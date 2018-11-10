Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) CEO Mark Erickson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Louis Baltimore - Director, IR

Mark Erickson - CEO

Matthew Owens - President

Analysts

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust

Jeoffrey Lambujon - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Bradley Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Paul Grigel - Macquarie

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Jacob Gomolinski - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning. I'm Amanda, and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Extraction Oil & Gas Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that the remarks today, including answers to your questions, include statements that the company believes to be forward-looking statements within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those risks include, among others, matters that the company described in its financial and operating results news release issued earlier this afternoon and its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Extraction disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

While the company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are subject to factors such as commodity prices, competition, technology and environmental and regulatory compliance. Company's drilling schedules, capital plans and other factors may cause the results to differ materially.

I would now like to turn the call over to Louis Baltimore, Extraction's Director of Investor Relations.

Louis Baltimore

Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone. We're glad you could join us today for our third quarter earnings call. With us today on the call, we have Mark Erickson, our Chairman and CEO; Matt Owens, the company's President; Rusty Kelley, our CFO; Tom Brock, our Chief Accounting Officer; and Eric Jacobsen, our SVP of operations.

I'd like to remind you that today's call, in addition to the aforementioned forward-looking statements, also include a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please be sure to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and GAAP reconciliations in our earnings release and in our filing on Form 10-Q, which we provided earlier today after the close of trading.

I'll now turn over the call to Mark Erickson, our CEO, to go through some highlights for this quarter.

Mark Erickson

Thanks, Louis. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings call. First, I would like to recap some of the outstanding achievements our team has made this year. We still expect to grow our production by over 45%, and we demonstrated the high productive potential within each of our Broomfield and Hawkeye Areas.

Our wholly owned midstream company, Elevation, is funded on a nonrecourse basis requiring no capital outlays by the upstream company, exposing our shareholders to significant future upside. Currently, pipelines are being laid in Broomfield area, which is now fully permitted, with development expected to commence in early 2019. We've been able to monetize over $150 million of assets.

Our operations team continues to lead by example, setting a new milestone of over 1.2 million man-hours without a single recordable employee incident, along with being awarded a Gold Leadership Award by Colorado in recognition for our efforts to go beyond on compliance with state and federal environmental regulations, commitment to continual environmental improvements and demonstrating leadership in partnering with local communities.

Finally, we expect to achieve free cash flow in Q4 and expect to continue to grow our production base in 2019 while generating free cash flow for the year, excluding the impacts of Elevation Midstream.

Now I want to touch on the impressive results from our first pad of operated wells in the Broomfield area. Next, we'll talk about the difficulties we've been having related to constraints on the DCP system. After that, we'll open the call up to Q&A.

In late August, we started turning on a batch of 10 wells with two-mile laterals testing spacing of 16 to 18 wells per section drilled on our Coyote Trails pad within our Broomfield project area. The pad's surface location sits in Weld County, but is producing our Broomfield County minerals.

We've always had very high hopes for this area, ranking the quality of this acreage potentially as a close second to our acreage in Greeley, which generates some of the absolute best returns anywhere in the lower 48. We're very pleased to show that early time, these wells are nicely exceeding our highest published type curves in both the Codell and Niobrara, performing almost on par with our Greeley wells.

Each of these areas benefit from thick pays in the Codell and all benches of the Niobrara along with little past drainage due to very few vertical wells in either zone nearby. Referring to page 14 in our new investor presentation, you'll see the results from the Coyote Trails pad with the 3 Codell wells achieving average 60-day IP rates of 1200 BOE per day, 68% of which is crude oil and 1175 BOE per day for the 7 Niobrara wells, 69% of which is oil.

These 10 wells are still averaging over 1100 BOE per day, which demonstrates the very flat production profile we've been seeing. The results from this pad are particularly important as they go a long way to demonstrating the potential of the 12,000 gross, 10,000 net acres we have in our Broomfield project area.

On this page in our investor presentation, you can see the production plots from several pads drilled by other operators that also show strong results. We've gotten all the necessary permits and the project is under way. Getting to this point took a lot of hard work from everybody involved, particularly those Broomfield staff and community volunteers who work so diligently with our team to develop this best in class development plan. I want to, again, thank everyone involved in the effort.

Now, turning to the difficulties we've been experiencing on DCP's Midstream system. Shortly after DCP's Plant 10 came online, we were producing up to 93,000 BOE per day, until DCP imposed its production allocation. Our gross allocation represents about 13% of DCP's total capacity.

