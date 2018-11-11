Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (PMULF) CEO Stephen Evans on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (OTCQX:PMULF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Hi. Good morning, everyone. I'm Andrew Greig, Vice President of Investor Relations for Pure Multi-Family REIT LP, and I would like to welcome you to our discussion of our Q3 2018 financial results.

We will keep our opening remarks on this call brief, trusting that you've had a chance to review our consolidated financial statements and the related MD&A dated November 5, 2018, for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2018. If not, the documents are available on our website at puremultifamily.com under the Investor Info section or on SEDAR.

With me today on the call are our CEO, Steve Evans; CFO, Scott Shillington; and Senior VP, Samantha Adams. Following our formal remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session, and instructions will be provided at that time for you to line up your questions.

Before we get underway, I would like to make a safe harbor statement. The following discussion will include forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance, and Pure Multi-Family assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new effects, new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For a further description of the forward-looking statements, including risk factors relating to our company and our business that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our MD&A dated November 5, 2018, which is available on sedar.com or on our website at puremultifamily.com.

I would now like to pass the discussion on to our CEO, Steve Evans.

Stephen Evans

Thanks, Andrew, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. Despite an unusual and challenging year-to-date, Pure Multi-Family posted another very strong quarter, operationally, resulting in 3.4% same-property revenue growth year-to-date and 10.2% same-property NOI growth year-to-date. We're happy to report that as per Bloomberg, since our IPO measured up through October 30, Pure Multi-Family REIT is the #3 best-performing REIT in Canada for total shareholder returns out of the 34 REITs that existed during that time.

From the first quarter that we are able to report same-property quarterly results, we have posted 19 quarters to date, during which, 17 out of those 19 quarters posted solid, same-property NOI growth, and in fact, we have averaged an impressive 7% same-property NOI growth over that period.

I would now like to pass the discussion on to Scott Shillington, our CFO, for his comments on our financial performance.

Scott Shillington

Thanks, Steve. Before going through the financial highlights for the quarter, I'd like to note that all amounts stated on this call reflect Pure Multi's interest as disclosed within the MD&A. We feel Pure Multi's interest provides the most useful information to the unitholders when looking at our financial results. Within the MD&A, we have provided a reconciliation that reflects these adjustments.

Looking at our third quarter 2018 versus the third quarter of 2017, same-property rental revenue increased by 3.3%, which was driven by an increase in same-property average rent of 1%, an increase in the same-property physical occupancy of 20 basis points, and a decrease in the same-property concessions of 59.6%. This led to same-property net rental income, an increase of 8.3%.

At the end of the quarter, we reported a debt-to-gross book value ratio of 52.7%; total portfolio lease occupancy of 96.8%, an increase of 180 basis points over year-end 2017; and a portfolio weighted average year of construction of 2007 or just over 10 years of age.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, G&A as a percent of revenue was 8% and for the nine months ended, it was 7.8%. Included within these G&A expenses are corporate level costs and all property management-related expenditures subsequent to the internalization of the property management function, which was completed near the end of the prior year.

During the third quarter, Pure Multi-Family incurred approximately $544,000 of expenditures related to the strategic review process, which is currently ongoing. And year-to-date, we have incurred approximately $1.4 million. Excluding these costs results in a G&A as a percent of revenue of 6% for the quarter and 6.1% year-to-date. With the termination of the sale process announced near the end of August, we expect only a small amount of strategic review expenditures to be incurred during the fourth quarter of this year.

For 2018, 16 of our 22 property tax values have been agreed to, leaving only 6 properties in the appeal process. We had a slight uptick in our Q3 property taxes due to a small rise in the middle rates applied during 2018 compared to 2017. I'd like to note that the current amount of property tax expense recorded is based on the worst-case scenario, meaning if any of the 6 appeals currently outstanding results in a lower assessment, we will show a reduction in our property tax expense at that time. Hopefully, we'll realize some of these savings during the fourth quarter of this year. However, depending on the timing of the results of these appeals, some of these savings may not be realized until next year.

