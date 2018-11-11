Marks & Spencer Group Plc ADR (MAKSY) CEO Steve Rowe on 2018 Half Year Results - EarningsCallTranscript

Marks & Spencer Group Plc ADR (OTCQX:MAKSY) Q3 2018 Earnings Call November 7, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Dominic Fry - Director of Communications and IR

Archie Norman - Chairman

Humphrey Singer - Chief Finance Officer

Steve Rowe - - Chief Executive Officer

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale Cross Asset Research

Richard Chamberlain - RBC Capital Markets

Geoffrey Ruddell - Morgan Stanley

Simon Irwin - Crédit Suisse AG

Adam Cochrane - Citigroup Inc

Clive Black - Shore Capital Group Ltd

Archie Norman

First, just a few sort of Chairman like remarks from me.

Look, I imagine if Steve was Donald Trump, he'd probably be declaring today's results a great personal triumph. In reality, that's not really what it's about. We all recognize the results are what they are. They're roughly where we expected them to be at this juncture.

It's a bumpy ride. We don't know if that's going to change imminently. What's important to us is to be judged not on the financial performance, but the pace of change in the business. And on that measure, in my view, we've made fantastic progress.

There are a lot of blocking and tackling going on behind the scenes. Some of the unglamorous things, supply chain and so on, that you don't all see, is always going to be slow at the start. But one thing we've got now is a fantastic team that people coming together, who are working bloody hard to make this happen.

And the more time I spent with the business, the more impressed I am with the amazing latent Brand quality we have, fantastic people in the stores and absolutely unified company, committed to change an unswerving, in its view, of what needs to be done.

So I think that's where it is. It is -- it's, in a way, an unexciting time, but in a way it's a quite exciting time. Steve?

Steve Rowe

Good morning, all. Welcome to the London Stock Exchange for interim presentation.

As Archie said I am delighted to be here. I'm also delighted to work with Humph for his first presentation. Welcome. And later Humph will be going through the numbers, as we've agreed. You've all seen the figures, and I think the figures outline very clearly why we said in May we needed to transform this business, and why we need to accelerate that change, if we're going to be fit in the future and deliver a business that has sustainable and profitable growth.

We said in May, there were six key areas to change, internal problems that had been in Marks & Spencer's for some time. The culture, the structure, the fact that we're so far behind the curve with our online and digital businesses. We needed to improve our style, our value, and our range structures in clothing. And in foods, reset the business to deal with the availability and make sure we had broader appeal to a family-based customer.

The store estate much trumpeted legacy, with many stores built in the pre-war period. And of course, we had to deal with the cost base of the business, which was far too high. I can promise you that no stone is unturned in our business today. We've got a long jobs list, but that's why we've embarked on a 3- to 5-year transformation program. And we outlined those stages to you, again, in November last year.

The journey to make M&S special again. And right now we're deep in that process of fixing the basics, before we can move on to more organic growth and shape the future of Marks and Spencer. We have made progress, as Archie said, significant process and changes occurring throughout the business on practically a daily basis. The leadership change, and I'll come back to that later on, is the most significant in M&S' history.

In Clothing, we have improved our star credentials, and embarked on a program of must-haves, which is resonating with the customer. In Food, the ranges have been started to be reset. We're dealing with confusing promotions and much price investment is taking place. Store closures are on track and on budget. We've got clear sight of a plan to lower our cost base. And we have launched in both Clothing & Home and Food, project Fuse, as we know it internally, which is the end-to-end supply chain review to deal with a supply chain that is neither efficient nor cost-effective.

Clearly, and you should have gotten this from the statement we made this morning, there is a lot more to do. As Archie said, we are a long way from declaring victory, Donald Trump. We're a long, long way from declaring victory. And the important thing is we're very focused on making sure we take the right steps to fix the business properly and permanently in this basic stage. I'm going to come back and update you as to where we are, and what we're going to do next after Humph has been through the numbers.

From that note, over to you Humph.

Humphrey Singer

Thank you. Thank you very much. It's been great to be here. It's been a very, very busy first four months, and there is a lot to do, which we are getting on with. So without further ado, summary of the results for the first half. Sales were down at GBP 5 billion. Adjusted profits were up, and let me just take one that straight one away, which is that was benefiting from some timing of cost in the first half that will reverse in the second half, and I'll come onto that a bit more later, and we're sticking with our guidance for the full year of naught GBP 0.01 better.

Statutory profits were also up, reflecting really the reduced transformation charges this first half of the year relative to the previous year. We generated GBP 300 million of free cash. That's before paying the dividend and the cash cost associated with adjusting items. Consequently, our net debt fell, and the board was minded to keep the dividend where it was. Just turning quickly to the Food performance. So sales were down as expected. We have the effect of Easter, which was quite material this year. And we are making the move to trusted value. So that's about reducing the complexity of our promotional offering, removing those confusing promotions and going to more trusted value.

We reduced the price on over 100 everyday lines coming into this Christmas. Stores, obviously, we added 22 stores in the year slightly offsetting that space effect with the reduction of the full line space. And overall, gross margins were down. We continued to feel some input cost pressure. And like I said, we made those initial steps while reducing promotions. We have gone to more of an everyday low price, and that's the effect on the margin.