In mid-August after the plant came online, we were producing almost 220 million cubic feet per day gross on their system prior to being cut back by over 35%. So, as it stands today, we're planning to be limited to our current allocation until mid-2019 when Plant 11 comes online.

For the full year 2018, we estimate our net production will be constrained by approximately 17,000 BOE per day, net. After Plant 11 comes online, we expect that our allocation will only grow by approximately 30 million cubic feet per day based on the current allowable. Under this scenario, we believe we have ample existing base production to meet our allocation with relief expected in 2020 as our constrained wells go on natural decline. As a result, we will be tailoring our investment in the DCP area to continue to meet our allocated production rate.

We will continue to work on solutions with third parties for our non-dedicated and constrained production in this area. Further, we will continue directing our activity to our southern acreage, which is served by Anadarko's Western Gas and Discovery, now part of Williams. Our diversified acreage position with access to multiple processing partners offers us a tremendous amount of flexibility not enjoyed by most other producers in the DJ Basin.

I'd like to thank everyone for your time on the call today. And before we open it up to Q&A, I'd like to remind everybody that it's still Election Day. So we don't have any results yet. Let's try to keep the questions focused on our results and plans rather than the election.

With that, operator, let's open up the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Welles Fitzpatrick of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hi, good afternoon. Can you talk a little to the -- obviously, the Coyote wells are -- they look like they can compete with just about anything in the basin. Can you tell us a little bit more detail on maybe the pressure that you're seeing? Are you seeing a significant pressure drawdown or obviously, they -- I guess, I'm just looking for any more color that might help us kind of understand what those EURs might look like at the end of the day?

Matthew Owens

Yes, Welles, this is Matt. It's difficult to quantify exactly what that's going to be this early on since the wells haven't really started declining it. But their pressures have been a lot higher than what we normally see in our other areas, say, Windsor or in North Hawkeye. I would say they're not as strong as what we see in Greeley, but they're the closest wells we've seen so far to date pressure-wise compared to our Greeley asset.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. That makes sense. And then just one follow on. There's been some speculation of what to do with the free cash flow in '19 and about the potential for a buyback. Is that on the near term to-do list for you guys? Or could you talk to how you might deploy that '19 free cash flow?

Mark Erickson

Welles, our plan hasn't really changed from what we've previously stated. Our first use and planned use of free cash flow is to get our net debt ratio inside of 1.5 and we would achieve that by paying down our RBL. Once we get that done, then all options we're identifying in returning cash on the most advantageous way to shareholders.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Jeoffrey Lambujon of Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Your line is open.

Jeoffrey Lambujon

Good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. My first one is just a follow-up on Broomfield. Appreciate the comments on the pressure and the spacing configuration. Can you give any additional color on the completions recipe that you utilize there and how it's different, if at all, from what you've done more frequently in Weld? And then based on the others first pad, are there any other learnings or changes that you'll apply to the go-forward program there in 2019?

Matthew Owens

Yes. So we drilled 10 wells on this pad, testing about 16 to 18 wells per section. We had 3 in the Codell and 7 in the Niobraras. We did do a few different completion techniques on these just to get everything tested early on as the other results are comparing and the sand loading that we went with was anywhere from under 1,000 pounds per foot to up to 1,500 pounds per foot. And we also tried some slick water and some gel completions, like we've done in some of our other areas. So we do have a very wide array of completions and tests going on with this pad and we'll be able to see if there is any differentiation in the production results once we get a few more months under our belt.

Jeoffrey Lambujon

Got it. And then my second question is just a clarifying one on DCP. It sounds like from the release and the commentary of the allocations that have been applied were essentially based on relative levels of production by operator from August of last year. So just I guess, I first wanted to confirm that. And second, I also wanted to get your thoughts on, is that something that they communicated any interest in changing just given how it doesn't really give credit to the growth operators like yourselves and how many of your peers have delivered since that time frame?

Mark Erickson

Yes. I mean, they were set based on August of 2017. That was the time period before our production ramp started. And in addition to that, that was even before Grand Parkway was built as well as new compressor stations added. Obviously, the situation has changed substantially since then. And during the time period between August and with the plant turning on, we obviously produced at rates much higher than that continually throughout the period. So we continue to have dialogue with DCP wrapped around what is the proper allocation method. And, but, as you know, in our budget, we haven't taken any of that into account. We've assumed that nothing changes.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Brad Heffern of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Bradley Heffern

You guys mentioned that the 90,000 to 93,000 you produced at before you got the allocation from the DCP system. I was wondering, if you could give us some sort of indication or range as to what you're producing at now?