As currently booked at the worst-case scenario, the same-property taxes, excluding any prior year refunds received, increased only 6.5% looking at the entire year of 2018 versus 2017. This is important to note as the increase appears within our historical norm for the year-over-year property tax increases on our portfolio and down from the prior 2 years where property tax increases reached into the double digits.

During the third quarter, our FFO payout ratio was 122.1% or $0.077 per unit and year-to-date was 111.8% or $0.252 per unit, and our AFFO payout ratio for the quarter was 131.5% or $0.071 per unit and 119.7% or $0.235 per unit for the year-to-date. After normalizing these amounts by removing the nonrecurring costs associated with the strategic review process, the FFO payout ratio was 112.1% or $0.084 per unit for the quarter and 104.5% or $0.269 per unit for the year-to-date. And the AFFO payout ratio was 120% or $0.078 per unit for the quarter and 111.3% or $0.253 per unit for the year-to-date.

On a run rate basis, upon having our properties reach full stabilized levels, we expect our FFO and AFFO payout ratios to be in the low to mid-90% range, respectively. Our management's estimated NAV at the end of the third quarter is USD 7.21 or CAD 9.36 using a $0.77 exchange rate.

I'll now turn things over to Samantha, who will comment on the operations for the quarter.

Samantha Adams

Thank you, Scott. The challenge during this past quarter was focusing on normal operations. Despite higher-than-normal employee turnover, we continued to work diligently to reduce vacancy across the portfolio with the goal of reducing rental concessions being offered on new leases, primarily in locations featuring new supply. This strategy of focusing on improving occupancy across the entire portfolio has provided us the ability to continue to raise rents whenever possible. Our Dallas portfolio was performing well. Despite some continuing supply challenges, our same-property occupancy improved to 96%, up from 95.8% in the comparative period. The increase in occupancy and improving demand supported same-property revenue growth for Dallas of 1.8% Q3-over-Q3, and the NOI for Dallas increased 3.1% quarter-over-quarter.

In Houston, our properties continued to demonstrate strength. Same-property physical occupancy in Q3 2018 was 97.7% versus 95.5% in Q3 of 2017. As a result of our higher occupancy, same-property revenues increased 5.3% quarter-over-quarter, and we experienced NOI growth of 12.9%.

With respect to San Antonio, the same-property numbers are continuing to improve as we have significantly lowered concessions. On a same-property basis, our physical occupancy did decrease slightly by 0.9% Q3-over-Q3. However, revenues increased by 5.6% for the quarter, and this led to an increase in NOI Q3-over-Q3 of 17.6%.

We continue to experience solid growth at our Phoenix property. San Brisas delivered 20.7% NOI growth quarter-over-quarter, and the physical occupancy increased by 200 basis points this quarter, while same-property average rent increased by 3.7%, which resulted in same-property revenues increasing by 4.6%.

On a portfolio-wide basis, we increased our weighted average rental rates to $1,278 per occupied unit or $1.40 per square foot for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $1,249 average rental rate per occupied unit or $1.37 per square foot for the same quarter of 2017.

As our occupancy and revenues improve, we continue to diligently monitor and manage our cost structure, which as indicated on prior calls something our new systems have been very good at assisting us with.

I will now turn things back over to Steve to wrap up.

Stephen Evans

Thanks, Samantha. As you just heard, we continued to produce strong financial results for our shareholders, and we remain very bullish about our future. The cost of single-family homes continues to increase. CBRE reports that median existing single-family home sales prices have increased in the U.S. annually by an average of 7.3% year-over-year from 2011 to 2017. Renting by choice continues to be one of the lifestyle that earned us.

Despite interest rate fears, we believe that multifamily real estate is a defensive asset class, and we have worked to insulate the REIT from interest rate increases by extending our mortgage debt over 7-, 10-, 12- and 15-year terms. We currently have a weighted average term to maturity of approximately 8.1 years and a very low fixed weighted average mortgage interest rate of 7 - excuse me, 3.72%.

