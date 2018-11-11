Stansberry Investor Hour Interview

I was interviewed by my friend Dan Ferris on the Stansberry Investor Hour show. My segment of the interview starts at the 22:22 mark.
If you'd like to dig deeper into some of the concepts I discussed, you can read the following articles:
- What quality means to us.
- Why we sold of ETFs and bought Treasuries
- How and why we are hedging our portfolios with options
- Why Amazon will not run McKesson out of business and why we like the stock and here is one more.
- Finally, How I quit eating desserts.