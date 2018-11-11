Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) CEO Dr. Bill Hunter on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Justin Renz - CFO

Dr. Bill Hunter - President and CEO

Sheila Grant - COO

Analysts

John Vandermosten - Zacks Small Cap Research

Syed Kareem - Canaccord Genuity

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

David Martin - Bloom Burton

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Correvio's Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. There will be a question-and-answer session to follow. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Justin Renz, Chief Financial Officer of Correvio. Please go ahead, sir.

Justin Renz

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter 2018 earnings call. On the call with me today are Dr. Bill Hunter, Correvio's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Sheila Grant, Correvio's Chief Operating Officer.

On today's call, Bill will provide an overview of important recent developments, and then I will discuss highlights from our third quarter 2018 financial results. Bill will then provide some summary remarks. We will then open the call up for your questions for which Sheila will also be available to answer. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release detailing Correvio's financial results for the third quarter of 2018. The release is also available on our website at www.correvio.com.

Before we begin our formal comments, I'll remind you that various statements contained during this conference call relate to future results, events and expectations, and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian Securities Legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Correvio are discussed in the recent annual and quarterly reports of our former parent company, Cardiome Pharma Corp.; the recent quarterly reports of Correvio; the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus filed on July 5, 2018 by Correvio; the Prospectus Supplement filed on July 10, 2018 by Correvio; and those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our other filings with the SEC Canadian securities regulators.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Bill.

Dr. Bill Hunter

Thanks, Justin. And I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on today's call. The past few months at Correvio had been marked by significant achievements across a number of our ongoing programs and initiatives. Turning to the first slide, I'd like to bring your attention to five really highly significant developments. Perhaps most noteworthy, two weeks ago we announced that based on productive pre-NDA discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Correvio plans to resubmit the Brinavess new drug application during the second quarter of 2019. We also reported positive preliminary data from the SPECTRUM study, a post-marketing authorization safety study conducted in the EU evaluating Brinavess in over 2,000 treatment episodes of atrial fibrillation, which I will go into in more detail later.

Three, the licensor of our next European product, Trevyent, was successfully acquired by United Therapeutics; a deal we believe will be beneficial to the overall Trevyent program. Next, we continued 2018 strong performance in our proprietary product portfolio with 58% year-over-year growth achieved by our direct sales team in Europe. And finally, in May, we completed an important strategic corporate transaction, the sale of our Canadian commercial business and product portfolio to Cipher Pharmaceuticals, which has brought in a total of CAD25.5 million in non-dilutive capital.

Before moving on to talk in more depth about the recent U.S. Brinavess developments, I'd like to mention that today we will use the branded name, Brinavess, and the chemical name, vernakalant, interchangeably. Should vernakalant be approved for sale in the United States in the future, it could potentially be under a different brand name than Brinavess.

Moving on to Slide 4, as previously mentioned, following our discussions with the FDA in October, we intend to resubmit the Brinavess NDA during the second quarter of 2019. As you know, Brinavess, or vernakalant, is an intravenous anti-arrhythmic indicated for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation in patients without significant heart failure. Importantly, the FDA did not request any additional studies in order to resubmit our NDA. We expect that the regulatory review period for Brinavess will be approximately 6 months, so it is possible that we could receive an FDA approval decision during the fourth quarter of 2019.

I'd also like to highlight that in support of our NDA application, we are now in a position to share with the FDA over 8 years of real-world experience from approximately 40,000 patients treated across the 40 different countries where Brinavess has active market authorization. Preliminary post-marketing surveillance data from the SPECTRUM study was made available to the FDA as part of our pre-NDA discussions.

Regarding our U.S. intellectual property state for Brinavess, we recently received independent regulatory and legal opinions that Brinavess may qualify for the maximum 5-year patent extension in the United States, significantly lengthening Brinavess's exclusive commercial rights into March 2031. Should Brinavess be approved by the FDA, we anticipate working with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to secure this formal extension, which we believe will have a substantial positive implications for Brinavess's commercial potential. The recent advancement towards its resubmission of the Brinavess NDA has also opened the potential for different potential strategic transactions, which I will talk about in greater depth later on in the call.

Turning to the next slide, we recently announced our preliminary data from the SPECTRUM study. SPECTRUM was conducted as part of the follow-up measures agreed to with the European Medicines Agency in 2010. In this prospective and retrospective observational registry, 1,778 unique patients receiving a total of 2,009 treatment episodes were enrolled to evaluate and obtain data on patients administered Brinavess. The data for SPECTRUM was provided by 53 participating hospitals in the European Union, and demonstrated that treatment with Brinavess successfully converted 70.2% of all treated AF patients back into normal sinus rhythm. Treatment with Brinavess showed a median time to conversion of 11 minutes from the start of the first infusion among those patients who were successfully converted.