Although there have been increases in apartment supply in several of our markets, we continue to be impressed with the employment growth rates in our markets. CBRE ranked Phoenix, Houston, Dallas and Austin as cities exceeding annual percentage of employment growth rates of over 3% for the trailing 12 months ending June 2018.

U.S. migration continues as Americans are moving from high-cost economies to the U.S. Sunbelt, seeking better employment opportunities, more affordable areas and nicer weather. CBRE predicts that 1.7 million new households will move to Texas' largest cities of Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, between 2018 and 2030. That's up about 25% above the 1.3 million households that's already moved to those same markets between 2008 and 2018.

It's been an extremely busy year for the team at Pure Multi-Family REIT, and I'd like to thank our Board of Directors for their hard work and our property management teams who've continued to provide the ultimate residence experience at all of our properties. We'd like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and with that, I'd like to open up the lines for any questions that anybody may have. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question will be from Fred Blondeau at Echelon Wealth Management.

Frederic Blondeau

Quick question for Sam, to begin with. Just looking at your same-property revenue. As you mentioned, in Dallas, it was relatively flattish in Q3. I was wondering if you could give us a bit more details in terms of the new supply you're seeing currently in Dallas, and what should we be expecting for 2019 in this regard? I was under the impression that you guys were expecting it to somewhat slow down this year and it seems like it's not. I was just wondering if you could give us a bit more color on that.

Samantha Adams

Yes. Supply still continues to be a bit of a challenge in a couple of our submarkets, the Frisco Plano submarkets as well as sort of the uptown area. And I - when we had our call last time, the Q2 numbers that were being released certainly indicated a slowdown. We haven't actually experienced much slowdown in terms of new supply. So it'd be interesting to see what 2019 brings for us. And I don't know how closely anyone followed sort of the weather in Texas, in particular, in August and September. They had some incredible rainfalls, and it actually hampered leasing. We just didn't get the traffic that we would have typically expected in August and September, which are traditionally very, very strong leasing months. We've seen a slight improvement in traffic going through October, so I'm expecting Dallas to strengthen as we go forward.

Frederic Blondeau

And maybe, to continue on Dallas. In the current interest rate environment, what are your views on cap rates entering in 2019?

Scott Shillington

We haven't seen any real movement in cap rates, if that tends to be a lagging indicator. At present, as we track assets that are available in selling, cap rates have been pretty consistent. There may have even been a compression in the last sort of 6 months. It's very tiny, but it's really - and I would say consistent at this point. There was certainly room - I would add, I guess, there was certainly room for that base, the interest rate environment, to see a move up in the floor without impacting cap rates because it was a pretty good healthy spread there for a number of years.

Frederic Blondeau

That's fair. And Scott, quick question here - I was wondering, will there be any spillover in Q4 and/or Q1 from fees rating to the sale process?

Scott Shillington

Yes. So when we - all costs, for the most part, ended in Q3 when we announced our - the end of the process. So there might be a little spillover from late bills coming in, but nothing that we expect to be material at this point.

Frederic Blondeau

Okay. Great. And lastly, maybe, Steve, in regards to the sale process, if I may. What are your views on potential further activism, I guess, this year or next? And I guess, how do you prepare for it in the light of what happened this year?

Stephen Evans

Well, that's a bit of a loaded question. Honestly, we don't know. That's the nature of activism. It's not necessarily anything to do with what we've produced for results. I mean, if that were the case, the fact that we're the third top-performing REIT since we IPO-ed of all the REITs in Canada would suggest that activists wouldn't target us per se. So I really can't answer the question. It's one of those things that are somewhat reactive.

Operator

Next question will be from Brad Sturges at Industrial Alliance.

Bradley Sturges

Thanks for the color on the property taxes. Just on the, I guess, I would say, on the appeals. Is there a magnitude or amount of savings you potentially - you think you could see, whether it's Q4 or into 2019?

