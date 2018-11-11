Morneau Shepell's (MSIXF) CEO Stephen Liptrap on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTC:MSIXF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Stephen Liptrap – President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Milligan – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stephanie Price – CIBC

Graham Ryding – TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn – National Bank Financial

Phil Hardie – Scotiabank

Please note that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding the corporation's future growth and results of operations. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated.

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you, Hugo. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Scott Milligan, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after market’s close, we released Morneau Shepell’s financial results for the third quarter of 2018. Like always, you can access the news release, financial statement and our MD&A on our website at morneausheppel.com. I will get things going here today by briefly talking to our financial results for the quarter, the integration of LifeWorks acquisition, that is progressing well, and some key client wins in the quarter. Overall, the momentum continues to build in our business, and I’m pleased at how we’re executing against our strategic plan.

In Q3, we had a strong quarter, delivering 20% top and bottom line growth. Year-to-date, we were up 11.4%, top line and bottom line. And looking at our margins for the quarter, there are consistent with last year, which is slightly ahead of where we expected to be as we bring the LifeWorks business into our operating system. As we look at – across our results, we are pleased with the number of items in the quarter. First, there is good growth in client wins across our four core businesses. The LifeWorks acquisition is on track, or slightly ahead of expectations. Our sales pipeline continues to grow solidly and was up double digits in the third quarter.

We continue to achieve strong growth in the U.S. while sustaining a growing business in Canada. Organically, the U.S. once again grew in the double digits in the past quarter. Overall, we’re pleased with where we are in the year and our momentum going forward.

In terms of the LifeWorks acquisition, we are on track financially, we have integrated our teams, we’ve realized the people synergies, and we are quickly bringing our products together. In fact, we are now offering a new combined product to our prospects and our clients.

In terms of clients’ feedback, we received very positive comments with a lot of excitement about the combined product and our plans to create the HR power brand in the well-being space, the go-to-cloud-based solution for the employees of our clients. In that vein, we were pleased that the LifeWorks CEO, Jamie True, joined our company as Chief Digital Officer. One of Jamie’s strategic responsibilities will be the product roadmap and the integration process to migrate services from our other lines of business to our new end-user platform. This will be critical in moving toward being the everyday go-to-place for employees, and in the process we are leading HR power brand in the well-being space.

Now let’s turn to some client wins. Last quarter, we announced a significant agreement with a major U.S. company. We’re now pleased to announce this agreement was signed with Prudential Retirement in Hartford, Connecticut. As of October, we are now providing pension administration services for more than 250 of Prudential’s defined benefit plans. This is a powerful story that drives scale for us and will accelerate our U.S. growth.

In the well-being space, we are starting a new relationship with one of Ireland’s largest insurance companies, a 7-figure recurring revenue contract. It’s a four-year deal and involves providing benefits plans and well-being services to some 230,000 members today and up to 400,000-plus in the future. And the contract is supported by our new Care Access Center in Dublin, Ireland where members calling for advice and access to our services.

In another global deal with a marquee client, Morneau Shepell was retained by Caterpillar to re-launch our EAP services, some 72,000 employees in 22 countries, also a seven-figure deal. Beyond that, next year, we will roll out these services to an additional 25,000 employees in 38 more countries. It’s truly a global deal involving every Caterpillar employee worldwide. We’re already discussing ways in which we can leverage the LifeWorks platform to expand Caterpillar’s well-being offerings globally. Like with many of our clients, we see terrific future growth opportunities in this account.

Next, in our retirement solutions business, we won a consulting and administration contract to take complete responsibility for the pension plan for a large global manufacturer in the oil and gas industry. And finally, we’re excited about a new disability management contract with Imperial Oil. It brings together an integrated offering with several of our services and our Abiliti technology platform. The contract involves the integration of our attendance reporting for employees with Imperial Oil’s payroll system, allowing for easy employee demographic and schedule transfers. For short-term disability cases, they are opened automatically. And because we are their EFAP partner, alignment with both programs and reporting adds great value and insights into the sources of disability. This allows for more effective early intervention to help people get back to work faster.

In a way, contracts like Imperial and Caterpillar are kind of prototype for the future we are working towards, offering technology-enabled HR solutions built for the digital world. But also, the human world, where organizations increasingly realize that contributing to the well-being of their people is crucial to improving productivity and business results. Before handing the call over to Scott, I thought it’d be worthwhile to restate the main elements in our growth strategy going forward.