With respect to safety results, a total of 19 health outcomes of interest, defined as significant hypotension, ventricular arrhythmia, atrial flutter or bradycardia were reported in a total of 17 patients. 28 serious adverse events were reported for 26 patients, and no deaths were reported in the study. We look forward to providing the full data set from SPECTRUM, which we expect to be published in either late 2018 or early 2019. The exact timing of that is dependent upon which specific scientific journal the study is ultimately published in.

Another compelling study that was highlighted during the last quarter was data collected from a clinical survey in Belgium looking at the effect of Brinavess treatment of hospitalization rates in acute atrial fibrillation patients. The data demonstrated that treatment with Brinavess successfully avoided hospitalization for 85% of all treated patients. Treatment with Brinavess also significantly decreased the use of electric cardioversion, with 84% of patient avoiding the need for electric cardioversion and any adverse events or costs related to this procedure. As a result of this impressive real-world data, Brinavess received reimbursement approval from the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance in Belgium. We believe that fast conversion times and the avoidance of additional procedures and hospitalization will be important to physicians and patients in other countries, including the United States.

As shown on the next slide, we are excited about the potential for Brinavess in the U.S. market for a number of reasons. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common heart conditions of man, and its incidence increases progressively with age, making it an important and rapidly growing market opportunity. In terms of the absolute numbers of patients, in 2014, the last year for which we have data, there were approximately 4 million AF episodes reported in the United States. We estimate that roughly half of them, or approximately 2 million episodes, occurred in patients that could be suitable candidates for a drug with vernakalant's profile.

There is a significant population of patients with early presentation of paroxysmal AF where fast, effective, pharmaceutical cardioversion could indeed be beneficial. While only 20% of patients currently receive pharmacologic conversion, we believe this is primarily because existing drug therapies are not considered an attractive treatment alternative to practicing physicians.

Recent data suggests that rapidly treated atrial fibrillation, including converting the patient back to normal sinus rhythm as rapidly as possible, is an important step towards reducing the incidence of embolic stroke in AF patients. As a reminder, in Phase 3 trials, Brinavess was able to successfully convert AF patients to normal sinus rhythm in an average of 11 minutes; a finding that was reinforced by data from the SPECTRUM study and numerous other publications.

We believe vernakalant is also very well positioned from a U.S. pharmacoeconomic perspective. Many AF payer reimbursement plans are based upon a so-called 30-day episode care period. In this environment, Brinavess can provide significant economic benefits to the healthcare provider. Consider the costs associated with DC cardioversion; the most common treatment used in the United States to convert AF patients back into normal sinus rhythm.

In addition to the emergency physician, up to 2 other doctors can be routinely involved in delivering patient care -- an anesthesiologist and a cardiologist; as well as 2 additional procedures -- patient sedation and the electrocardioversion procedure itself. This does not include other associated costs, such as fasting the patient prior to the procedure or a night in hospital necessitated by the multi-step process in electrocardioversion. Brinavess administration is via simple IV infusion, making it both fast and decreasing the need for potential additional consultations, procedures or extended hospital stays. Our real-world experience in Europe and elsewhere suggests that Brinavess is often capable of converting a patient back to normal sinus rhythm in the emergency room setting where they can often be discharged directly home from there.

Turning now to the next slide, as most of you are aware, our most advanced European pipeline product is Trevyent, a reformulation and novel delivery of the drug treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary artery hypertension. Earlier this year, United Therapeutics, the innovator and developer of treprostinil, brand named Remodulin, announced their intention to acquire our Trevyent licensor, SteadyMed Pharmaceuticals, for up to $216 million in cash. In September, United Therapeutics completed the acquisition, and now SteadyMed is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Therapeutics. Our license agreement with SteadyMed traveled to United Therapeutics as part of the acquisition. And Correvio will continue to be responsible for pursuing approval and commercialization of Trevyent in the EU and the Middle East where we hold licensing rights.

Last week, during United Therapeutics' third quarter earnings call, CEO, Martine Rothblatt, had several positive things to say about the Trevyent program, including that Trevyent is “a revolutionary piece of technology that allows the maximum of convenience because each pump has a fixed dose associated with it.” As you can see from this transcript of their Q3 earnings call, United Therapeutics seems very excited about the overall program and the fact that it has the potential to contribute to their corporate growth in the near future.