Matthew Owens

So that would be the 93,000 that we were up to total before we were curtailed back to the 13%. Now I'd say we're close to what you could imply for the Q4 volumes, which I believe is right around 78,000.

Bradley Heffern

Okay. Got it. And then looking at Hawkeye, I saw the updated 0 time plots in the deck. Can you just talk about what you've been seeing on the performance there? And then additionally, it looks like the longest, the pad with the longest history is sort of on the 1 million barrel type curve and then as time goes on, it sort of moves more towards the 900. I was wondering if that's just the sort of behavior that you would expect or if there is any color on why that would be the case.

Matthew Owens

Yes. We're seeing good results out of the north Hawkeye curves there in both the Niobrara and the Codell formations. We've got 6 wells there producing that make up those 2 lines. The South Hawkeye line is only made up of 2 wells. The one that we drilled about 20 months ago and then the second one that's got just about 1 year of production. One of the wells is performing a lot better than the other one. So I think that's what's bringing that curve down. But we will be drilling several more wells this quarter in the South Hawkeye area, along with completing another 7-well pad in the North Hawkeye area testing both formations again. So we'll have a lot more data points to add to this chart as Q1 rolls along.

Mark Erickson

But we're pleased with the results that we're seeing today.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Irene Haas of Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Irene Haas

Can we have a little color on your Broomfield project that is finally happening? With your one rig, I suppose you'll be engaged in pad drilling. So how does this synchronize with Elevation's midstream build-out? And just kind of want to have a rough timing as to how you put all the pieces together.

Matthew Owens

Yes, the midstream build-out is happening as we speak right now. Obviously, that's going to take place first as we lay pipelines in the right-of-ways across the area where we will be drilling our pads. But we will start drilling in Broomfield full-time coinciding the turn-in-lines of those first pads with the turn-in-lines from the, or when the pipelines are ready to go. So first drilling will be in Q1 and then it will be a couple of quarters after that for the wells to actually go through the cycle times of being turned in line.

Irene Haas

Got you. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Grigel of Macquarie. Your line is open.

Paul Grigel

Hi, good afternoon. I was hoping maybe you guys could discuss the thoughts on the impact to the reservoir or lack thereof from kind of sustained ongoing midstream constraints over time.

Mark Erickson

I would point you to Slide 13, and I'm going to have Matt kind of talk through the, the Triple Creek is probably the best example of a highly constrained well or pad right now.

Matthew Owens

Yes, if you look at Slide 13, where we have the Triple Creek pad on there, it's called out with an arrow. You can see how it was performing kind of in a straight line, but well below the tight curves because it was choked back for several months. After about 240 days or so, you can see that line started to change angle as we were able to open up those wells a little bit more when we saw some relief in line pressure. And now after the first 360 days, we went from a decent amount below the 825,000 barrel curve to on track to pass that 1 million barrel curve on a cume basis shortly after this first year is up. So we don't think we lost any reserves there. And we're making that up rapidly now that we've been able to open up some of those wells.

Mark Erickson

We expect the same type of production profile for the C Street pad as well.

Paul Grigel

That's helpful. And then, I guess, turning to the outlook on Plant 11 as you guys kind of move to the south. Is the view there that with existing production and wells that are weighing on completion for that area that you'll be able to sufficiently fill that up into 2020? And what ultimately do we need to see in 2020 to kind of alleviate the problem up in the north in your view?

Mark Erickson

Well, if there's no additional plant construction up there or for some reason, the planned Plant 12 is delayed, we would be able to add production in the DCP system in 2020 as our wells go on natural decline. So they should produce pretty flat until that 2020 time period with the base production that we have established. But in addition, we continue to have ongoing discussions with third parties, private equity backed that are adding plant and pipeline, the infrastructure in the northeast part of the field because we have a lot of uncommitted acreage in the area. We feel pretty strongly that we're going to be able to take advantage of that. We're just kind of waiting to see how things play out here over the next quarter or so to get better, firmer grip on the timing associated with those.

Paul Grigel

Great. That's very helpful. Thanks and good luck.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Campbell of Tuohy Brothers. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Campbell

Hello. Can you hear me?

Mark Erickson

We can.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. Yes, I've the cellphone, which I don't normally is. So little scared. It sounds like the 2019 investment is going to avoid overloading the DCP system for all the reasons you've already detailed. I was just wondering -- is that a full-year strategy or do you expect some second half '19 relief when O'Connor comes online?

