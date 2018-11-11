PT Bumi Resources TBK (PBMRF) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PT Bumi Resources TBK (OTCPK:PBMRF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Soo Chong Lim

Yes thanks. Good morning for those investors in Asia and also good morning from those dialing in from London and some who will be dialing in from the States. Welcome, again, to the third quarter conference call by Bumi Resources. The Bumi Resources will be presented by Andrew Beckham, CFO; and also Dileep Srivastava, Company Secretary and Director of Bumi Resources.

I think as well we have to say it out front. I think this - we're going to go through a representation. I think the presentation is available on Bloomberg, and we also have forwarded that to our salespeople and wish I hope that you have a copy of that. And then after that, we're going to do a Q&A at the end of the presentation.

Without further delay, let me hand over the call to Andrew and Dileep. Andrew and Dileep?

Andrew Beckham

Thank you, Soo Chong and hi everyone. Without further ado, I'll start with the presentation. We'll start on Slide 3 for everyone that are following, which is the operational highlights. Q3, I know, saw an improvement in production at KPC coal mine, increased by approximately 11% from Q2 to 15.8 million tons. KPC is now producing at an annualized rate of over 60 million tons per annum.

Arutmin's production increased as high-grade coal production ramped up after the rains in June and July. It ramped up in the August and September to 1.2 million tons just for the quarter. Note, we are at 1.4 million tons for the half year on the high-grade coal, 600 in the first quarter, 800 in the second. The Strip Ratio increased mainly due to the additional high-grade coal production at Arutmin. Coal mine was also up as the dry season properly started, of course, and less rains.

Coal sales were down mainly due to a reluctant start from us to oversell into what was in the low-grade market, a softening market. It was definitely softening, therefore, we didn't want to compound that softening. So there was a lot of - quite a bit of stock was held back. There were some ships that missed their [indiscernible] at the end of September from third parties, which delayed the sales in September, and therefore, the financial look a little bit lower.

But if you notice there is now, 6.2 million tons of inventory at the end of Q3 compared to 2.4 million at the end of Q2. We expect those sales to pick - we expect that to sell in the fourth quarter. We're probably looking at around a number between 3 million and 4 million tons of stocks by the end of the year.

If I move on to Slide 4, overburden removal for Bumi was up last year, as was coal mined although most of the increase came from Arutmin as the high-grade coal production increased. So you have to understand that our mining is all about moving earth, therefore, the overburden is one of the critical factors.

Slide 5 shows our coal sales, which was down year-on-year due to the, as I mentioned, the scheduling and the sales - trying - up to sell into the market. We expect it to be caught up in Q4 as - and we expect sales to be maximized. We're probably looking at about 25 million tons of sales in the fourth quarter. That's the current forecast. Stripping Ratio has increased as the high-grade coal production increased at Arutmin. There's a slight increase at KPC, but I'll come on to that.

On Slide 6, our cash costs were up as we forecasted on last year due to the higher fuel cost and the increased haul distances and the higher Strip Ratios of Arutmin for the high-grade coal.

Slide 7 has the realized prices, which continue to increase year-on-year with Q3 prices at $62.60. Year-to-date prices were up at $59.40. Both high-grade and low-grade prices rose but both are weakening so far in Q4, I think, due to the concerns in the current global economy and I think the high - low grade because of the increased supply that's been able to come on in the dry season, especially in Indonesia.

Slide 8 shows our production cash cost, which increased. We had a number of questions on this. Arutmin increased due to the higher - the larger amount of high-grade coal produced and the higher fuel cost. KPC cost also increased on the fuel price increase and slightly higher Strip Ratios.

If we look at the movement, our cost of move from about $3.60 for Bumi's cash cost per ton from last year. This is from September 2017 to September 2018, oil prices have increased from $51 - or $51.67 a barrel to $73.25 a barrel. This is an increase of about $21.58. As I've stated before, a good rule of thumb is that for every $10 increase in oil, you should assume about $1 increase in our cost per ton. So therefore, approximately $2 is due to the fuel cost. In addition, Strip Ratios overall have increased from 7.2 in September 2017 to 7.6, mainly due to Arutmin's high grade but also slightly at KPC.