At Correvio, we believe the acquisition is highly positive for both SteadyMed and Correvio because it significantly strengthens the available resources to be applied to the project, increasing the probability that Trevyent will be maximized in both the United States and the rest of the world. As the innovator of Remodulin, United Therapeutics is a proven leader in pulmonary artery hypertension, and Trevyent is recognized by many as a very valuable next-generation Remodulin product extension. In our licensed territories, Trevyent has the opportunity to be an excellent follow-on product in an already strong and well-established European market.

With respect to the time line moving forward for Trevyent, United Therapeutics stated that it expects to submit a U.S. NDA during the first half of 2019. Correvio expects to submit a marketing authorization package in EU following the acceptance of United Therapeutics' U.S. NDA.

I'll now turn the call over to Justin to review the financial highlights. Justin?

Justin Renz

Thank you, Bill. On the next slide, we have a quick overview of the positive sales trends that we're seeing in our anti-infective assets. As you can see, Xydalba and Zevtera continued to perform well with October of 2018 being our best month ever on record. I'd just like to point out that the anti-infective sales tend to wane a little bit in the late summer, and so these past few months performed exactly as we expected. In October, we sold over $450,000 in Xydalba, which was 57% higher than our September sales.

On Slide 9, we have an overview of our third quarter 2018 financial results. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in the United States of America.

Revenue for the third quarter was $7.0 million, a 16% increase year over year and a 13% increase from the second quarter of 2018. Our direct market sales in the third quarter year over year increased by approximately 40% from $2.2 million to $3.1 million. For the first nine months year to date, our direct market sales increased by approximately 58% year over year from approximately $6.6 million in 2017 to just over $10.4 million in 2018. Cost of goods sold for the third quarter of 2018 was $2.1 million with a gross margin for the third quarter coming in at approximately 70%.

As we look ahead to the remainder of 2018, we believe we are well-positioned to execute on our stated goal of growing revenues by 20% to 25% over 2017. We expect our total 2018 revenue to be at least $28 million, depending on foreign exchange rates and our distributor markets.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the third quarter was $9.2 compared to $8.5 million for the same period last year. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to expansion of our direct sales force in Europe, related to the launch of the antibiotic products Xydalba and Zevtera that I just mentioned.

Interest expense for the third quarter was $1.7 million compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year. For the third quarter of 2018, we recorded a total net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million, or $0.20 per share for the same period in 2017.

At September 30, 2018, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $18.8 million. As of November 5, 2018, there were approximately 36.2 million common shares issued and outstanding, as well as 3.7 million common shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options, of which approximately 2.3 million were exercisable, at a weighted average exercise price of CAD5.00 per share in Canadian dollars. We also had approximately 40,000 restricted share units outstanding.

Our cash use and operations quarter-to-date increased to $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30 of 2018, compared to a use of cash of $5.3 million for the same period in 2017. As an update to our corporate finances, as of today, we have approximately $21 million in total cash on hand as of November 5, a result of favorable working capital in October, combined with our strongly performing sales organization and resulting revenues. We have sold approximately $5.2 million worth of common shares under our B. Reilly FBR ATM program. We have approximately $7.8 million left under the original $13 million plan. As a reminder, our first principal debt repayment is not due to CRG until June of 2020.

In summary, we are confident that the U.S. Brinavess opportunity has become a game changer for our corporate finance strategy. We are in the early stages of assessing the opportunities this has created for us. Our cash on hand, combined with our ongoing strong revenues, leaves us well-positioned to fully explore these potential opportunities without being pressured to make an urgent decision.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Bill to discuss our corporate strategy going forward.

Dr. Bill Hunter

Thanks, Justin. It's really hard to believe how much has changed in this company over the last year. So, I'll turn to this slide to perhaps put things into perspective. We certainly didn't talk about the Brinavess U.S. opportunity for a long time while we were going through the various trials and tribulations in trying to get the product moved forward, but with the recent Brinavess regulatory news, we really started to think about exploring the various strategic transaction opportunities that might be available for the U.S. market.

We believe there are several appealing scenarios, which include: merging with a smaller sized company to achieve critical mass in the acute care hospital market in both the U.S. and Europe; perhaps a more traditional out-licensing agreement with a larger pharmaceutical company; or lastly, directly launching Brinavess ourselves in the U.S., as we have already done in numerous other countries around the world.