Scott Shillington

I remember going through this last year or two years ago, whenever it was. It's hard to quantify. You just don't know what the result's going to be on those. So I think the way to look at it is, it's the worst-case scenario right now we've booked on based on the initial statements we've received. It could be - between all 6, it could - 5 of them will return in Dallas, and one of them is in Houston, just to add that point. It could be $20,000 across the board or it could be $150,000 or $200,000. It's just too hard to quantify at this stage, until you actually start getting in those discussions.

Stephen Evans

Yes. Those are the rough posts at this range.

Bradley Sturges

Okay. And just to clarify, I guess, on the - I guess, the year-over-year growth that you've seen, is that based on, I guess the 6.5%, is that based on final assessments you received? Or is that what you've been baking into your assumptions? Like on accrual?

Scott Shillington

Yes. So that's based on the final property tax statements after all appeals for 2017, versus what we currently have booked now. So the ones we've agreed to, plus the 6 worst-case scenarios, or the ones that are under appeal. So that 6.5% could decrease a little bit as well, since we get the appeals done.

Bradley Sturges

Okay. That makes sense. And then, Steve, just in terms of where you are with the balance sheet now, and leverage and thinking about growth from an external perspective, I guess, you've got a little bit of cash on the balance sheet. How do you think about acquisitions now that you're past, I guess, the strategic review?

Stephen Evans

Yes. Good question, Brad. We don't have enough cash on our balance sheet to seriously look at acquisitions at the moment. And of course, as we've traded off following the announcement of the termination of the process, and largely in conjunction with a lot of the REIT sectors traded off, but we've probably got hit a little harder. We're certainly not in a position where we'd be issuing any equity at these ranges. So our focus for the immediate coming quarters will be to focus - to kind of stick to our knitting operationally speaking, and perhaps look at working our portfolio and looking at divesting one or 2 assets, and repositioning those assets into better growth opportunities. Well to understand how we're doing in the past, when we've worked our portfolio. Yes.

Operator

Next question will be from Dean Wilkinson at CIBC.

Dean Wilkinson

Just continuing on with that - work the portfolio. When I look down the list, I guess the ones that stand out to me would be something like a Hackberry and a Fountainwood, which are more of an 80s vintage and have lower leverage. Would that be - is that sort of something that you're looking at, perhaps not actively, but would that be the type of asset you'd be looking to potentially sell?

Stephen Evans

Yes. We typically review our portfolio on an ongoing basis. And when you look at all aspects of it, it's not just the age. I know those are the ones that sort of jump out in terms of age being that they're older, but they also produce great cash flow for us so there's a balance there. It will be the ones that we've done a little bit of value-add in some cases, and just other assets if we feel like we can get better results by shifting from this region to that region, we can - that's the beauty of the 1031 exchange, we can be nimble with our capital without any tax drag and pick the fastest-moving streams, if you will, in terms of growth potential.

Dean Wilkinson

And if you were to say, pick a market, would it be likely that it's possibly sales out of DFW and into, maybe, some of your other markets where there's a bit more growth maybe?

Stephen Evans

No. Not necessarily.

Dean Wilkinson

Not necessarily?

Stephen Evans

We believe that Dallas is actually, over the long term, going to do very well. And we also look at operating cost margins in various assets and various regions as well, and where we can get the most return on our invested capital. So I wouldn't say we wouldn't sell it at Dallas, but it's not necessarily going to be Dallas, even though we have a larger number of assets there.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. Great. And just looking at the 2019 debt maturity on Walker Commons. That one looks like it's - you're going to be rolling off a pretty decent rate there. Where do you think you roll into in terms of the interest rate on that one, going from 3.11% to whatever it may be?

Scott Shillington

Yes. We've been looking, actually, at the Walker Commons and Bear Creek mortgages as well as those that are maturing in 2019. So we're looking at refinancing those right now. Rates, I think Walker was 3.11% and Bear Creek was 3.49% or...