Mark Erickson

We're going to pick up. If our allocation remains at 13%, we pick up about 13% of the new plant that comes online, which would be about $30 million a day net to our interests. We've accounted for that in our 2019 guidelines. The biggest relief that we could see of anything that could change, whether it be '19 or '20 would be incremental processing capacity in the area beyond Plant 11.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. My other question is kind of a capital allocation question as well. It sounds like you're going to target investment in the south. I was just wondering if you've got any color about how you're going to do that around the elevation midstream buildout. I assume it's going to have some effect on both Broomfield and Hawkeye investment.

Matt Owens

Yeah. We do have acreage that is outside of the elevation buildout area that we can drill that would include some western gas processing or some other discovery processing that can go straight to the plant before the CGF is done being built and then hooked in later. We're carefully planning our drill and completion timeline around that buildout.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. Great. Thanks. I appreciate that color.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Jacob Gomolinski of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Jacob Gomolinski

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking questions and congrats on the nice Broomfield results.

Matt Owens

Thank you.

Jacob Gomolinski

I guess it was a little bit maybe visually shocking to see the August production versus where you came in for the quarter due to the DCP curtailments and their decision to use that August 2017 production data to determine allocations. I think in your last answer you hinted at -- you said if our allocation remains at 13%. Is there any room for negotiation with DCP and how they're making these allocation decisions? It sounds like I don't know if the August 2017 date was arbitrary. It seems a little misaligned if the goal was to focus on single-basin producers incentivize to grow.

Mark Erickson

To say we were surprised by that pick of a date is an understatement, especially during the same time period when -- throughout 2018, we were in close communication with DCP. And none of the discussions we had with them led us to believe there would be any allocations associated with the new plant. Historically, it's not the way they've operated. And then to have them come out and put allocations on the system, in fact, after they told us there would be no allocations. And we made our investment decisions based upon that, we were very, very surprised.

It's safe to say, though, at this point, we're not going to stretch our necks out again based on what we think DCP will do or not do, which is why I would say we've taken the most -- we're saying that we don't expect to get anything greater than the 13%.

Jacob Gomolinski

Got it. You've obviously got a carrot and a stick given you have your own elevation system and can move those CapEx dollars elsewhere?

Mark Erickson

We do.

Jacob Gomolinski

And then I appreciate the request not to talk about the vote and so -- but you did say sort of talking about the plans and I know we'll get the results later. Maybe just hypothetically, if the vote were to pass, could you speak to your long-term plans and maybe how you would look to divert -- I mean maybe just thinking about sort of your options, would you be looking to diversify out of basin somewhere to PDCE or would you be sort of develop what you have and then go into run-off mode or are there other options that were -- maybe the investor community is not currently thinking about that we should be?

Mark Erickson

Yes. We've talked about this quite a bit. And I'm going to have Matt walk through some specific numbers. But going into this election, starting over a year ago, we started building a significant number of permits in the basin. In fact, I think we hold the highest number of permits in the basin and the highest number of permits in the core of the basin. We feel very strongly that all those will be grandfathered through.

So getting into some specifics, we expect that our PDP at the end of this year will be substantially higher than our debt and that we're going to have a very high inventory of permits. Matt will go through specific numbers. But we look at our equity value today as assuming -- it has to assume a worst-case scenario in the election with a substantial discount attached to it. But Matt, do you want to talk a little bit about our permitting strategy and where we're at today?

Matthew Owens

Yes. We've been very active for about 1 year now, like Mark said, with our permitting strategy. We've secured in hand over 400 permits approved in the core of our acreage position with an additional 400 permits pending. So we believe we still could get some more permits approved over the next 30 days, but regardless, we should have about 3 years, if not slightly more of drilling inventory at a 3-rig pace. And also, that could increase depending on what we're able to get through in the next 30 days. And then outside of that, we do have about another 100 slightly over that approved permits in our Northern Extension area. So we have quite a long runway of inventory if there is any legal issues that ensue after tonight's vote.

Mark Erickson

And also appreciate that these permits are located in some of our highest value areas. We're talking about Greeley, Broomfield, Hawkeye. I mean, these are the areas that yield the highest NPVs per location in our whole inventory.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, this does conclude the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Mark Erickson for any closing remarks.

Mark Erickson

Thanks to everybody for participating in the call today. And if you're from Colorado and haven't voted, please load up your stuff and head to the polls right now. We need every vote we can get. Thanks. Bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.