If you take Bumi's cost per BCM, if you look on the next slide, Slide 9, you'll see that Bumi's cost per BCM is $4.40 for the year-to-date, this versus $4.20 last year. Therefore, there a 0.4 increase in the Strip Ratio will be equivalent to about $1.64 per ton on our cost. So that really explains that swing. We expected that to happen because - and we still believe that by the end of the year, it'll be around $35, $36, depending on fuel but because of the higher-grade coal production in Arutmin. In addition, we've given now the quarter-on-quarter for KPC and Arutmin.

You'll see that Arutmin is gradually increasing its cost, not only because of fuel, but because of its high-grade production. KPC - and this will continue into fourth quarter and then stabilize. KPC, you can see has actually reduced from Q2 down to Q3, simply because of more higher - more production on the dry season, and therefore, maximizing the facilities and the fixed overhead, so we're actually reducing our cost per ton.

Slide 10 comes on to the summary of the results for the September year-to-date. Please note we are now - we include 100% of Arutmin and BRMS but then extract the minority interest under the noncontrolling interest line. That is why you see - some people ask why they see an increase and then $84 million loss associated with the sale of the 51% of Dairi in BRMS, but the effect on Bumi's result was only a negative $32 million because of our share in BRMS.

Slide 11 shows Bumi with 100% consolidated for KPC and Arutmin. Revenues are up at $3.7 billion, but costs are higher due to the increased Strip Ratio and fuel costs, as mentioned. On the balance sheet, our net equity would be at $909 million versus $497 million with KPC consolidated. However, because of the PSAK 66, we cannot do that.

Slide 12 simply shows the comparison between the consolidated and current reporting standards, just to make sure everyone is clear. We also, we bought consolidated numbers at the back of our financial report, in case you need to check or see them anytime.

Slide 13 really summarizes where we are. Revenues are up due to higher prices. Costs are up due to higher - due to the higher Strip Ratio and fuel prices, and therefore, operating income is slightly down due to the cost increase. We expect that to recover in the fourth quarter as we sell more, probably more than what we produced in that fourth quarter.

Slide 14. Equity is up substantially on the same time last year with the last 12 months' EBITDA up to $685.5 million. As what we've tried to show you in Slide 15 is a more breakdown of that EBITDA number. And so we sell on a 100% basis how the KPC and Arutmin are performing, and therefore then, the higher proportion of the 51% of KPC and Arutmin, 90%. This is the number that we use for our covenants - our debt covenants.

Slide 16 shows you the cash has increased as the - with that standard because our payments are made in the following quarter on the - between the 10th and 15th of the following quarter. So in -- on the 15th of October, $42 million of debt was repaid, plus another $15 million to $20 million of interest and fees paid as well. So that - you'll see those numbers come down after that.

Slide 17 shows you the debt. Although it was - we repaid Tranche A, the trick for us at the moment is working on getting that repaid more because B and C are the capitalized interest, are increasing, along with the MCB interest. So our debt doesn't move a lot other than the actual principal repayment of A.

If we move on to KPC in Slide 19, most of the key indicators were slightly down due to the lower sales, as I have mentioned. As KPC's fourth -- low-grade coal is around - between 4,500 and 4,900 CV on GAR basis. We're trying not to sell that into this lower market. I think prices have stabilized a bit now and there is - and we hope to see a bit of an increase over November-December as the winter kicks in. We expect sales to increase, and as I said, stock will slightly fall at KPC.

Slide 20 shows the average selling prices. The average selling prices remained higher than last year but cash costs have increased as fuel cost and Strip Ratio have gone up. We expect - I mean, given where these prices are today, I think you'll probably see similar prices or prices maintained for KPC through to the fourth - end of the fourth quarter. I don't see them changing too much by then.

