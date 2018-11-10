Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Ewan Downie - President and CEO

Steven Filipovic - CFO

Brent Kristof - SVP of Operations

Analysts

Tom Gallo - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, my name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Premier Gold Mines Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. John Begeman, you may begin your conference.

John Begeman

Thank you. And thank you for participating in today's call. I'm John Begeman, the Executive Chairman of Premier Gold. Today, we will provide you with the company's 2018 third quarter financial and operational results. An update on mine operations and projects will also be provided. With me on the call today are Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer; and Brent Kristof, our Senior VP of Operations, will be available during the Q&A portion of the call.

For those of you who haven't already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the company's website. Before we get started, I first want to direct you to Page 3 of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.

Ewan and Steve will provide the discussion summary, but first a few points. The company remains in a strong position with a healthy balance sheet with $56.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. While we currently have a strong cash position, we expect to use much of it to build the new South Arturo El Nino underground mine and the recently initiated Phase 1 pit. We will also continue to advance Cove to what we hope will be a future production decision.

Our pipeline of growth remains on track, the Greenstone joint venture has had positive response from governmental studies, which have been submitted and remain under review. Progress with the first nations continues to advance. Optimization on mine plans and the expiration of financing opportunities continue to be a focus for the Greenstone team. Ewan will discuss these and other topics further after Steve's financial presentation.

Looking at Slide 4, Premier is growing a mining business. We have our development pipeline that delivers long-term production and growth. We're North American focus. We have world-class districts, safe jurisdictions, sensible partnerships with low cost production in 2 mining operations. We have 4 advanced stage projects, El Nino in Nevada, the Phase 1 pit at South Arturo in Nevada, Cove in Nevada and the Hardrock property in Ontario. A strong treasury $56.4 million and great exploration upside.

We are focused on achieving production growth. We have 2 new mine development projects, the construction of Phase 1 open pit and the El Nino underground. We are replacing and increasing reserves and resources. We have 3 new estimates released so far in 2018 at South Arturo, Mercedes and Cove. We are delivering future production and cash flow. We had a robust PEA released during the first or the second quarter.

Final permitting is being completed for advanced exploration program with underground development scheduled now in 2019 under the feasibility study at Cove. Permitting an ongoing predevelopment program at Greenstone continues. We have an aggressive exploration program with $22 million in spend in 2018. In addition, we had a high-grade gold discovery at the McCoy-Cove joint venture property.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer. After Steve's discussion, Ewan Downie will provide a further operations update, followed by a time for questions.

Steven Filipovic

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. I'll be speaking to our financial results -- an overview of our financial results for the third quarter. You can refer to Slide 6 for the highlights. During this -- the third quarter, Premier produced 20,100 ounces of gold and 89,512 ounces of silver. Gold production of 85% -- over 85% of that is from our Mercedes Mine. Silver production just about 100% of that is from our Mercedes Mine. Now that compares to 26,677 ounces of gold and 82,000 ounces of silver during the same period last year, Q3 2017, and 16,000 ounces of gold and 51,746 ounces of silver during the second quarter of this year. As we previously guided, our lower production level year-over-year are due primarily to the completion of mining at South Arturo in 2017 and the fact that we're winding down production from the Phase 2 stockpiles during 2018. So we're -- we've watched that production level out of South Arturo declined over the course of last 12 months. Production levels have also been impacted during 2018 by the reinterpretation work and the stope redesign changes at Mercedes where our production profile is very heavily weighted toward the second half of this year.