If you look at it from that perspective, it's an interesting time for Correvio at the moment because there are several similar-sized U.S. companies that have unpartnered, commercial stage, acute care hospital product assets, for example, highly effective IV antibiotics or acute pain management drugs. These companies are presently building, or have recently built, a hospital-based sales force to launch their products into the U.S. market and have yet to commit to a European commercial strategy. Since in some cases, launching two hospital products can cost about the same amount as launching one, putting Brinavess into an already established U.S. commercial channel might make a lot of sense for both companies.

Conversely, Correvio has a fully functioning European commercial infrastructure, already selling two nicely growing hospital antibiotics that could rapidly exploit the OUS potential of the other company's drug. The combined company with two U.S. hospital products and six OUS hospital products would seem to be a lot closer to achieving critical mass than either company would be on its own.

We faced a similar situation back in late 2013 when we needed to launch Brinavess into the European and rest of world markets. In that situation, we found it wiser strategically and financially to combine with Correvio, a company that had already built all the direct European sales infrastructure and rest of world distribution networks needed to support their single product, Aggrastat. The combination of Aggrastat and Brinavess provide us with a platform that subsequently allowed us to attract additional drugs, such as Xydalba, Zevtera and Trevyent.

Similarly, since our most recent announcement, we are beginning to receive inbound interest regarding Brinavess as a potential licensing candidate. Atrial fibrillation is a very large and important cardiovascular market, and several big pharmaceutical companies with established AF franchises around their anticoagulant flagship. To them, adding a novel AF converting agent could be very strategically synergistic, particularly since there hasn't been a novel anti-arrhythmic launched in the United States for quite some time. Many of those same companies don't traditionally have a strong hospital-based presence, opening up the additional possibility of a co-promotion agreement where the large partner details cardiology and the Correvio organization sticks to our hospital roots.

Lastly, it is certainly conceivable that Correvio could elect to launch the product in the U.S. using our own direct sales force. While we don't underestimate the effort involved in doing this, it is important to realize that because we already sold Brinavess in many other countries, much of the infrastructure required to make, market, distribute and support Brinavess in the field has already been established and already paid for. The important thing to highlight here is that we've been receiving significant interest in Brinavess, and we are working diligently to fully explore all available options. The strategic landscape for our company has changed significantly since we last spoke.

Before leaving this slide, I'd like to build a little bit on Justin's comments from a moment ago with respect to corporate finance. While we are always looking to improve, we are in a very good place with respect to our balance sheet at the moment, and we don't have any immediate issues that need to be addressed. We have the time and the opportunity to really focus our efforts and attention on these newly emerging business development opportunities. It goes without saying that each of the strategic options detailed previously would come with its own unique corporate financial plan. Some, like a big corporate partnership with dollars coming in to Correvio, and some like M&A that will require a plan tailored specifically for what the combined company would look like. As such, it seems our approach to the U.S. Brinavess opportunity needs to be more fully developed before we execute on a longer term corporate finance strategy. We don't need to make plans for events that they may actually never come to pass. So clearly, the U.S. Brinavess story has become a major value inflection point for our company. One that is perhaps not yet been fully appreciated or valued by the market.

So just to conclude, in closing, I'd like to reiterate all the progress we've made this year and how these accomplishments fit into our overall plan, strategy and right down to the guidance that we have provided this year. In 2017, we generated $24 million in revenue, and the important value-driving corporate events for that year were the launch of Xydalba and the acquisition of Zevtera/Mabelio from Basilea. These are now the 2 key products that are driving meaningful growth in our direct-to-EU hospital business in 2018. As Justin mentioned earlier, our goal for 2018 is to achieve overall revenue growth of 20% to 25%, and we are projecting total revenues to be somewhere in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

The sale of the Canadian business to Cipher will reduce our 2018 revenue forecast by approximately $1 million since we had forecast Canadian sales of approximately that amount that are obviously no longer owned by us. And you need to consider that fluctuating exchange rates between the euro and the U.S. dollar always account for some variability in our financial reporting. Despite this, 2018 is coming in so far exactly as we expected, so our underlying business is really quite solid.

As we mentioned previously, the Cipher transaction brought in $20 million in U.S., CAD25.5 million, in non-dilutive capital that has given the company some much needed financial flexibility. The United Therapeutics acquisition of SteadyMed and their commitment to Trevyent makes us really quite excited about our European pipeline moving forward and the business that we have there. The impressive results generated by Brinavess in the 2,000 treatment SPECTRUM study was also equally exciting for the company. The safety data showed no deaths and a 0.8% rate of significant side effects. Efficacy was excellent. Over 70% of AF patients were successfully converted in a median time of just 11 minutes. When you combine SPECTRUM with other real-world Brinavess success, it has allowed us to reengage with the FDA and outline a path forward that could and probably should lead to resubmission of our NDA in the second quarter of 2019. So thus far, 2018 has been probably the most eventful and positive year for the company since we evolved into a commercial organization approximately 5 years ago.