Slide 21 shows you the PLN receivable, which has actually increased despite less DMO. We now have about $14 million of receivable over 90 days with PLN and there's a concerted effort still to work with them to try and get this paid up. I think there's a lot of pressure from the state-owned enterprises to keep their cash. So I - we were - for the balance of payments, discussions have been going on politically. So there is - it's hard work, but we think we'll get a big chunk of this down in the fourth quarter. But we'll see how it goes. Naturally, if this reduces by that $40 million, the effect on Bumi would probably be a benefit of $20 million extra of cash as we take 51% of KPC's cash in revenue.

If we go on to Arutmin's performance. This has increased across the board from revenue and EBITDA and net income as the high-grade coal production ramps up. We expect that to continue even more in the fourth quarter. As I said, probably around 2.7 million, 2.8 million tons of high-grade sales in the fourth quarter would be a reasonable assumption of where we hope to be by the end of December. Both KPC and Arutmin are up in the fourth - in October.

Slide 24 shows the impact of the high-grade coal on the increase in Overburden, the higher Strip Ratios and the higher selling process.

Slide 25 shows you the -- Arutmin's PLN receivables have remained pretty flat as the DMO has remained constant. There's about $10 million of debt, which is probably over 90 days at the moment. And we - again, this is all being concerted where we are talking to them about all of the coal - all of the cash that's over 90 days.

That concludes my presentation. Soo Chong, should we open it up for questions?

Soo Chong Lim

Yes sur. Operator, would do you mind opening up the forum for Q&A?

Soo Chong Lim

Okay. So if there's no question from the audience now, let me start asking the first one. Just now you mentioned this PLN, account payable from PLN, and you mentioned about that you have $14 million that is about 90 overdue - 90-day overdue and then Arutmin is about $10 million. What is the status on discussion with PLN? I mean, I presume those are - will be good. There's more metal - when are they going to be paid? What is the indication from them? What - any - are they asking for you longer credit term or what they are trying to do?

Andrew Beckham

Look, discussions are ongoing. I only spoke to KPC last week in a board meeting. They promised to come back with an update in the next week or so with how their discussions are going. I think you got a -- there is an obvious pressure to keep cash on the state-owned enterprises. Naturally, we need our cash paid and we need it paid soon. So there's a lot of discussions going on at a high level. But I couldn't really give you an exact number yet today. In the next week or 2, hopefully, I have better updates.

Soo Chong Lim

Okay. Operator, any more questions?

Operator

We don't have any questions.

Soo Chong Lim

Okay. So let me ask the next one. Maybe you want to give us an update on the discussion with the government on the renewal of the CCoW? I think the last time we met, you are a bit excited about that. Freeport have managed to renegotiate their contract. And that said, President for the (inaudible) negotiate other concessions before the majority - I mean, 1- or 2-year before the - their end of the term tenure. So what is the latest discussion you're happy to comment? Any indication of what could - should we expect?

Andrew Beckham

Yes. I mean, we are at a position where we believe there will be a signed, what do they call it, signed a decree signed by the government to - the President, actually, to allow Contract of Work holders to extend more than before the two-year time. At the moment, Contracts of Work, you have - you only could start negotiating when there's two years left. But now they're going to change that to allow for you to start negotiating before that. Once that decree is done, we can apply and get our extension done.

We believe most terms are like 99.9% done. Most things - or virtually, everything's being discussed in general terms, but there will have to be a formal application and then a formal approval done. That, we expect. So you should hear some good news in this month and then we hope something by January regarding KPC-Arutmin.

Soo Chong Lim

Sorry. Do you - are you allowed to discus what is the broad term that you have agreed with the government?

Andrew Beckham

No. This is nothing - I mean, formally, you can't say we've agreed anything because it's not been formally submitted. There's been a number of discussions. And we've talked in previous forums and [indiscernible]. Pretty much, it looks like a 15% royalty, a 25% corporate tax and maybe a 10% profit share. They seem to be the key sort of numbers being discussed and being put forward, which pretty much is - it's okay. It won't change our - it may change our cost by about $1 to $2 max on day 1, but we hope if we get the extension, there's some improvements that can be made, not only to looking at long-term infrastructure plans or just to how the mine plan can be, what they call it there, efficient - made more efficient or more - to maximize the MPV of the whole resource, especially at KPC.