Our unit operating cost during the quarter on a consolidated basis were cash cost, on a coproduct basis, of $858 and that compares to $963 against 16,000 ounces in Q2, $705 against 30,000 ounces in Q1 and $646 against 26,000 ounces in Q3 of 2017. Our all-in sustaining cost for Q3 2018, $1,008 and again, a comparison to Q2 of 2018, it's $1,088; Q1 of 2018, it's $824; and the same period last year, $782. On a side-by-side basis, we reported cash costs of $421 at South Arturo for the quarter and cash cost of $983 at Mercedes for the quarter. The Mercedes costs, if you contrast those against Q2 of this year, $1,161; Q1, $921. And the same period last year, you'll see that very much -- I mean, obviously, the costs have increased, but we'll see that they have increased primarily in Q2 of this year, where most of the work at Mercedes around the reinterpretation of the stopes took place. So clearly, we were in the lower production scenario with additional development work during Q2, and that's really what's driven up the operating cost from a consolidated basis and at the site.

Now our movement in unit cost between Q3 2018 and Q3 2017 and also between Q3, Q2 and prior quarters are due largely to the relative production levels during each of those comparative periods and the increased waiting of production from Mercedes as opposed to South Arturo, where our unit costs are generally 50% lower. And Mercedes now accounts for over 85% of our gold production and that's a comparison to less than 70% at the same time last year. This relationship, as I indicated, was most apparent during Q2 of this year when we were working through the changes of Diluvio and, I think, our cost profile clearly demonstrates that. We indicated in Q2, that we're expecting unit cost to begin to fall back in line as production levels normalize at Mercedes, and our Q2 results have began to demonstrate that.

Jumping to Slide 7. During Q3, the company generated revenue of $27.3 million and that's on sales of 21,466 ounces of gold at average realized prices of $1,209. That compares to $49.9 million on sales of 37,920 ounces at an average realized prices of $1,282 the same period last year, and $27.5 million on sales of the 20,642 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $12.83 during this past quarter, the second quarter 2018. Year-to-date, we reported sales of $93,982,000 and that's on sales of 71,383 ounces.

For Q3, we reported mine operating income of $2 million. That's in comparison to prior year of $13.8 million and a net loss of $1.8 million for the third quarter or the loss of $0.01 per share. And that's after taking into account charges to income of $5.2 million in exploration and development work. This compares to prior net income of $2.3 million or earnings per share of $0.01. Again, our change in year-over-year operating income is due to a combination of lower reported production and associated metal sales and the increase in operating costs.

Our cash flow during the quarter, our mines generated just under $700,000. And cash and on a consolidated basis, after taking into account noncash adjustments, adjustments for deferred revenue and changes in working capital, we reported a net use of cash in operating activities of $2.8 million. After we take into account capital spending of $8.5 million, we reported the negative free cash flow for the third quarter of $11.3 million. We finished the quarter with gold inventory of 2,555 ounces and silver inventory of 19,988 ounces, with $56.4 million in cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter.

Despite our challenges at Diluvio during the second quarter and the lower relative production during that quarter, and we believe that is largely behind us, the company remains focused on growth. And we continue, as John indicated previously, to reinvest our cash flow, as you can see in our exploration expenditures and our capital -- the level of capital spending that we're reinvesting cash flow from our mining into our exploration development programs, and we continue to pursue our longer-term objectives of increased annual production over the next three to five years. Ewan?

Ewan Downie

Thanks, Steve. I'll move on to the mining operation portion and then we'll give a brief description of what's going on at our other projects. Premier is truly focused on growing our production going into the future. We -- I think we have guided quite well that 2018 would be a year that we'd see reduced production, primarily from the low cost South Arturo operation. But with the ongoing developments, including two new mining projects being completed at South Arturo, we expect to see production start to ramp up again in 2019.

We are focused on growing our future production profile, as Steve said. Not only do we have the South Arturo mines coming on, but we're also looking to advance Cove and Hardrock into development in the coming years and we should see multiples of production growth in the future years. We're also in a very strong financial position to advance our projects. As we mentioned earlier, we have well over $50 million in cash. That puts us in a position to build the two mining operations with our current cash position. And we have been able this year, so far in 2018, to pay down the balance of our debt, which leaves the company with no long-term debt.

At South Arturo, our focus is advancing the construction at the El Nino and Phase 1 mining operations. We continue to have a fairly robust exploration program there that we expect will lead to a growth in reserves and hopefully, resources. And we're also continuing to advance the heap leach option that could add significantly to future production at the site.