So with that, I'd like to open the lines up for questions, and I will turn it over to the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from John from Zacks Small Cap Research.

John Vandermosten

First question is on Brinavess, and if it's potentially approved in the United States, how can you leverage this towards greater penetration in Europe? This has been one of the hopes that Zacks has had for a while that approval here would have a knock-on effect globally. How you can you leverage that if that takes place?

Dr. Bill Hunter

Well, the biggest issue in -- well, not the biggest issue. The major limitation on European growth is that the 3 largest countries in Europe in order in terms of pharmaceutical sales, Italy, France and the U.K., we don't have pricing and reimbursement. And while it would be an oversimplification to say that that's 100% due to the situation of the drug elsewhere in the world, it certainly didn't help. And so for a couple of those jurisdictions, the U.S. clinical hold was potentially a significant barrier to us getting pricing and reimbursement. So if at the end of the year we were able to get FDA approval, I think you would see that we would go back to all 3 of those countries and ask them to consider the new information available, as well as SPECTRUM, as well as the other things and see if we couldn't open up one or more of those markets. That in itself could be 50% of the European opportunities. The second part of that is a little bit more difficult to quantify. It's impossible for us to say how much of a handicap being on clinical hold in the U.S. has been to sales in other countries. But suffice to say, it hasn't helped us sell the drug. So it would definitely be I think beneficial for the brand and for the perception of it if it was reviewed favorably by the FDA. So, I think it could be a bit of a restart for the product outside the United States as well.

John Vandermosten

And then also you had some favorable actions in Belgium as well. And I'm wondering if along with the SPECTRUM study, that you can make additional penetration in Europe? I'm actually not quite sure where you don't yet have sales of Brinavess in Europe, so maybe you've made progress there. But I'm wondering, there seems to be a lot of momentum globally for Brinavess, and I'm just wondering how can you leverage that to make more progress, especially in the EU where you have approval already?

Dr. Bill Hunter

Yes. I don't want to set unrealistic expectations. I don't think that we're suddenly going to rock it up in Europe. I guess the best thing I can say is right now, we're selling primarily in the smaller markets where we're selling in Nordics. That's where a large part of our sales come from. Spain, which is also a big market., we really are just starting to sell in right now, and that's actually going quite well. Germany has been a challenge for reimbursement issues that are completely unrelated to regulatory affairs. So if you look at the major markets, we haven't really been there, and we've been doing most of our sales in smaller markets and doing quite well. The product, it is the law of small numbers, but the product has been growing really quite nicely, and in some of our markets, it's actually exceeding expectations quite nicely. But the patient numbers in Sweden and Finland are not enough to get there. So I think if we can get into four or five of the European markets, we could finally see the potential of this drug a couple of times greater than what we might have thought a couple of years ago.

John Vandermosten

Okay. And then same product, but moving to the Asian sphere. Can you update us on the latest for Brinavess in China, especially with your partner and how the clinical trial is going? And then also any special considerations you might receive if submitted for approval to the Chinese Food and Drug Administration?

Dr. Bill Hunter

Sure. As I think you're aware, we were granted expedited review by the SFDA. So were we to submit an NDA in China, we would have a 60-day review period on that, which was obviously very nice to hear and it's a nice step for us that shortens the regulatory review timeline considerably. And that also I think speaks well to their view of the value and need for the drug. The next step, which we're plugging away at as we speak, is to see what will be required to file that NDA. As you may be aware, recently, over the last 12, 18 months, China has started to allow companies to submit for approval with non-Chinese data. In the past, you had been required to do a Chinese pivotal study as part of a Chinese approval, hence why we had Eddingpharm, our partner for Brinavess in China, had started a pivotal trial in China. But with this recent change, companies are going back to the agency and asking if it will be possible to use data they already have, pivotal studies they have already conducted outside of China and use those studies as the basis for an NDA. We're hoping to have some feedback on that in the not too distant future. Worst case scenario, we'd have to go ahead and finish our pivotal trial in China. Best case scenario, we'd be allowed to use data we already have. If that were to happen, that would accelerate the filing of the NDA by quite a lot; probably a couple of years. And then with the accelerated review period, that would be an added benefit. So that's the next gating issue, and we hope to have an update on that in the not too distant future.

John Vandermosten

Okay, Bill. Thank you for the detail.