Soo Chong Lim

Okay. Well, I think, as usual, there's one question that everybody would like to know. What is the expect - what could we expect for January since the repayment for Tranche A?

Andrew Beckham

Well, I haven't been doing too well in my forecast. I'm a bit reluctant to that.

Soo Chong Lim

Can we use October and multiply by 3?

Andrew Beckham

Look, if we can get our - the PLN receivable in, we've got at least $20 million more there. That will get us up to $60 million. We should easily, with the high-grade coal production, and we're talking about $24 million, $25 million, so we're talking about another 5 - 4 million to 5 million tons of sales, assuming we can get now - you have to understand at December, we'll not be - that cash will probably be impacted in January, but we should be seeing numbers more like $60 million to $70 million, if we can get that cash in, especially from PLN.

I'll keep people updated through the monthly updates as much as I can. But what's it called, and we'll - we have a number of forums coming up in Hong Kong and in Kuala Lumpur as well. So we'll discuss - we'll update people as and when we can.

Dileep Srivastava

Soo Chong, just to add to what Andy is saying. You see, this is a super high priority for Bumi, to maximize the earliest election from PLN and to maximize cash and volumes in quarter 4. We think that if we have paid $167.5 million already by way of interest and principal, I think much of what will be paid now will be more or less pure principal.

And as Andy says, if we are looking at $60 million or $70 million, I think our objective would be to try and improve upon that as hard as possible. You do know that this is all monitored by third parties and what Bumi gets is only its overhead. So there are no unscheduled expenditures which involve Bumi. It will go entirely to lenders.

Soo Chong Lim

Yes. I think just to - I was looking your Page 17 of presentation, right? If I add the Tranche A into capital - I'm sorry, Tranche B and C, capitalized interest and the deemed interest on the MCB, I think you have to be paying at least like $80 million every quarter to keep your principal constant. So that's just - that's an observation. But that's interesting. Obviously, we all look forward for better payment in the next year, hopefully, with Arutmin ramping up their high-calorific coal. Yes. Operator, any more questions from the floor? I don't want to be the only one asking questions.

Operator

You have a question, and the question is coming from the line of Horte Han [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Andy, just one quick question on the coal price outlook. We have seen some softening in the beginning of Q4. As you mentioned, there was also some inventory issue as we head into the peak season in the winter. With uncertain outlook, especially from China, what would you see as the coal price? Can you give us some guidance on the Q4 TSP as well?

Andrew Beckham

Yes. I think if it - I would be looking at like fourth quarter being quite similar to the third quarter in terms of the actual realized prices that you're getting. I think you're going to - you're now looking at low-grade coal of about - the 4,200 CV coal sitting around $40, $41 now and that sort of level. And you've got the high grade seen more just at the low - in the low hundreds.

Where our realized price may increase in the fourth quarter will be because of the high-grade - the extra high-grade coal sales. So from - going from 1.2 to about 2.8, 2.9, you'll see a bit more increase from there. So for our prices, generally, I would say third quarter to fourth quarter is the same but there'll be a slight increase just because of the high-grade proportion of the sales in that fourth quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

So you're saying that at the benchmark coal price would actually soften a little bit but you've got some high-grade coal coming in, so that kind of mitigated the impact. Is that the right description?

Andrew Beckham

Yes, correct.

Unidentified Analyst

And I mean, can you perhaps also perhaps give us more colors on perhaps maybe Q1 next year, how the coal price will looks like given your order on hand and your - the feedback from your customers?

Dileep Srivastava

Well, listen. This is Dileep here. Normally, as winter approaches, the market tightens. It depends really on the severity of the winter. And people usually like to stock up and the previous historical trends have shown that prices actually hardened during winter and continue to be buoyant up to February and March. And then as the Japanese settlements are done for the following year, from April to March, that is when the benchmarks get fixed.