At Mercedes, we've now completed development of two new zones, Diluvio and Rey de Oro, and those have contributed to a stronger Q3 and obviously, what we had in Q2 and we expect an even stronger Q4. We are also in the midst of completing a 40,000 meter drill program with the focus on replacing reserves at Mercedes and adding mine life.

Move on to South Arturo. At South Arturo, we've now announced with our press release today, the production increase that we'll see 20,000 to 25,000 ounces now coming from South Arturo. I'll point out that, at the beginning of the year, we had guided that we'd only be doing 5,000 to 10,000 ounces. So a pretty significant increase owing to an increase in processing of long-term stockpiles at site.

More importantly, we have started the development of two new mining projects. These are under construction, the Phase 1 and El Nino underground mines. Our updated reserves and resources were released in Q1 of 2018, and that's on increase over what we had previously. And at the end of this year's program, we're expecting another reserve and resource update, and the goal with that will be to further increase reserves. And we're quite optimistic, with the ongoing work, that there will be an increase come yearend.

I'd also like to point out that our cost guidance at South Arturo for the year has been reduced and that's resulting in a very strong cash flow coming from Arturo, again, in 2018 much like 2017, but on a reduced basis owing to the fact that the Phase 2 pit was completed mining in 2017 and we're currently processing stockpile.

Moving forward to the operational results for the third quarter. We produced 2,635 ounces of gold and just over 1,000 ounces of silver. The cash cost, as you can see, still below $400 an ounce and the all-in sustaining cost remaining below $500. If you recall, in 2017, the South Arturo Mine was one of the lowest cost producing operations anywhere in the world, and we look forward to initiating the construction and production from the two new mining centers at South Arturo.

Moving on to the next slide. We're truly operating here in a world-class district. The Carlin Trend is one of the most prolific gold camps you'll find anywhere in the world, and really have been the gold camps that have put companies like Barrick and Newmont on the map. Some of their primary operations are situated immediately to the south of our project and Premier remains as the only other company, other than Barrick and Newmont, with a core land position in the core part of that are Carlin Trend. Our all-in sustaining cost of '17 of $351, really, are a testament to the quality of this asset and growing the two new production centers will be important for Premier's future.

We have developed what we believe is a very strong joint venture, our partnership with Barrick, and that partnership has led to other opportunities. We currently work with Barrick, in addition to South Arturo, on a joint venture at the McCoy-Cove property, that surrounds our core Cove operation. We have arranged the custom processing arrangement for our Cove ore when we proceed with the underground program and bulk sampling. And we are in the process of acquiring a new project called Rye from Barrick in Nevada. So the partnership has done well and I think we've been working quite closely at both South Arturo and at McCoy-Cove that, we believe, will lead to further opportunity for our company in the future.

At the South Arturo property, we have multiple development opportunities ongoing. As we've previously released, the construction of the Phase 1 open pit is underway. In addition to the higher grade mineralization at depth that will be accessed through this program, we are now stockpiling potential heap leach ore from that property. And that, if we proceed with that heap leach opportunity, we will be building, in the future, a heap leach facility on site and we'll be producing a doré there at the project.

We continue to achieve exploration success. And this year, we have some high potential targets being drilled, including East Dee, that could be an increase to future production, given success. The image on the right, with the 3 pits is the conceptual plan for the project. We have mined Phase 2 on the far right, we are building Phase 1 on the far left and we continue to advance Phase 3. Phase 3 is what we're hoping would be the third open pit option at this property. And the deeper mineralization here is truly some of the highest grade mineralization we have on the property, and we are drilling that target here in 2018 and we expect results later in the fourth quarter.

Lastly, at the bottom of that image, you can see the underground development program that's now ongoing. This surface facility construction is underway. In '17 we had some very strong drill results up to 225 feet of 0.46 ounces or nearly 16 grams over 68 meters in drilling the El Nino zone, and we will be accessing that by ramp. And that ramp is in construction and we're expecting the production from El Nino to ramp up in the second half of 2019.

