can grow again or if that's even a priority.

Mark Zagorski

Yes, thanks Austin good question. I think we, as each sector from raw number perspective, we see all of them growing moving ahead, we don’t see shrinkage across any of those. That being said over the last quarter, we did see softness in the desktop part of our business and due to the fact that that was the most challenging based on our quality perspective, right. So that is where we put the focus on in adding incremental URLs. And in addition, some of the solutions that we came cross or we purchased recently out stream in particular are desktop focused applications. So to put it more bluntly we certainly aren't abandoning desktop at this stage. It’s still important part of the revenue components and all though it's not growing as fast as the other piece of our business we certainly don't expect it to shrink in the future as a raw number. That being said when we look at the kinds of clients that we’re working with there're clients in which they are delivering more OTT type of content and that content is being delivered either through CTV or through mobile.

So when we look at the percent growth, when we look at where we think our greatest growth opportunities are it's in those two aspects of the business. So we need to continue to maintain all three sectors because we're a video company and we a cross stream video company, I mean that's important, but at the end of the day the focus is really on CTV and those OTT applications that get distributed across those CTV and mobile space. Again we’re pushing for growth across all three, we’re going to support growth across all three, I thing two are going to grow faster on a percent basis and certainly in the desktop space.

Austin Muldow

Okay got it, shifting to expenses. So sales and marketing got some more leverage than we anticipated in absolute dollars is a pretty nice step down, I’m wondering if that's a result of the sales team being a bit undersized, and whether and if that is the case, should we expect that sales and marketing expense to tick back up as you're adding to that team.

John Rego

So two components, Austin, it's John again. So you see it come down as you know we were short handed on the sales side, so that’s part one, part two is as the revenue number certainly fell below we guided to it's clearly well below our expectations, so the variable component, sometimes on its commissions and bonuses were not what we originally thought they would be. So that's the other piece of what you see. So we do expect that that number will come up again in Q4 now as we got a new Chief Commercial Officer we've got new sales guys hired, as for the fixed component. The variable component hopefully will be our pleasure to have that go up that means everybody hit their numbers.

Austin Muldow

And last question is on what's happening in the gross margin. Can you drill down into what that new gross business is exactly? And how we should think about modeling it?

Mark Zagorski

Yes, that’s not our intention to be in the gross business so this gross versus net is an accounting distinction. So aside from the other aspects of my job I get to live with the PCA or BDSEC and the FASB, so man of acronyms. The determination as to whether something treated as gross or net is like a 300 page reg and it's contract specifics, I need to go through it. Some of the contracts that we inherited on the SlimCut acquisition which related to out stream the way the contracts are worded require the accounting treatment to be gross and by gross I mean what we earn our take rate plus the publisher cost and then the publisher cost comes out in the cost of goods sold line. It's not a bit part of our business. My expectation is as we look forward that will become a diminishing part of our business. And to the extent that we go in on contract renewals we'll get the wording correct from what we inherited to make them net contracts not gross contract. Creates a weird anomaly for me in the short run but it's not something past 2020 that I think I'm going to be seeing, and this is gross and this is net, it's not the intention.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Lee Krowl from B. Riley FBR. Your line is now live.

Lee Krowl

Just on that front with the gross margin I just wanted to ask if the addition of the incremental URLs you guys called out on desktop is that also the SlimCut business?

Mark Zagorski

No, that’s basically part of our core business.

Lee Krowl

Got it, okay. And then just switching over to the ad server and VMP just kind of your thoughts or updated thoughts on the monetization of the ad server and where we're at as we go from beta to full-scale release?

Mark Zagorski

So our beta has been very successful and then we are super pleased with both the number of clients that we have had on that test and the size and veracity at which they have been leveraging the system during the test. We're looking to wrap up the year with those partners still in beta, and as we look at 2019 the commercial aspect of the system will start to kick in. So we are certainly not going to release any numbers yet on that front but the plan has been and remains is that the VMP and the ad serving portion of that VMP will be a commercial contributor to our business in 2019 like with all SaaS businesses they start off relatively light and grow and build over time and this will be no different.

Lee Krowl

Got it. And then just switching over to the sales force, you business is relatively back half weighted in terms of seasonality. Just kind of your thoughts on as you bring these sales force on how quickly they can become productive and whether that impacts the seasonality aspect to 2019?

Mark Zagorski

The reality of our all sales forces is there is some ramp up time and hiring someone today doesn't deliver sales today. So we brought a lot of these folks on this quarter which obviously is a very heavily back weighted part of the year. We still are going to see that the normal seasonality that we see this time of year, which is a big uptick based on the holiday purchasing holiday advertising, the sales teams contribution to that I don't think it will be substantial at this stage they are new so I think we did hit a higher lot of folks who should be able to hit the ground running but we certainly aren't banking on the fact those people are going to come in and drive a huge amount of incremental volume in the short-term but really looking for the impact of those folks in Q1 and Q2 moving forward in 2019. But I guess that, we still expect to see the normal seasonality the normal uptick in business that we see in Q4 based on the seasonal trends and these people should help at least maintaining carry that through the end of the year.

Operator

Thank you. We've reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mark for any further or closing comments.

Mark Zagorski

Thanks, operator, and thank you all for joining us this morning. In closing, although we had a tough quarter, we've moved quickly to take clear, decisive steps to address our inventory and sales challenges. By growing our publisher relationships, bringing in new sales and board leadership and expanding our demand team's footprint. We are confident that we are well-positioned to capitalize on our technology leadership.

I'd like to reaffirm our optimism for the business. The programmatic video market and specifically the CTV space where we are industry leaders continue to exhibit strong growth and we believe that we have the right technology and the right people and our right strategy to take advantage of the opportunity.

Thank you for your participation in the call this morning. We look forward to updating you in the months ahead.

Operator

Thank you, that conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.