For Clothing & Home, sales again, down, of course, strongly impacted, in this case, by store closure program. Overall, discounted sales were about level year-on-year, so we had two things going on there, promotions were down in the year deliberately by us but also the timing really of the sales were significantly affected, the numbers in the half. So the March sale drifted more into this year and the September sale started a bit earlier. So overall, we had quite a lot more days on sales just as a timing effect, and that, obviously, affected the levels of discounted sales.

Margin was down. So we had currency headwinds, which was reasonably material in the first half. More than offsetting that, we had continuing sourcing benefits. On discounting, we had less stock going into sale, but as I said, because the sales days were up, that affected the margin.

In M&S.com, we were pleased actually with the Clothing & Home sales up, we think, ahead of the market at 9%. The difference between that and the overall dot com sales is really things overseas like closing the Chinese website, for example. Just looking at operating cost. So this is an important feature, I think, of the first half. Costs were down as you can see quite materially. The closure cost offsetting new space costs and any channel shifts where we put more into dot com and we have high delivery costs. And our program of cost savings in this half beat the impact of inflation.

But there are three key things which were really timing issues, so marketing cost were down in the half, and we expect them to reverse out and increase in the second half. We also had incentive costs, we benefited year-on-year from that in the first half on and that will unwind in the second. And then finally, we've invested behind the supply chain, and the cost of that will come through, we think, in the second half. So, overall, we're sticking with our guidance of naught GBP 0.01 reduction in cost overall for the year.

Just turning to international. So sales were down, really reflecting the market exits and the sale of our Hong Kong business to a franchise partner. Within franchise, we saw good growth overall, expanding our food offering into markets like Hong Kong and France. In our own retained businesses, we had growth in India, offset to some extent by challenging times in Ireland, which was very consistent with the performance that we've seen in the U.K.

So overall retained profits, both franchise and our own business were slightly down. We've invested behind market right pricing to get ourselves more competitive. There are some mix issues, and it's covering now a larger cost base as we've exited the markets -- well, the cost base hasn't got larger but the number of markets that are covering has gotten smaller. And finally in the exit markets, we benefited to the tune of GBP 1.7 million from a VAT -- a historical VAT receivable, which is why that profit appeared.

Just turning to the gross profit -- sorry, the profit bridge. Gross profits were down, as previously described, and in both Clothing & Home and Food, offset by the cost savings that I just talked about. M&S Bank was slightly down. We had a slightly softer travel business, slightly increased bad debt provisioning partly to do with the new IFRS 9 standards. Interest costs were down, so we repaid a bond since we reported in this time period at the back end of 2017. And our pension surplus is somewhat higher, and so we're earning more interest on that pension surplus.

Just turning to adjusting items. So none of these will be really new news. The single biggest to do with stores around impairment, accelerated depreciation and other costs associated with the closure. I should say that despite some acceleration in the program, we still think the discounted cost over the program overall remain around the GBP 200 million. The other items you can see there really just reflecting programs that we've previously talked about around retail restructuring, and sorting out the supply chain, network and other items that we've talked about.

Capital expenditure, just to turn to that. So we have remained very well controlled. I think that's the appropriate thing to do at this early stage in the transformation, as you can see, about 3/4 of what we spent in this half is around BAU and efficiency programs. The U.K. number stores have not been as great in terms of new ones this half, and so that number is down. Supply chain, we have invested a bit behind Welham Green and Castle Donington and maintenance is up, some energy efficiency programs, a head office consolidation and we're getting ready to restore the basics where we need to of store maintenance items.

A change in net debt. I think we can say there was a robust generation of cash in the first half. Working capital, we saw a lower build this year than we had previously of stock in advance of the Christmas season. And we are taking initiatives to improve our working capital, and you can see some of those benefits. Interest and tax bonds, obviously, we've repaid that bond and said the costs out on that are lower and profit have been down and therefore tax paid on those profits as a result of lower cash outflow.

CapEx really, as described on the previous chart, plus we paid off the creditors from programs that we have initiated last year, so that's coming at GBP 155 million. Adjusting items, you can see if you're very good at reading small print, at the bottom, there is detail there around the items that make up adjusting. Just finally on guidance for the year. Only a couple of small changes here. So overall, on Food, we're saying space remains flat broadly, with the new Simply Foods offset by the closures in the full-line stores.

Margin, down naught 50 bps with trusted value, as we've talked about casting us a bit there. Clothing & Home, this is one of the small tweaks, taking us down from 5% to 4% percent really just a short-term timing of the closure of store, so really no material change in program, we're on track with what we want to do there. Clothing & Home margin should benefit in the second half with the sale timing changes that I previously talked about. So we've got less sales days in October than we have the previous year. FX goes from being a headwind in the first half to actually a small tailwind in the second half.

We had beast from the east. We're not predicting that we'd have quite such extreme weather. Those things should see the margin turnaround in Clothing & Home. Costs, as I said, not to labor the point, but we've got the phasing issue, so we're sticking with naught 0.1 for the full year. The tax rate at 22%, and that's just higher than that the 19% corporate tax rate because of the Scottish Limited partnership effect, which I don't think is new news. The second tweet, the guidance is around CapEx. And we're now saying 300 to 350. As I say in this phase, I think we need to remain tightly controlled, and we expect to see that play out this year as we go forward. That's it for me. Thank you very much indeed. I'll now hand back over to Steve.