Operator

Your next question is from Dewey Steadman from Canaccord Genuity. Dewey, please go ahead.

Syed Kareem

This is Syed Kareem in for Dewey. Just had a couple quick ones. Can you walk through any remaining steps that you might have before you file the NDA in the second quarter of 2019? And the second question is for United Therapeutics, can you give us a sense of where you are in terms of your conversation with the company in terms of bringing Trevyent to the European market? I know that you said the CEO mentioned great things about Trevyent last time, but I just want to get a sense of the conversations that you've had with them so far. Thanks.

Dr. Bill Hunter

Sure. Sheila, do you want to maybe take a shot at what needs to be done to file the NDA?

Sheila Grant

Certainly. This is Sheila Grant speaking. With respect to communications with the FDA, there were no specific times. The purpose of the pre-NDA meeting was obviously [Technical Difficulty] data that we have in our hands.

Syed Kareem

I'm sorry. I can't really hear you. I'm sorry.

Sheila Grant

Okay, let me move closer to the microphone. Is that better?

Syed Kareem

Yes, that is better. Thank you.

Sheila Grant

So the purpose of the pre-NDA meeting, as you might expect, was actually to go over the data that we have in our hands as of October 2018 vis-à-vis the data that was in the NDA submission in December 2006. So from an FDA communications perspective, there's nothing specifically we need to communicate with them about up until the filing in second quarter of next year. It is more take the feedback we got at the pre-NDA meeting, including the how we integrate the clinical data, what specific analyses are required, what studies are included and which are not included, and work towards a submission on target for second quarter.

Dr. Bill Hunter

And with respect to Trevyent question, not a lot to report. Once the transaction was completed, it opened the opportunity for us to communicate directly with United Therapeutics. However, having said that, as you can see from what we presented, many of the key SteadyMed people are still there and shepherding the program forward. And we do have a joint steering committee, and the names and faces on that committee haven't changed much because the SteadyMed folks have been integrated and are still running the program. I guess the easiest way to put it is that it's business as usual. The transaction has been reasonably smooth, and United Therapeutics has been very gracious and the agreement we have is the agreement we have, and it looks like everybody is willing to move forward based on what we already had in place. So no drama, and so far so good.

Syed Kareem

And just one more from me. Can you give us an update on formulary progression that you've seen with Xydalba and Zevtera?

Dr. Bill Hunter

Yes, we are certainly penetrating into more accounts. I would say that the growth that we're seeing has been pretty encouraging. Justin alluded to the fact that antibiotic sales in the summer -- most infectious disease -- I know everybody knows this but just to be redundant, most infectious diseases tail off in the summertime when people are outdoors and they tend to pick up in the winter when people are indoors. And we've had a nice trajectory going with the product. And we're seeing fairly broad distribution. I would say that we are not anywhere near penetrated where we could be. I would say we're close to penetrated to where we thought we'd be, but there's a lot of room to go. There are -- we are not in 100% of accounts. We're in 20% of accounts. So I think as we look forward, this will behave like a lot of antibiotics do. I see it growing pretty continuously for quite a long period of time because we have both centers to go into and we have higher usages and higher reorder rates to achieve within the centers that we're already in, and we're seeing trends in both of those areas. France in particular has been very strong for us. So we're happy with it. It's behaving the way we hoped.

Operator

Your next question is from Swayampakula from H.C. Wainwright.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Couple of quick questions. Let's just start with the revenue numbers and then going to Brinavess later. It seems like the direct sales has done much better this quarter. So what's the secret sauce there? And also in the 13% quarter-over-quarter sales growth, is that mostly in anti-infectives business, or is something else also adding to it? And having seen such a growth, why being timid with still at $28 million annual run? Why not better than that?

Dr. Bill Hunter

Justin, why don't you take the first part.

Justin Renz

Sure, thank you. There's several questions in there. So within our business, we expect our direct market growth to continue, and that's primarily led by the anti-infective franchise. Again, we just brought in Zevtera and started watching that officially on our own the first of this year. And Xydalba, as we talked about, is really starting to see its traction, don't mention France. In general, we're really seeing growth there. So our quarter-over-quarter growth is definitely led by our anti-infective franchise. And we see that, as Bill mentioned, we haven't penetrated all the markets we aspire to yet, and that's just a function of the time and process that it takes to get into those new centers and then to have reordering patterns and so forth.