The next image is an introduction to our Phase 1 open pit. So far we've moved over 1 million tons of material. So mining is now underway. We're down on the second bench. We've moved 2 benches and proceeding out of the third bench. Some of the real highlights of this is that this construction is being done utilizing a fully autonomous trucking fleet, and this is one of the first of these fully autonomous mine sites in North America. Our current mine plan is to process refractory and mill ores, and we are stockpiling material, potential heap leach material for another development opportunity in the future. And we continue to advance the Phase 3 open pit that has both mill and heap leach style mineralization. If that project is given the green light, we expect a very long life going forward here at South Arturo.

The next image is of the portals. The two portals have now been colored and the underground development is now underway. The surface infrastructure on site is expected to be finalized by year-end and the production from the El Nino underground project is expected to ramp up in the second half of 2019. The El Nino underground deposit is the down dip extension of the low-cost Phase 2 mine, and the reserve grade for the underground is just under 10 grams per ton. The next project, it is a focus at South Arturo, is the Phase 3 open pit. Phase 3, on the image you see here the, yellow circle, is the heap leach style material. So there is drilling that has been completed in 2018 on that portion, looking to further refine the recovery curve with metallurgy and prepare for a potential heap leach project at site, as we've discussed before.

At depth, we've identified a very high-grade breccia system. The last step-out hole of last year's program intersected 0.48 ounces over 117 feet or 16.5 grams over more than 30 meters. So very impressive way to end last year's program, and that's situated right at the bottom of the previous resource. Additional drilling has been completed there and we're hoping to start seeing -- providing drilling updates from the exploration at South Arturo starting in early December of this year, and those results should continue to flow into the next year from the ongoing exploration programs at site.

I'll move forward to Mercedes. Mercedes is a mine that we've acquired in late 2016. And after 15 months of pretty seamless production, we advanced the development of 2 new deposits, Diluvio and Rey de Oro. However, when we completed the underground development and accessed those deposits, we had some changes in geometry. Two of the deposits then was modeled from the surface drilling and that resulted in a slowdown in production, especially in the first 2 quarters of this year and an increase in costs. We have seen now, in Q3, our best quarter of the year in terms of production and we saw our costs come down significantly from Q2 and Q3. Going into Q4, we've really started off well in Q4 and we expect Q4 to be our best production and cost quarter of the year, and this sets us up for a very strong 2019 at Mercedes. We are completing over 40,000 meters of drilling, so we are putting money back into the project to ensure that we continue to increase the mine life at Mercedes. And that added drilling and development is what's primarily driven the cost higher this year. The fact that we did do a fair amount of additional underground drilling at Diluvio and had to put in several production levels versus a plan of flat mining. The plan now is to advance a new deposit called Marianas, and Marianas is what we expect will help to lead to a better future at Mercedes in 2019 and continue to drop our costs.

Going to the operational results. We produced 17,465 ounces of gold and just over 88,000 ounces of silver from Mercedes. The co-product cash cost were $900, just over $900 from the quarter versus $1,161 in Q2. That's a drop of $250 an ounce quarter-over-quarter. The all-in sustaining costs at just over $1,050 versus $1,325 is just over $265 an ounce. All-in sustaining costs dropped quarter-over-quarter versus Q2.

So the initiatives that we put in place from the first half of the year are leading to the lower costs, as we've previously guided. And moving into the next quarter, as you will see on the next slide, in October, we produced 7,918 ounces which is, by far and away, our best month of the year. And if you look back in Q2, we produced 13,780, in Q4 17,465 ounces and we're -- we produced over half of what we did in all of Q2 in October alone. So the initiatives that we implemented during the first half or really the first three quarters of the year, are really taking shape and we're seeing our production increase steadily and our costs should -- with that, should drop as well.