For supplies, it becomes a reference point. The forward curves that we are seeing for benchmark-quality coal are well above hundreds. It should be higher. When it comes to low-ranked coal, that is where really where the discount - the gap on discounts to the benchmark have risen from a level of 25%, 30%, they're now running at around 45% or so. Now that would be a function really of supply-demand and restrictions and controls, which are imposed by countries such as China, where there is some regulation that has come where you can only import if you are an actual user or authorized by an actual user, and there has been some destocking.

But when we look at demand from India, India actually has risen and we are finding that there's a major pickup. We don't see much of an issue in our other non-China markets. So we believe that as rains come in December, January, that will also impact availability. But Bumi, that way, is very comfortably placed because we have 6 million, 6.5 million tons of inventory and we are ramping up high-ranked coal production. So we would reckon that the kind of realizations that we will get in quarter 1 should certainly be higher than what we have got for this year. It'll be a richer mix. It'll be a higher volume. And if rain is normal, I think we can do far better.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. Another question is about the DMO obligation. Because I remember -- if I remember correctly, I think in Q2, Bumi has actually -- or actually KPC produced more domestic coal for sales in excess of 25% and the guidance that was given back then was that in Q3, we -- the company could sell slightly less than 25% as -- I mean, to get to an overall 25% obligation. Can you tell us the -- your DMO or domestic sales to PLN in Q3? And also, has there been any discussion as to the -- a potential system to perhaps trade the quota in excess of the 25% DMO obligation?

Andrew Beckham

No. I mean, we're running at 25% -- or 24.8%, actually, in the third quarter. That was the sales domestically. We're - I mean, there's no guidance on the government on trying to swap quotas and move quotas. As we said in - by June, we have been told that we were restricting the overall production if they weren't producing up to 25%. Then in July, August, they changed their - they changed that and said, oh, we need you all to increase their tonnage, and I believe they're still now trying to push producers to sell more or produce - forecast more production next year.

I don't think that's going to be possible with the equipment availability. I think only what people have planned previously can be bought on. But I'm really, I'm sort of lying at the moment is we'll be - stick around 25% for domestic sales. Unfortunately, the export coal price for that low-grade goal, which in the first half was around the $48 mark for - compared to a benchmark of $38, $39. Now it's moved more down towards that $40, $41, as I've been - as I said earlier.

Dileep Srivastava

I think if - you see, if you actually want to know what we have done on the DMO and how much we have sold to PLN, the DMO has been effective from 1st January this year. But the price cap on supplies to PLN have become effective only from 12th of March 2018. So in the first quarter, we did sell substantial quantities to PLN at normal prices. In the first quarter, we have sold about 1.2 million tons at the controlled price to PLN.

The difference in the price really is anywhere between $15 to $16 per ton, what we could have realized. In quarter 2, you are right. We have maximize sales to meet our obligations and we would have sold roughly about 5.5 million tons to PLN. When it comes to quarter 3, we would have sold about 5.1 million tons to PLN.

Now when it comes to realized prices, in Arutmin, on the price cap, adjusted for quality, we are realizing a level of $37 per ton. Now under normal circumstances, based on the HBA price adjusted for energy, we might have got roughly about $51. So the difference is coming around $13 to $14 per ton on the price cap. When it comes to KPC, we should have realized $72 if there was no price cap. But we have actually realized $52 per ton. So there's a difference of about $18 or $19 because a little bit of the higher ranked coal went out of KPC for the DMO. In quarter 3, we have sold less, which is 5.1 million tons.

The realized Arutmin price remains at $37. And the realized KPC price to PLN is at $52.50 to $53 per ton, which is higher than what we got in quarter 2. In quarter 4, we will ensure that we only meet 25% of our DMO. So we are not going to be supplying any excess quantities beyond the 25% that we are supposed to do. And our focus will be on exports and our focus will be on high calorific value coal out of Arutmin, getting out to places where we get premiums such as Japan. The DMO is effective up to December 2019.

Hopefully, by then, we should be free of this. The impact, of course, on revenue was there in the first 9 months and you can imagine what $15 or $16 means on what we sell to PLN. It's the national priority and we are supporting the national effort.

Soo Chong Lim

Operator, there's any more question on the line?