First, it is built on our four core lines of business, making them stronger for the challenges and opportunities in a changing HR market. Next, we are more focused than ever on the U.S. market while ensuring we remain, as we are today, strong in Canada. And in a prudent way, we will continue to explore partnerships aside North America, where it makes sense to expand in a truly global capacity. As well, today, we are more focused on innovation as a game changer, on building out technology-enabled HR solutions to give us a competitive advantage. But also, we’re taking the time and putting in the effort to answer a very strategic question: how can we best scale our company? Can we grow more efficiently and strategically? So I’m handing the call over to Scott who will bring us back to our finances. Let me say that we are pleased with another solid quarter, a solid growth and strong execution of our strategic plan. Scott?

Thanks, Steven, and good morning. First, let’s look at our year-to-date performance. In the first nine months of the year, we reported $521.5 million in revenue, an increase of 11.4%. Adjusted EBITDA at $101.3 million was also up 11.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained the same at 19.4% compared to a year ago. We’re tracking very solidly to where we want to be, and we expect to maintain that point of view as we end the year and move into the next. As Stephen noted, we had a very strong third quarter where the company reported $182.8 million in revenue, an increase of 19.9% from the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased 20% to $34 million from $28.3 million in Q3 of 2017.

The increase is primarily due to the growth in revenue while maintaining adjusted EBITDA margin at 18.6%. In terms of profit, we’ve recorded a loss for the period of $9.6 million as a result of $22 million – $22.3 million in expenses. There were two factors at work here. One factor was LifeWorks related. This includes the transaction closing costs and fees associated with the LifeWorks transaction that are all behind us now as well as continuing cost to integrate our existing ESS business with LifeWorks to achieve the planned synergies.

LifeWorks was the big event in the quarter, of course, and like Stephen, I’m pleased by how well the integration is proceeding. The other factor concerning quarterly profit relates to our transformation project to make us more scalable for the future that we’ve been talking about for some time now. Here the costs incurred were on enterprise-wide strategies to drive long-term value in terms of cash, cash flow improvement and earnings through the changes – through changes in the way the company operates. We are beginning to see results from this project already.

During Q3, the company generated normalized free cash flow of $23.1 million compared to $17.2 million in Q3 2017. The company is maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of $0.065 per share. And with that, I’ll turn the call back to Steven.

Thanks, Scott. I’d like to thank everyone on the call today for your time so far, and we’d be pleased to now answer your questions. Hugo, please go ahead and open up the line.

Stephanie Price

Stephen, you mentioned that the sales pipeline is up double digits. Wondering if you could talk a bit about where you’re seeing the most interest at this point?

Yes, great question, Stephanie, we’re seeing it really coming from two different buckets. So we’re seeing a lot of interest, particularly as we call on new clients in the U.S. and talk to them about the combined offering and how we’re going to market. And the second place we’re seeing the pipeline increase is as we go to our current clients and talk about our enhanced product offering. So as folks may recall from the acquisition, our core product is essentially EAP and some discounts and some stackable wellness articles. The enhanced gets into more recognition and rewards and that type of thing. And as we call on current clients, they’re very interested in talking more about that and those are really the deals that are showing up in our pipeline.

Stephanie Price

Okay, great. And maybe that leads into the LifeWorks acquisition. Can you talk a bit about if there’s been any surprises during the integration and how that integration is proceeding?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes. One of the great things for me as you always look at these and you never quite know what’s going to show up and the nice thing about this acquisition is we have not seen any surprises. We’re very pleased with how the teams are integrating, how we have been able to put the teams together, and the good thing is the teams had a chance to work a little bit together through the due diligence process.

So I think that helped us accelerate. If anything on the positive side, we’re probably further ahead than I would have expected on the product integration, where we are now going to market to both current clients and product – prospects with an integrated offering, and I don’t know if I thought we would have been all the way there yet. And the second piece is, we’re slightly ahead on the synergy side, particularly related to people than I would have expected at this point in time. So good news on all fronts.

Stephanie Price

And in terms of margins, they were a bit stronger than I was expecting. Is this kind of a new run rate just given the synergies a little ahead of where you were expecting or was there anything onetime in there, Scott?

Scott Milligan

Yes, I would say it’s a little bit on the synergies and a little bit on the transformation work that we talked about. So those would be the two contributing factors to slightly better margins than we thought.