Steve Rowe

Humphrey, thank you very much indeed for that fairly comprehensive review of the numbers, and indeed the guidance. I want to remind you of the nine key areas we said we would take action in this first phase of the transformation plan. That plan needs to deliver in 3 to 5 years to make M&S special again. We need to deliver long-term profitable and sustainable growth. The first point, and most important point, was to start to change the culture and build a world-class team. I fundamentally believe, you need the right people to change the culture, and we've assembled broadly the team that you see on the wall.

Now the share eyed people will notice there as a few missing. Wes, Karl and Mo happen to be in stores, and we weren't going to stop doing the right thing for a photo. But there are also other people that are not there. Jeremy P, our first ever Chief Digital and Data Officer; Victoria Mackenzie Gold, whose joining us as Head of Communications; Christie Ward, Head of Bank; and George Wright, Commercial Director in Food. All of these due to arrive over the next weeks and months. Two third of that team have changed in 18 months. And at the same time, as we've been doing that, we've streamlined the center, and evolved things like marketing back into the businesses to make sure it's clearly focused and accountable.

And with the new teams comes new ways of working. Sure accountability, developed around the family of businesses, joined by common brand, shared customers, share data and importantly, shared values. I would like to remind you that sharing is important. Our customers recognize this is as one business and our most profitable shops are our larger stores where the full offer comes together.

Each business now has to end to end accountability for its P&L, for its operations and for its decision making. It means already we are starting to see a faster, more commercial, lower cost business where decisions are truly being made into end. The next point we need to tackle was the fact that we've been significantly behind the curve in our digital online operations. Fundamental for a business that's going to change for the future, where we believe just to hold market share, we need to have third of our business online within the next five years.

Now I'm pleased with some of the basic improvements we've had on the web platform in the last six months. We've improved our page feed on product loads by that second. Photography, particularly in women's wear, has become more inspirational. We moved our order cut off at -- from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for next day delivery. And we're piloting ideas as one of the first retailers to do shoppable Instagram. It doesn't us best-in-class, not by a long way, and not in an arena where the competitors are moving exceptionally quick.

We've got much more to do, and it starts with building the resilience of the site. We continue to work on that, continuing to improve our delivery proposition, but there's much to do. And importantly, while we've got good traffic, we need to improve our conversion. We need to make sure our customers are sticking to the website and come back. That's further improvements in photography, in search engines, in payment technology and speed. We'll be tackling this over the next six to nine months.

But digitizing M&S isn't just about online. As I said before, it's about embracing new technology and new ways of working. We need to make sure we've got access to the best talent. Jeremy's one of those I referred to. But we do need to make sure we're bring more data scientists into the business as we start to use machine learning more and more. We've got to develop entrepreneurial thinking across the business. As the first stage, we partnered with Decoded, helping us understand the opportunities for digital science and a thousand of our colleagues are going through a one-day course, and 150 this year will go through a fellowship, 18 months of intensive learning with a qualification at the end.

They started to work with the Founders Factory, a joint venture which gives us access to new startups to partner with over the next year. And True, who specializes in retail start ups and new technology. We've also got to develop more of an agile approach and this is being rolled out for the business as we speak. For example of this working well, the mobile Pay Go technology that we launched in Waterside House in our store which allows customer to scan from their mobile phone and pay instantly was launched in just a few months. But that well working is not universal. We need more technology. I've talked about the power of our Honeywell and the API development that's happening in-house. Three thousand more of those will be distributed in this quarter; 10,000 over the next six months. But again, we need to make sure we go faster and continue to develop that technology.

We've got to make sure we get sparks right. The customer sign up rates have been fantastic; the points accrual is also fantastic. And customers are now telling us I want to know what they're going to get as a treat.

On Jeremy's job list, day 1 is reset Sparks, make sure we've got a loyalty business that we can truly join up and access the data to convert more customers. The other thing we've got to do is not just talk about AI. It's easy to talk about this stuff. We've got to bring it right into the heart of retail. And that's why the program we've launched with Microsoft is so important. Now I don't want to tell you about this. What I would like to do is show you is a small video that the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, used at their conference for 12,000 people last week. [Video played]

Now before you get carried away, that's their promotional video for their people. We hope that's the future, and Microsoft had 40 engineers in our business over the last few weeks looking at how we've progressed this technology. But we're not carried away. We've got to look very carefully at the here and now. That's what I want to bring back to Clothing & Home, and how we're continuing to develop proposition.

The team is working hard to continue to develop, establish our star and value credentials. We've made progress in many departments, and we've seen our market share grow in those departments we targeted. But it's not consistent enough, and we know in some areas our ranges just haven't been good enough in the last six months. We've continued the drive for value. More than 1,000 lines came down further in prices this autumn, making us more competitive. And we marketed that through the Love it for Less campaign.

You can see from the slide, from where we were in 2016 in women's wear, where good represented only 7% of our business. That's now 19%, and much more in line with the shape of how it should be. Our star credentials have been improved not just with our handwriting but also with the partnership for people like Holly Willoughby. And whilst it's very early days, I can tell you she is resonating really well with our customers. And as the relationship develops, she will be choosing more and more to feature on her Reddit.