Dean Wilkinson

3.49%, yes.

Scott Shillington

Rates right now are around 4% or so, depending on what term you get, low 4s. So it - obviously, they could move over the next few months, as things happen, but we would expect a slight up-crease - increase, uptick, in the interest expense for sure.

Dean Wilkinson

You're going for sort of your 7 to 10 year kind of term on that?

Scott Shillington

Yes. I mean, anywhere between exact 5 and 10.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. That's good. Just the last one for me is, looked like there was a bump-up of about $2.5 million in the quarter on the mortgage reserve fund. Was that - like was there a reassessment in terms of CapEx that you had to spend? Or how did that sort of - that number increase?

Scott Shillington

Yes. So the majority of the mortgage reserve funds is property tax - basically putting property tax a way to pay it in December or January, when they come due. So it's just - again, it's just going to be quarterly - you're just adding to it every quarter. Some of the properties are kept in-house, in our bank accounts, and some of the mortgage lenders requires to put money with them. So the majority of its property tax, and another portion of it is insurance, when that comes up. There's very little CapEx where our properties are relatively new. So there's not much CapEx in the...

Dean Wilkinson

They're not making you hold a reserve on the CapEx?

Scott Shillington

Yes. Very minimal. Very minimal.

Dean Wilkinson

And of that amount, is any of that captured in the appeals that you've got going on? I guess, since at the top end it's $200,000 anyway?

Scott Shillington

Well, the mortgage lend - Yes - no, the mortgage lenders at the start of the year, have their set amount. So if we overfund and then we just have a credit in there for next year, that's when depleted all. If we underfund, then there's a top-up that's done at year-end. So it has - really has nothing if it deals.

Dean Wilkinson

The bank doesn't give you your money back?

Scott Shillington

Well, depending on if they - eventually. Sometimes, they do. But for the most part, they just keep it for next year.

Operator

Next question will be from Himanshu Gupta at GMP Securities.

Himanshu Gupta

So Scott, you mentioned expected payout ratio of low- to mid-90s, 90% on stabilized level of occupancy. What are you expecting normalized occupancy for this calculation? And what property tax increases are you expecting for 2019 in your internal budget?

Scott Shillington

For the stabilization levels, I think we kind of expect all of our properties to be operating kind of 95% to 97% in a stabilized market as well as concessions are factored out at that point. So it's going to an equilibrium value of your supply-demand ratios. So some of the property - some of the newer properties we bought are, obviously, still going through that, and some of the markets are - newer markets deposit supply coming in. So it could still be a little ways away before all profits are stabilized. For a - so your second question was on property tax increases. We haven't gone that far yet into 2019. I would expect though, since we're kind of back in historical normal range across our portfolio, kind of a 5% to 8% same-store property tax increases year-over-year.

Himanshu Gupta

Right. Okay. And just to be clear, on - in terms of occupancy gains, you mentioned to like 95%, 97% level this is despite the elevated level of supply we are seeing for the next year...

Scott Shillington

Correct. So stabilized.

Himanshu Gupta

So I guess, the stabilization would be over the couple of years rather than just next year?

Scott Shillington

Yes. And there's - as Samantha mentioned, it's kind of submarket by submarket within the DFW area. That's where most of the supply is coming in.

Himanshu Gupta

Right. Right. Okay. And then, probably more for Sam. In San Antonio market, you mentioned about the decreasing net concessions. So are we almost done here now? I mean, or do we still see some amount of concession next year as well?

Samantha Adams

Yes. In the San Antonio market in particular, there will always be concessions. It's just the nature of that market. But they are certainly significantly lower than we've experienced.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. Okay. And probably the last question, general question, I mean, as of Wall Street Journal, Dallas was one in top 3 for the Amazon Edge Q2, along with 2 other cities. What have you been hearing in this regard? And in general, what's the employment growth outlook for Dallas market in particular?