Stephanie Price

Perfect. And then just one last one for me. We’ve heard comments from others on wage inflation, can you comment if you’re seeing any of this. And if so, where that is you’re seeing that in?

Scott Milligan

Yes. I mean, there’s been a fair bit of published stuff on expectations for wage increases, and I think the world is looking at something like 3% broadly across the board in Canada. I don’t think we’re seeing much different than that. I mean, obviously, certain skills in certain markets are harder than others, but I don’t think anything really untoward.

Stephen Liptrap

And Stephanie, the other thing I would say is, we’re going through our budget process right now, and I think what we’re seeing in terms of how we’re looking at it is similar to what Scott just talked about.

Graham Ryding

Graham Ryding

Could you remind us some sort of the timing you’re expecting to realize the $10 million to $15 million in cost synergies? And it sounds like you’re a little bit ahead of schedule, are you expecting a little bit of a margin lift in some of the cost synergies to be evident in Q4.

Scott Milligan

Yes, so on the LifeWorks side, we’ve said $10 million to $15 million, that’s over the next two years. I would say, we’re slightly ahead, but it’s not massive at this point. I think we’re relatively on track to where we expected. I don’t see any challenges getting there. But I don’t see us being multimillions ahead of where we expected or sooner than we expected maybe.

Graham Ryding

So the $10 million, should we be thinking about it as you hit that by Q1 2019? Or is that like an exit run rate by Q4? How should we be thinking about?

Scott Milligan

We said $10 million of savings in year. So it’s going to be predominantly – it’ll be most of the year, Graham.

Graham Ryding

Okay, that’s helpful. The revenue growth from the quarter, just trying to sort of strip out some of the acquisition-related revenue growth. What was your organic revenue growth ex LifeWorks and ex acquisitions that weren’t in last year?

Stephen Liptrap

I know year-to-date we’re running about 4.5% pure organic. I think the quarter was a little softer than that in the 3% to 3.5% range, I don’t have the number exactly in front of me, but it’s in that range.

Graham Ryding

Okay, that’s helpful. And how about LifeWorks, any color on the $22 million this quarter was a little bit ahead of what I was looking for? Any color on sort of how that’s tracking on an organic basis relative to last year?

Scott Milligan

Yes, it’s right in line with what we expected. So I think we’ve talked a little bit about that on the – at the timing of the offering. But I think it’s solid single-digit growth, plus the additional business from Australia.

Graham Ryding

Okay, that’s helpful. And just lastly, there was, in fact, $5.3 million in amortization, you called it amortization charge for acquisition-related intangibles, is that a one-time charge, or is this the sort of ongoing run rate for amortization expense?

Scott Milligan

Yes, I mean, we’re still finalizing the purchase price allocation, so those numbers may move around a little bit. But – so there’s some things that get amortized very quickly, including client contracts, which tend to be one to two years remaining on contracts. So that’s the biggest bulk of increase in acquisition-related intangibles, and that will drag for that one-year to two-year time frame.

Graham Ryding

So this quarter, is it a run rate for the next couple of years, is that right way to think of it?

Scott Milligan

Yes, absolutely. Yes.

Jaeme Gloyn

Jaeme Gloyn

I was hoping it might still be a bit early, just two months into the process, but I was hoping maybe you’d be able to comment on the organic growth outlook for LifeWorks. I think at the time of acquisition I was able to sort of imply that you’re building in about 3% organic growth in that business. How do you think that’s shaping up right now? And does it look like it’s coming in a lot stronger in? And along with that, any commentary about the potential revenue synergies, which weren’t included in the original acquisition?