We've got more to do in terms of our phases. We need to cut back on the number of phases. We've gone from 14 to nine. We need to go six or seven. And Jim and the team are well on their way to do that. But at the same time, you mustn't lose that sprinkle of newness but drip it in throughout the season to keep our customers interested and excited. We've got to change our fit. We need more contemporary fit as we move to a younger family customer, and you can see in the chart from Tino's how will introduce skinny and more slim fits and lose some of the larger regular sizes. We're going to go back and have another look at sub-brands. We already eliminated a handful. We're going to review those for spring/summer 2019. To make sure that they are relevant and modern and fit for the future.

And in our processes, frankly, we're still buying too broad, too shallow, too many SKUs, too many lines. The offer is still not right in terms of range structure, and we need to reset our categories again. We are making sure that when doing so we get our ratios right. Not just right for our historic customer, but right for the marketplace. And you'll see us change more into small sizes, moving 10s, 12s and 14s away from the larger sizes that we historically sold.

And the important change here is how the teams will be thinking about structure. Starting with online first. We've traditionally built our ranges based on the largest store formats, and then added a few bits on for the online proposition. If we're going to compete in that digital world, we have to do it the other way around. We have to think online first, digital proposition, store format. And that's the way we will be building range in the future.

All of that though will not service our purpose unless we get the end to end supply chain right. There's still too much stock in the business, we're too slow in our replenishment when comes to availability. And in the same way we talked about project Fuse in food earlier in the year, we now kicked of Fuse in Clothing & Home. We've got a trial store set up in the West Country, and we're starting to learn so we can build our Academy process and cascade this throughout the organization. In terms of Food, you can clearly see ourselves affected by the underperformance we've talked about earlier on in the year. Availability, range structure and price, still letting us down.

But also some of that is so self-inflicted. We've got deflation in the business as we move away from confusing promotions and deals. Move away from the dine-in that's property dilutive; invest that promotional discount into everyday low prices. It takes time for customers to see this. But we are seeing early signs they understand it. We will completely reset our price positioning by the beginning of next year. Now in doing so, we must protect the magic. Our food is clearly better than anyone else is on the High Street. We know that and our customers know it. What we've got to make sure they get is the difference in quality is worth the difference in price.

So the category resets that are taking place across the business now are concentrating on the big areas for us. We've just reset meals with new prices, new ranges and ranges that are relevant to a broader family shopper, larger packs, and better flavors. And you will see more of that as we go through the year. Importantly, we reset Christmas first. Humph talked about 100 lines that have come down in price for Christmas. Still with the same innovation, still with the same great taste, but cheaper. Making sure that our customers can afford to have a truly fantastic Marks and Spencer Christmas and whilst all this is going on we recognize we've got to change how we operate in stores. Make sure we've got a business operationally that can cope with the volume, but also make sure we improve our in-store navigation. Make sure it's easy for customers to find what they want and quick for them to pay and go. And all that work is underway now.

In terms of our processes, we've going to continue to increase our speed to market. Now there are certain products which do take time to develop, but we've been looking in simple products to a long lead time. At its worst, it took us 24 weeks to get a prune sandwich. It's bread, butter, lettuce and sauce. Now what Stuart has done is changed the team to make sure we're developing for a much faster -- In fact, we launched the best ever prune sandwich, in less than six weeks. It's the first sandwich to go into the top 10 new lines at Marks and Spencer in sandwiches for 10 years. Great product, great price, done quickly.

We want to make sure we enhance our systems in food, continue to use data intelligence, new algorithmic learning to improve our availability and our forecasting, so we can deal once and for all with development in our lines. And importantly, between the buyers and the sellers, make sure we're tied up and bound together to get it right first time, every time and execute on our plans. It's important here as part of the cost out programs, we did enhance our supplier relationships further, take away unnecessary cost, over specification, too much packaging, make sure they get quicker decisions and proper programs. Again, that work is starting now.

And here, Fuse is a little more developed. We rolled it through the Academies. It's live in every store in the business, and we are starting to see the first signs of improvement in our operation, whether that be through replenishment, stock accuracy and even a small amount of availability. But we won't really see the results of Fuse until later on next year. In terms of our international business, we did, over the last 18 months, set up the foundations for a solid profitable business. We closed out the loss making entities. We've got strong partnerships across the world. We dealt with Hong Kong, and we've just changed our savvy franchisee. It's a good base to start.

International business has some of the same issues as the U.K. business. Our prices have been too high and our availability not good enough. The teams are further focused on making sure we sort that out, and the first phase of that has been to roll out market-right pricing in a number of territories. We're really pleased with the results, 9% increase in price, 19% increase in volume and overall, a 9% increase in sales. It's a good start.

What we do know, and we know this in our guidance, that as we roll this out to some of the bigger territories, particularly in places like the Gulf, there is some margin dilution, but it's the right thing to do if you want to grow our business and make it relevant in those markets for the future. We will continue to localize our offer with our partners. They're the experts, and we need to make sure that the product in the regions we trade in is absolutely right. And absolutely right and sourced locally wherever we can through our hubs.