Our focus, if you look at the next slide, is to continue to grow our reserves and grow quality reserves on site. Mining at Mercedes takes places at several centers, Lupita, Diluvio to the Northeast; Rey de Oro, Klondike in the central part of the property; and the main Mercedes, Barrancas, Lagunas vein system to the South. The Marianas zone is a new extension of the main mine trend that we have just implemented our first underground access and have started underground drilling. And we expect that Marianas is one of the most important components of the future at Mercedes. Owing to its grade and its location, we expect it to be a big part of our future.

The next slide is a longitudinal north section. Basically, this shows where Barrancas is. Barrancas, Gap and Lagunas are some of the zones that are still being mined at Mercedes, but more on a limited basis now. And immediately, down-plunge of Lagunas are multiple -- previous surface intercepts, many with very high grains that indicate the extension of that deposit continues at depth and down-plunge.

We have begun and are in the process of putting in a ramp from Lagunas to Marianas and drilling started in October -- underground drilling to bring the Marianas zone, hopefully, into reserves and resources in the future. Currently, Marianas has carried at only about 10,000 ounces of resources, but you can see by the size of the envelope of mineralized intercepts, we expected to be much larger than that once we complete this drill program.

The next slide is a detailed view of where the various veins. There is a -- both a -- it is a multiple vein system that we expect to encounter here. The hanging wall exploration ramp is being put in, as we speak, to begin drilling. And with the drilling that has started, we hope to bring some of the Marianas zone into reserves by year-end, but it'll be only in a limited component and most of the upside should be realized here through drilling in 2019. My hope is that in late 2019, they will actually start mining at Marianas and it will contribute to future higher grades and lower cost at the mining site.

The next slide is a close-up view of the longitudinal section for the Marianas zone. And what we have here is just highlighting some of the surface intercepts with grades of seven to over 17 grams per ton. Fairly wide space surface drilling, which is why those intercepts aren't all in resources. But with this detailed underground program, we expect to demonstrate continuity and then move this into reserves and resources. When you look at the tenor of these intercepts, they appear to be significantly higher than our current reserve grade that fits rate around 400 grams per ton.

Another exciting opportunity that we're accepting, actually, we should be mining this part of the Rey de Oro zone in Q4, is where the main two veins at Rey de Oro intersected each other, we found a fairly large blowout in mineralization. The drilling that we've been doing from underground in this portion of the new Rey de Oro deposit has returned some of the best widths and grades that we've seen, so far, at Mercedes. We expect to begin mining here at this part of the Rey de Oro deposit in the fourth quarter, and that should contribute to some of this stronger production that we have been guiding during the year. The best intercept we've had, so far, here in terms of grade is 36.65 grams per ton and 171 grams of silver over 21.95 meters. When we start mining those areas, we should see a pretty good increase in our head grades going through the mill at Mercedes.

Moving forward, Premier continues to advance our future. We believe we are the holders of one of the best pipelines for the development that you'll find anywhere in the industry. We have two projects that we are really focused on for future development, that's our Cove property in Nevada. Our Cove and Cove-McCoy because we are a joint venture part of that property with Barrick now. And the Greenstone Gold property in Ontario, where we have submitted the EA/EIS to regulatory agencies. We're working on securing arrangements with local First Nation communities and moving this project to a production decision in what we hope will be 2019 or 2020. Greenstone remains Premier's largest property in our deposit in our portfolio.

At Cove, we budgeted 19 million for a PEA underground development and drilling in advance of a feasibility study. That program will be carried out over 2018 and 2019. And the drilling will probably be completed in early 2020 for the feasibility study. We are in the midst of doing hydrological flow study, which will be important for the feasibility study of this project, and getting us in the position to deal with groundwater that we expect to encounter when this project gets developed.

The next slide is an introduction to the Cove and McCoy-Cove properties in Nevada. This property package is located on the prolific Battle Mountain Trend of Nevada, just South of Newmont's Phoenix Mine. The property has seen past production of over 3 million ounces of gold and 110 million ounces of silver. Premier has retained 100% ownership with the main Cove deposit. The Cove deposit currently sits with the indicated resources of 342,000 ounces at a grade of 11.21 grams and inferred resources of over 1.3 million ounces and 11.2 grams, making this deposit one of the highest grade undeveloped gold deposits over 1 million ounces in North America.