So we expect that to continue to grow year over year. The lumpiness of our distributor sales is part of the challenge that in forecasting given quarter versus the next quarter. So we are hopeful for distributor sales in Q4 to certainly pick up. We have large orders that come. I'll call them sometimes once a year, sometimes twice. And so depending on when they come in, that has an impact on the larger numbers, if you will, that could sway a $0.25 million in either direction. The euro has also moved quite a bit this year from between around 1.1 to the dollar and early this year was as high as 1.25, so that also has an impact on our revenue as well. So, in short, we expect our Aggrastat business to have large orders come here or there in quarter versus quarter. We expect our direct sales force, which primarily details that Xydalba and Zevtera to continue to grow. And again, Brinavess, as we mentioned, we're starting to see more attention to it, and we think that this will ultimately have a bigger impact as we talk with an earlier caller next year where we start to see perhaps our ability to take the information we've learned this year and try to get into other markets that we haven't been successful with yet.

Dr. Bill Hunter

Just a quick add-on to that, RK. Going back into the annals, I'm sure you'll remember about brothers. We expected a fall-off in Aggrastat this year. There was a Middle East stocking situation where we were going to go a year without a bunch of orders, and we did expect some genericization of the last markets that were not generic. And so I'm not going to say it's masked some of the growth, but obviously the antibiotics have not only grown, but they've actually made up for a bit of a decline in Aggrastat, so they've done pretty well. But when you mash it all together, we end up with the guidance we gave, and I think we feel pretty good that we're going to come out right in that guidance that we gave before.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

And then I understand your commentary on the different options the Brinavess card has opened up for you in terms of strategy. And at the same time, I also understand your comment on people are not still recognizing the true potential of Brinavess yet, especially with the new potential opportunity coming up. So to help people understand that, obviously there are multiple options that you can go, multiple directions. But at what point -- or where you will be forced to make a decision? Obviously for a couple years, we have been hearing from you how you would add more to the bag so that it's a better business in Europe. So are there things that are still attractive to do that so that you can have an add-on at the same time for the U.S. as well, and so you can keep Brinavess with yourself and manage a bigger business book? Or at what point would you say, boy, I would rather focus on Europe and let somebody run else part of?

Dr. Bill Hunter

Yes. No, that's a really good question. And I'd start by saying our world has really changed in the last 2 weeks, so I don't know that we have a fully formed opinion yet. And in August of 2015, I respectfully asked people to stop asking me about Brinavess in the U.S. So we had had to build a business that was completely independent of the U.S. opportunity. Credit to Sheila, credit to the folks in Europe and the folks in SPECTRUM, they plugged away and they came up with a great study, and great data is the best way to open up opportunities, and that has done that for us. But having said that, it was only a few weeks ago that we could actually with a straight face start to wonder if. So to tackle your question, we're -- the conference season is upon us. Everybody goes to JP Morgan. That's where everyone has their business development meetings for the year. And I think we're going to fill up our dance card, and we're going to be talking to a lot of different people. Biotech 101 has always been if big pharma is interested and there are significant dollar values thrown around, those can be transformational for a company, and you have to pay attention. There are not a lot of late stage cardiovascular assets out there right now, and I think we certainly would listen if those came along. Having said that, if you look at how we built our business, we have always been aggressive, I think, from a business development perspective, and we have always been a build-to-grow type organization, and that's how we have attacked this space. And as I said in the presentation, if there -- we're all aware of companies that are around our size, that are around our market cap that have what look like really nice drugs that are just about to launch. And if you looked at our slide where we talk about, okay, let's hire 35 reps and launch the product, and after formulary move to 50 and move to 100. There's probably other slides you've seen from other companies that say exactly the same thing. So if there was a chance to pull a couple of those molecules together and be launching two products for not the same, but roughly the same amount of cost, and then you could take that product and throw it into a European franchise, well now you've got a company that's actually kind of interesting. It's tough to make a living in this market as a one product company, but if you're a two U.S. product, six European product company, well, maybe you start to become -- you differentiate yourself from what's out there. And as I said, if we hadn't put Aggrastat and Brinavess together, there's no way Allergan gives us Xydalba. And if we don't get Xydalba, there's no way Basilea gives us Zevtera. I think sometimes you just got to wade in there and add products to the bag and see if that unlocks other opportunities. And so before we make any drastic proclamations, I think we need -- there's some really interesting companies to talk to, and we're going to see if there's an exciting transition that could come out of this.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from David Martin from Bloom Burton.

David Martin

I've got a couple of housekeeping questions for Justin to start off. First off, the ATM, the shares that you've sold, were they subsequent to the quarter, or were they included in the cash that you had at the end of the quarter?