We are going to work with our partners to make we do this in a low cost way without adding unnecessary burdens to their profitability. And at the same time, in some of the legacy stores internationally, we are undertaking a low cost modernization program. We do see solid growth opportunities here. These will come through in the later phases of our international program as our franchise partners seek to expand the number of stores they get particularly in places like India. And we'll also see some more growth in food and will also find some new formats such as beauty and lingerie in India.

In terms of the estate, much progress. We know we've got an older state, legacy issues; many stores predate the Second World War. And these are particularly small high Street stores that frankly make our brand look old-fashioned, they're un-investable. I mean that our customers don't really see the ranges or the services we want them to. We said very clearly, we will close 100 stores as the start of the program. I do want to be clear, that's not the end of the program. What we won't do is make a mistake of stopping of thinking that's going over. We need to learn the lessons and continually churn the estate to make sure we've got location -- our stores in the right locations for our customers. Making sure they are thoroughly modern and digital and fit for the future.

The 100-store program is on track, 29 have closed. We expect to be about 35% to 40% away through the program by the time we get to the end of the year. In a long-term, this is going to require more active management, and that's why our property division is so important. We're targeting reductions in rental with landlords. We believe the days of upward only rents are gone. We need to make sure their providers with the right format, with the right car parks, with the right services. Again, fit in the future.

At the same time, we are actively reviewing store formats both in coding, home and food to make sure the shape and correct for both businesses. We are looking to assess the options within our portfolio for future development. And there are a number, which will come back to next year. In terms of supply chain. In Clothing & Home, it's complex, it's costly, it's inefficient, it's slow, and I've run out of objectives. We know that. We never completed the single tier network. I promise we will. We've been closing RDC slowly over the last few months to make sure we are in the right shape. And Welham green, a new RDC will open in the spring, and we're on track with that program.

We've been slowly but surely rolling out a new warehouse management system, 7 RDCs and NDCs now how that new warehouse system in place. Important to get us off the mainframe in the next year. We've added capacity to Donington, part of a GBP 16 million programs, the first phase has already gone in and gives us around a third more capacity per day this peak, about 100,000 singles.

We've also reshaped it, to make sure we're taking away some of the blockages, new wrapping benches, and frankly dealt with what is lovely no need industry as the uglies. We're not going to be trying to sell baubles online. However, we still need to do further work to assess whether Donington has got the capability to deliver 1/3 of our business online. That's something the Fuse team are going to look at. And we'll be talking to you about that as they finish their work.

Like the Charles in Food, we need to make sure Fuse is truly end to end. Opportunity for less cost, less stock, less reductions, more availability.

The Clothing & Home team is fully focused on that. So focused that we commit, as well as the two-week stock we're taken out this season, we believe there's another four coming out during the quarter of next year. In food, we rolled out the Fuse program. It's in the Academy stores, it's been well adopted by our store colleagues. It's improved stock file accuracy. It's made a real difference to the waste management in terms of right price reductions and for replenishment systems. The process is embedded, but the savings now need to be delivered. And that's the next phase of the operation.

And whilst we've got some new analytical tools that give us more insight into the root cause of availability issues, we're still not making enough progress here. We've done quite a bit work on optimizing trade loads to make sure we're not sending waste into stores; again, another phase of that program in the early part of next year. But longer term, we should be clear. We have issues. This is another legacy logistics area.

High-cost, inefficient. And we continue to work with the Fuse team to tackle this over the next year or so. Ultimately, what we need is a fully integrated network and transport strategy that makes the most of our Clothing & Home network and our Food network. I talked when we last met about the savings that's so important to make sure this business becomes lower cost and more efficient. Again, good progress in Half 1 as Humph outlined. We've offset inflation to a degree.

Our retail teams have restructured substantially, thinning down management layers in stores. We re-tendered our marketing contracts, and we've moved pretty much all but the last 30 or 40 people from a series of offices to one office. It's the first time the buyers and sellers have been together in one office since Baker Street. We believe though that there are further benefits to drive out of this business, further benefits not just in OpEx but in margin and capital costs.

As we close down the store estate, we need intend to remove more and more legacy store maintenance. We need to make sure that, as we reduce the number of stores, the stock levels come down and improve our working capital and cash. But importantly, we will continue to drive hard into central costs in everything we do, whether it's purchasing, whether it's new technology or whether it's stock.

So I think you had a flavor of the quantity and pace of change of Marks & Spencer, driven by and new energetic and focused leadership team, one that's clear that this change is not optional if we wish to have a sustainable and profitable business for the future. A business that's developing an intense focus on digital, really does believe that digital first will be key to our success. A dramatic restructuring of stores and our supply chain. Again, to make it fit for the future.

For my summary, much like artist, we are where we expected to be. It's not pretty, but we are working hard. The team is working hard, and we are judging ourselves by the pace of change as well as the commercial results.

Thank you. We're now going to take some questions.

Archie Norman

Okay, thanks, Steve, terrific. Okay, let's talk over here.

Question-and-Answer Session

AnneCritchlow

It's Anne Critchlow from SG. Two questions for me please. Could you update us first on the sales transfer rate to the closed stores? I couldn't quite get from the chart, maybe 25%, something like that? And then the second question is about open to buy. Is increasing open to buy part of your supply chain program? Does it need to be given that you're chasing higher volume lines, and you need to manage that risk now? And what is the open to buy percentage now please?