We also have initiated an exploration program on the surrounding grounds to the main deposit with Barrick, where they're currently earning 60% through exploration expenditures of $22.5 million over 4.5 years. The PEA study that we completed earlier this year showed a strong, robust economics and low upfront capital. As the primary deposit is refractory, we would expect that the ore would be treated off-site at a roster and auto-play facilities there, existing at other mines in Nevada.

Our plan on the next slide is to move forward with an underground exploration program and delineation and expansion drilling. The main deposit, as we mentioned earlier, is over 1.3 million ounces of inferred resources and over 300,000 of indicated. For a feasibility study, we have to tighten up the drilling to -- tighter spacing in the drilling so that we can move most of that resource in the indicated for a feasibility study. And the plan would be the cost for drilling would be quite a bit lower from underground and would put us in a position to be close to developing and completing a bulk sample. The Gap deposit portion of the Helen and Cove deposit is open. The last step-out holes intersected 4.5 meters of 28 grams and 8.7 grams over 6.3 meters. So to drill the -- expand that deposit underneath the pit though, we will have to wait for the underground drill program.

In the interim, we have begun surface drilling on new target areas with Barrick leading into new discoveries, PB18-02. To the west of the pit, we intersected a poly-metallic zone, a grading over 10% lead/zinc, 5 grams gold and 242 grams silver. HE18-02 and 18-01G, the stars you see just south of the main deposit, have both recently intersected mineralization. Similar to that, you'll find at the Cove anticline and similar grades in which -- to what you'd find in the main Helen, Gap deposit. We will be following up those discoveries in Q4.

So the next slide is just showing some of the main exploration that we're doing. The white outline is the outline of our 100% owned property and in red, Helen, Gap, CSD/2201, are the deposits that comprise the current resource. We are drilling several targets starting in close proximity in the main deposit, and we've had early success. The highlight being HE18-02, we intersected 4.6 meters of 12.7 grams.

Recently, another piezometer hole that we've drilled as part of the hydrology program, intersected similar mineralization with just over 8 grams over 3 meters, about 300 to 350 meters to the southeast. Our plan is to drill additional holes around HE18-02 on our 100% owned ground going into year-end. And with Barrick, we will be completing drilling, following up HE18-02. And right now what we're calling that is the Piezo Trend because this discovery was made when drilling piezometer holes for the hydrology program. Further to the south, surface sampling has recently returned some outstanding results in a new target that we expect to drill in 2019, what we call our Alpha Trend. The rock chips have been up to over 100 grams gold with Carlin-style geochemistry here where there's also, similar to what you'll find in the Cove area, elevated lead/zinc and we've had samples in that area up to 8.5 grams gold with 8% lead and 242 grams silver. So we're seeing a lot of similarities to the mineralization in the main Cove deposit and that target, as I mentioned, will be drilled in 2019.

The next 2 slides are just a couple of sections that show HE18-02, a fairly significant step out from where we have the main deposit. And the next slide, Section 4900NW, the 18-01G, about 350 meters to the south of the main deposit, the drilling to follow up these 2 intercepts will be completed here in the fourth quarter. And our hope is that will demonstrate continuity in grade that will lead us to, hopefully, future resource drilling in this area. The Greenstone Gold property remains Premier -- a big part of Premier's future. It is the largest deposit in our portfolio. Currently, the mineral reserves, which are entirely from the Hardrock open pit stand at over 4.6 million ounces, and we're the only part of the deposit that was contemplated in the previously released feasibility study. Owing to the scale of this project, located right on the highway in Canada, this remains one of the largest near permitted deposits, I think, you'll find in North America right now that fits within easy access to infrastructure. The property is located in the town of Geraldton. We have power lines to site and. As you can see in the image with the head frame, that the highway runs right to the heart of this deposit. As part of the development work here, we would expect to move to the highway.