Stephen Evans

Really don't have anything more in terms of insights on where - where the winning location will be. What was the second part of the question? I...

Stephen Evans

The employment growth in Dallas.

Scott Shillington

Oh, employment growth. Well, employment growth continues to be fairly robust. I don't have a stat on - at my fingertips, but Dallas continues to produce fairly robust job growth, and there seems to be no - and if I can say it that way, but ebbs and flows a little bit, but they're always in that top percentile of U.S. cities in terms of the employment growth they're generating. So the tax environment, the pro-business environment, central location, all the things that have been creating a perfect storm in a positive way for employment growth continue in Dallas that favors, so we don't see that softening significantly in the future.

Operator

Next question will be from Mark Rothschild at Canaccord.

Mark Rothschild

You mentioned that the strategic review is ongoing, but the sale process has been terminated. Can you maybe give a little color, and then, what is the strategic review that it - what is it reviewing? What are maybe some of the options being considered? And what does this actually means?

Stephen Evans

Sure. Simplistically, the special committee is still in place. They haven't terminated that despite the sale process ending, and the ongoing strategic review is more about what other alternatives that we should be focusing on in the coming quarters and beyond. And so that's more of a strategy planning mechanism that they've shifted to at this point of time.

Mark Rothschild

Okay. And then, just following up on the question you were just asked about stabilizing NOI and that would get the payout ratio down. It sounds like that's something that - is that a 2 to 3 year target? Or am I understanding that correctly?

Scott Shillington

I'd say for 80% of our properties, we're kind of there already. So it's - you're right. Some of the newer ones, the brand-new ones we've built are - so we've bought that were just built, some of them could be 6 months away from stabilizing, some of them could be a couple of years away. Just really depends on how that supply comes in. Every quarter, as we look at the various reports, I think Fred mentioned it earlier in his question that Q2 is different than the Q3 reports that are coming out. So it really just depends on the quickness of those new builds coming online, and how they affect the current properties that we have in those areas. So you're right. It could be a couple of years away, but for some of the properties, obviously, it's not going to be that long.

Mark Rothschild

Okay. And then, just maybe lastly, and you spoke about this somewhat already as far as Dallas goes. The market, there is job growth, but the market has softened somewhat. Maybe if you could just give an outlook over the next 12 to 24 months, what type of same-store NOI or rent growth do you think is achievable?

Samantha Adams

We're still moving into 2019. I mean, we're still hopeful that we're going to be back in that sort of 3%, 4-ish-percent revenue growth across - on the same-store basis across our portfolio. So that's the planning moving forward. And then, of course, if we can work with the consultants and bring those taxes - property taxes down, that's going to go a long way, actually, to helping the bottom line, too.

Operator

Next question will be from Matt Kornack of National Bank.

Matt Kornack

Sam, just a quick follow-up on that point. In terms of your rent growth or revenue growth expectations, is that, at this point, do you see rents starting to move? Or is it going to continue to be reducing concessions? And I'd assume your occupancy is where you see it on a stabilized basis going forward. So it's really going to be rent-driven going forward. Is that fair?

Samantha Adams

Yes. I think that's fair. And we're starting to see, albeit a slight uptick, in the rents in Dallas in particular. And the plan going forward, is to keep that momentum going. Those are sort of the instructions that we've delivered. So that's what we're expecting for 2019 is increased growth in the actual rents in Dallas. Concessions in Dallas, while present, were not as big an item as they were, for example, in the San Antonio market. But regardless, we're still seeing those concessions come way off as well. So as we move into 2019, it's really going to be the base rent - the basic rent increasing.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then - and with regards to property taxes, I may have missed this in your earlier answers. But what is the formula there? Is it more on property value increases? Or is it the mill rates that are changing in terms of the increased amounts, just because 5% to 7% doesn't sound like a reasonable long-term growth rate, unless it's going to be materially above inflation. So at some point, does that normalize to sort of 2% or around inflation? Or what's your view on that?