DominicFry

The chart, we didn't specifically give out a number. We gave guidance last time I think around 25%. We're actually seeing it higher than that at the moment. It sort of settled around 30%. Now what I would say, it looks like that's fairly sustained at the moment, but and this is important, this is not an exact science in measurement. You're tracking customers through this process is difficult. It's against our core measures, we're pleased. And it's important we see that but we need to make sure we can fully evaluate that for the future. It has given us the confidence to go faster, and that's the most important thing. In terms of open to buy it varies by department. I think we're anywhere around 20% at the moment? 23%

SteveRowe

23% at the moment. And we have to get the balance right. We have to get the balance right between core lines, where we know the volumes, we know what we can sell, and the actual fact we should be bolder in those lines. And making sure we've got to open to buy for things we don't know about yet, and improve our supply chain routes from places like Turkey and Portugal, where we can actually get merchandising three to four weeks pretty much as anyone else can.

ArchieNorman

Okay, yes. Front row?

RichardChamberlain

Thank you. Good morning. Richard Chamberlain, RBC. Couple on Food, please. Can you just say what or talk about what the pricing in promo impact was on the Food margin in the first half? I guess most of that impact is still to come, I presume, in the second half of the year. And also just touch on maybe what the customer reaction been to the food range reviews that you have done. I think you're about 1/3 of the way through so far? So what -- how have customers responded to those? Thanks.

HumphreySinger

I'll do the first one. So in terms of the effect of pricing, some we have seen 50 bps and a bit higher. Without getting too precise, offset a bit by the promotional activity going the other way. And bear in mind, that really only got going more materially in the second quarter, so there's a kind of phasing effect as well.

SteveRowe

The range resets. They're landing now, I mean, the -- we're doing part of work but as you said, the middle ranges is literally gone in now, this week. And Christmas, it's, where we've done an awful lot of work, it's still early days. Where we have had responses from customers on the product, it's been positive. And we are seeing that through not just customer research but through media. But I know from past experience, I know Stuart knows this, it's going to take time for people to reflect on those values and make us part of the core shop. And so I'm not expecting to see a material change in that direction in the next 3 to 6 months.

ArchieNorman

Yes?

GeoffreyRuddell

Hi. It's Geoff Ruddell, Morgan Stanley. Two questions again, please. Firstly, what proportion of Food sales now are being done in the Food -- full-line stores as supposed to the standalone Food stores? And then the second question is you talked about the Clothing & Home and Food divisions becoming increasingly accountable and fully accountable management teams. Are you going to start disclosing the profit splits between the two?

SteveRowe

Do you want to do the second question while I start looking up the first question?

HumphreySinger

Yes, thank you. We are moving in that direction. I'm not going to commit to a time or whatever right now, but clearly, what we're doing internally is a providing as much granularity around how those businesses are performing. But bear in mind, at the end of the day Satya there is running those which in many, many cases are people across both. So by its nature it ends up, at the end of the day being quite a detail allocation exercise, rather than always being completely clear, but we're certainly moving in that direction.

SteveRowe

Give me two more minutes.

GeoffreyRuddell

I'll ask another one then, if that's all right. Which is, are you stripping internally, at least, are you sort of allocating the rental cost of the fully owned stores to the divisions and having a separate property back?

HumphreySinger

Yes. I mean we've been doing that for a while and trying to understand store profitability. And we have imputed rent, so even if we own the property, we work out what the rent would have been if we didn't, and apply that to those stores, so that we have a level playing field across stores.

ArchieNorman

It's the fuzzy -- it's not a science entirely. I mean as you'll understand what rim duped [Indiscernible] into the basement of Kensington High Street. I mean, Stuart would have one view and Satya would have another view. So yes, our intention is to be able to show to all our stakeholders roughly how each business contributes to profit, bearing in mind while Steve scrambles through his spreadsheets that the vast -- the majority of our profit comes from the big combined stores. In fact, if you take our top 70 stores, that are really the engine room of our profit for both businesses. And then the same price internationally, by the way.

SteveRowe

Broadly speaking, if you divide the Food business up, you've got about 12% of it coming from our franchise partners. So that's the first thing. 86% of it's from our core stores, 2% is online, and that's the rough shape of it. Of the 86% that's owned stores, it's about a 70-30 split between simply -- between core stores and Simply Food.

GeoffreyRuddell

So just to be clear, 70 percentages is from the full line stores.

ArchieNorman

70% of the 86%? Roughly speaking. Who's next? Yes, we'll just move our way back and then come to here.

SimonIrwin

Hi, it's Simon Irwin from Crédit Suisse. Firstly, on Food, given the very, very small trials that you were doing a year ago or maybe longer, where are we on trials for an online solution? And secondly, can you just talk a bit more about the process of store closures, what the reason is for the slippage in closures and kind of what process you're finding in terms of being able to go to landlords and say we're closing or else -- and what kind of rent reductions are achievable.

SteveRowe

We did a very small trial. It was a very, very small trial. We've continued to run it. We continue to learn things, but one of the things that I said is we will not rush into things that don't make money. And at the moment, frankly, whilst we've got an interesting thing happening with our basket, it's not a sustainable model that we can roll out as it stands today. We're still very interested in the food online, and we're learning lots and lots of things or just were going to keep it going, but we have no plans to scale that at this stage.