In addition to the mineral reserves is a very significant mineral resource comprised primarily of the down-plunge extension of the Hardrock deposit. And that deposit or the underground portion was not contemplated in the feasibility study, but our expectation is it will be something that would be developed in the future when the project is built. The feasibility study results we previously released, it should -- feasibility study shows the mine life of over 14 years. Life of mine grade prior to low-grade stockpiles of 1.11 grams per ton and annual production of 300,000 to 400,000 ounces a year, making Hardrock a very serious operation for our company. In addition to the Hardrock deposit, we have the Key Lake and Brookbank deposit is located further to the west down the Trans-Canada highway. And we would expect that those would be projects that we brought into development of the future, given the central milling facility at Hardrock.

During the year, as you can see on the next slide, we have completed a delineation drill program to upgrade reserves and define initial mining areas. That program is now complete and we are working with G Mining, our QP, and how this drilling affects the deposit and the future economics of the site. The drill program, in our opinion, was very positive for the project and was essentially nearly production scaled drilling on the upper benches of the starter pit. And we will be, in the future, providing a summary of the results in that program.

So with that, I thank everybody for attending our Q3 presentation. I'm open to taking a couple of questions here. We have a few desk presentations we're doing on the day, so we only have limited time to complete the question and answer period. But as always, we're quite open to taking questions off-line if anybody wants to call the company.

So thank you very much. Q3, as I mentioned, has been a quarter where we've seen our production costs at Mercedes drop, our production at site increase and really sets us up for a strong Q4. And moving into 2019, we are very excited about the future of this company.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Tom Gallo at Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Tom Gallo

Two questions, really quick. Given the development is underway at El Nino, do you foresee a scenario where any of the development [MOC] would be processed ahead of the second half of next year? You say you're really going to get into the meat of the zone in the second half of next year, but do you see any scenario where we see production coming ahead of that from some of the development MOC ?

Ewan Downie

Thanks, Tom, for that question. It is possible. As you know, the deposit that we are accessing, part of it is we were -- what we call, scraping the bowl or licking the bowl at the end of the open pit with a backhoe because the deposit does continue right out of the bottom of the pit, and the ramp is likely going to advance through some of that material. And so there is a good chance, some of the development material could be processed in advance of the second half of next year, but we don't have our -- we haven't gone through our year-end planning yet with Barrick. So we'll be able to give a bit more clarity on that, hopefully, in December, following our late November JV meeting. And more particularly, we'll be able to give the good update with our reserve update that will occur in the first quarter of next year.

Tom Gallo

Okay. And just second question here, thanks for that. Second question, you noted a pretty significant production increase in October at Mercedes. Is that a combination of grade or tonnage or is it more one than the other? Can you comment on that?

Ewan Downie

But John could give a bit more detail but, one, we are now mining on a full-time basis out of Diluvio and some of the high-grade mineralization coming out of that new wide area Rey de Oro led to the higher production. Our goal really at Mercedes is -- for a long term, is to get around 7,000 a month. So getting near 8,000 is a very strong month for the project. But maybe I'll let John give a bit more detail on the very strong month that we saw in October.

John Begeman

Thank you, Tom, and thanks, Ewan. What we're doing at Mercedes is really focusing on two things, as you noted. Tons, we're keying on that, 2,000 tons per day through the mill, and we've been having good results with that, but also the grade a Diluvio has come around. So it is more of a function of grade at the moment because we are keeping the tonnage rate pretty consistent through the mill.

Operator

At this time, there are no further questions. You may proceed.

Ewan Downie

Okay. Thanks again. As I mentioned earlier, we're very excited about the fourth quarter here. We feel it's been -- we've been maybe over penalized in the first 3 quarters of this year, but as things really improve on the operational side and we start to see the new development project start to ramp up, we're very confident in our future and I hope our shareholders are too. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.