Justin Renz

Good question, David. Both. So in the first part, the quarter ended September 30, we sold approximately $2 million, a little over $2 million. And then in the first -- the month of October, we sold a little bit more than that. So to be specific, we issued about $2.3 million in Q3, and subsequent to the quarter, we sold approximately $2.9 million for $5.2 million total as of last week.

David Martin

Okay. Second housekeeping question, Bill had mentioned that there were a couple of markets where Aggrastat has just gone generic. I'm wondering what percentage of your Aggrastat revenues those markets represent.

Justin Renz

Sure. So that's primarily our direct markets for Aggrastat, and England is the one that comes to mind where we've seen the greatest pricing pressures. But our Aggrastat mix of direct versus indirect, if you will, our distributors, is more on the distributor side than on the direct side. So I will have to give you a follow up to the specific answers I want to say is about a 40-60 direct/indirect mix of Aggrastat. And so therefore, pricing pressures have led to a decline only to probably $1 million all in for year to date 2018.

David Martin

$1 million.

Justin Renz

Year to date.

Dr. Bill Hunter

Interestingly enough, indirect sales, and as Justin said, now we have Aggrastat sales that are not direct, but indirect sales. Last month, Xydalba exceeded Aggrastat in direct sales for the first time in our company's history.

David Martin

So that leads into my next question. Xydalba, it took a little longer to get off the ground than we had thought for a number of reasons that we understand now. But I'm wondering if you've seen anything in your marketing of the Xydalba and Zevtera that lead you to think that you should either increase or decrease your expectations for peak sales, which you've given to the market in previous presentations.

Dr. Bill Hunter

No, and Justin, stop me on whatever you want but I'm comfortable with what we've said in terms of peaks sales. As we've often said about antibiotics, they do not tend to be exponential growers, but they do tend to be relentless growers. It takes a while for people to use them. Initially, they're kind of held in reserve and then people understand where they fit into the overall treatment profile. Then they get used more and more and more, and it is not uncommon that the best year of sales is the year before they go generic. And I feel very strongly that Xydalba is going to behave that way, and I think the guidance we've given has been and will continue to be in that range. And that's just how they behave. People don't tend to suddenly switch en masse over to a new piece. So very happy with it. I think the clinicians are very happy with it. And I think the drug has a bright future, but I'm not ready to change what we've been saying just yet.

David Martin

The discussion we had last quarter about Southern Europe using more antibiotics than Northern Europe, you already knew that when you made you estimates and that hasn't changed things?.

Dr. Bill Hunter

No, that hasn't changed. And we don't sell Xydalba in Southern Europe, but Zevtera, we do better in Southern Europe. We do. Our best markets are in Southern Europe for Zevtera. What we are seeing is that Xydalba it's a good antibiotic, but it's a good healthcare system drug in the sense that if you have patients that you want to be able to discharge from a hospital, or you have patients with longer term and more complicated infections that it's not realistic to treat them for weeks or months every day, this is a good therapy. In a strange way, I think Xydalba might buck the trend a little bit, because in Xydalba, it's not just about the prescribing of antibiotics. With Xydalba, I think it has a lot to do with patient management and some of the unique aspects of the drug play well in Northern Europe. So as we alluded to, France has been a nice surprise, the U.K., and even smaller places, Ireland, Scotland, stuff like that that we're starting to get some traction.

David Martin

Can you just run through which countries Xydalba and Zevtera are currently sold in, and then countries where you expect to start selling in the near term?

Dr. Bill Hunter

We have a graph of all that that I'm happy to send to you. I don't have that in front of me, and it would probably take a while to go through.

David Martin

Any imminent launches?

Dr. Bill Hunter

Of major significance, Justin, I can't think of any. Can you?

Justin Renz

Well, I want to just directly answer the question. So Xydalba, our primary markets are France, England and Germany. And then we also sell in Denmark and a couple other countries here. We currently sell it in 6 countries. Zevtera we sell in 7, including Spain and Italy, besides France, England and Germany being the other main ones.

David Martin

Any imminent launches in major markets?

Justin Renz

No.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Dr. Bill Hunter

Great. Well, thank you, everyone. We are all done in under an hour. I appreciate your time and attention. I won't belabor the point other than to say I think the last 3 to 4 months have been truly transformational for the business, and I think we're all catching our breath here a little bit as we try and see what the next few months holds for the company. But it certainly is very exciting for us to have multiple options available, and I think that we probably will have some very interesting news coming up in the not too distant future as we start to synthesize all this and pull it into a more cohesive plan. So, I appreciate your time and your attention, and I look forward to talking to you in early 2019.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.