SimonIrwin

No plans to use any third-party?

SteveRowe

Not at this stage. No plans to use any third party. So that'd be first. Would you like to do the technical slippage, Hump?

HumphreySinger

Yes. So don't get misled by that. So we're very much on track with the program, because we picked a point in time, at the end of the year. If you have a couple of stores that literally slip a week into the subsequent year, that will move that year-end numbers so the slip from 5 to 4 is not a sign of us slowing down in any sense on the program.

I think you're also asking us about how much leverage we're getting with landlords? I think the answer is we are being increasingly tough with landlords, and in some cases, get results from that. I mean that's the nature of the market that we're now in, and we need to ensure that we get our fair share. If you like, of any discussion there.

SimonIrwin

Have you got any sense of kind of the extent to which you are over rented, if you were to mark-to-market as it were?

HumphreySinger

It varies enormously site by site, so I don't think I'd want to give it to you, the number.

ArchieNorman

We think things are changing in the market. You've all seen Simon Wilson's remarks. It's a different dialogue now with landlords, because they're keen to preserve their space and their centers and keep them healthy, and they recognize that nothing is forever anymore. Sorry, as always just I always turned into silence.

AdamCochrane

Thanks. It's Adam Cochrane, Citi. You made the couple of points on that looks quite interesting. One was in the small print about development opportunities. Could you please give us a sense of how you're thinking about the potential for development opportunities and exactly what that means? And then secondly, the bit on changing sizing is that as sort of a quieter, difficult message to manage by fewer customers and things? Is it a reflection of how your customers are changing or you wants to change the size to change your customer base?

SteveRowe

Okay. So let's do the sizing first. Let's be clear, there's a percentage ratio. The fact is we haven't had enough size 10s, 12s and 14s and our customers tell us that we keep selling out so we not -- we won't be disappointing people who are 20 to 22, 24 what we've been doing is satisfying people who want smaller sizes. So that's important we don't get that message wrong.

In terms of the property, look, one of the wonderful things about M&S is its property portfolio, and outside of the Scottish Limited partnership, which by the way, is complicated, we do have some wonderful assets in the business. And we need to think about those very carefully. I've said before that the property division in M&S has been passive. Open a couple close a couple, decorate a couple. That's not what we want to do in the future. I don't want to propco that sits outside the business and forgets what it was originally, but the team and Satya needs to be most assertive in its management and we are looking very carefully at those assets and those sites to see what we can do to make sure they fit in the future.

I mean a great example is Birmingham. We've been off pitch in Birmingham since the ballroom opened, what was that, 15 years ago? By some miracle, HS2 is about to land at our back door so the biggest Primark in the world is going to open next to us. We've got an old lady that's nearly 40 years old in terms of its design. We need to think carefully about what does that look like for the future? Also how can we make the most out of the asset that sits there?

AdamCochrane

It's not as much about development old sites into alternative uses and developing the devising things?

SteveRowe

Nothing is off the table.

ArchieNorman

Okay, Clive. Keep going. And then there's something at the back there.

CliveBlack

Yes, thanks. Clive from Shore Capita. And couple of questions. First of all, you talked about EDLP in food. I just wonder how you balance that with the historic perception of Marks and Spencer food is being high quality, and the danger that what goes in price also goes in quality? And secondly, how should we read the smoke signals, Steve, you talked about of 100 store closures perhaps being a first phase. Is there a material amount to come thereafter? Or is the 100 the majority of what you expect?

SteveRowe

Yes. I'll do that first, the property one first. Look, 100 is the first phase, it's what we see at this stage with the current projection moving online. My gut says that's not the end, we're going to have the change the estate -- churn the estate in the same way other retailers do all the time. We had just haven't been at the races on this one and so it's just a better way of doing business. But there's no doubt more and more of the available profit is moving online, and we'll continue to do that over the next five years, 10 years. I don't know have the crystal ball on that. In terms of EDLP versus quality, Stuart used a big phrase. I am going to protect the magic of Food. And magic, that's the innovation, that's the quality and the taste, frankly, that separates us from everybody else in the U.K.

Where we've got to get those prices down is firstly, get rid of those damaging promotions where we're spending margins on things frankly the customer doesn't want and secondly, the supplier relationships, driving cost out of the business at every opportunity through just being simpler, more efficient our ways of working, not over specifying things that the customer doesn't want like packaging and the team will lower that as part of the resets.

ArchieNorman

I think we get captive on the retail language EDLP is what people call price stability. What we want is to have trusted value. So people come in with always a great value for what I pay at M&S. And so it's not the EDLP in the full sense, it's EDGV, everyday great value. Okay. So we got, yes, behind the pillar.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Yes, hi. Jeff Larry, Redburn. A couple of questions. Firstly, in terms of the food like-for-like sales decline, can you help us understand it in terms of transactions versus basket value, core stores versus Simply Food? What's sort of really driving it? And second question around costs. And can you help us with how much of the GBP 350 million of OpEx saving is in this year's zero to minus one number? And when we're sitting here in six months time, and you do better than your 0% to 1% cost decline for the year, which of the big buckets is going to have driven that better cost performance?