Scott Shillington

Yes. No, we - like, since we IPO-ed, we've kind of been experiencing 5% to 8%, and that's normalized, especially in Texas. Arizona assessment value their cap at a 5% increase over the year, and they basically push that to 5%. The last couple of years, we are experiencing double-digit property tax assessment value increases, and that's just because of the hot market, especially in Texas. Seems to normalize this year. So I'd expect, going forward, it'll continue to be kind of 5% to 8%, hopefully, at the lower end of that. Again, unless the market gets really hot like it has the last couple of years. Sorry, what's the second part of your question?

Matt Kornack

Well, I just enter it, like is that - I mean, presumably, if interest rates are rising and continue to rise, and cap rates rise, you'd see a slower growth in property values. Just was wondering whether it's in the mill rate or the property value that's been driving inventories.

Scott Shillington

So yes, so this year, historically, the mill rates have remained flat. This year, we had a slight uptick in the mill rates, not very significant, but just a slight uptick, and that's one of the reasons we had our bump up this quarter. I think we had a, in front of me, like a $70,000-some bump-up in property taxes across the board, and that was just due to some mill rate increases, a little bit to the property taxes still under appeal, but also some mill rate increases there. But nothing significant. Mostly, it's just the value - the properties going up.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then, lastly, when the - with regards to the sale process, I think you had mentioned during that review that there were a few other portfolios that were on the market of similar size. Have those transacted? And do you know if they've transacted at the price that was expected? Or are they still outstanding?

Stephen Evans

I'd have to follow up and answer that for you offline, because I don't know the specifics. It's not necessarily all as reported. But I can see if I can get some data for you, Matt.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your next question will be from Yash Sankpal at Laurentian Bank.

Yashwant Sankpal

Just want to dig a little bit more into your NOI margins. They were down 340 bps from last quarter, and they were up around 200 bps year-over-year. But if we considered the fact that all your property management is at the G&A line, then that...

Scott Shillington

Yash, sorry to interrupt. Our property - our margins weren't down that much. Are you looking at the financial statements? Or the Pure Multi's interest? Because it could just be because of IFRS 21, you're looking at the financial statements, which isn't really a comparable metric the way property taxes are booked in the U.S. So you have to look at the Pure Multi's interest margins, which is reconciled within the MD&A to get a true NOI margin.

Yashwant Sankpal

Yes. I'm talking about that number. Your margins were 53.2%, right?

Scott Shillington

Yes. And last year - sorry, one second.

Yashwant Sankpal

No. No. I was comparing them against your Q2 '18.

Scott Shillington

Oh, sorry. I thought you were talking about last year. So that seasonality is part of that. Part of that is also just an uptick in the property taxes that we had to book in Q3 that we didn't have in Q2. So those are just kind of true-up events. Really, you've got to look over last year to kind of get the assessment.

Yashwant Sankpal

Right. And if you look at last year's margins, 51%. But this year, you're not booking any property management at the property level, right? It is at the G&A line.

Scott Shillington

Correct.

Yashwant Sankpal

So considering that, the expansion doesn't look that much. So just want to understand if there is anything else going on.

Scott Shillington

No. So if you look at the same-store basis, and if you adjust the property management fees to make them equal in both years, which doesn't then - what's then would actually get credit for the savings in G&A. But if you just look at that on an equal-to-equal basis, we're actually flat on the quarter from a margin point of view, and from a year-over-year, we're actually up 50 basis points on a margin. So we are seeing - and that's even with the additional property tax booked in Q3 this year.

Operator

And at this time, Mr. Evans, we have no further questions. Please proceed, sir.

Stephen Evans

Great. Thank you, operator. So on behalf of Samantha, Scott, Andrew, and the entire Pure Multi-Family management team, we'd like to thank you for spending time with us today. Please don't hesitate to call us with any follow-on questions at any time. We're happy to discuss, and thank you so much for your time. Bye-bye.