Scott Milligan

I would say – as we’ve said, we’re right on track with what we expected in terms of growth. I think it’s too soon to tell that whether the [students] in the pipeline is really good, but it’ll take a while for that to turn into additional revenues. So I think it’s too soon to call a victory on expanded growth rates or on material revenue synergies.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, the only thing I would add from a revenue synergy, Jaeme, is we’re seeing a lot of interest from our clients as we’re out talking about the enhanced platform and us coming together. But at this point it’s early conversations, but a lot of interest.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Next question is on the transformation project. We discussed this after Q4 2017 results. We now have a little bit more details around the timing and magnitude of the costs. I’m hoping you can give us a little bit more color around the potential benefits, either margin accretion or otherwise related to the transformation project?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, Jaeme, it’s Stephen here. As you mentioned, it’s something that we’ve been working through for the past year, and it really is around how do we become more scalable? How do we integrate and bring in new clients and new wins without necessarily having to add as many people as we’ve had to in the past. And we do see a lot of – most of that translating to margins. Some of it translating back into reinvestment in systems and processes and things like that. We did take, as you mentioned, the charge in the quarter. We do think from what we know so far, that does cover most of the cost that we need to take. We’ll have a little bit of severance later, but that does cover most of the consulting fees for what we’ve identified so far. We may identify some other savings. And then we would expect a good portion of that to drop to the bottom line in the next year and the year after.

Jaeme Gloyn

And the amount that we would expect to drop to the bottom line is about that $5.8 million that was disclosed as a – as the performance, I guess, or achievement fee? Is that the right way to think about it on an annual basis?

Scott Milligan

Yes. I think, order of magnitude, that’s in the ballpark, yes.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And last one for me is just around the upcoming accounting changes on with regard to leases. Obviously, a big chunk of leases on the – in your portfolio. I was wondering if you could just give us an early take on what the impact of that might be.

Scott Milligan

Yes. Thanks, Jaeme. It’s – so this is IFRS 16, so basically lease cost will be moving – for the nonaccountants in the room, least cost will be moving into depreciation as well as interest cost and out of operating expenses for everybody. For us, that’s – order of magnitude, that’s between $10 million and $15 million a year of shift in terms of EBITDA going up but profit staying the same. So it’s early days, as you mentioned, Jaeme, and we’re still finalizing numbers, but will be in that range.

Phil Hardie

Phil Hardie

Just two quick questions just on LifeWorks. First, can you maybe just talk about or kind of remind us seasonality of revenue and margins. And then, second, just a bit of a reminder in terms of onboarding time lines, particularly as that relates to maybe kind of a new bundle-type product as well?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes.

Scott Milligan

Which one you want to take? Stephen gets one, I’ll get the other.

Stephen Liptrap

Go ahead. You start, Scott.

Scott Milligan

All right. I’ll take the seasonality one. There isn’t a lot of seasonality in this business. It’s virtually all or 95% per employee per month rate business, so it’s – it tends to be pretty steady. Obviously, growth with new clients and then it off against accretion. And there’s a little bit of one-time revenue, but it’s pretty minor. So it’s doesn’t have much seasonality to it on that basis.

Stephen Liptrap

Great. And from margin standpoint, so the way we think about it, as we move into 2019, we expect the LifeWorks business to move towards our margin and then we will layer the synergies on top of that. As we said, we’re slightly ahead of that. So we had a good quarter and they were a little bit closer to our margins we would have expected. But again, we’ll expect them to move to our normal ESS margins and then in addition to that we will have the synergies next year.

In terms of onboarding, fairly similar to – it’s a little bit of a different process because as you move the month to the enhanced platform, we are capturing e-mail addresses, so that we can give people stackable news items and things like that. So it’s a little bit easier for us when we kind of think about that and we how we communicate with employees, but the time line is very similar to what it would have been. Yes, and for context, about two to three months.

Jaeme Gloyn

Jaeme Gloyn

Just one quick follow-up, actually, related to capital deployment. As we start to digest the LifeWorks transactions over a couple of quarters, I’m hoping you could just maybe just refresh or reoutline the capital management strategy as it relates to a potential dividend increase or potential share buybacks, maybe a couple of quarters down the road or later in 2019?

Scott Milligan

Yes. I mean, I think, generally, we’ve – we kept the dividend where it’s been for a while now, and we – the payout ratio is in the target range where we want to be. We continue to see good opportunities to do tuck-in acquisitions. So we’ve found that to be more helpful to the bottom line than increasing the dividend at this point. I think we will continue to look at it. We do need to focus on making sure that cash flow goes to debt repayments as well, given we’re well within the covenants, but we’re at the high end of where we like to normally be. So I would expect that to be of focus for the coming year as well.

We have no further questions at this time, so would now like to turn the meeting back to Mr. Liptrap.

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you, Hugo. I’d like to end by expressing my thanks to everybody on the call. We continue to appreciate your interest in our company, and we look forward to other opportunities in the future, including these calls to keep you up to date on what we’re doing to drive our growth and success of the business. Thank you.