HumphreySinger

Seriously, naught to 1, I'm not just saying that really. So cost savings, I think without giving you a very precise number, we've given you an indication in the bridge actually at Half 1 as the percent that we saved in that bucket of cost savings. And if you add on top a bit that's in the space changes, you get a sense of where we're at, material. I mean there's a lot going on. There's a lot that's already been delivered. We talked about retail restructuring and as well as the store staff and IT transformation and supply chain.

The list is a long one. I think we are delivering a lot, but there's a lot more to go for and you referenced it earlier. We have some of the stuff in the outer years, about 3 50, which we need to get from the spreadsheet into real life. And really, naught to 1 is the number.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

And Food?

SteveRowe

Yes, look, there's also stuff going on over the half. I think it's better to refer to what we see in more recent weeks, because I think it plays out well, we are in the transition program. And to what we've got, which is different to the market had the moment is deflation. Deflation running through the business at just over 1%, which is part of that change to everyday great value in terms of the product, that trusted value that we want in the business and the reset of the categories. So we've got deflation. In terms of footfall, we are broadly holding footfall in our Simply Food business. Like the rest of the High Street are losing footfall from the High Street and we're marginally -- and the shape of the states is markedly down in the out of town.

But what we have seen in the summer is a slight change of customers shopping habits again. I think largely due to the weather, people just didn't want to go out into a number of shops in the boiling heat and what we saw through the summer is customers are very, very local, you can pick that up at our other competitors number. Or just doing one big shop and that did change over the summer quite considerably. So once you've settled in the next month or so as we normalize weather conditions and just have a look again at what the shape is.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

While I have the mic, can you just talk a bit about M&S Bank, because obviously the profitability even before we charged PPI regress to it is shrinking, courtesy of bad debt, et cetera? Yet it feels like it's deeply under-potentialized, if that's even a word. What did management changes at the top of that tell us? Is there a real opportunity for you to create something that's more impactful for you as a retailer, not just you as a brand sharing in a bit of a royalty?

SteveRowe

I think the answer -- we say we've got a strong family of businesses that we are working in, and one of those is the banking and services division. I think there is opportunity in that something we're going to do be discussing with HSBC over the coming months.

ArchieNorman

Okay, thank you very much. We'll take one more, and then probably dissolve into chaotic discussion. Yes, Tony?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Yes. [Indiscernible] just a couple on the buying on the closing and home that you discussed. First of all, I understand that the incentivization of the buyer have sort of been changed, in terms of what sort of things are targeted against in terms of bought-in margin. I think that's moved. Can you comment on that? Secondly, your comments about buying for Internet first, could you give us some idea how that's going to work and what sort of SKU count maybe we're going to see online versus now?

And bearing in mind that you've given a big flag that you don't think Donington's working properly, well, we know Donington's not working properly, but how are you going to manage the risk for buying for online first with a sort of suboptimal functioning warehouse?

SteveRowe

Okay. So the first thing I should say is the online first doesn't mean an extension of SKUs or lines. What I mean is we're going to think about it differently. If I look at how the team does it, what often happens, is we buy the range for a large out of town store, and then some of the other things they thought of, they put online. It's not structured. It's not done properly, and we know we've got too many SKUs in the business and too many lines, and we will reduce them in certain categories. We're going to take those category one at time, there are certain categories, dresses and skirts, where you are better to have a bigger range online than you are in the store; other, footwear, you're better off to have all in the store.

So it's a category by category view, but we must do it in a way that say what is our total offer online not ask that question after we pick the top store lines. So that's the first thing, second thing is most important like anything, over focus on one KPI can take you dangerously down the wrong path. And again, I think I said this when I took over, I think the business was over focused on gross buying margin. The buying margin that we achieve is a combination of all sorts of things, input price, selling price, promotional discounts, turning of stock. What we want to talk about to our guys about is a basket of measures. And most importantly, what we're really focused on for those buyers is the net achieved margins after discounts. That tells us how successful they've really been in their buying.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Doesn't that leave you open to the risk of overly conservative buying and -- remind that you are shrinking.

SteveRowe

I'd like it to be a little bit more conservative on some things. This is a business. We need to get confidence back and buy more in-depth and less breadth. And we should be doing that and not spread bet on these other things. So I'd like to be a bit more conservative on these things. The business is reduced; terminal stock is still too high. Now we brought it down in the last those two years, considering but it's still too high and a big opportunity for us.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

So going back to your first comment. Your SKU count within the online business is going shrink is it?

SteveRowe

Yes. The business has got too many lines at the moment.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay, fine. Are you prepared to tell us what your SKU count is?

Operator

Archie Norman

It sounds like a very simple question. As you know, it's actually not. The direction was clear. Okay, so look, I think we'll break there. Thank you very much, everybody. It's been terrific just look at -- I hope you get the impression, great impression; this is a business that is to beginning to change rapidly. The early stages are always a bit slow. In some cases, a bit messy, with training staff moving stuff around. There are issues we haven't yet resolved. You've asked some of those, but they will get resolved. But I hope you get impression overall that there's a hell of lot of activity. I think we've got a great team of people coming together and they're working bloody hard. And I think this is just going to be an extraordinary year ahead. Thank you.